Japanese candy assortment 30pcs , full of dagashi. "TONOSAMA CANDY"
|Flavor
|30Pack
|Brand
|TONOSAMA
|Package Type
|Pouch
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|7.87 x 10.83 x 4.92 inches
|Package Weight
|0.31 Kilograms
About this item
- Assortment box 30 pcs of Japanese famous candy chosen by TONOSAMA, king of Japanese sweet candy.
- Suitable for birthday party , christmas gift, san valentine and many more.
- TONOSAMA loves sweet candy from about 400 years ago, also loves Japanese candy "Dagashi" and joke , everyone's smile especially.
Product description
Japanese candy assortment 30pcs, Tonosama Candy 11.30oz/319g
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 7.87 x 10.83 x 4.92 inches; 10.86 Ounces
- Item model number : NT6000111
- Manufacturer : Yaokin
- ASIN : B01DHYLBIK
-
Important information
By Victoria on December 16, 2016
By Suzan on June 19, 2017
By Jace Hodson on February 15, 2018
But the different items were very unique - the jelly cups were delicious, but I don't know what they're called - and i'm certain I'll order another of these in the future. (I just hope there's more variety in the types next time.)
btw... the fish cookie, if you get one, does _not_ taste like fish. :)
UPDATE: it has 33 things in both boxes! So this is a plus. Both boxes are the same but they're different flavour so that's pretty awesome. I'm very happy with my order.
By Kayleen L on September 7, 2017
The chocolate stuff was excellent. Even the cheap stuff in Japan still has a real quality taste, unlike in the US where a lot of cheap chocolate candies or wafers are made with waxy, barely chocolate-tasting gunk. There were a few puffed corn tubes (think one giant cheeto) with powdered cheese on them, not sure what they're called but I have always liked them. There was one thing though, it was like a sweet cookie with strong powdered cheese on it, and it kind of took me by surprise. It was very weird but I loved it. There was a cool "jelly stick" that was grape, kind of like a gummy floating in grape juice. I got a kick out of that one. There was a box of cereal flakes with a very happy cartoon corn cob on the package, covered in delicious chocolate. I'm trying to go from memory because almost everything is gone. There was a coke-flavored gummy that was awesome. Lots of air-puffed wafers, some with sweet and some savory. There were little fish on a bag of puffs, I know they're "fish flavored" but the fish & shrimp stuff is not a strong flavor & they're basically like puffed chips. There was a soda-flavored lollipop you could dip in powder, a hard wafer candy like a sweet-tart, a few small single pieces of gum & gumballs, and a bit of green apple taffy. I made a day of it and ate the leftovers the next day. The fun part was so many different flavors.
There were 2 things I didn't like. One looked like a deflated fruit about the size of an olive, the other looked like the same fruit but whole. It smelled okay and I gave it a try, but holy crap it was SALTY. Like, mega-salty. It also had a preserved tang I didn't like it at all. I now believe them to be tiny preserved, salted plums called "kishu umeboshi." Bleagh! Not my thing, but still fun to learn about.
For 12 bucks it was a lot of fun. The package came very quickly (only a few days!) and all the stuff was fresh and well within the dates on the package. They were protected well but unfortunately a lot of the crackers and cookies were all broken up. I imagine this happened before they were shipped, not a big deal but just making note of it. I liked 98% of what was in there, and it seemed like there was an effort to make sure it was an interesting assortment. I would definitely buy this one again.
By Samantha from Ohio on October 10, 2017
Top reviews from other countries
DO NOT BUY IF CELIAC.
Reviewed in Canada on December 20, 2020
