List Price: $30.00 Details

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Save: $12.51 (42%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, March 8 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon. Order within 18 hrs 39 mins
In Stock
[{"displayPrice":"$17.49","priceAmount":17.49,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"17","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"49","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"sYniRTfgILCQ278VF%2FEmmj%2BuXpGMgYAPS0UEutdt%2Fvcj1WRneK6lcK3d2af9q46oqzq6pUbVI3fOrlLvdhYTVWBaaYQ11N4NRDbbwyTnxT5fR0lGYbn10pmp16650wsOQkljesM7tlM%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$13.93","priceAmount":13.93,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"13","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"93","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"v7wMCiBMRdlFnRETtrzZZCzxM7nArBSEoGuzwx0TpfRrOFDeTp7AplcwCyQOTLm%2Fb%2FqSP%2BtEhhuouuYlkImXao%2FfLPjt2tJYXE7iXGp8hUdDLA7U%2B0LVEl%2BETN%2BjyZQD%2Fzn1h39HJc%2BY54SfQOMm%2FShCFSXLpwznUly3DzA9swoajvjragMZ6nKAxBLP%2BYbu","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$17.49 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$17.49
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Gift options
Add at checkout
Payment
Secure transaction
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Gift options
Add at checkout
Journals has been added to your Cart
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery Thursday, March 9 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Used: Good | Details
Sold by 2VETERANS
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: -/ Thank you for helping us help. All pages and covers are readable. There is no visible or some writing and highlighting or reminder notes. Please note this is a used book. Spine and cover may show signs of wear which is normal for a used book. May contain stickers on the cover. May not contain supplementary items such as CD's or DVD's. Satisfaction guaranteed. Thank you and Enjoy your book. :)

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Access codes and supplements are not guaranteed with used items.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$21.21
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: Prime Deals, USA
Sold by: Prime Deals, USA
(1479 ratings)
85% positive over last 12 months
In stock.
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$21.26
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: thebookforest
Sold by: thebookforest
(10507 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$25.51
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: MyPrepbooks
Sold by: MyPrepbooks
(503 ratings)
97% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Kindle app logo image

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle for Web.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Kurt Cobain
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.

Journals Paperback – Illustrated, November 4, 2003

by Kurt Cobain (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 3,034 ratings
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Hardcover
$100.00
$77.12 $3.11
Paperback
$25.37
$21.38 $14.16
Paperback, Illustrated, November 4, 2003
$17.49
$17.49 $4.65

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    304 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Riverhead Books
  4. Publication date
    November 4, 2003
  5. Dimensions
    8.5 x 0.9 x 10.8 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    157322359X
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1573223591
  8. See all details
Next page
The Amazon Book Review
The Amazon Book Review
Book recommendations, author interviews, editors' picks, and more. Read it now.

Frequently bought together

  • Journals
  • +
  • The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Editorial Reviews

Review

"His words kick and scream." —Chicago Daily Herald

“Compelling.” —Seattle Times

“No editing, no footnotes: The Nirvana singer’s Journals is the year’s most fascinating, heartbreaking rock book.” —Rolling Stone Magazine

“Especially riveting.” —The Observer Magazine

“Compelling reading...a look into the creative process of one of rock’s true artists.” —The Seattle Times

“The daily diary of an American dream—and nightmare...Beneath all the layers of irony and sarcasm and humor and stoner realism, Cobain had a gift for sincerity, which is everywhere evident in his journals...The book is swarming with life, and it’s irresistible to anyone who cares about the music.” —New York Magazine

“Illuminating...charming...we catch glimpses of Cobain’s wry, mischievous humor.” —Newsday

“Our most elaborate first-hand evidence of the inner life of one of rock’s most important figures.” —New York Daily News

“Laced with humor and horror...wrenchingly candid.” —LA Times

“Simple and plain, Kurt Cobain was a fuckin’ genius...Journals may become his most enduring body of work. If Cobain’s life was a movie, Journals is the director’s cut, the musings and contemplations of a mad genius. More than that, these passages are some of the most interesting reading I’ve come across in years, and I boldly predict they will stand the immeasurable test of time...Journals, better than any biography could hope to be, will make essential reading for anyone looking to understand the 1990s’ most important pop star.” —Salon.com

