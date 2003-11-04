Have one to sell?
Journals Paperback – Illustrated, November 4, 2003
Enhance your purchase
The lyrics notebook and personal journals of Kurt Cobain, revealing new insight and meaning to the iconic signer of the band Nirvana.
Kurt Cobain filled dozens of notebooks with lyrics, drawings, and writings about his plans for Nirvana and his thoughts about fame, the state of music, and the people who bought and sold him and his music. His journals reveal an artist who loved music, who knew the history of rock, and who was determined to define his place in that history. Here is a mesmerizing, incomparable portrait of the most influential musician of his time.
Kurt Cobain filled dozens of notebooks with lyrics, drawings, and writings about his plans for Nirvana and his thoughts about fame, the state of music, and the people who bought and sold him and his music. His journals reveal an artist who loved music, who knew the history of rock, and who was determined to define his place in that history. Here is a mesmerizing, incomparable portrait of the most influential musician of his time.
Editorial Reviews
Review
"His words kick and scream." —Chicago Daily Herald
“Compelling.” —Seattle Times
“No editing, no footnotes: The Nirvana singer’s Journals is the year’s most fascinating, heartbreaking rock book.” —Rolling Stone Magazine
“Especially riveting.” —The Observer Magazine
“Compelling reading...a look into the creative process of one of rock’s true artists.” —The Seattle Times
“The daily diary of an American dream—and nightmare...Beneath all the layers of irony and sarcasm and humor and stoner realism, Cobain had a gift for sincerity, which is everywhere evident in his journals...The book is swarming with life, and it’s irresistible to anyone who cares about the music.” —New York Magazine
“Illuminating...charming...we catch glimpses of Cobain’s wry, mischievous humor.” —Newsday
“Our most elaborate first-hand evidence of the inner life of one of rock’s most important figures.” —New York Daily News
“Laced with humor and horror...wrenchingly candid.” —LA Times
“Simple and plain, Kurt Cobain was a fuckin’ genius...Journals may become his most enduring body of work. If Cobain’s life was a movie, Journals is the director’s cut, the musings and contemplations of a mad genius. More than that, these passages are some of the most interesting reading I’ve come across in years, and I boldly predict they will stand the immeasurable test of time...Journals, better than any biography could hope to be, will make essential reading for anyone looking to understand the 1990s’ most important pop star.” —Salon.com
“It displays the formative stages of a man whose deeply felt empathy became something close to a curse...This remarkable document finally stands as one last message from the saddest teenager in the world, hiding his diary in a drawer near an easy-to-find key.” —Entertainment Weekly
“Fascinating and often charming.” —New York Post
“I heard Cobain’s voice in my head as I read his journals.” —Telegraph
“How could the intimate diaries of one of rock’s most memorable and credible icons be anything less than page-turningly compulsive?...The hype is deserved. You won’t be disappointed.” —The Zone
“These hand-written fragments from a life say more than any biography would or could...Cobain was a man who struggled so hard for definition, it seems fitting that, even after death, he should be allowed to speak for himself.” —Evening Standard
"Facsimile pages—complete with sketches, margin scribbles, and handwriting in various states of dishevelment—argue for never again typesetting a diary." —MOJO
About the Author
Kurt Cobain was the leader of the groundbreaking Seattle rock band Nirvana. He died in 1994.
