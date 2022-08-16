Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, September 1 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Tuesday, August 30. Order within 12 hrs 8 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$7.99","priceAmount":7.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"7","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"BnqdulRYMV7oh%2BReINCE2n9nKVc6k1XHB%2BPGXF8e3X9RTCbm0d3vz3JPd15x7a3XA4hrZhJlUJZ5yPsZbriv6IrtAYS6PVayOPRG39t6kEc9fFq%2F1fFoPuIC0TZNq1%2FNnH3qbqjX201xcxWsXwQ4pk6QqFCOfSTl3CF75azJxbRimcB6oPci0kQzE7BrAqqy","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$4.78","priceAmount":4.78,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"4","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"78","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"U%2FSESoxELtvgZYAkVRAnRC%2BcDv1D%2FPzPiiNV6SYDpkUWWaauqmXwsFRfCh9FdVDD%2FexiQ2w5CG8MG1JN038bPFbsRUeAHoNqZCG8gAPa20MfaXyMTLMy%2FvX4igojva6bqJdU%2FG%2BeEJyjnkHX14Km%2FoTJvBUOrVC2IWiWOmoI7PKP1ChRiwiANuyouKxsciXZ","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$7.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$7.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Tech Vendor
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Tech Vendor
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
JOTO+Universal+Waterproof... has been added to your Cart
Add an Accessory:
FREE delivery Friday, September 9 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Friday, September 2

[{"displayPrice":"$7.99","priceAmount":7.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"7","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"BnqdulRYMV7oh%2BReINCE2n9nKVc6k1XHB%2BPGXF8e3X9RTCbm0d3vz3JPd15x7a3XA4hrZhJlUJZ5yPsZbriv6IrtAYS6PVayOPRG39t6kEc9fFq%2F1fFoPuIC0TZNq1%2FNnH3qbqjX201xcxWsXwQ4pk6QqFCOfSTl3CF75azJxbRimcB6oPci0kQzE7BrAqqy","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$4.78","priceAmount":4.78,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"4","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"78","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"U%2FSESoxELtvgZYAkVRAnRC%2BcDv1D%2FPzPiiNV6SYDpkUWWaauqmXwsFRfCh9FdVDD%2FexiQ2w5CG8MG1JN038bPFbsRUeAHoNqZCG8gAPa20MfaXyMTLMy%2FvX4igojva6bqJdU%2FG%2BeEJyjnkHX14Km%2FoTJvBUOrVC2IWiWOmoI7PKP1ChRiwiANuyouKxsciXZ","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$7.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$7.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
New & Used (25) from
$3.60  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Xs XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE, Galaxy S21 S20 S10 Plus Note 10+ 9, Pixel 4 XL up to 7" -Black

4.5 out of 5 stars 72,260 ratings
-60% $7.99
List Price: $19.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black

Enhance your purchase

Color Black
Brand JOTO
Included Components Dry Wipe, Nano Liquid Screen Protector, Wet Wipe
Form Factor Dry Bag
Compatible Phone Models Google Pixel Pexil Plus, Moto G5, LG G6 S8 EDGE, Edge GE Plus, oneplus3T, oneplus3, oneplus2, IPhone 13 Pro Max 13 Pro 13 mini iPhone 12 12 Pro Max 12 Mini 11 Pro Max 11 Pro 11 SE Xs Max Xs Xr X 8 8 Plus 7 7 Plus 6s 6s Plus 6 6 plus 5S 5C 5 4S 4, Galaxy S21 Ultra S21+ S21S20 Ultra S20 S10 S10e S9 S9 Plus S8 S8 Plus Note 10+ 10 9 8 S7 S7 edge S6 S6 Edge plus S5 S4 S3, Google Pixel 5 Pixel 4 XL Pixel 4 Pixel 3, HTC One M10 M9 M8 M7 Max LG G4 G3 G2 iPod Touch Nexus 6 6P 5 4 Sony Xperia Nokia Lumia Black Berry Motorola MOTO G X E and other phone devices up to 7", Galaxy S10 S10e S9 S8 S7 S6, S6 Edge plus S5, S4, S3 etc., HTC One M10, M9, M8, M7, Nexus 6, 6P, 5, 4 See more

