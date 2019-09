Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors

Being outside no longer means being short of power. With Jackery portable power station Explorer 240 solar generator, you can easily stay charged while on-the-go.

FAQ

Q: What devices can Explorer 240 power?

A: Please note that the AC output port can only charge/power devices that operate at less than 200-Watt; Once exceeding, the Explorer 240 will shut off automatically. Please refer to your device specification before purchase.

Q: How to know the working times for my device?

A: Working time = 240Wh* 0.85 / operating power of your device

For reference, assuming power consumption of your device is 60W, working time will be 240Wh*0.85/60W=3.4 hrs (rough calculated) .

Please note: kindly check the power consumption of your device first, actual power consumption varies from different usages, consult Jackery for better purchase decision.