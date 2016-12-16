From the picture, what I got was pretty darn close to what is shown. The contents are not exact, but they were close enough. I recognized some of the stuff before I bought it because I used to raid the kid's section at our local Asian market (it closed :*( ). Every item is an individually wrapped single serving ("penny candy") of various wafers, crackers, cookies, jellies, fruit candies, gummies, chocolate-covered doodads, lollipops, small pieces of gum & gumballs, and a couple unidentifiable things. What I liked about this box was it really was a nice assortment. Some things were sweet, some salty, and some both. There were no cakes or hard candy (other than 2 lollipops).



The chocolate stuff was excellent. Even the cheap stuff in Japan still has a real quality taste, unlike in the US where a lot of cheap chocolate candies or wafers are made with waxy, barely chocolate-tasting gunk. There were a few puffed corn tubes (think one giant cheeto) with powdered cheese on them, not sure what they're called but I have always liked them. There was one thing though, it was like a sweet cookie with strong powdered cheese on it, and it kind of took me by surprise. It was very weird but I loved it. There was a cool "jelly stick" that was grape, kind of like a gummy floating in grape juice. I got a kick out of that one. There was a box of cereal flakes with a very happy cartoon corn cob on the package, covered in delicious chocolate. I'm trying to go from memory because almost everything is gone. There was a coke-flavored gummy that was awesome. Lots of air-puffed wafers, some with sweet and some savory. There were little fish on a bag of puffs, I know they're "fish flavored" but the fish & shrimp stuff is not a strong flavor & they're basically like puffed chips. There was a soda-flavored lollipop you could dip in powder, a hard wafer candy like a sweet-tart, a few small single pieces of gum & gumballs, and a bit of green apple taffy. I made a day of it and ate the leftovers the next day. The fun part was so many different flavors.



There were 2 things I didn't like. One looked like a deflated fruit about the size of an olive, the other looked like the same fruit but whole. It smelled okay and I gave it a try, but holy crap it was SALTY. Like, mega-salty. It also had a preserved tang I didn't like it at all. I now believe them to be tiny preserved, salted plums called "kishu umeboshi." Bleagh! Not my thing, but still fun to learn about.



For 12 bucks it was a lot of fun. The package came very quickly (only a few days!) and all the stuff was fresh and well within the dates on the package. They were protected well but unfortunately a lot of the crackers and cookies were all broken up. I imagine this happened before they were shipped, not a big deal but just making note of it. I liked 98% of what was in there, and it seemed like there was an effort to make sure it was an interesting assortment. I would definitely buy this one again.