About this item

  • Universal waterproof case dry bag fits all smartphones up to 7.0" diagonal size, Certain big screen phones need to remove protective case. Credit card wallet money waterproof dry bag for beach, pools, fishing, swimming, boating, kayaking, snorkeling and water park activities
  • Clear Window on both front and back sides, perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails
  • 100 feet IPX8 Certified waterproof; Offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your device while maintaining full touch screen functionality
  • Compatible with devices up to 3.35 x 6.69 inches (clear window 3.2 x 6.37 inches); Comes with a neck strap for convenient carrying
  • Features a simple snap and lock access, easy to keep out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt
Make it a bundle
We found 16 bundles with this item:
JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Xs XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE, Galaxy S21 S20 S10 Plus Note 10+ 9, Pixel 4 XL up to 7" -Black

Buy it with

  • JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Xs XR X 8 7 6S Plus
  • +
  • VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Yoga Socks Slip-on for Men Women
  • +
  • AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch with Waist Strap (2 Pack) | Beach Accessories Best Way to Keep Your Phone and Valuables Safe and D
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Customers also search

Previous page
  1. JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch Universal Waterproof Case Dry Bag Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max XS XR X 8 Galaxy S22 S21 S20 Pixel Up to 7.0, IPX8 Underwater Phone Protector -2 Pack,Blue/Orange
    joto phone case waterproof
  2. Waterproof Phone Pouch, Floating IPX8 Waterproof Cellphone Case Underwater Dry Bag for iPhone 13 Pro Max Mini 12 11 SE XS XR 8 Galaxy up to 6.9", for Beach/Diving/Surfing/Skiing (2 Pack)
    waterproof phone pouch durable
  3. Waterproof Case 2 Pack for iPhone 13/13 Pro Max/12/12 Pro/SE/Xs Max/XR/8P/7 Galaxy up to 7" (Black and Pink)
    iphone case water protector
  4. Syncwire Waterproof Phone Pouch, 2 Pack IPX8 Universal Waterproof Case Underwater Dry Bag Compatible with iPhone 13 12 Pro Max SE2 11 Pro XR X 8 7 6s Plus Galaxy S21 S10 Note 10 Google Pixel Up to 7"
    protective water phone bag
  5. Universal Waterproof Case,Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch Compatible for iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max XS Max Samsung Galaxy s10 Google Up to 7.0", IPX8 Cellphone Dry Bag for Vacation-2 Pack
    waterproof phone case necklace
  6. TurnWay Water-Proof Sling bag/Crossbody Backpack/Shoulder Bag with USB Charging Port for Travel, Hiking, Cycling, Camping
    crossbody waterproof bags
  7. 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞 Waterproof Phone Pouch [2-Pack] - Universal IPX8 Waterproof Phone Case Dry Bag with Lanyard for iPhone 13/12/11 Pro XS MAX XR X 8 7 6 Plus Samsung S22 S20 and More Up to 7 Inches
    anti water phone bag
  8. ProCase Universal Cellphone Waterproof Pouch Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 13 12 Pro Max 11 Pro Max 13 Mini Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy S20 Ultra S10 Note10 up to 7" -4 Pack,Black
    iphone protection for water
Next page

From the brand

Previous page
  2. JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro ...
    JOTO Waterproof Case Universal Phone Holder Pouch, Underwater Cellphone Dry Bag Compatible with i...
    JOTO Waterproof Phone Case Holder Pouch, Underwater Transparent Cellphone Dry Bag Compatible with...
    JOTO 4 Pack Universal Waterproof Case Phone Pouch Holder, IPX8 Underwater Cell Phone Dry Bag for ...

    JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch

    Visit the Store

  3. 6 Pack JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Holder Pouch, IPX8 Underwater Case Cell Phone Dry Bag for ...
    Floating Waterproof Phone Holder Pouch, JOTO Float Universal Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 Pro Ma...
    JOTO 2 Pack Floating Wrist Strap for Waterproof Camera Underwater Phone Pouch up to 11 ounce/315g...
    JOTO Water Shoes for Women Men Kids, Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Water Socks Slip-on Swim Beach Shoes...

