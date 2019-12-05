- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Jumbl 1000-Piece Puzzle Board | 23” x 31” Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Table with 4 Removable Storage & Sorting Drawers | Smooth Plateau Fiberboard Work Surface & Reinforced Hardwood | for Games & Puzzles
About this item
- THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE ORGANIZER | Unique Wooden Board Provides the Perfect Work Space to Sort, Assemble & Safely Store Unfinished Jigsaw Puzzles Until Next Time! 23” x 31” Surface Area Fits Most Standard 1,000-Piece Puzzles & Other Games
- 4 REMOVABLE STORAGE DRAWERS | Built-In Trays Allow You to Sort Pieces by Color, Organize by Shapes & Discreetly Store for Future Sessions | Comprised of Durable Reinforced Hardwood/Fiberwood Material with Cut-Out Handles for Easy Access
- SUPER SMOOTH WORK SURFACE | Sturdy Plateau Design Lets You Work from a Kitchen Table, Island Countertop, Coffee Table—Even in Bed! | Pieces Glide Effortlessly into Place & Stay Firmly Planted Thanks to the Top’s Integrated Edging
- EDUCATIONAL & ELEGANT | Complete Puzzle System is Great for Adult Jigsaw Enthusiasts or for Teaching Kids the Art & Strategy of Solving Puzzles | Natural Wood Tone Makes a Gorgeous Display for Any Living Room or Children’s Game Room
- PRACTICAL GIFT FOR PUZZLE LOVERS | Thoughtful Accessory Pairs Perfectly with a New Jigsaw Puzzle for Christmas, Hanukkah, Birthday, Anniversary or Anytime Present! Excellent Choice for Boys, Girls, Teenagers, Retirees, Seniors & Beyond
Frequently bought together
Product Description
About Jumbl
From personal electronics to household helpers, Jumbl comprises a unique variety of practical and affordable products for the home, garden, vehicles, workplace, and outdoor enjoyment. Jumbl fits the bill for consumers looking for fun, functional, and affordable products for every lifestyle.
Jumbl Puzzle Board
Reclaim your kitchen counter or dining room table! Plateau-style surface provides a dedicated space to pursue your hobby or keep kids’ puzzles and other board games neatly contained. A blend of hardwood and fiberwood, the organizer is firm and sturdy while still being lightweight and easy to carry. The wood is smooth, elegant and won’t scratch or warp over time.
- • Reinforced construction
- • Practical puzzle accessory
- • Elegance for home and school
Why Jumbl Puzzle Board?
Spacious work space
Measuring 27” x 35”, the board’s surface holds up to a standard 1,500-piece puzzle (sizes vary). Subtle edging keeps your border in place, while the top’s smooth finish makes maneuvering a breeze.
Sliding organizer trays
Built-in drawers turn your puzzle-solving experience from chaotic to convenient! Pull out each tray using the cut-out handles, and use to sort, categorize and store pieces for next time.
Leave as you please!
The natural wood tone makes a gorgeous display for any living room or children’s game room. When not in use, you can keep the board anywhere. You can continue with your jigsaw whenever you want!
|23" x 31" 1000 Piece Puzzle Board
|27" x 35" 1500 Piece Puzzle Board
|23" x 31" 1000 Piece Puzzle Table
|27" x 35" 1500 Piece Puzzle Table
|35" x 35" 1500 Piece Rotating Puzzle Board
|Drawers
|4
|6
|4
|6
|Rotating
|✓
|Number of Puzzle Pieces
|1000
|1500
|1000
|1500
|1500
|Size
|23" x 31"
|27" x 35"
|23" x 31"
|27" x 35"
|35" x 35"
|Legs
|✓
|✓
|Border
|2 Sides
|2 Sides
|2 Sides
|2 Sides
|All Sides
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
UPDATE: A while after I posted the original review above, a nice sounding young man named Tom called me all the way from New Jersey. He apologized for the quality of the board and asked if I would like a new one for free. Really, do you need to ask, I think. I said yes, and less than 3 days later, I have a nice new, perfect, unblemished board. I have therefore changed the stars to 5 because the new board is excellent quality and I think even if you have any problems with the product, the customer service is excellent and any problem you have will be rectified.
Upon receiving the puzzle board we noticed that it was on the heavier side but we chalked that up to a good build quality. The puzzle board comes with rubber feet so as not to scratch your furniture so we placed it down on our dining room table and the kids commenced to puzzle over the weekend. This morning when we went to move the puzzle board for school we noticed that major scratches across our dining room table!! I though perhaps somehow the feet had fallen off of the board but upon inspection the rubber feet were still intact! What gives?!
Well, come to find out the nails/tacks that the manufacturer used, to build out the drawer infrastructure, imperceptibly poke through the bottom of the puzzle board!!! Seriously?! So anytime a child leans across the board to fetch a piece or if the board shifts it leaves a nice scratch on your table!?! Sorry for all the exclamation points but this is beyond inept on the part of the manufacturer.
My recommendation is DO NOT BUY this puzzle board let my pain be your relief.
By Carasprite on February 10, 2020
By Patti A. on January 9, 2020
By Sabina Alihodzic on January 30, 2020
very superb for the money. It is larger than it appears on the sellers page. Very manageable for moving
from place to place. Can be stored about anywhere without disturbing the puzzle that is being worked.
Very happy that I bought this item, I am to the max satisfied with this purchase. The finish presents itself
as an expensive piece of useable furniture. The drawers function perfectly as they are supposed to.
Good well made product...