& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Wednesday, Oct 14 Details
Fastest delivery: Saturday, Oct 10 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds –... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(3612)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(794)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
& FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Minor cosmetic imperfection on top, front or sides of item. Missing bonus material. Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$149.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Jabra Company Store
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.6 out of 5 stars 3612
$21.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Gold Beige – Bluetooth Earbuds with a More Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life and Great Sound Quality

4.2 out of 5 stars 5,479 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "jabra elite 75t"
List Price: $179.99
Price: $149.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $30.00 (17%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Elite 75t
Gold Beige
Brand Jabra
Connectivity Technology Wireless
Model Name Elite 75t
Color Gold Beige
Headphones Form Factor In Ear

About this item

  • Wireless earbuds – The Jabra Elite 75t is engineered to fit. Making and taking calls is always a great experience, wherever you are, thanks to enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you
  • Compact comfort – Designed and tested for a secure fit, the Jabra Elite 75t features a new smaller design that provides an ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable
  • No audio dropouts – With Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these Bluetooth earbuds, you can enjoy conversations and music with no audio dropouts or interruptions
  • My Sound is your sound – Our latest pioneering technology tests your hearing in the Jabra Sound+ app, and tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile. My Sound makes the music you love even better
  • Up to 7.5 hours of use – With Jabra Elite 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get more power and more freedom from a battery you can rely on, with up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, the handy charging case gives you a total of up to 28 hours battery

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
$199.99
(469)
iPhone Pro Max and Wireless Plans presented by Amazon iPhone 11 Pro Max and Wireless Plans presented by Amazon

Frequently bought together

  • Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Gold Beige – Bluetooth Earbuds with a More Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life and Great Sound Quality
  • +
  • Aotao Silicone Case for Jabra Elite 75t & Jabra Elite Active 75t, Soft and Flexible, Scratch/Shock Resistant Cover with Carabiner for Jabra 75t Earbuds (Elite 75t, Pink)
Total price: $157.98
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. MuGo Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in Ear with HD Mic, IP7 Waterproof True Wireless Headphone, 150H…
    4.0 out of 5 stars 984
    $23.99
  2. pendali Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.1, IPX7 Waterproof Earbuds TWS Stereo Headphones with Portable Charging Case, LED…
    4.1 out of 5 stars 459
    $31.99
  3. Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.1 Earphones, pendali IPX7 Waterproof Earbuds with Deep Bass, Auto Pairing, Mini Portable…
    4.2 out of 5 stars 598
    $29.99
  4. MuGo Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones with Immersive Sound, IP7 Waterproof Wireless Earphones with Charging Case…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 2,229
    $29.99
  5. DuoTen Wireless Earbuds, IPX7 Waterproof Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones 150 Hours Playtime, TWS Stereo Sound Wireless…
    4.1 out of 5 stars 239
    $36.99
  6. 233621 Wave. Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Neckband Headphones. 15 Hrs Playtime, Stable, Reliable, Fast Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0…
    4.0 out of 5 stars 188
    $39.99
Next

Top rated from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. layajia Mini Wireless Earbuds Waterproof Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 in-Ear Earphones TWS Stereo Sound, Portable…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 413
    $21.99
  2. MuGo Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear with HD Microphone, IP7 Waterproof Bluetooth Headset, Wireless…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 2,229
    $32.99
  3. MuGo Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones with Immersive Sound, IP7 Waterproof Wireless Earphones with Charging Case…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 2,229
    $29.99
  4. DuoTen Waterproof Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone 156H Playtime Hi-Fi Stereo Sound, IPX7 Waterproof…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 1,231
    $39.99
  5. MuGo Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones in Ear with Charging Case, TWS Stereo Bluetooth Headset with Mic, Touch…
    4.2 out of 5 stars 538
    $24.99
  6. Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case, IPX7 Waterproof, CVC8.0 Noise Reduction, Immersive Bass Sound…
    4.1 out of 5 stars 2,318
    $38.99
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

True Wireless Earbuds for great Calls & Music | Jabra Elite 75t
Compact true wireless earbuds

Great calls. Great music. Fits like no other.

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are engineered for great calls and music, and secure active fit. With superior sound, up to 7.5 hours battery, 4-microphone call technology and more, these earbuds are the perfect companions for life on the go.

*W01914330994E, Shanghai Institute of Quality Inspection and Technical Research, 2019.10.18

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are engineered for great calls and music, and tested
Jabra Sound+ App

Personalize your sound

The Jabra Sound+ app is the perfect companion to your Jabra headphones. Personalize your sound, so your music and calls experience always fit to your surroundings. Customize your settings, to improve in-app navigation on the go, get access to your most-used widgets quickly and select your preferred voice assistant, with just the touch of a button.

Jabra Sound+app for Jabra headphones. Personalize your music.

