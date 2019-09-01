JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan, Small Battery Operated 14-21 hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quiet Personal Fan with Power Bank, Flashlight for Indoor, Outdoor - Blue
|Electric fan design
|Wearable Fan
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Special Feature
|Flash Light, Power Bank
|Room Type
|Bedroom
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Outdoor, Indoor
|Included Components
|Handheld Fan, Lanyard, Type-C Cord, Manual
|Brand
|JISULIFE
|Mounting Type
|Handheld/Standing
|Indoor/Outdoor Usage
|Outdoor, Indoor
|Style
|Casual
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 【Super Long Endurance and Strong Airflow】- Adopted the advanced technology, it lasts for 14 hours with 2-speed, 21 hours with 1-speed after about 3 hours full charge. The maximum rotating speed of the fan is 3400 rpm which is enough for personal use to keep you cool.
- 【Foldable Design and Mini Size】- The foldable design makes it easy to carry and store. Besides, with the oval shape(1.3*1.3*4.7 Inches, Weight: 4.4 Oz), this rechargeable fan can hide the fan blade, small and easy to slide into your pocket and purse.
- 【Power Bank Function and Quiet Operation】- 5V/1A USB output port makes the mini hand fan to be a power bank(2000mAh) in an emergency, supplying power for mobile phone, MP3, etc. With no frame design, make the noise low to 50db that causes no bother during work.
- 【Flashlight and Include Wrist String】- Long press the power button to open the flashlight feature when the fan is not spinning. The flashlight is quite bright and can be used in dark areas or if electricity is out. And with a lanyard included, you can hang it on your hands or travel backpack.
- 【USB Fast Charge & Gift Choice】- You can use a wall charger, laptop, power bank to charge it. And the handheld fan only needs 2-3 hours to get fully charged. This mini handheld fan will also be a gift for your family, friends. Cute, tiny, and useful gadgets for most people.
Product Description
Your Travel Partner: Rechargeable Mini Fan, Power Bank and Flashlight - 3 in 1
You can enjoy the below benefits:
- Long Battery Life (14 to 21 hours)
- Mini Figure (4.7*1.4*1.4 inches, Weight: 4.4 ounces)
- 2000 mAh Power Bank
- Unique Bright Flashlight
- Rechargeable Design (Battery included)
- Easy to Rechargeable (Power bank, laptop and USB charger)
- Strong Air Flow
- Include a Lanyard (Do not worry about the fan falling accidentally)
Unique Flashlight
Soft Blades
With special soft TPE material, the blades are very safe. If you accidentally touch the rotating blades, the soft blades will automatically stop and keep you safe.
Strong Air Flow
Power Bank Fan
With a unique design, this battery-operated fan performs dual purpose of keeping you cool and charging your phone.
Pocket Size
It folds up very compactly and fits easily into your purse.
Long Battery Life
It's been running continuously, the fan body does not get hot at all due to the high-quality battery.
Tips of use:
1. How to open the cover?
There is a small gap on the top between the cover and the main body. You can pry it for your finger. Or, you can press the base where the USB connectors are and the main body on the top is exposed, and then pull it out.
2. How to open the flashlight?
Long press the button for 2-3s, and the light will work.
3. For Hard to through the lanyard.
You can use a pin or other tiny thing to assist you to push the lanyard through.
4. How to store the product?
It is recommended to get the fan fully charged before storing when not in use, especially when stored in different seasons, so as to ensure that they can still be used in the next summer.
