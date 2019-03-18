$41.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Arrives: July 9 - 11 Details
Fastest delivery: July 3 - 6
In stock on July 1, 2020.
Order it now.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Japanese Candy box Assort... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Japanese Candy box Assortment Snacks (50)

by LAUSAC
4.4 out of 5 stars 388 ratings
Price: $41.00 ($41.00 / Count) & FREE Shipping. Details
50 Count
  • Assortment of 50 individually wrapped items. Perfect for college students, classrooms, military personnel, work break rooms, sports teams, and road trips.
  • 【 Perfect for presents 】 This time, we assorted snack especially popular in Japan. As it is in an original sticker bag, it will be delighted for a present.
  • We realized a good cost performance by purchasing directly from maker. When you see it, you must be surprised with its cost performance.
  • Every assortment of SHINOBI DAGASHI SET comes in special package as pictured, containing variety of 50pcs items that include candies and snacks from Japan. Each assortment contains many full size candies and snacks, and some single serving candies and snacks to satisfy your tasting curiosities. Content of our assortment are subject to change each time based on season, It`s suitable for gift like Halloween, Christmas, home party and so on..

Frequently bought together

  • Japanese Candy box Assortment Snacks (50)
  • +
  • Japanese candy assortment 30pcs , full of dagashi. "TONOSAMA CANDY"
  • +
  • Samurai Dagashi Set, Japanese Snack Assort 36pcs, 14.49oz/410g
Total price: $84.97
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Size: 50 Count

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

Size:50 Count

50pcs assortment

Product details

Size: 50 Count

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
388 customer ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
16%
3 star
9%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Emily Everhart
5.0 out of 5 stars Heck Yeah
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
71 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tammy D
5.0 out of 5 stars A very nice mix
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
35 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Yuki
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Simplylun
4.0 out of 5 stars Great buy! So much variety!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 21, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Marysunshine
5.0 out of 5 stars Good value for the price!
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Boudicca
5.0 out of 5 stars A fun office treat
Reviewed in the United States on February 26, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Sasquatch2
5.0 out of 5 stars Grandkids loved it!
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2019
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Catherine
5.0 out of 5 stars Exceeded my expectations!
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2018
Size: 32 CountVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.