“It displays the formative stages of a man whose deeply felt empathy became something close to a curse...This remarkable document finally stands as one last message from the saddest teenager in the world, hiding his diary in a drawer near an easy-to-find key.” —Entertainment Weekly

“Fascinating and often charming.” —New York Post

“I heard Cobain’s voice in my head as I read his journals.” —Telegraph

“How could the intimate diaries of one of rock’s most memorable and credible icons be anything less than page-turningly compulsive?...The hype is deserved. You won’t be disappointed.” —The Zone

“These hand-written fragments from a life say more than any biography would or could...Cobain was a man who struggled so hard for definition, it seems fitting that, even after death, he should be allowed to speak for himself.” —Evening Standard

"Facsimile pages—complete with sketches, margin scribbles, and handwriting in various states of dishevelment—argue for never again typesetting a diary." —MOJO

About the Author

Kurt Cobain was the leader of the groundbreaking Seattle rock band Nirvana.  He died in 1994.

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Riverhead Books; Later Printing edition (November 4, 2003)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 304 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 157322359X
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1573223591
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.7 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.5 x 0.9 x 10.8 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 3,034 ratings

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Kurt Cobain

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

Discover more of the author’s books, see similar authors, read author blogs and more

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
3,034 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
7%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Michele
5.0 out of 5 stars all in all is all we are
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 8, 2014
Verified Purchase
64 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tammy Montain
5.0 out of 5 stars 290+ pages any Kurt Cobain or Nirvana fan should own!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 3, 2023
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Tammy Montain
5.0 out of 5 stars 290+ pages any Kurt Cobain or Nirvana fan should own!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 3, 2023
Kurt Cobain is an idol of mine and Nirvana has been around me, and with me my whole life basically as I am from Tacoma, Washington. I remember seeing Nirvana playing on MTV for the first time as a small kid which must of been the Nirvana Unplugged which was on repeat on MTV after Kurt was found dead. I remember, and my mom confirms I asked her who he was, and why he never opened his eyes. I just turned 35 years old a few days ago. Anyways you would think personal journals would be weird to read as Kurt never knew these were going to be published for the whole world to read. But if you read it for what it is. You will see as being a owner of this (so called book) that it is actually 290 plus pages of drawings, daily thoughts, band ideas, song lyrics, journal entries, and a lot of what Kurt Cobain thought of the world, his band, music, other music, etc.. I've read just about every book on Kurt, and on Nirvana. And I can truthfully say that this is a great piece of history, knowledge, and ways you've never looked at Kurt, or looked at Nirvana. There's even shopping lists, top 20 best bands according to Kurt, Entries of what the band did that day. Entries of what he wanted for a music video, which you will see a lot of his thoughts came to life, and he was very artistic, and did control a lot of where Nirvana steered in the first 4 years of the 1990s that they were a band. Before I keep going on if you read this far, buy the book as Regular $44.99 on sale for $17.99 is a steal. Read a page a day, or just read this amazing piece of what Music Kurt Cobain and Nirvana was while they existed through the eyes hands and thoughts of Kurt Cobain.
5 out of 5 ☆☆☆☆☆/☆☆☆☆☆
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
LINDA MAR
5.0 out of 5 stars Unique gift item
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 13, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ruth Almodovar
5.0 out of 5 stars My niece loved it
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 11, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

KitKatBarStory
4.0 out of 5 stars Not just a coffee table piece
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on June 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
charlotte graham
5.0 out of 5 stars interesting
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on April 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
charlotte graham
5.0 out of 5 stars interesting
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on April 26, 2018
Bought of used, and came fast, it’s a good insight to the idea of nirvana and Kurt cobains life
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
11 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Mei mei
5.0 out of 5 stars Very interesting - A book to hold on to!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Joann p.
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy son, happy mum
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on April 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Fiona W
5.0 out of 5 stars The book is bigger than I expected and looks like a large paperback journal
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on September 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse