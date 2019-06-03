Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
6201
$10.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$91.96
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, June 16
Or fastest delivery Tuesday, June 14. Order within 12 hrs 3 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$91.96","priceAmount":91.96,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"91","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"96","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"fiiszLyQswZgFg0thrwwoWShQNK0gD%2F%2Beg2CHLJj583rB0MjQP0Mbcbqbh49btU01WPAyaclBIVflZoYKEw5tPxAUpdHGZrt3c%2B9%2FCT2VhOqSqD%2FiNNHoZUzjcql%2FmCBPzKTtulhgsH8rR9ygWQdqYOxesTanKDUcq5LqqmjgEjYxOUPyn8BJQ%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$91.96 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$91.96
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Acoustic Sound Design Inc
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Acoustic Sound Design Inc
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(6201)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(5428)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New & Used (16) from
$91.96  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$111.49
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Electronics Basket
Sold by: Electronics Basket
(26912 ratings)
97% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$113.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Sound Distributors Inc.
Sold by: Sound Distributors Inc.
(9204 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$149.95
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Amazon.com
Sold by: Amazon.com
Only 4 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Gray

4.8 out of 5 stars 38,680 ratings
List Price: $149.95 Details
Top Deal: $91.96 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Ends in 13h 58m 41s
Deal has ended
You Save: $57.99 (39%)
Gray
Speakers only

Enhance your purchase

Connectivity Technology Bluetooth
Speaker Type Outdoor
Brand JBL
Model Name JBL Charge 4 - Gray
Recommended Uses For Product Pool,Beach

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound.
  • UP TO 20 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port
  • IPX7 WATERPROOF: Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water
  • JBLCONNECT plus Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect plus enabled speakers.
  • DURABLE FABRIC AND RUGGED MATERIAL: The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures
  • JBLBASS RADIATOR: Dual passive radiators deliver powerful, ear catching JBL sound that resonates loud and clear.
  • INCLUDED: JBL Charge 4 speaker, USB-C cable, Quick Start Guide
  • PLEASE NOTE: The Charge 4 does not come with a USB wall, power adaptor
New & Used (16) from $91.96 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Gray
  • +
  • Silicone Case Cover for JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Travel Gel Soft Skin,Waterproof Rubber C
  • +
  • co2CREA Hard Travel Case Replacement for JBL Charge 4 / Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (Black Case)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)
Product Documentation (PDF)
Specification Sheet (PDF)

What's in the box

  • Speaker
  • USB-C Cable
  • Quick Start Guide

    • Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    From the manufacturer

    charge
    JBL CHARGE4

    Whats New

    More Power / Improved Bass Response

    New JBL Connect+ / More Color Options

    Bass
    JBL CHARGE4

    JBL Bass Radiator

    Dual passive radiators deliver powerful, ear catching JBL sound that resonates loud and clear

    Pool
    JBL CHARGE4

    IPX7 waterproof

    Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying

    about spills or even submersion in water.

    Battery
    JBL CHARGE4

    20 hours of playtime

    Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port.

    Highlights

    Group

    A Rainbow of Colors

    With 10 distinct color options, the Charge 4 is anything but boring. Broaden your spectrum with JBL’s signature sound

    Bluetooth

    Bluetooth Connectivity

    Wirelessly connect your favorite devices

    Fabric

    Durable and Rugged

    The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.

    Connect+

    JBL Connect+

    Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers.

    JBL CHARGE4

    Play and Charge Endlessly


    Introducing the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank for charging your devices. A high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime and the speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices so you will never run out of power again. And with a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior, together with JBL Connect+ it will elevate your listening to the next level

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Product Description

    Introducing the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank to charge your devices. It features a proprietary developed driver and two JBL bass radiators that intensify sound with strong deep bass. Its high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime. The speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices, such as your smartphone, so you will never run out of power again. The Charge 4 features a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior and comes in a suite of cool colors. Together with JBL Connect+ it can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to elevate your listening experience