    For Beach Trip

    Visit the Store

  4. JOTO 4 Pack Beach Mesh Bag Seashell Bag Shell Bags for Kids Shell Collecting, Shelling Net Sea Sh...
    JOTO Turkish Beach Towel (39 x 79) 100% Cotton Oversize Stripe Towel with Fringe Tassels, Extra L...
    2 Pack JOTO Waterproof Car Key FOB Case, Keys Holder Pouch Small Dry Bag for Surfing, Honda Toyot...
    JOTO Waterproof Fanny Pack Phone Holder Pouch with Waist Strap, iPhone Dry Bag Vacation Essential...

    Enjoy the Summer

    Visit the Store

Next page

What's in the box

  • Nano Liquid Screen Protector
  • Dry Wipe
  • Wet Wipe

    • Product Description

    Universal Waterproof Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case
    waterproof pouch
    1 1 Universal Waterproof Case Cellphone Dry Bag Pouch JOTO Floating Waterproof Phone Pouch Procase-007-2-Bluegreen.1 [2 Pack] Transparent Waterproof Pouch
    Seashell Mesh Bags 1 Waterproof Pouch + 1 Floating Wrist Strap [2 Pack] Universal Waterproof Case [2 Pack] Floating Waterproof Pouch [2 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch [2 Pack] Transparent Waterproof Pouch
    Diagonal size Standard + Large Cellphone up to 7.0", items up to 11.1 ounces/315grams Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0"
    Feature Adjustable straps Bright color, with neck strap Touch sensitive; Secure lock Floating; Touch sensitive Touch sensitive; Secure lock Full Transparent; Touch sensitive
    Procase-144-2Black Procase-007-TPB Procase-007-4C JOTO-007-4Black Universal Waterproof Pouch Universal Waterproof Pouch
    [2 Pack] Floating Waterproof Phone Pouch [3 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch [4 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch [4 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch [6 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch [6 Pack] Universal Waterproof Pouch
    Diagonal size Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0"
    Feature Floating + Neck strap Touch sensitive; Secure lock Touch sensitive; Secure lock Touch sensitive; Secure lock Touch sensitive; Secure lock Touch sensitive; Secure lock
    JOTO Water-Resistant Backpack Swim Buoy Float Swim Buoy Float Swim Buoy Backpack Swim Buoy Dry Bag Waterproof Case Dry Bag
    60L Deluxe Duffle Bag [2 Pack] Swim Buoy Float Swim Buoy Float 35L Swim Buoy Backpack 28L Swim Buoy Dry Bag Waterproof Waist Pack
    Size/ Capacity 23.6" x 13.8" x 13.8" 26"-50" (Waist) 26"-50" (Waist) 35 Liters 28 Liters 8.6" x 6.5"
    Feature Capacious & Water-resistant Eye-catching color; Durable Eye-catching color; Durable Safety float + Dry bag Safety float + Dry bag Versatile & Adjustable
    Water Shoes for Women Men Kids STJ Waterproof Camera Float JOTO-164-2Black Universal Waterproof Case 6
    Water Shoes for Men, Women, Kids Turkish Beach Towel [2 Pack] Waterproof Camera Float [2 Pack] Waterproof Car Key Fob Case Universal Waterproof Case Universal Waterproof Case
    Suitability Multiple sizes Size: 39" x 79" Up to 7oz / 200g (Load) Holding Size: 3.9" x 2.4" Up to 7.0" (Diagonal) Up to 7.0"
    Feature Breathable & Quick-Dry 100% pure cotton Floating; Bright color 2 neck straps +1 D buckle Touch sensitive; Secure lock Neck Strap

    Special offers and product promotions

    Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Have a question?

    Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

    There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
    All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

    Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

    Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

    Please enter a question.

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    72,260 global ratings
    5 star
    		72%
    4 star
    		14%
    3 star
    		7%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Spent 10 minutes at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea and still worked!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2022
    Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars kept my phone dry even deep underwater
    Reviewed in the United States on August 18, 2022
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Bill Jamison
    5.0 out of 5 stars It works!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2022
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse