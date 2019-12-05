$59.99
Jumbl 1000-Piece Puzzle Board | 23” x 31” Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Table with 4 Removable Storage & Sorting Drawers | Smooth Plateau Fiberboard Work Surface & Reinforced Hardwood | for Games & Puzzles

4.5 out of 5 stars 975 ratings
Number of Pieces 1
Age Range (Description) 12 years and up
Theme Holidays
Brand Jumbl
Material Wood

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE ORGANIZER | Unique Wooden Board Provides the Perfect Work Space to Sort, Assemble & Safely Store Unfinished Jigsaw Puzzles Until Next Time! 23” x 31” Surface Area Fits Most Standard 1,000-Piece Puzzles & Other Games
  • 4 REMOVABLE STORAGE DRAWERS | Built-In Trays Allow You to Sort Pieces by Color, Organize by Shapes & Discreetly Store for Future Sessions | Comprised of Durable Reinforced Hardwood/Fiberwood Material with Cut-Out Handles for Easy Access
  • SUPER SMOOTH WORK SURFACE | Sturdy Plateau Design Lets You Work from a Kitchen Table, Island Countertop, Coffee Table—Even in Bed! | Pieces Glide Effortlessly into Place & Stay Firmly Planted Thanks to the Top’s Integrated Edging
  • EDUCATIONAL & ELEGANT | Complete Puzzle System is Great for Adult Jigsaw Enthusiasts or for Teaching Kids the Art & Strategy of Solving Puzzles | Natural Wood Tone Makes a Gorgeous Display for Any Living Room or Children’s Game Room
  • PRACTICAL GIFT FOR PUZZLE LOVERS | Thoughtful Accessory Pairs Perfectly with a New Jigsaw Puzzle for Christmas, Hanukkah, Birthday, Anniversary or Anytime Present! Excellent Choice for Boys, Girls, Teenagers, Retirees, Seniors & Beyond
Product Description

1000 piece puzzle board 1500 puzzle board 1000 piece puzzle table 1500 puzzle table 1500 piece rotating board
23" x 31" 1000 Piece Puzzle Board 27" x 35" 1500 Piece Puzzle Board 23" x 31" 1000 Piece Puzzle Table 27" x 35" 1500 Piece Puzzle Table 35" x 35" 1500 Piece Rotating Puzzle Board
Drawers 4 6 4 6
Rotating
Number of Puzzle Pieces 1000 1500 1000 1500 1500
Size 23" x 31" 27" x 35" 23" x 31" 27" x 35" 35" x 35"
Legs
Border 2 Sides 2 Sides 2 Sides 2 Sides All Sides

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
975 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
12%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

Shari
5.0 out of 5 stars ******UPDATED REVIEW******
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars ******UPDATED REVIEW******
By Shari on December 5, 2019
PREVIOUS REVIEW: I really wanted to have this product for my daughter's Christmas. Arrived damaged/poorly built in several places, see accompanying photos. Returned for a refund and didn't trust company enough to consider re-ordering.

UPDATE: A while after I posted the original review above, a nice sounding young man named Tom called me all the way from New Jersey. He apologized for the quality of the board and asked if I would like a new one for free. Really, do you need to ask, I think. I said yes, and less than 3 days later, I have a nice new, perfect, unblemished board. I have therefore changed the stars to 5 because the new board is excellent quality and I think even if you have any problems with the product, the customer service is excellent and any problem you have will be rectified.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
129 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
David G.
1.0 out of 5 stars Good design. Less quality. Expected better
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
56 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
TGABTG
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY if you value your table
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY if you value your table
By TGABTG on October 26, 2020
Our family loves doing puzzles together but since everyone uses the dining room table for homeschooling now-a-days we needed a solution that could help us quickly clear the table of all of our puzzle pieces, this puzzle board was such a solution... so we thought.

Upon receiving the puzzle board we noticed that it was on the heavier side but we chalked that up to a good build quality. The puzzle board comes with rubber feet so as not to scratch your furniture so we placed it down on our dining room table and the kids commenced to puzzle over the weekend. This morning when we went to move the puzzle board for school we noticed that major scratches across our dining room table!! I though perhaps somehow the feet had fallen off of the board but upon inspection the rubber feet were still intact! What gives?!

Well, come to find out the nails/tacks that the manufacturer used, to build out the drawer infrastructure, imperceptibly poke through the bottom of the puzzle board!!! Seriously?! So anytime a child leans across the board to fetch a piece or if the board shifts it leaves a nice scratch on your table!?! Sorry for all the exclamation points but this is beyond inept on the part of the manufacturer.

My recommendation is DO NOT BUY this puzzle board let my pain be your relief.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Carasprite
5.0 out of 5 stars I’M IN PUZZLER HEAVEN!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars I’M IN PUZZLER HEAVEN!!!
By Carasprite on February 10, 2020
OHMYGOSH I’ve used this for two puzzles already and I got it last week!!! I’ve used SO many different formats to puzzle on and THIS is the Ferrari of puzzle boards!!! It is well made, sturdy and yet easy to move. I’m a very organized puzzler and these drawers are FANTASTIC!!! I like to take them out and put them on my lap to work on sections. I posted this on Facebook, I was THAT excited!!! Seriously, you should buy this😃
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Patti A.
1.0 out of 5 stars Looks used, drawer damaged, has white spots and dirty
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Looks used, drawer damaged, has white spots and dirty
By Patti A. on January 9, 2020
Poor quality, looked used, dirty, scratched, weird white spots all over surface, one drawer won't open, top separated from bottom in one corner. This was a birthday gift SO I'm super disappointed. It was shipped directly to her and she is not thrilled that in order to get my money back she will have to go to the post office to return it, when it's not worth returning in the state it arrived in. Since she's not thrilled to return it, and since it's a gift I'm not going to make her, so now we are both disappointed. Clearly it doesn't look anything like the photos in the ad! 😢
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sabina Alihodzic
1.0 out of 5 stars Don’t waste your money, top not finished.
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Don’t waste your money, top not finished.
By Sabina Alihodzic on January 30, 2020
Received one and the top was never finished. Ordered a replacement and received the same exact thing. The top looks nothing like the picture. It’s rough with nail holes and never finished. I wouldn’t recommend it and will be returning it asap. Definitely not worth the money.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Alex
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice
Reviewed in the United States on December 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars A Superb Useable All Year Around Gift
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Chaddercheez
3.0 out of 5 stars Does what it’s meant for but the finish isn’t great
Reviewed in Canada on August 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Dalecga
5.0 out of 5 stars Greatest invention for jigsaw fans.
Reviewed in Canada on October 16, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
MR Spencer
4.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy board
Reviewed in Canada on December 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Paul Harris
4.0 out of 5 stars Board easy to use, and is solid
Reviewed in Canada on December 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Johanne Lemay
5.0 out of 5 stars grandeur
Reviewed in Canada on April 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Translate review to English