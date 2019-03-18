- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Japanese Candy box Assortment Snacks (50)
- Assortment of 50 individually wrapped items. Perfect for college students, classrooms, military personnel, work break rooms, sports teams, and road trips.
- 【 Perfect for presents 】 This time, we assorted snack especially popular in Japan. As it is in an original sticker bag, it will be delighted for a present.
- We realized a good cost performance by purchasing directly from maker. When you see it, you must be surprised with its cost performance.
- Every assortment of SHINOBI DAGASHI SET comes in special package as pictured, containing variety of 50pcs items that include candies and snacks from Japan. Each assortment contains many full size candies and snacks, and some single serving candies and snacks to satisfy your tasting curiosities. Content of our assortment are subject to change each time based on season, It`s suitable for gift like Halloween, Christmas, home party and so on..
Frequently bought together
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
50pcs assortment
|
Product details
Size: 50 Count
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Important information
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
It's important to know that this is all good stuff too. There's nothing fishy or too foreign to Western tastes. I got chocolate, gummies, hard candies, savory snacks, and even Japanese cider drink tablets that you dissolve in water!
I'd 100% recommend it if you're interested at all in Japanese or foreign goodies.
This was my first time buying this product and was not disappointed. It has a nice variety and it was fun for our family to try all these new treats. My son is a very picky eater and even he was trying and enjoying the candy in this mix. Although he would ask me what it was and I told him that since the labels are all written in Japanese I didn't know what it was. I will definitely be buying it again.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.