Style:Elite 75t | Color:Gold Beige

Jabra Elite 75t offer a great call and music experience, engineered to last longer and tested for a secure fit. You can be confident that these true wireless earbuds will stay put thanks to the new smaller design that provides the ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable. Making and taking calls is always a great experience with Jabra Elite 75t Bluetooth earbuds, wherever you are. The enhanced 4-microphone call technology filters out disruptive noises around you so you can confidently take calls, even in windy or noisy environments. Plus, with rock-solid Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these true wireless earbuds, you can enjoy reliable conversations and music with no audio dropouts and no interruptions. Get up to 7. 5 hours on a single charge, with a handy charging case giving you up to a total of 28 hours. Fast charging allows you to get up to an hour of battery in just 15 minutes. Your music tastes are as individual as you are, which is why the Jabra Elite 75t comes with a customizable equalizer; just download the Jabra Sound+ App and set your levels according to your preferences. Whether you want to boost the bass or turn up the treble, your music will always sound exactly the way you want it to. With an IP55 rating and an extended 2-year for protection against dust and water damage (Jabra Sound+ App registration required), you can be assured that your earbuds are durable enough for day-to-day wear. Jabra Elite 75t also comes with one-touch access to your voice assistant of choice, including Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to easily stay connected to your digital world. Operating System dependent. Elite Active 75t have been specifically designed for an active lifestyle. An IP57-rating makes them fully waterproof and sweatproof, so there’s nothing holding you back from running through the storm or sweating out your new personal best in the gym. Speaker size: 6mm. Microphone bandwidth: 100Hz to 10kHz, Speaker bandwidth: 20 Hz to 20 kHz (music Playback), 100 Hz to 8 kHz (Calls), and Material: PC/ABS plastic, Si rubber, PMMA paint, Au-plated metal. Bluetooth 5.0. Operating range: Up to 10 meters. Paired devices: Up to 8. To get the best of this product, please keep it up to date and regularly check for software updates.