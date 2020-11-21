- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Christmas Santa and Elf Pants Hats for Funny Hilarious and Festive Christmas Party Hat Dress Up Celebrations, Winter Party Favor, Christmas Decorations, Costume Accessories
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.Amazon's Choice for "funny christmas hats"
|Price:
|
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
- 100% Polyester
- Buckle closure
- 🎅SUPER VALUE PACK. Our Cute and Funny Christmas Hats includes Upside Down Pants Santa and Elf w/ little boots and glittering belt buckles. The Head circumference: 24", height: 12", one size fits for adults, teenagers and kids
- 🎅UNIQUE AND FESTIVE. Fun little addition to the family holidays! These Christmas hats are widely applicable, it can be worn for occasions like Christmas, cosplay party, and also can be applied as Christmas tree decoration, adding more festive atmosphere to your important moments.
- 🎅USE ANYTIME & ANYWHERE. These Christmas Novelty Hats are splendid! Ideal for Christmas holiday parties plays, a costume or a wear! Perfect for Christmas Xmas party favors, ugly sweater party favors, holiday family celebration party, Christmas dress-up accessories and Christmas party kit.
- 🎅PREMIUM QUALITY. Child Safe: Non-Toxic. Durable: made of 100% Polyester. Safety test approved.
- 🎅Your satisfaction is our priority. Feel free to message us through contact sellers if products don't meet your expectation.
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
More items to explore
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Product details
- Package Dimensions : 13.23 x 12.68 x 3.78 inches; 9.91 Ounces
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : October 2, 2019
- Manufacturer : Joyin Inc
- ASIN : B07YMXC3GT
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #8,463 in Toys & Games (See Top 100 in Toys & Games)
- #10 in Kids' Costume Hats
- Customer Reviews:
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
4.5 out of 5
243 global ratings
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on November 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Easy fix. There is a felt liner, and all ya gotta do is put a small cut along the seam and rip the rest end to end to separate it, and It fit perfectly. Unless you have a giant egg than you won't have any issues with it falling off. I'm actually shocked at the level of quality of these for the money. They can even be used as decorations. I'm gonna slay this work xmas zoom situation this year! Should just tell my boss to go ahead and send me the prize in advance. I'm wearing the Santa legs one and a sweater that says "there's some ho ho ho's in this house" 😝
3 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
I was very pleased with the quality of these hats! They are made very well! They aren't cheap and dollar store quality! the only reason I gave them a 4 star was because everyone had a hard time keeping them on their head. We did end up putting a slit on the inside silk so we could pull down farther and they stayed on great then. It's like they need just a little more depth to stay on your head. Great product and you won't be sorry you ordered them!!
2 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Didn't expect much when I ordered this, but I'm so glad that I did! Arrived a day earlier than promised. The two hats were just so adorable, cute and the fit was perfect for an adult. The price was so reasonable for the quality, construction and quantity. Everyone that I showed them to just loved them.
One person found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Bought these for a kids elephant gift exchange. They were funny. But the hat is so shallow. It does not fit an adult, so I would not recommend buying them for adults, if that's what you were planning. I mean, I guess it could fit but would fall right off. Other than that, festive, fun and price is right.
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
These were for a work Christmas party. They are pretty small and really don’t stay on to well but they were good fine for the purpose and price. They were a topic of conversation at the party.
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
I gave this toy to a friend for his 1 year old son. He texted me recently to say how much his baby loves this toy. He plays with it all day long more than an th other toy he got.
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Super cute and funny but it wouldn't stay on our heads. It needs some kind of elastic in the inside to help it stay put.
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Loved these hats. Made my adult children wear them for our gift exchange. The fit the average head great and were lots of fun.
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.