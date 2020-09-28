- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
- Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Gold Beige – Bluetooth Earbuds with a More Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life and Great Sound Quality
|List Price:
|$179.99
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$30.00 (17%)
|Brand
|Jabra
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless
|Model Name
|Elite 75t
|Color
|Gold Beige
|Headphones Form Factor
|In Ear
About this item
- Wireless earbuds – The Jabra Elite 75t is engineered to fit. Making and taking calls is always a great experience, wherever you are, thanks to enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you
- Compact comfort – Designed and tested for a secure fit, the Jabra Elite 75t features a new smaller design that provides an ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable
- No audio dropouts – With Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these Bluetooth earbuds, you can enjoy conversations and music with no audio dropouts or interruptions
- My Sound is your sound – Our latest pioneering technology tests your hearing in the Jabra Sound+ app, and tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile. My Sound makes the music you love even better
- Up to 7.5 hours of use – With Jabra Elite 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get more power and more freedom from a battery you can rely on, with up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, the handy charging case gives you a total of up to 28 hours battery
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Frequently bought together
More to consider from our brands
Top rated from our brands
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Compact true wireless earbuds
Great calls. Great music. Fits like no other.
Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are engineered for great calls and music, and secure active fit. With superior sound, up to 7.5 hours battery, 4-microphone call technology and more, these earbuds are the perfect companions for life on the go.
*W01914330994E, Shanghai Institute of Quality Inspection and Technical Research, 2019.10.18
Personalize your sound
The Jabra Sound+ app is the perfect companion to your Jabra headphones. Personalize your sound, so your music and calls experience always fit to your surroundings. Customize your settings, to improve in-app navigation on the go, get access to your most-used widgets quickly and select your preferred voice assistant, with just the touch of a button.
Compare the Jabra Elite Franchise
|
Jabra Elite 75t
|
Jabra Elite Active 75t
|
Jabra Elite Active 65t
|
Jabra Elite 65t
|
Wearing style
|True wireless
|True wireless
|True wireless
|True wireless
|
Engineered for
|Calls and music
|Calls, music and sport
|Calls, music and sport
|Calls and music
|
Battery life
|7,5 hrs, 28 with charge case
|7,5 hrs, 28 with charge case
|5 hrs, 15 with charge case
|5 hrs, 15 with charge case
|
Charging time
|15 mins charge for 1 hr
|15 mins charge for 1 hr
|15 mins charge for 1 hr
|15 mins charge for 1 hr
|
Key feature
|Perfect fit, compact comfort
|Secure fit, compact comfort
|Accelerometer, fast charge
|Wind noise protection
|
Microphone
|4-microphone technology
|4-microphone technology
|4-microphone technology
|4-microphone technology
|
Voice command
|Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
|Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
|Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
|Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
|
Protected against
|Water, Sweat & dust
|Sweat & dust
|Water, Sweat & dust
|Sweat & dust
|
Music equalizer
|Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app
|Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app
|Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app
|Yes - via Jabra Sound+ app
|
Weight
|5.5g right & 5.5g left earbud
|5.5g right & 5.5g left earbud
|6.5g right & 5.8g left earbud
|6.5g right & 5.8g left earbud
|
MySound
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
My Controls
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
MySound is your sound.
Our latest pioneering technology tests your hearing in the Jabra Sound+ app, and tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile. MySound makes the music you love even better.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus, True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case included), Black – US Version
|
Apple AirPods Pro
|
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black
|
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Bluetooth Earbuds Engineered for the Best True Wireless Calls and Music Experience
|
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds, Diamond-Inspired Drivers, Bluetooth Earphones, 4 Mics, Noise Reduction, 28H Playtime, HearID, Bluetooth 5, Wireless Charging, for Calls, Home Office
|Customer Rating
|(5479)
|(20229)
|(57341)
|(19939)
|(13263)
|(5324)
|Price
|$149.99
|$129.99
|$219.00
|$249.95
|$99.00
|$99.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|wacky jacky
|AnkerDirect
|Color
|Gold Beige
|Black
|White
|Black
|Titanium Black
|Black
|Fit Type
|In-Ear
|In-Ear
|—
|In-Ear
|In-The-Ear
|In-Ear
|Item Dimensions
|0.86 x 0.76 x 0.64 inches
|1.52 x 2.75 x 1.04 inches
|0.94 x 0.86 x 1.22 inches
|10.00 x 7.87 x 11.02 inches
|4.90 x 7.30 x 2.20 inches
|1.97 x 2.20 x 0.98 inches
|Special Features
|Wireless
|Microphone, sports-and-exercise, Carying case included, Android, wireless, iOS
|iOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature
|Volume control, Sports & Exercise, Lightweight, Universal Phone Control, Microphone Feature
|Noise Cancellation, Wind Noise Reduction
|Microphone, wireless, water-resistant
Product description
Jabra Elite 75t offer a great call and music experience, engineered to last longer and tested for a secure fit. You can be confident that these true wireless earbuds will stay put thanks to the new smaller design that provides the ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable. Making and taking calls is always a great experience with Jabra Elite 75t Bluetooth earbuds, wherever you are. The enhanced 4-microphone call technology filters out disruptive noises around you so you can confidently take calls, even in windy or noisy environments. Plus, with rock-solid Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these true wireless earbuds, you can enjoy reliable conversations and music with no audio dropouts and no interruptions. Get up to 7. 5 hours on a single charge, with a handy charging case giving you up to a total of 28 hours. Fast charging allows you to get up to an hour of battery in just 15 minutes. Your music tastes are as individual as you are, which is why the Jabra Elite 75t comes with a customizable equalizer; just download the Jabra Sound+ App and set your levels according to your preferences. Whether you want to boost the bass or turn up the treble, your music will always sound exactly the way you want it to. With an IP55 rating and an extended 2-year for protection against dust and water damage (Jabra Sound+ App registration required), you can be assured that your earbuds are durable enough for day-to-day wear. Jabra Elite 75t also comes with one-touch access to your voice assistant of choice, including Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to easily stay connected to your digital world. Operating System dependent. Elite Active 75t have been specifically designed for an active lifestyle. An IP57-rating makes them fully waterproof and sweatproof, so there’s nothing holding you back from running through the storm or sweating out your new personal best in the gym. Speaker size: 6mm. Microphone bandwidth: 100Hz to 10kHz, Speaker bandwidth: 20 Hz to 20 kHz (music Playback), 100 Hz to 8 kHz (Calls), and Material: PC/ABS plastic, Si rubber, PMMA paint, Au-plated metal. Bluetooth 5.0. Operating range: Up to 10 meters. Paired devices: Up to 8. To get the best of this product, please keep it up to date and regularly check for software updates.