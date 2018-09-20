Needing something to power my CPAP machine while camping, I chose the Jackery Explorer 240 and it has surpassed both my needs and expectations. Here are my experiences using the E 240.

Prior to my first time of camping use, I needed to trial this new setup at home. My equipment consisted of the Jackery E 240 which comes with a standard 110 V AC power charging cable, a 12 V DC car port power recharging cable, and a nice, zippered pouch to carry the cables. My CPAP is a Philips Respironics Dream Station with the standard 110 V power cord. Research led me to purchase the compatible 12 V DC power cord in order to run the Dream Station from the 12 V car port from the Jackery. The humidifier unit of the CPAP was disconnected to conserve energy.

For my first trial night at home, I plugged the CPAP into the fully charged Jackery AC output using the 110 V AC cord, just like I would plug it into the wall. That night I observed a power output of 8-12 W during operation, slept for 8.8 hours, and dropped the Jackery power level to 68%. Having recharged the Jackery back to 100%, the next night I recorded a power output of 8-11 W, slept for 7.1 hours, and dropped the power level to 76%. Both nights my CPAP machine worked perfectly well, just as normal. So far, so good.

I was now ready to simulate use of this new system under camping conditions. Having recharged the E 240 back to 100%, and now using the Philips Respironics 12 V DC power cord (bought on Amazon for $29.99), my observed power consumption was much less. I recorded a power output of just 4 W, slept for 7.3 hours, and dropped the Jackery power level to just 86%. Wanting to see how the consecutive nights use would drain the power, I did not recharge the 240. Next night saw a 3 W of power output, slept for 6 hours, and dropped the Jackery to 62%. 2 nights of use and I still had well over 50% juice left! Once again, I'm finding the CPAP machine to be functioning as normal, with no interruptions of air flow/pressure. This trial gave me the confidence I would be able to use the E 240 to power my CPAP while camping.

5 nights of CPAP use while camping, plugged into the 12 V DC car port, produced very similar results as my test at home. With an average of 8 hours of use each night, and varying power outputs of 3-5 W, the Jackery E 240 lost its charge as follows: 90%, 75%, 62%, 43%, and finished at a very respectable 28% capacity. I had enough juice left over to recharge my phone!

On 2 separate occasions I did experience the automatic power shut-off feature. Jackery explains this is as being an energy savings feature. Evidently my CPAP was drawing such a small amount of power, over an extended enough time period, the E 240 shut off. When this would happen, my CPAP shut down; I woke up and pushed the 12 V DC power button back on and started a new time cycle. No harm done. I found this to be a great thing--that much more power left in reserve.

My disclaimer: these results are based upon my CPAP machine and its prescribed settings. Individual results may vary. Also of importance was using the correct 12 V DC power cord designated specifically for my brand of CPAP machine (I would not risk this piece of medical equipment to some, generic, 12 V DC power adapter). In conclusion, the Jackery Explorer 240 power pack unit exceeded my expectations and made me very happy to know that I can continue to enjoy camping while using the healthful benefits of my CPAP machine. Here's to good camping and good nights of sleep!