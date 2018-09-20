- Save $20 on SolarSaga 60w when you purchase 1 or more Jackery Portable Power Station 240 offered by Jackery Inc. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code SOLARSAGA60W. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Emergency
|Price:
|$249.99
|Deal of the Day:
|$187.49 & FREE Shipping. Details
|
Ends in 10h 28m 42s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$62.50 (25%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers, Jackery launched the world's first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors.
- QUIET GENERATOR & ECO-FRIENDLY CLEAN POWER: Jackery Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.
- OUTDOOR CAMPING BATTERY: Portable power station specially designed for charging laptops, mini-cooler, drone and other outdoor electronics. Explorer 240 features 1* AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports and 1* DC car port, power your outdoor adventure without worry.
- SOLAR READY RECHARGING: pairs well with Jackery Solar Saga 60W/100W (sold separately), easily get recharged with the efficient solar panel. Pure sine wave inverter portable power station, protect your sensitive devices; Jackery Portable power station with solid handle, easy to carry wherever you go.
- PACKAGE DETAILS & EXQUISITE CUSTOMER SERVICE: You will receive 1* Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (240Wh Portable Power Station), 1*AC Adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user guide and we back our 24-month product warranty with 24/7 friendly customer service.
Product Description
Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors
Being outside no longer means being short of power. With Jackery portable power station Explorer 240 solar generator, you can easily stay charged while on-the-go.
FAQ
Q: What devices can Explorer 240 power?
A: Please note that the AC output port can only charge/power devices that operate at less than 200-Watt; Once exceeding, the Explorer 240 will shut off automatically. Please refer to your device specification before purchase.
Q: How to know the working times for my device?
A: Working time = 240Wh* 0.85 / operating power of your device
For reference, assuming power consumption of your device is 60W, working time will be 240Wh*0.85/60W=3.4 hrs (rough calculated) .
Please note: kindly check the power consumption of your device first, actual power consumption varies from different usages, consult Jackery for better purchase decision.
Easy to Read LCD Display Screen
The Explorer 240 features a LCD screen, with charge/discharge and battery life status, provide accurate power readings. Arrange your power smartly.
Note: Explorer 240 will be turned off automatically in 6 hours when being drawn under 10W power for power saving
Off-grid Solar Generator
Green and clean power supply
Recommended solar panel for solar-charging is Jackery SolarSaga 60W. Fully charged under straight full sun around 7 hours when connected (recharging time varies from different location, temperature, weather etc.). For those using their own solar panel, make sure that output voltage of your solar panel is between 12-30V to be compatible with Explorer 240 Solar generator (solar panels sold separately).
- Capacity: 240Wh (16.8Ah, 14.4V)
- Battery Type: 67000mAh Lithium-ion Battery
- Input: 8mm DC, 12V~30V (42W max. )
- AC Output: 110V, 200W (400W peak.)
- Car Port: DC 12V, 10A , 120 Watt
- USB Outputs (2): 5V, 2.4A (each)
- Weight: 6.6 lbs
- Dimensions: 9.05*5.24*7.87in
POWER A FREE LIFE EVERYWHERE
|
|
|
|
Car, RV camping travel trip
Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate. (P.s. The power station is not TSA approved)
|
Improve mobile living and outdoor life
The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable.
|
Power life forward
The Explorer 240, providing outdoor enthusiasts with on-the-go power, this portable battery charger lets you charge your AC or USB-compatible devices when you need them most.
RELIABLE PORTABLE POWER SUPPORT
|
|
|
|
Can't support devices rated over 200W
Jackery E240 is designed to power more electronics for outdoor camping life and emergency need. The continuous power of Jackery Explorer 240 is 200W so it can not power the devices which rated over 200 watts. Kindly check the rate power of your electronics before using.
|
Recommended reliable CPAP backup power
Turn off or remove the HEATER/ HUMIDIFIER while powering a CPAP machine in order to get more function time from Explorer 240.
|
Emergency power supply for home improvement
Hurricanes, flood, mountain fire, Tornadoes may result in power outage. Jackery Explorer 240 can be your reliable emergency power supply for lighting, phones, laptop, radio, reuters etc. to keep daily going.