|JISULIFE Four Turbo Portable Neck Fan Upgraded
|Small Desk Fan with 4500mAh USb Rechargeable Battery
|Mini Clip-on Desk Fan with Rechargeable Battery
|Lossless Airflow Portable Neck Fan
|Air Cyclone Bladeless Neck Fan
|Portable Ultimate Bladeless Neck Fan
|Speed Modes
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Running Hours
|4-10
|4-16
|4-16
|4-22
|4-20
|3~20
|Battery Capacity
|4000mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
|4500mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
|Colors
|Green/Grey/Pink
|White/Brown/Pink
|White/Green
|Brown/Grey/Green/Pink
|Grey/Brown
|Grey/Brown
|Features
|Four Turbo Design Neck Give You More Powerful, Comfortable Air Flow
|160° Foldable /Hungable/Rechargeable/Strong Air Flow/Quiet
|360° Free Rotation/Rechargeable/Mini Design/Strong Air Flow
|Lossless Wind Ducts / 3+1 Gear Wind / 360° Surround Airflow/Novel appearance
|Patented Dual-sided Cyclone Tech / 360°All Around Wind /3+1 Speeds
|3 Turbo 3D Wind Supply /Neck-turbine switch individually /Intermittent Cooling Neck Brace
Reviewed in the United States on February 29, 2020
Th whole product feels fairly well-built and substantial in your hand. Not something you want to carry in your pocket all the time, though it's about the same weight as typical cell phone. I just don't think you can complain about a collapsible fan/flashlight/ battery bank At this price. For what I needed, it's perfect. Very cool little product.
There is a slight humming noise, but when I ask my husband if he can hear it he says he can’t; maybe only the person holding it will notice the noise?
The fan has two speed settings and both work excellently. We have had a very hot (90degree) and humid summer so I thought I would require the highest setting at all times to feel comfortable but surprisingly the low level works perfectly fine and gets the job done. I’ve had many moments where I find myself pressing the button to turn off the fan but then it goes up to the higher setting and at that moment I realized that I was enjoying myself on the low setting the entire time. Basically the fast setting is a nice perk.
I haven’t had it die on me during the day (because I charge it almost every night) and I use it for a long period of time because I work outdoors.
You are able to use the portable charger function and use the fan at the same time, and again, the battery life on this thing is astounding.
Also, I recently was rained on at work and this fan SURVIVED being soaked! Totally a win of a purchase in my book.
The flashlight is surprising bright (100-200 lumens) and the power bank aspect is a wonderful added bonus. I’ll update after a few months.
It has 2 speeds. It’s ok for warm weather but won’t do much in hot weather. The 2nd speed is equal to the 1st speed of the round folding hand fans w 3 speeds if you are familiar with them. I have both and use both.
The biggest and most frustrating down side is opening it. I have to leave it partially open because my nails are not thin enough to get into the very tiny groove to open it. It’s a major annoyance when it closes all the way.
It is frameless and because not as powerful as the other, it is quieter. It can be handheld or propped on a table, although sometimes wobbly and can be knocked over easily. The blades are soft and won’t hurt if you come in contact with them. It has a handy wrist lanyard, a USB charging cord and can be used as a charger.
You press the power button once for low speed, twice for higher. For the flashlight you hold the power button for a few seconds.
When you have limited space and need a fan with you, it’s worth having it. Otherwise, we much prefer the hand fans with the 3 speeds which have more cooling power in the heat. And we don’t care if the fan is a charger or has a flashlight.
The fan provides a genuinely cool breeze and is relatively quiet: I’ve used lots of similar handheld and portable desktop fans and this is one of the quietest I’ve come across. It has 3 speed settings and the functional elements of the design are beautifully streamlined without interfering with usability; there’s just one button conveniently placed at the front of the fan, to control everything (use normal press and a long press to navigate this).
I also love the minimalist design of the fan, it’s soft white with a perfectly matte finish and lots of rounded edges that feel really tactile in the hand. It’s really well made with a sturdy feel although it’s heavier than I was expecting at 175g (almost as heavy as my iPhone); I think this is down to the device simply packing in so much functionality into such a small format (I mean, it’s got a bright torch in there along with the fan and the power bank, of course it’s not going to be light as a feather...)
My only complaint (and it’s a small one) is when you use the fan as a desktop fan, the base is a little unstable and has a tendency to roll at the slightest knock/disruption. You couldn’t place it on a table on a train for example but a stable surface like a desk would be fine. I’m just about willing to overlook this seeing as it’s won me over with everything else (I'd rate it 4.5/5 if that was on option). I really like it, this is a seriously impressive fan. And torch. And power bank.