Compare the Jabra Elite Franchise

True Wireless Earbuds for great Calls & Music | Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite Active 75t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports Earbuds with Charging Case

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds Charging Case

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra Elite 65t

Wearing style
True wireless True wireless True wireless True wireless
Engineered for
Calls and music Calls, music and sport Calls, music and sport Calls and music
Battery life
7,5 hrs, 28 with charge case 7,5 hrs, 28 with charge case 5 hrs, 15 with charge case 5 hrs, 15 with charge case
Charging time
15 mins charge for 1 hr 15 mins charge for 1 hr 15 mins charge for 1 hr 15 mins charge for 1 hr
Key feature
Perfect fit, compact comfort Secure fit, compact comfort Accelerometer, fast charge Wind noise protection
Microphone
4-microphone technology 4-microphone technology 4-microphone technology 4-microphone technology
Voice command
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
Protected against
Water, Sweat & dust Sweat & dust Water, Sweat & dust Sweat & dust
Music equalizer
Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app
Weight
5.5g right & 5.5g left earbud 5.5g right & 5.5g left earbud 6.5g right & 5.8g left earbud 6.5g right & 5.8g left earbud
MySound
My Controls
Enjoy music tailored to your hearing, with MySound.
Personalization

MySound is your sound.

Our latest pioneering technology tests your hearing in the Jabra Sound+ app, and tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile. MySound makes the music you love even better.

Compare with similar items


Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Gold Beige – Bluetooth Earbuds with a More Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life and Great Sound Quality
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus, True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case included), Black – US Version
Apple AirPods Pro
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Bluetooth Earbuds Engineered for the Best True Wireless Calls and Music Experience
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds, Diamond-Inspired Drivers, Bluetooth Earphones, 4 Mics, Noise Reduction, 28H Playtime, HearID, Bluetooth 5, Wireless Charging, for Calls, Home Office
Customer Rating 4.2 out of 5 stars (5479) 4.5 out of 5 stars (20229) 4.5 out of 5 stars (57341) 4.5 out of 5 stars (19939) 4.0 out of 5 stars (13263) 4.3 out of 5 stars (5324)
Price $149.99 $129.99 $219.00 $249.95 $99.00 $99.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com wacky jacky AnkerDirect
Color Gold Beige Black White Black Titanium Black Black
Fit Type In-Ear In-Ear In-Ear In-The-Ear In-Ear
Item Dimensions 0.86 x 0.76 x 0.64 inches 1.52 x 2.75 x 1.04 inches 0.94 x 0.86 x 1.22 inches 10.00 x 7.87 x 11.02 inches 4.90 x 7.30 x 2.20 inches 1.97 x 2.20 x 0.98 inches
Special Features Wireless Microphone, sports-and-exercise, Carying case included, Android, wireless, iOS iOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature Volume control, Sports & Exercise, Lightweight, Universal Phone Control, Microphone Feature Noise Cancellation, Wind Noise Reduction Microphone, wireless, water-resistant
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:Elite 75t  |  Color:Gold Beige

Jabra Elite 75t offer a great call and music experience, engineered to last longer and tested for a secure fit. You can be confident that these true wireless earbuds will stay put thanks to the new smaller design that provides the ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable. Making and taking calls is always a great experience with Jabra Elite 75t Bluetooth earbuds, wherever you are. The enhanced 4-microphone call technology filters out disruptive noises around you so you can confidently take calls, even in windy or noisy environments. Plus, with rock-solid Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these true wireless earbuds, you can enjoy reliable conversations and music with no audio dropouts and no interruptions. Get up to 7. 5 hours on a single charge, with a handy charging case giving you up to a total of 28 hours. Fast charging allows you to get up to an hour of battery in just 15 minutes. Your music tastes are as individual as you are, which is why the Jabra Elite 75t comes with a customizable equalizer; just download the Jabra Sound+ App and set your levels according to your preferences. Whether you want to boost the bass or turn up the treble, your music will always sound exactly the way you want it to. With an IP55 rating and an extended 2-year for protection against dust and water damage (Jabra Sound+ App registration required), you can be assured that your earbuds are durable enough for day-to-day wear. Jabra Elite 75t also comes with one-touch access to your voice assistant of choice, including Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to easily stay connected to your digital world. Operating System dependent. Elite Active 75t have been specifically designed for an active lifestyle. An IP57-rating makes them fully waterproof and sweatproof, so there’s nothing holding you back from running through the storm or sweating out your new personal best in the gym. Speaker size: 6mm. Microphone bandwidth: 100Hz to 10kHz, Speaker bandwidth: 20 Hz to 20 kHz (music Playback), 100 Hz to 8 kHz (Calls), and Material: PC/ABS plastic, Si rubber, PMMA paint, Au-plated metal. Bluetooth 5.0. Operating range: Up to 10 meters. Paired devices: Up to 8. To get the best of this product, please keep it up to date and regularly check for software updates.

Product information

Style:Elite 75t  |  Color:Gold Beige

Technical Specification

User Manual [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.