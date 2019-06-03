Add to your order
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Gray
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth
|Speaker Type
|Outdoor
|Brand
|JBL
|Model Name
|JBL Charge 4 - Gray
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Pool,Beach
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound.
- UP TO 20 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port
- IPX7 WATERPROOF: Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water
- JBLCONNECT plus Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect plus enabled speakers.
- DURABLE FABRIC AND RUGGED MATERIAL: The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures
- JBLBASS RADIATOR: Dual passive radiators deliver powerful, ear catching JBL sound that resonates loud and clear.
- INCLUDED: JBL Charge 4 speaker, USB-C cable, Quick Start Guide
- PLEASE NOTE: The Charge 4 does not come with a USB wall, power adaptor
From the manufacturer
JBL CHARGE4
Whats New
More Power / Improved Bass Response
New JBL Connect+ / More Color Options
JBL CHARGE4
JBL Bass Radiator
Dual passive radiators deliver powerful, ear catching JBL sound that resonates loud and clear
JBL CHARGE4
IPX7 waterproof
Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying
about spills or even submersion in water.
JBL CHARGE4
20 hours of playtime
Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port.
Highlights
A Rainbow of Colors
With 10 distinct color options, the Charge 4 is anything but boring. Broaden your spectrum with JBL’s signature sound
Bluetooth Connectivity
Wirelessly connect your favorite devices
Durable and Rugged
The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.
JBL Connect+
Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers.
JBL CHARGE4
Play and Charge Endlessly
Introducing the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank for charging your devices. A high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime and the speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices so you will never run out of power again. And with a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior, together with JBL Connect+ it will elevate your listening to the next level
Product Description
Introducing the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank to charge your devices. It features a proprietary developed driver and two JBL bass radiators that intensify sound with strong deep bass. Its high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime. The speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices, such as your smartphone, so you will never run out of power again. The Charge 4 features a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior and comes in a suite of cool colors. Together with JBL Connect+ it can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to elevate your listening experience
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2018
The shortcomings: Mono, directional, no user EQ settings, Bluetooth lag. . I ultimately found that a stereo speaker with speakers on many sides and one with user EQ hit the spot for me. It also worked better for watching YouTube videos. This speaker will have a lag, some other models don’t. Don’t get me wrong, the speaker sounds good and gets good bass at low volumes, but I ended up not loving it for the reasons mentioned above. I believe there are much better options around the price point.
Plz note this speaker DOES NOT have speakerphone feature. The information on JBL website is wrong. I chatted with their tech support & they confirmed that they will remove this description from their website.
Hope JBL make a better job on the charger 5
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2021
Me explico:
He tenido una JBL Flip 4 durante los últimos 10 meses y he estado contento con ella, hasta hace un par de semanas en que decidí que era momento de otra bocina portátil: con buena calidad de sonido pero un poco más potente.
Me puse a investigar que modelos podrían servirme y la lista de bocinas en éste rango de precios parece interminable, por ejemplo: Bosé Soundlink Mini II, Beats Pill+, Sony XB31, Marshall Stockwell, etc. Acudí a las sucursales de Bestbuy y Costco de mi localidad para probar cada una de ellas. La que más me convenció de éstas fue la Bosé Soundlink Mini II, porque creo que está bastante equilibrada, pero aún siento que le falta potencia y está un poco inflada de precio.
Fue entonces cuando recordé que hace algún tiempo había tenido oportunidad de probar una JBL Charge 3 y me sorprendió bastante (de manera positiva). A final de cuentas la decisión quedó entre la Bosé Soundlink Mini II y la JBL Charge, opté por esta última.
Al llegar a la tienda de Bestbuy de mí localidad los modelos de Charge 3 habían sido descontinuados y liquidados hacia un par de meses y acababa de llegar el nuevo modelo: la JBL Charge 4. Desafortunadamente todavía no la tenían instalada para realizar una prueba de audio, pero en ese momento pensé: “si la otra ya era buena, esta debe ser mejor”!!!.