WHAT YOU GET:
|Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160
|Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240
|Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500
|Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel
|Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel
|Capacity
|167Wh
|240Wh
|518Wh
|/
|/
|Rated Power
|100W
|200W
|500W
|60W
|100W
|Surge Power
|150W
|400W
|1000W
|/
|/
|AC OUTLET
|1X
|1X (Pure Sine Wave)
|1X (Pure Sine Wave)
|/
|/
|Car Port
|/
|1X
|1X
|/
|/
|USB-A Port
|2X
|2X
|3X
|/
|1X
|USB-C Port
|1X
|/
|/
|/
|1X
|DC Port
|1X
|/
|2X
|1X
|/
|Recharging Ways
|AC, Car Port, Solar Panel
|AC, Car Port, Solar Panel
|AC, Car Port, Solar Panel
|/
|/
|Weight
|3.84 lbs
|6.6 lbs
|13.32 lbs
|3.3 lbs
|4.4 lbs
I never write reviews, but I just had to let others know what a wonderful kind gesture this seller did for me, a stranger, facing a hurricane. The power station came the following week after the storm as expected, but it was fine, because I had this battery backup (great product by the way) that kept my phones and tablets fully charged.
In a world of confusion and chaos, what an amazing act of kindness. I would buy anything from this seller!!!!
Prior to my first time of camping use, I needed to trial this new setup at home. My equipment consisted of the Jackery E 240 which comes with a standard 110 V AC power charging cable, a 12 V DC car port power recharging cable, and a nice, zippered pouch to carry the cables. My CPAP is a Philips Respironics Dream Station with the standard 110 V power cord. Research led me to purchase the compatible 12 V DC power cord in order to run the Dream Station from the 12 V car port from the Jackery. The humidifier unit of the CPAP was disconnected to conserve energy.
For my first trial night at home, I plugged the CPAP into the fully charged Jackery AC output using the 110 V AC cord, just like I would plug it into the wall. That night I observed a power output of 8-12 W during operation, slept for 8.8 hours, and dropped the Jackery power level to 68%. Having recharged the Jackery back to 100%, the next night I recorded a power output of 8-11 W, slept for 7.1 hours, and dropped the power level to 76%. Both nights my CPAP machine worked perfectly well, just as normal. So far, so good.
I was now ready to simulate use of this new system under camping conditions. Having recharged the E 240 back to 100%, and now using the Philips Respironics 12 V DC power cord (bought on Amazon for $29.99), my observed power consumption was much less. I recorded a power output of just 4 W, slept for 7.3 hours, and dropped the Jackery power level to just 86%. Wanting to see how the consecutive nights use would drain the power, I did not recharge the 240. Next night saw a 3 W of power output, slept for 6 hours, and dropped the Jackery to 62%. 2 nights of use and I still had well over 50% juice left! Once again, I'm finding the CPAP machine to be functioning as normal, with no interruptions of air flow/pressure. This trial gave me the confidence I would be able to use the E 240 to power my CPAP while camping.
5 nights of CPAP use while camping, plugged into the 12 V DC car port, produced very similar results as my test at home. With an average of 8 hours of use each night, and varying power outputs of 3-5 W, the Jackery E 240 lost its charge as follows: 90%, 75%, 62%, 43%, and finished at a very respectable 28% capacity. I had enough juice left over to recharge my phone!
On 2 separate occasions I did experience the automatic power shut-off feature. Jackery explains this is as being an energy savings feature. Evidently my CPAP was drawing such a small amount of power, over an extended enough time period, the E 240 shut off. When this would happen, my CPAP shut down; I woke up and pushed the 12 V DC power button back on and started a new time cycle. No harm done. I found this to be a great thing--that much more power left in reserve.
My disclaimer: these results are based upon my CPAP machine and its prescribed settings. Individual results may vary. Also of importance was using the correct 12 V DC power cord designated specifically for my brand of CPAP machine (I would not risk this piece of medical equipment to some, generic, 12 V DC power adapter). In conclusion, the Jackery Explorer 240 power pack unit exceeded my expectations and made me very happy to know that I can continue to enjoy camping while using the healthful benefits of my CPAP machine. Here's to good camping and good nights of sleep!
As I mentioned, the product works well. However, the auto-cutoff feature and lack of true passthrough functionality could be problematic for CPAP users with severe sleep apnea. Please be aware of this and be sure that your CPAP unit is drawing at least the 10+ watts of power required to keep the Power Station "awake."
I hope Jackery might consider issuing a firmware update that gives the ability to completely defeat the auto-cutoff feature, and/or to make the "wall plug" port exempt when the Power Station is connected to grid power.
I would also like to take a moment to mention that Jackery's customer service group is exceptional and has already reached out to me directly regarding my concerns. Hopefully a method of modifying/disabling the 3-hour inactivity timer will be included in the future.