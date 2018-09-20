$187.49
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Emergency

by Jackery
4.8 out of 5 stars 580 customer reviews
#1 Best Seller in Outdoor Generators
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers, Jackery launched the world's first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors.
  • QUIET GENERATOR & ECO-FRIENDLY CLEAN POWER: Jackery Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.
  • OUTDOOR CAMPING BATTERY: Portable power station specially designed for charging laptops, mini-cooler, drone and other outdoor electronics. Explorer 240 features 1* AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports and 1* DC car port, power your outdoor adventure without worry.
  • SOLAR READY RECHARGING: pairs well with Jackery Solar Saga 60W/100W (sold separately), easily get recharged with the efficient solar panel. Pure sine wave inverter portable power station, protect your sensitive devices; Jackery Portable power station with solid handle, easy to carry wherever you go.
  • PACKAGE DETAILS & EXQUISITE CUSTOMER SERVICE: You will receive 1* Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (240Wh Portable Power Station), 1*AC Adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user guide and we back our 24-month product warranty with 24/7 friendly customer service.
Product Description

240

Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors

Being outside no longer means being short of power. With Jackery portable power station Explorer 240 solar generator, you can easily stay charged while on-the-go.

FAQ

Q: What devices can Explorer 240 power?

A: Please note that the AC output port can only charge/power devices that operate at less than 200-Watt; Once exceeding, the Explorer 240 will shut off automatically. Please refer to your device specification before purchase.

Q: How to know the working times for my device?

A: Working time = 240Wh* 0.85 / operating power of your device

For reference, assuming power consumption of your device is 60W, working time will be 240Wh*0.85/60W=3.4 hrs (rough calculated) .

Please note: kindly check the power consumption of your device first, actual power consumption varies from different usages, consult Jackery for better purchase decision.

Read more
Read more
Read more
E160 240 500 SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel
Capacity 167Wh 240Wh 518Wh / /
Rated Power 100W 200W 500W 60W 100W
Surge Power 150W 400W 1000W / /
AC OUTLET 1X 1X (Pure Sine Wave) 1X (Pure Sine Wave) / /
Car Port / 1X 1X / /
USB-A Port 2X 2X 3X / 1X
USB-C Port 1X / / / 1X
DC Port 1X / 2X 1X /
Recharging Ways AC, Car Port, Solar Panel AC, Car Port, Solar Panel AC, Car Port, Solar Panel / /
Weight 3.84 lbs 6.6 lbs 13.32 lbs 3.3 lbs 4.4 lbs

Customer Questions & Answers
580 customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5 stars

Catherine Coday
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful Seller Highly Reccommend!!
September 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Jeff T.
5.0 out of 5 stars 5 Nights CPAP Use Off a Single Charge
July 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Alan_in_NC
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Product, Great Customer Support [CPAP USERS - READ THIS REVIEW]
November 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