Publisher : Riverhead Books; Later Printing edition (November 4, 2003)
Language : English
Paperback : 304 pages
ISBN-10 : 157322359X
ISBN-13 : 978-1573223591
Item Weight : 1.7 pounds
Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.9 x 10.8 inches
Best Sellers Rank: #23,778 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
#42 in Rock Band Biographies
#274 in Actor & Entertainer Biographies
#1,161 in Memoirs (Books)
290+ pages any Kurt Cobain or Nirvana fan should own!Kurt Cobain is an idol of mine and Nirvana has been around me, and with me my whole life basically as I am from Tacoma, Washington. I remember seeing Nirvana playing on MTV for the first time as a small kid which must of been the Nirvana Unplugged which was on repeat on MTV after Kurt was found dead. I remember, and my mom confirms I asked her who he was, and why he never opened his eyes. I just turned 35 years old a few days ago. Anyways you would think personal journals would be weird to read as Kurt never knew these were going to be published for the whole world to read. But if you read it for what it is. You will see as being a owner of this (so called book) that it is actually 290 plus pages of drawings, daily thoughts, band ideas, song lyrics, journal entries, and a lot of what Kurt Cobain thought of the world, his band, music, other music, etc.. I've read just about every book on Kurt, and on Nirvana. And I can truthfully say that this is a great piece of history, knowledge, and ways you've never looked at Kurt, or looked at Nirvana. There's even shopping lists, top 20 best bands according to Kurt, Entries of what the band did that day. Entries of what he wanted for a music video, which you will see a lot of his thoughts came to life, and he was very artistic, and did control a lot of where Nirvana steered in the first 4 years of the 1990s that they were a band. Before I keep going on if you read this far, buy the book as Regular $44.99 on sale for $17.99 is a steal. Read a page a day, or just read this amazing piece of what Music Kurt Cobain and Nirvana was while they existed through the eyes hands and thoughts of Kurt Cobain.5 out of 5 ☆☆☆☆☆/☆☆☆☆☆
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2023
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2023
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2014
"Oh yeah and our final name is NIRVANA"
I know there are some who feel like reading this is somehow violating Kurt, and I know that "rape" quote has been floating around in some reviews. However, with respect to that, Kurt was referring to not only his journals, but a slew of other items that were stolen from him and the band. Also, Kurt said a lot of things that were contradictory. He at one time made a comment saying he would like to maybe someday publish his old journals. He said being so famous so fast was conflicting, then he would say it's not so bad. Literally, on the first page of this book is a note from Kurt to someone (maybe his first girlfriend that he lived with?) that says "Don't read my diary when I'm gone. Ok I'm going to work now, when you wake up this morning please read my diary. Look through my things, figure me out." And was written at the same time, its obviously not 2 separate entries. That's who Kurt was. Yes, we still can't necessarily say that Kurt would want people reading these, but I still didn't feel all too guilty reading these. I sat with this book for a while, so I can digest the beautiful, scrawled words one of my all time heroes. You will know Kurt better than you ever thought.
Sometimes, it can be tricky determining what time period some of the entries and notes were in, because Kurt didn't date his entries. However, there isn't really meant to be a narrative here, is there? These were Kurt's private thoughts. There are entries from the late 80s, with Kurt lamenting about his miserable experience at school and his salvation at the hands of punk rock. Even at a younger age, Kurt was so self aware and intuitive and an excellent people-reader. We also get an insight into his extreme anger at others. There are many fairly violent fantasies he conjures up. He was a very talented artist, and many of his drawings are included. We see the early days and Kurt's ambition and determination to get Nirvana jumpstarted. Also included are drafts of song lyrics. I got the chills reading the still unfinished lyrics to songs like Lithium and All Apologies and Teen Spirit and Drain You and'Aneurysm', and 'Dumb'--especially reading Kurt's scrawl of "I'm not like them, but I can pretend". Then, later on, we see Kurt's frustration with music journalists (put very succinctly by Kurt), and brainstorming of video ideas, including Heart Shaped Box, in which Kurt's notes pretty much exactly map out how the video would turn out. "In Utero"s original title was "I Hate Myself and I Want to Die", and Kurt writes quite a bit about it. I'd have liked to have seen what made Kurt ultimately change the title, unless it's documented somewhere else, but no big deal. Kurt was so eloquent in so many ways, and his journals confirm that from a young age he stood up against unjust oppression of any kind, especially against women and homosexuals. He was a sensitive, intelligent man.
