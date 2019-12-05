Our family loves doing puzzles together but since everyone uses the dining room table for homeschooling now-a-days we needed a solution that could help us quickly clear the table of all of our puzzle pieces, this puzzle board was such a solution... so we thought.



Upon receiving the puzzle board we noticed that it was on the heavier side but we chalked that up to a good build quality. The puzzle board comes with rubber feet so as not to scratch your furniture so we placed it down on our dining room table and the kids commenced to puzzle over the weekend. This morning when we went to move the puzzle board for school we noticed that major scratches across our dining room table!! I though perhaps somehow the feet had fallen off of the board but upon inspection the rubber feet were still intact! What gives?!



Well, come to find out the nails/tacks that the manufacturer used, to build out the drawer infrastructure, imperceptibly poke through the bottom of the puzzle board!!! Seriously?! So anytime a child leans across the board to fetch a piece or if the board shifts it leaves a nice scratch on your table!?! Sorry for all the exclamation points but this is beyond inept on the part of the manufacturer.



My recommendation is DO NOT BUY this puzzle board let my pain be your relief.