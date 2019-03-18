EDIT: I just received my second package of this assortment. Although most of it is the same as the first one I recieved, there are one or two items that are different. A great assortment and they all taste very good.



This was my first time buying this product and was not disappointed. It has a nice variety and it was fun for our family to try all these new treats. My son is a very picky eater and even he was trying and enjoying the candy in this mix. Although he would ask me what it was and I told him that since the labels are all written in Japanese I didn't know what it was. I will definitely be buying it again.