I purchased this item for a trip I took to Jamaica with my niece. One of our excursions was climbing a waterfall and they had instructed us to bring a waterproof case. My niece ended up using this one and while we were snorkeling, she took it off of her neck to take video and pics and then ended up dropping it. It was at the bottom of the sea for a good 10 minutes. She had to take her life vest and snorkel gear off to get deep enough to get it and we considered it to be a loss for her phone since it submerged for so long. We got back on the boat and took her phone out and it was dry as a bone!! We couldn't believe it. We went and did the excursion which included us being in constant water and submerged in some places and her phone was fine afterwards! I wasn't expecting it to work as well as it did! I told her then and there I was writing a review when we got back because it saved her phone! Just make sure to keep the strap around your neck so you don't accidentally lose it at the bottom of the sea like she did!