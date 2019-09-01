$16.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, July 7 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon. Order within 18 hrs 25 mins
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, July 6
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$16.99","priceAmount":16.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"16","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"tfv1um8QyuGHDBPmC53%2FkFusSdnVUyuOMMRjUlSY7k%2B%2BLUVactCmidE7znVY%2FxUSxYS9UaoWOw9h4XRF%2FhVFJlPUmhKff9liOPdy0%2F93kYnuSQx8CWUHmZHy1fBiS56z8c0qUx6XLRNz63lcrU3q4XHNCyR8BluMdwXwGDUuaOO%2FkLVj7lo66MQe2snYh67H","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$16.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$16.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
JISULIFE-NA
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
JISULIFE-NA
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
JISULIFE Portable Handhel... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan, Small Battery Operated 14-21 hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quiet Personal Fan with Power Bank, Flashlight for Indoor, Outdoor - Blue

4.6 out of 5 stars 5,151 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Personal Fans by JISULIFE
-32% $16.99
List Price: $24.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Extra Savings Promotion Available. 5 Applicable Promotion(s)
View all 5 promotions
Blue

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 【Super Long Endurance and Strong Airflow】- Adopted the advanced technology, it lasts for 14 hours with 2-speed, 21 hours with 1-speed after about 3 hours full charge. The maximum rotating speed of the fan is 3400 rpm which is enough for personal use to keep you cool.
  • 【Foldable Design and Mini Size】- The foldable design makes it easy to carry and store. Besides, with the oval shape(1.3*1.3*4.7 Inches, Weight: 4.4 Oz), this rechargeable fan can hide the fan blade, small and easy to slide into your pocket and purse.
  • 【Power Bank Function and Quiet Operation】- 5V/1A USB output port makes the mini hand fan to be a power bank(2000mAh) in an emergency, supplying power for mobile phone, MP3, etc. With no frame design, make the noise low to 50db that causes no bother during work.
  • 【Flashlight and Include Wrist String】- Long press the power button to open the flashlight feature when the fan is not spinning. The flashlight is quite bright and can be used in dark areas or if electricity is out. And with a lanyard included, you can hang it on your hands or travel backpack.
  • 【USB Fast Charge & Gift Choice】- You can use a wall charger, laptop, power bank to charge it. And the handheld fan only needs 2-3 hours to get fully charged. This mini handheld fan will also be a gift for your family, friends. Cute, tiny, and useful gadgets for most people.

Customer ratings by feature

For traveling
4.8 4.8
Portability
4.7 4.7
Light weight
4.5 4.5
Battery life
4.5 4.5
See all reviews
Where to next? Discover our top virtual tours
Amazon Explore Browse now
Make it a bundle
We found 5 bundles with this item:
JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan, Small Battery Operated 14-21 hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quiet Personal Fan with Power Bank, Flashlight for Indoor, Outdoor - Blue

Buy it with

  • JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan, Small Battery Operated 14-21 hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quie
  • +
  • JISULIFE Handheld Fan with 4800 mAh Powerbank Max 46 Hours Runtime,Pocket Fan Portable Battery Operated or USB Powered Foldin
  • +
  • JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, 3 IN 1 Hand Fan, Portable USB Rechargeable Small Pocket Fan, Battery Operated Fan [14-21 Working
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

What's in the box

  • Handheld Fan
  • Type-C Cord
  • Manual
  • Lanyard

    • From the brand

    Previous page
    2. JISULIFE

      JISULIFE is an integrated lifestyle innovating team that designs remarkable gadgets to inspire people and elevate their life.

      Focusing on the most basic elements of daily life-home and personal gadgets, we continue to offer the market collection of innovative gadgets combining form and function.

    3. JISULIFE Four Turbo Neck Fan, Upgraded Portable Fan, Bladeless Personal Wearable Fan with USB Rec...
      JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Bladeless Personal Fan, 4500mAh USB Rechargeable Wearable Fan, 3+1 Sp...
      JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Personal Neck Fan, 360°Adjustable Bladeless Neck Fan, USB Rechargeabl...
      JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan, 4000 mAh Battery Operated Wearable Personal...

      Look Over More Neck Fan

      Visit the Store

    4. JISULIFE Small Desk Fan Battery Operated Small Fan，180° Foldable Portable Fan, 4 Speeds Adjustabl...
      JISULIFE Stroller Fan, Tripod Clip on Fan, 4000mAh Mini Baby Fan Battery Operated, Personal Desk ...
      JISULIFE Desk Fan, Small Portable Battery Operated Desktop Fan with 4 Speeds, Max 15 Hrs, Strong ...
      JISULIFE Clip on Baby Stroller Fan, 4000mAh Battery Operated Fan, Portable Personal Small Fan, Qu...

