I bought this fan To keep my forehead and neck cool if I'm working in the garage or outside. I wasn't sure it would be powerful enough, but it is. I measured it with my anemometer and it gives you a breeze of about 4 mph on low and 5 mph on high from a distance of about 8 inches. That's enough to evaporate sweat and keep me cool. The flashlight is actually brighter Then I thought it would be. I measured between 150 and 200 lm with my Light Meter. Certainly not a powerful flashlight but in a pinch it will do the job. It was very thoughtful of them to include the USB charge option. At 2000 mA hours, it should certainly boost most mobile phones. I Particularly like the thoughtfulness put into The fan design. The blades are flexible yet appear to be pretty durable. If the fan gets stopped by hitting something, it senses that and turns itself off. I also like that the charging light goes solid when it's done charging. Too many products like this never tell you when they're fully charged.

Th whole product feels fairly well-built and substantial in your hand. Not something you want to carry in your pocket all the time, though it's about the same weight as typical cell phone. I just don't think you can complain about a collapsible fan/flashlight/ battery bank At this price. For what I needed, it's perfect. Very cool little product.