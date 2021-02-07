Other Sellers on Amazon
KLT Sensory Stress Balls for Adults and Kids 12 Pack - Sensory Toys for Autistic Children - Fidget Stress Relief Toys - Prize Box for Classroom - Calming Toys for Students - Squishy Squeeze Ball
|Material
|Plastic, Rubber
|Age Range (Description)
|3 years and below
|Brand
|KLT
|Item Diameter
|2.5 Inches
|Unit Count
|12 Count
- 🌈12 PACK STRESS BALLS BULK: Stress balls are proven to be therapeutic, calming and regulating. These squeeze balls are useful for both kids and adults, especially those with ADD/ADHD, OCD, autism, or high anxiety levels.
- 🌈Sensory Balls Squeeze Toy: Squishy balls are filled with colorful water beads that are fun to squeeze. Students, teachers, and officemates can all benefit from the satisfying squishiness and soothing tactile sensation. Perfect for anti-anxiety and relaxation.
- 🌈Multifunctional Uses. These soft squishy balls are helpful for children to refresh their minds, decompress, and focus. Beside, this fidget stress ball are a nice hand exercise tool among teens, adults, and even elders. Stress balls with water bead insid are good as water beads sensory toys for toddlers play when traveling. Also, 12 pack squishy toys are good as cute squishy party favors.
- 🌈Portable and Durable. We really paid for the details. These squishy stress balls come in a durable plastic storage box, keeping your home neat after playing.These sensory stress balls are made of thick thermoplastic rubber (TPR) outer layer.They can last thousands of squishes. Each stress balls are 2.5" and fit perfectly in the palm of the hands. Portable and travel-friendly ball toys to be put in the pocket, backpack, or portfolio.
- 🌈Best Gift and Party Favors. Vibrant and colorful ball toys can easily catch children's attention at your party! Enough stress balls as a squishy party favor for sharing and bringing happy time. Besides, these kids' stress balls are good to return gifts for kids' birthdays or as classroom prizes, or as goodie bag stuffers.
Product Description
BEST DESK TOY
Perfect squeeze toy set to be used in the classroom or remote learning by students and teachers during studying and working.
HAND EXERCISE FOR OFFICIMATES
Great stress relieving toys. Strong and Squeezable. These water bead squeeze balls can be a good hand exercise tool.
POPULAR AMONG ALL AGE
These adult stress balls can accompany you in the office or at home to relieve stress and anxiety, great sensory relief balls for tension.
PRIZE BOX TOY FOR KIDS CLASSROOM
These cute balls are filled with tactile beads that are fun to squeeze, squishy.
SOFT AND DURABLE!
Made of thick TPR outer layer with high fatigue resistance. You can bring them and play with them anywhere!
JUST SQUEEZE AND STRETCH IT!
Adorable party supplies for classroom party, kids birthday party, or as return gifts, goodie bag stuffers.
CLEANABLE AND WASHABLE
After frequent usage, we recommend washing with dish soap and warm water, air dry and then lightly apply a small amount of baby powder to make them good as new!
To get a good hand feeling, Powder such as prickly heat powder or cornflour is recommended to be rolled evenly over the balls' surface.
We specialize in STRESS BALLS , especially in the classic sensory stress balls for kids and adults. Pay attention to our brand, we will produce more lovely stress balls for you!
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2021
This was our Neurotypical child, not even our nonverbal autistic son.
They show babies playing with these and offer as autistic sensory toy. DO NOT GIVE TO ANYONE WHO MIGHT BIT IT JUST FOR FUN!
1. There was a horrible plastic smell upon opening the container.
2. I also found that some of the balls are molding internally (see included pictures)
3.The balls are very very sticky. They stick to each other and to my hands. These not some thing I want to hold in my hand.
I thought these would be a good product but i was wrong
Maybe there was some manufacturing issues?
It comes with a card saying how much they value your business however their website nor email address even exist when I tried to contact them :-(
The beads inside are nice. Not too hard but enough to get you a good tactile feeling.
Highly recommend.