Me fijé en el precio... en Bestbuy cuesta cerca de 4000 pesos. Chequé el precio en Amazon y en ese momento estaba en 3199... ahora está en 2800 (parece una ganga, pero ojo, todavía no termino de explicar).... Antes de comprarla decidí ver diferentes opiniones de "expertos" (personas) que la habían probado antes en YouTube...
Llegue a casa y vi todas las reviews qué hay en YouTube sobre la Charge 4 (literalmente), así como las de un tal Clavinetjunkie (algo así) que me parece el menos sesgado y con una opinión más profesional, con menos marketing.
Para resumir: Todas las reviews de JBL Charge 4 exaltaban las bondades de esta bocina: es 10 W más potente, se carga con USB tipo C, que tiene más batería (7600 mAh), más tiempo las actualizaciones vía OTA, etc.
Sin embargo, si se fijan casi nadie la recomienda por encima de la Charge 3 por una razón: es Monoaural.
Todas esas reviews que les comento mencionan que el hecho de que la bocina sea monoaural no compromete la calidad del audio y que a final de cuentas el 90% de los usuarios estarán contentos con ella.
Entonces.... lo sé, la regué: Compré la bocina sin probarla previamente!!! la compré por Amazon por el costo (3199 pesos). Llegó, la recibí en el trabajo... un par de compañeros que la escucharon apenas salió de la caja estuvieron contentos con el sonido. Sin embargo a mí no me convencía... no sabía por qué.... pero en ese momento supe que soy parte del 10% restante.
Al llegar a casa y poner la música que consigue muy buenos efectos en modo estereo (ahora se me ocurre 99 red Balloons de Nena, What a Fool Believes, Shoot to thrill de AC/DC, etc) no conseguía encontrar los detalles del sonido. No me malinterpreten, la bocina consigue crear un buen “soundstage”, el bajo/medios/agudos me parecen equilibrados, a pesar de tener la preEQ de JBL, es solo que al interpretar todo a través de un solo canal de audio se pierden todos esos detalles que disfruto de la música... suena como el radio de la cocina de mi abuelita (lo notarán al compararla con otra en modo estéreo).
En fin...
Fue tanta mi decepción que decidí regresarla y comprar la JBL Charge 3 ó la Bosé Soundlink Mini II en su lugar. Por ahora no tengo conflicto con ninguna de éstas de pensar en cargarlas con un microUSB (a pesar de que el Galaxy S9 sólo tenga tipo C) o el tener una menor cantidad de batería, si con ello consigo el sonido que me gusta.
Creo que JBL trato de disminuir costos y obtener más ganancias en esta edición de Charge (esto se puede ver porque le quitaron hasta el micrófono, que podría ser de utilidad para tomar una llamada urgente si estas en una alberca, o lejos de tu teléfono).
Ojalá la Charge 5 mejore estos aspectos... no siempre lo más nuevo es mejor.
Espero te haya sido de utilidad.
The sound is tuned more towards the mid /highs and is lacking bass.
I've spent the last 3 days doing side by side comparisons with my charge 3, and my conclusion is while the charge 4 does have larger battery for charging your phone, the lack of bass and larger size make the charge 4 underwhelming. If you find the charge 3 on sale for $139 or under pick that up instead! It is still the gold standard!
Aesthetically, the device looks and feels excellent. I look forward to making use of it.
All in all, the device is good but I would say you are paying more than what you get. Then again portable speaker sound quality is inherently gimped so you can't expect to get the same quality for the same price as another type of sound system.
Reviewed in Canada on March 23, 2020
Now, it would be great if JBL would make an equalizer that would work on an Android phone (currently only available on the iPhone), so I have to be critical of that shortcoming. But I was simply looking for a terrific sounding portable bluetooth speaker, and I've found it. Extremely happy with this purchase.