      Look Over More Desk Fan

      Visit the Store

    5. JISULIFE Handheld Fan with 4800 mAh Powerbank Max 46 Hours Runtime, Upgraed Version Pocket Fan Po...
      JISULIFE Handheld Fan, Portable Small Fan with 3 Speeds, USB Rechargeable Hand Fan, Personal Fan ...
      JISULIFE Handheld Fan, 4000mAh Portable Hand Held Fan, Mini Personal Rechargeable Hand Fan, Max 1...
      JISULIFE 6000mAh Handheld Fan [30H Max Cooling Time] Mini Portable Hand Fan, USB Rechargeable Sma...

      Look Over More Hand Fan

      Visit the Store

    6. JISULIFE Small Desk Fan, Portable USB Rechargeable Fan, 160° Tilt Folding Personal Mini Fan with ...
      JISULIFE Mini Clip on Desk Fan, Battery Operated Stroller Fan, Small Portable 4000mAh Rechargeabl...
      JISULIFE Mini Handheld Versatile Fan, Portable USB Rechargeable Fan, Battery Powered Hand Fan wit...
      JISULIFE Oscillating Table Fan, Pedestal Stand Desk Fan, 8000mAh Battery Operated Rechargeable Fa...

      Look Over More JISULIFE Fan

      Visit the Store

    Next page

    Product Description

    F8P - A+1

    Your Travel Partner: Rechargeable Mini Fan, Power Bank and Flashlight - 3 in 1

    You can enjoy the below benefits:

    • Long Battery Life (14 to 21 hours)
    • Mini Figure (4.7*1.4*1.4 inches, Weight: 4.4 ounces)
    • 2000 mAh Power Bank
    • Unique Bright Flashlight
    • Rechargeable Design (Battery included)
    • Easy to Rechargeable (Power bank, laptop and USB charger)
    • Strong Air Flow
    • Include a Lanyard (Do not worry about the fan falling accidentally)

    1

    Tips of use:

    1. How to open the cover?

    There is a small gap on the top between the cover and the main body. You can pry it for your finger. Or, you can press the base where the USB connectors are and the main body on the top is exposed, and then pull it out.

    2. How to open the flashlight?

    Long press the button for 2-3s, and the light will work.

    3. For Hard to through the lanyard.

    You can use a pin or other tiny thing to assist you to push the lanyard through.

    4. How to store the product?

    It is recommended to get the fan fully charged before storing when not in use, especially when stored in different seasons, so as to ensure that they can still be used in the next summer.

    FA12R Neck Fan JISULIFE small desk fan JISULIFE FAN portable neck fan NECK FAN neck fan
    JISULIFE Four Turbo Portable Neck Fan Upgraded Small Desk Fan with 4500mAh USb Rechargeable Battery Mini Clip-on Desk Fan with Rechargeable Battery Lossless Airflow Portable Neck Fan Air Cyclone Bladeless Neck Fan Portable Ultimate Bladeless Neck Fan
    Speed Modes 3 4 4 4 4 4
    Running Hours 4-10 4-16 4-16 4-22 4-20 3~20
    Battery Capacity 4000mAh 4500mAh 4000mAh 4500mAh 4500mAh 4000mAh
    Colors Green/Grey/Pink White/Brown/Pink White/Green Brown/Grey/Green/Pink Grey/Brown Grey/Brown
    Features Four Turbo Design Neck Give You More Powerful, Comfortable Air Flow 160° Foldable /Hungable/Rechargeable/Strong Air Flow/Quiet 360° Free Rotation/Rechargeable/Mini Design/Strong Air Flow Lossless Wind Ducts / 3+1 Gear Wind / 360° Surround Airflow/Novel appearance Patented Dual-sided Cyclone Tech / 360°All Around Wind /3+1 Speeds 3 Turbo 3D Wind Supply /Neck-turbine switch individually /Intermittent Cooling Neck Brace

    Compare with similar items


    JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan, Small Battery Operated 14-21 hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quiet Personal Fan with Power Bank, Flashlight for Indoor, Outdoor - Blue
    JISULIFE Mini Fan Battery Operated Handheld Fan with 2000 mAh Battery or USB Powered Personal Mini Fan,3 Speeds,Enhanced Airflow, Rechargeable Quiet Pocket Fan for Home,Outdoor-White
    Personal Fans,7 Inch Portable Desk Fan Rechargeable with 2 Levels LED Lights, Battery Operated/Powered Fan with 3 Speeds, Baby Stroller Fan Cooling Fans,Ceiling Small Desk Fan Mini Fans For Outdoor Camping Bedroom Car Hiking Fishing Picnic BBQ Hurricane Accessories Gear
    JISULIFE Mini Handheld Versatile Fan, Portable USB Rechargeable Fan, Battery Powered Hand Fan with Strong Wind, Night Light, Personal Quiet Multifunctional Fan for Baby Stroller, Bike, Neck - Green
    Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (5151) 4.5 out of 5 stars (637) 4.2 out of 5 stars (3) 4.2 out of 5 stars (264)
    Price $16.99 $13.99 $15.99 $16.99
    Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
    Sold By JISULIFE-NA JISULIFE-NA WESEA Lights JISULIFE-NA
    Color Blue White white Green
    Item Dimensions 4.72 x 1.57 x 1.46 inches 2.4 x 1.4 x 5.3 inches 7.91 x 1.26 x 3.66 inches
    Item Weight 4.37 ounces 3.00 ounces 5.47 ounces
    Compare with similar items

