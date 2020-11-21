Easy fix. There is a felt liner, and all ya gotta do is put a small cut along the seam and rip the rest end to end to separate it, and It fit perfectly. Unless you have a giant egg than you won't have any issues with it falling off. I'm actually shocked at the level of quality of these for the money. They can even be used as decorations. I'm gonna slay this work xmas zoom situation this year! Should just tell my boss to go ahead and send me the prize in advance. I'm wearing the Santa legs one and a sweater that says "there's some ho ho ho's in this house" 😝