I know some have criticized the book, because Courtney sold them, so Courtney "controlled" the story, so to speak. And many have it in their head that Courtney probably withheld some entries that maybe were less than flattering about her. Kurt wrote about everything in his life, so it would stand to reason that there would be plenty about Courtney and Frances, yet there really isn't much. However, I don't really find this suspicious. There are a few mentions of Courtney. But Think about it, would you want your husband's or wife's most intimate thoughts and most intimate frustrations about your marriage published? It's no one's business. I don't exactly understand why people they have a right to read that. It's her prerogative to release that or not. People are just immediately suspicious of anything she does, or doesnt do. Even if he wrote some negative things about her, why would she want that out there? Nobody would. No one wants to look bad. I think there are so many (myself included) that hold Kurt pretty sacred. And, most Kurt fans have animosity toward Courtney, and they want to see something, in writing, concrete, from Kurt that is derogatory or negative about Courtney. That way, it would validate their own hatred for her. There is, however, a love letter to Courtney included in here that is probably the most beautiful letter I've ever read, and written in a way that only Kurt could write. There is also a heartbreaking, I'm assuming unsent, letter that Kurt wrote to his dad. Kurt documenting his descent into addiction is also heartbreaking and a must read for anyone thinking of taking drugs. Since the entries are undated, don't expect to find out exactly what Kurt wrote in the days before he died. There is simply no way to know. It's amazing that Kurt saw himself as a worthless, emaciated, uneducated loser yet he's one of the best lyricists our generation, any generation, was blessed with. He was wise beyond his years, and even his journals entries are some of the best stuff I've ever read
ALso, it's literally the scanned pictures of Kurt's journals. There is no typed transcription. Which makes it even better--the picture quality is so incredible that it looks like you are reading the actual journals of Kurt's. You can see the pen marks jump off the page. It looked so realistic that if one didn't know better, you would be able to erase the pencil writings yourself. And it's better this way, the dynamic of the book would be completely different and not as compelling if it was just transcribed.
Bottom line, Kurt is one of my heroes. If he is one of yours, too, then buy this. You won't regret it. You will have a much more well rounded perspective of Kurt. Yes, not everything that went on in his life is spelled out, but you will still gain a huge insight. It made my heart ache, and realize just how big of a loss it was when he died. I know that I wouldn't be quite the person I am today if I hadn't gotten the cassette of nevermind when I was 8. Rock music died with Kurt Cobain unfortunately. And I get pissed and angry that he committed suicide. We know he adored Frances with all his heart, and you would think she would be enough to keep him going. Kurt himself talked at length about his parents' divorce and the horrible effect it had on him, how he so desperately wanted the 2 parent household. He of all people should have known better, what he was doing to his daughter. He wrote "her (frances') life will be so much better without me" in his suicide note. Come on, kurt. How could that be true? But, I guess that's the difference between people who aren't suicidal and those who are too far gone.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 13, 2023
Got this for my son for Christmas. He loves Nirvana and especially Kurt Cobain. I wasn’t sure if he would like this or not but he loved it. Spent the rest of Christmas morning reading it instead of interacting with the family LOL
My niece was happy when I gave her the the notebook.
KitKatBarStory
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 15, 2017
Just like Courtney Love's Dirty Blonde, this is a compilation of journal entries, doodles, sketches, song lyrics and the occasional black and white photo of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana. We learn the origin of the band name get a glimpse into the late Cobain's mind, for better and worse. There's no rhyme or reason to it as many of the entries were obviously written while high. Cobain's writing is astute and insightful on several occasions, other times he appears conceited and high - not (just?) on drugs but himself. But isn't that to be expected from someone who achieved such immense success at such an early age? All in all this book paints the portrait of a diverse and very human person.
charlotte graham
interestingReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on April 26, 2018
Bought of used, and came fast, it’s a good insight to the idea of nirvana and Kurt cobains life
charlotte graham
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2018
Mei mei
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2019
This book is amazing! It's a large book and looks great (the front and back covers are beautiful). It's great to flick through and there are some really interesting snippets of Cobain's artistic flair, along some insights into his intelligent mind. A great present for any music lover.
Joann p.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 25, 2021
Bought for my son. He was over the moon when I told him, but I was shocked myself when I looked inside. One happy son, will update when he tells me how it is for a read.
Fiona W
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 4, 2016
I bought this as a gift so have not fully read the contents. The book is bigger than I expected and looks like a large paperback journal. From a quick flick through the pages I could see drawings, diary entries, lyrics, observations and I even spotted a recipe in there. This book is a must have for Kurt Cobain or Nirvana fans.