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    5,151 global ratings
    5 star
    		76%
    4 star
    		14%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Steve-o
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great little fan with some nice add-ons
    Reviewed in the United States on September 1, 2019
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    108 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    K.M.
    5.0 out of 5 stars This fan is a lifesaver if you are in a hot climate!
    Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    36 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    victor miguel cavazos
    5.0 out of 5 stars BEST BRAND FOR FANS IN AMAZON
    Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2019
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    33 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Nebs
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful multifunction gadget
    Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2020
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    13 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Luz
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best fan!!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2021
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    D
    4.0 out of 5 stars Compact size. Long battery life. Quiet. Not as powerful as round hand fans. Hard to open.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 29, 2020
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    D
    4.0 out of 5 stars Compact size. Long battery life. Quiet. Not as powerful as round hand fans. Hard to open.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 29, 2020
    This is a good pocket fan for travel because of it’s compact capsule shape and size.
    It has 2 speeds. It’s ok for warm weather but won’t do much in hot weather. The 2nd speed is equal to the 1st speed of the round folding hand fans w 3 speeds if you are familiar with them. I have both and use both.

    The biggest and most frustrating down side is opening it. I have to leave it partially open because my nails are not thin enough to get into the very tiny groove to open it. It’s a major annoyance when it closes all the way.

    It is frameless and because not as powerful as the other, it is quieter. It can be handheld or propped on a table, although sometimes wobbly and can be knocked over easily. The blades are soft and won’t hurt if you come in contact with them. It has a handy wrist lanyard, a USB charging cord and can be used as a charger.
    You press the power button once for low speed, twice for higher. For the flashlight you hold the power button for a few seconds.

    When you have limited space and need a fan with you, it’s worth having it. Otherwise, we much prefer the hand fans with the 3 speeds which have more cooling power in the heat. And we don’t care if the fan is a charger or has a flashlight.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    35 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Nique
    5.0 out of 5 stars Saiu melhor que a encomenda!
    Reviewed in Spain on May 13, 2022
    Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent idea to allow phone charging
    Reviewed in Canada on June 7, 2022
    Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Stéphane
    4.0 out of 5 stars Taille micro et bonne ventilation sans risque
    Reviewed in France on June 23, 2022
    Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Eric
    3.0 out of 5 stars Bruyant
    Reviewed in France on May 20, 2022
    Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Miss K
    5.0 out of 5 stars IMPRESSIVE fan, torch and power bank!!!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2022
    Color: WhiteVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
    Customer image
    Miss K
    5.0 out of 5 stars IMPRESSIVE fan, torch and power bank!!!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2022
    This is a nifty little 3-in-1 product: it’s a portable hand fan (that has a folding handle for a makeshift stand) AND it’s a torch AND it’s a power bank with a USB port so you can charge up your devices (like a mobile phone) on the go. Pretty cool, that. Brilliant to have in your bag for all sorts of emergencies. It’s USB chargeable too so no need to worry about batteries.

    The fan provides a genuinely cool breeze and is relatively quiet: I’ve used lots of similar handheld and portable desktop fans and this is one of the quietest I’ve come across. It has 3 speed settings and the functional elements of the design are beautifully streamlined without interfering with usability; there’s just one button conveniently placed at the front of the fan, to control everything (use normal press and a long press to navigate this).

    I also love the minimalist design of the fan, it’s soft white with a perfectly matte finish and lots of rounded edges that feel really tactile in the hand. It’s really well made with a sturdy feel although it’s heavier than I was expecting at 175g (almost as heavy as my iPhone); I think this is down to the device simply packing in so much functionality into such a small format (I mean, it’s got a bright torch in there along with the fan and the power bank, of course it’s not going to be light as a feather...)

    My only complaint (and it’s a small one) is when you use the fan as a desktop fan, the base is a little unstable and has a tendency to roll at the slightest knock/disruption. You couldn’t place it on a table on a train for example but a stable surface like a desk would be fine. I’m just about willing to overlook this seeing as it’s won me over with everything else (I'd rate it 4.5/5 if that was on option). I really like it, this is a seriously impressive fan. And torch. And power bank.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    Report abuse