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    38,680 global ratings
    5 star
    		88%
    4 star
    		8%
    3 star
    		2%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		2%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Burkeley
    5.0 out of 5 stars In depth review for jbl charge 4
    Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2019
    Color: GrayStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Burkeley
    5.0 out of 5 stars In depth review for jbl charge 4
    Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2019
    The JBL charge 4 is a great product. I found it to be initially disappointing due to the warm sound signature. I have found that the highs aren’t totally accurate but they’re close enough to not distract you from the music. The highs are present but definitely aren’t strong which adds to the warm signature. The mids are very good and exceptionally clear for the size of this device. Because of this, the vocals are great in most songs. They are well represented unless they sneak up on the high notes which is when you can hear a slight distortion from accuracy. However, the vocals which dip into lower range sound really good as the speaker does a great job not to put too much emphasis on the radiators making it sound bassy and unrealistic. If you listen to high quality hifi tracks you’ll be able to imagine the singer right in front of you because of the presence and sound stage. As for the mono speaker, don’t listen to the critics of this new implementation because most of them either don’t know what they’re talking about or they are just picking at it because they don’t like the thought of it. You’re not going to get stereo by using 2 speakers 3 inches apart like on the last model and as for separation, this mono speaker separates just fine if not better than the last model especially in mid to lows. The speaker gets plenty loud for the average person and it manages to maintain its dynamics all the way to just under full volume. I’ve compared this speaker to many others such as charge 3, xb30, xb31, xb20, extreme, onyx... and what I’ve found is that while the highs are a bit lacking in certain songs it certainly makes up for it in other departments. The bass is very good in the charge 4. The bass notes are represented accurately and it’s able to hit lower frequencies most portable speakers of this size can’t (20). However, it’s worth mentioning it’s still no sub. This speaker has trouble representing very low frequencies. The radiators start shaking instead of making music which for those of you who don’t know (this doesn’t sound very good). The battery life of this speaker wasn’t as advertised and I found I could only get 9 hours on 60 percent volume which isn’t bad but is a huge deviation from the claimed 20 hours. After using this speaker for awhile and comparing it to other speakers, I’ve actually grown fond of this unit and it’s become my beach toy. Don’t take any critics in this review too seriously as I doubt most people are 50% as critical as me when it comes to audio but this one gets my thumbs up. Future improvements would definitely require a tweeter and possibly a bigger battery.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    514 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mars Jackson
    1.0 out of 5 stars Buy a Charge 3
    Reviewed in the United States on January 29, 2019
    Color: GrayStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    1,755 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Big Dawgs Fam
    TOP 1000 REVIEWER
    5.0 out of 5 stars Incredible BT speaker!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2018
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Big Dawgs Fam
    5.0 out of 5 stars Incredible BT speaker!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2018
    This JBL Charge 4 is the most powerful portable speaker I have ever owned, for such a small speaker to pump out that much sound, it’s almost ridiculous. The bass is solid, it does not rock the house, but I definitely incredible for a portable speaker. That said the highs could be better but I don’t mind it much as this will be mainly used outdoors and garage as we have dedicated speakers inside the home. The ability to charge and play music from an external connected device is a great feature too, strong battery life as advertised (I have yet to drain a full charge yet).

    I would also like to suggest a solid carrying case for the speaker as well https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JPXCJQ9 it holds the Charge 4 plus charging cables, it’s well made, solid outer shell, great price, must have to transport and store the Charge 4.

    Great portable speaker!
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    237 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Michael
    2.0 out of 5 stars Mono, directional, no user EQ :(
    Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    440 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Zack J
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sounds great and has plenty of colume
    Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2018
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    108 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Chanaveer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good product but no speakerphone
    Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2018
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    108 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Doel R.
    3.0 out of 5 stars JBL could make the Charger4 better BUT nop they dont
    Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2018
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    199 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Stetson Hansen
    5.0 out of 5 stars You get what you pay for.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2021
    Color: GrayStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Stetson Hansen
    5.0 out of 5 stars You get what you pay for.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2021
    Alright first of all the reason I'm here writing this is I lost one of these off the bed of my truck at about 25mph on an asphalt road. It dropped rolled and bounced into the ditch and I found it a few hours later. (see video) now first thing I thought was this thing's toast. Nope! Not this speaker! Dang thing fires right up and goes right back to playing solid sounds! I love these speakers, I have since day one. I'm here after a year of pretty consistent use to say I still love these speakers. Battery life is great for the sound they put out. The connectivity option to listen with multiple at one time is the reason I bought them and I love that. 10/10 would buy again! Jbl or bust in my book.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    36 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Alberto Garcia Hinojosa
    2.0 out of 5 stars No siempre lo más nuevo es mejor...
    Reviewed in Mexico on March 3, 2019
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    392 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Todd Dewolfe
    3.0 out of 5 stars Underwhelming
    Reviewed in Canada on May 23, 2019
    Color: YellowStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    90 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Dan
    4.0 out of 5 stars Good product but it can be critiqued strongly
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 6, 2020
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Trevor Ma
    5.0 out of 5 stars Worth your money
    Reviewed in Canada on March 23, 2020
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Trevor Ma
    5.0 out of 5 stars Worth your money
    Reviewed in Canada on March 23, 2020
    The JBL Charge 4 is, in my opinion, the best of its class for size, battery life, sound quality, and build. It's not too big at all; perfect size can easily carry it in your hand or a backpack without any problems. The advertised battery life of 20 hours is valid and lasts me a week or more depending on use and volume; it also charges up pretty fast and can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. The sound quality is astonishing. It provides plenty of base, clarity in mids and highs, as well as a lot of volumes, e.g., can fill my house will sound without breaking a sweat. In my opinion, it far surpasses the likes of its competitors like the UE Boom 3, JBL Flip 5, Sony XB32, etc... The build quality and aesthetics are also gorgeous. The mesh material on the outside provides a premium look and feel while protecting the speaker as well, given its IPX7 waterproof rating. If you are looking for a portable, premium sounding, Bluetooth speaker, I would highly recommend purchasing this. The only reason I would consider something like the UE Boom 3 or JBL Flip 5 is if you really really need it to be portable. Because the JBL Charge 4 is quite portable and provides much better sound quality and battery life, which makes it worth the extra money.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    25 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Lesley Wilson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Don't Listen to the Naysayers
    Reviewed in Canada on August 12, 2019
    Color: BlackStyle: Speakers onlyVerified Purchase
    22 people found this helpful
     Report abuse