JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Xs XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE, Galaxy S21 S20 S10 Plus Note 10+ 9, Pixel 4 XL up to 7" -Black
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|JOTO
|Included Components
|Dry Wipe, Nano Liquid Screen Protector, Wet Wipe
|Form Factor
|Dry Bag
|Compatible Phone Models
|Google Pixel Pexil Plus, Moto G5, LG G6 S8 EDGE, Edge GE Plus, oneplus3T, oneplus3, oneplus2, IPhone 13 Pro Max 13 Pro 13 mini iPhone 12 12 Pro Max 12 Mini 11 Pro Max 11 Pro 11 SE Xs Max Xs Xr X 8 8 Plus 7 7 Plus 6s 6s Plus 6 6 plus 5S 5C 5 4S 4, Galaxy S21 Ultra S21+ S21S20 Ultra S20 S10 S10e S9 S9 Plus S8 S8 Plus Note 10+ 10 9 8 S7 S7 edge S6 S6 Edge plus S5 S4 S3, Google Pixel 5 Pixel 4 XL Pixel 4 Pixel 3, HTC One M10 M9 M8 M7 Max LG G4 G3 G2 iPod Touch Nexus 6 6P 5 4 Sony Xperia Nokia Lumia Black Berry Motorola MOTO G X E and other phone devices up to 7", Galaxy S10 S10e S9 S8 S7 S6, S6 Edge plus S5, S4, S3 etc., HTC One M10, M9, M8, M7, Nexus 6, 6P, 5, 4 See more
About this item
- Universal waterproof case dry bag fits all smartphones up to 7.0" diagonal size, Certain big screen phones need to remove protective case. Credit card wallet money waterproof dry bag for beach, pools, fishing, swimming, boating, kayaking, snorkeling and water park activities
- Clear Window on both front and back sides, perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails
- 100 feet IPX8 Certified waterproof; Offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your device while maintaining full touch screen functionality
- Compatible with devices up to 3.35 x 6.69 inches (clear window 3.2 x 6.37 inches); Comes with a neck strap for convenient carrying
- Features a simple snap and lock access, easy to keep out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt
JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Xs XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE, Galaxy S21 S20 S10 Plus Note 10+ 9, Pixel 4 XL up to 7" -Black
|Seashell Mesh Bags
|1 Waterproof Pouch + 1 Floating Wrist Strap
|[2 Pack] Universal Waterproof Case
|[2 Pack] Floating Waterproof Pouch
|[2 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
|[2 Pack] Transparent Waterproof Pouch
|Diagonal size
|Standard + Large
|Cellphone up to 7.0", items up to 11.1 ounces/315grams
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Feature
|Adjustable straps
|Bright color, with neck strap
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Floating; Touch sensitive
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Full Transparent; Touch sensitive
|[2 Pack] Floating Waterproof Phone Pouch
|[3 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
|[4 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
|[4 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
|[6 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
|[6 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
|Diagonal size
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Up to 7.0"
|Feature
|Floating + Neck strap
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|60L Deluxe Duffle Bag
|[2 Pack] Swim Buoy Float
|Swim Buoy Float
|35L Swim Buoy Backpack
|28L Swim Buoy Dry Bag
|Waterproof Waist Pack
|Size/ Capacity
|23.6" x 13.8" x 13.8"
|26"-50" (Waist)
|26"-50" (Waist)
|35 Liters
|28 Liters
|8.6" x 6.5"
|Feature
|Capacious & Water-resistant
|Eye-catching color; Durable
|Eye-catching color; Durable
|Safety float + Dry bag
|Safety float + Dry bag
|Versatile & Adjustable
|Water Shoes for Men, Women, Kids
|Turkish Beach Towel
|[2 Pack] Waterproof Camera Float
|[2 Pack] Waterproof Car Key Fob Case
|Universal Waterproof Case
|Universal Waterproof Case
|Suitability
|Multiple sizes
|Size: 39" x 79"
|Up to 7oz / 200g (Load)
|Holding Size: 3.9" x 2.4"
|Up to 7.0" (Diagonal)
|Up to 7.0"
|Feature
|Breathable & Quick-Dry
|100% pure cotton
|Floating; Bright color
|2 neck straps +1 D buckle
|Touch sensitive; Secure lock
|Neck Strap
It is definitely waterproof!Okay, so I’m not one that does a whole lot of product reviews; if I like it, I keep it and if I don’t, I just don’t get another one. I prob will never write another review, but this story just needs to be told.I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe about an hour from our pick up point. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact.Fast forward to earlier this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sherrif’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!I’m not one who is easily impressed by much of anything anymore, but if you are planning a trip and need a waterproof case, this is the one to get!
Reviewed in the United States on December 14, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
I purchased this item for a trip I took to Jamaica with my niece. One of our excursions was climbing a waterfall and they had instructed us to bring a waterproof case. My niece ended up using this one and while we were snorkeling, she took it off of her neck to take video and pics and then ended up dropping it. It was at the bottom of the sea for a good 10 minutes. She had to take her life vest and snorkel gear off to get deep enough to get it and we considered it to be a loss for her phone since it submerged for so long. We got back on the boat and took her phone out and it was dry as a bone!! We couldn't believe it. We went and did the excursion which included us being in constant water and submerged in some places and her phone was fine afterwards! I wasn't expecting it to work as well as it did! I told her then and there I was writing a review when we got back because it saved her phone! Just make sure to keep the strap around your neck so you don't accidentally lose it at the bottom of the sea like she did!
Reviewed in the United States on August 18, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
This case works great, especially for the price. We used ours to protect our phones on the boat and kayaking, and we also used it to take underwater pictures and videos while snorkeling in fresh water. The phone stayed completely dry and secure. The only reason I gave this four stars instead of five is because the touch screen would not work while under the water. The water was chilly, so I wonder if that was the issue. For underwater videos, I had to start recording above the water, and then bring it down under the water with me. For pics, I had to use the side buttons to snap pictures instead of the touch screen. Other than that minor adjustment, this is a fantastic product. I do highly recommend doing the waterproof test with a paper towel inside it and submerge in a sink prior to using it. Just for a little extra reassurance.
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
I didn't buy this to use underwater. I bought it to hang my phone around my neck while paddleboarding. The case fits my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a slim case perfectly!
I didn't buy this to use underwater. I bought it to hang my phone around my neck while paddleboarding. The case fits my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a slim case perfectly!

Although I didn't buy it to use underwater it turns out I did. I lost my phone in the surf at the beach after flipping my paddleboard. Looked for two hours and couldn't find it. I was planning to look again in the morning at low tide when I got a call that my phone had been found! The man was walking in about a foot of water and saw the lanyard. He thought he found keys because the phone was buried in the sand. He was very surprised to pull out a phone and even more surprised when he realized the phone was safe and sound and still working after being in the ocean for about 20 hours. Man this case saved me!!! There was no water in the case and there's only minor scuffing on the plastic of the Joto case.
Although I didn't buy it to use underwater it turns out I did. I lost my phone in the surf at the beach after flipping my paddleboard. Looked for two hours and couldn't find it. I was planning to look again in the morning at low tide when I got a call that my phone had been found! The man was walking in about a foot of water and saw the lanyard. He thought he found keys because the phone was buried in the sand. He was very surprised to pull out a phone and even more surprised when he realized the phone was safe and sound and still working after being in the ocean for about 20 hours. Man this case saved me!!! There was no water in the case and there's only minor scuffing on the plastic of the Joto case.
