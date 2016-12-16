Loading recommendations for you

Japanese candy assortment 30pcs , full of dagashi. "TONOSAMA CANDY"

4.1 out of 5 stars 18,836 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "japanese snack box"
30Pack
Flavor 30Pack
Brand TONOSAMA
Package Type Pouch
Item Dimensions LxWxH 7.87 x 10.83 x 4.92 inches
Package Weight 0.31 Kilograms

About this item

  Assortment box 30 pcs of Japanese famous candy chosen by TONOSAMA, king of Japanese sweet candy.
  Suitable for birthday party , christmas gift, san valentine and many more.
  TONOSAMA loves sweet candy from about 400 years ago, also loves Japanese candy "Dagashi" and joke , everyone's smile especially.
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Flavor:30Pack

Japanese candy assortment 30pcs, Tonosama Candy 11.30oz/319g

Product details

Flavor:30Pack
  Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  Product Dimensions : 7.87 x 10.83 x 4.92 inches; 10.86 Ounces
  Item model number : NT6000111
  Manufacturer : Yaokin
  ASIN : B01DHYLBIK
  Customer Reviews:
    4.1 out of 5 stars 18,836 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
18,836 global ratings
5 star
59%
4 star
16%
1 star 7%
13%
2 star
6%
1 star
7%
Top reviews from the United States

Victoria
5.0 out of 5 stars My first snack box! I Love It
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2016
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars My first snack box! I Love It
By Victoria on December 16, 2016
I recieved it in great condition, 30 pieces, a mixture of different snacks and candies. I love the potatoe sticks, it has a unique vegetable flavor! I definitely will buy this again.
419 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2017
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Suzan
4.0 out of 5 stars This product is so good I love it I will buy it again
Reviewed in the United States on June 19, 2017
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars This product is so good I love it I will buy it again
By Suzan on June 19, 2017
This product is so good I love it I will buy it again. The only reason Iam giving it 4 stars because of the shipment delay its need a lot of time to resive it. But the candy it self so yummy love.
132 people found this helpful
Jace Hodson
1.0 out of 5 stars not worth it at all from this seller
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2018
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars not worth it at all from this seller
By Jace Hodson on February 15, 2018
i bought the same item from a different seller not long before this and was delighted by the variety and taste. but there's not much candy in this shipment.. mostly savory snacks :/ almost everything was broken or crushed inside as well, and lots of duplicate items. do not buy from sellers with prime shipping!! only buy direct from Japan through RAPID and you'll get better quality.
326 people found this helpful
Jeff
4.0 out of 5 stars Great assortment - Increased my desire to try more!
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2018
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Kayleen L
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing service
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2017
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing service
By Kayleen L on September 7, 2017
It arrived earlier and seeing everything now it was worth the wait! They are very nice and I'm excited to try everything :) I accidentally ordered 2 but more for me! I'll post pictures tomorrow. Great packaging and nothing was ruined. Everything looks good :)
UPDATE: it has 33 things in both boxes! So this is a plus. Both boxes are the same but they're different flavour so that's pretty awesome. I'm very happy with my order.
34 people found this helpful
Xeokym
5.0 out of 5 stars Should've take a photo before digging in
Reviewed in the United States on May 28, 2019
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Samantha from Ohio
5.0 out of 5 stars So excited for Christmas!
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2017
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars So excited for Christmas!
By Samantha from Ohio on October 10, 2017
My daughter asked for a Japanese snack crate for Christmas, and I'm so happy that I found this! The box arrived much sooner than was estimated, and although it's small, it was packed full. Everything seems to have been packaged VERY carefully as well. One snack is broken in half, but the wrapper is fine, and it's definitely still eatable. My daughter is going to be over the moon! We will purchase from this seller again. Oh, and bonus--we received 31 items instead of 30. 😁 Thanks!
38 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Gabriel G.
1.0 out of 5 stars DANGER
Reviewed in Canada on May 31, 2019
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Angela Rochon
4.0 out of 5 stars Interesting Mixture of Products
Reviewed in Canada on June 30, 2020
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Sarah-Maude
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun mais pas bon
Reviewed in Canada on September 25, 2020
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
kaybee
3.0 out of 5 stars Not really worth the money :(
Reviewed in Canada on January 7, 2021
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
greenraquel
5.0 out of 5 stars Everything looks delicious!
Reviewed in Canada on December 20, 2020
Flavor: 30PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Everything looks delicious!
Reviewed in Canada on December 20, 2020
I was so happy that this arrived in time! I ordered it November 18 but knew it may not arrive on time. I wanted it for stocking stuffers. I haven't tried anything yet, but it was packaged neatly and looks great!
