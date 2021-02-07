I bought these for my 6-year-old nephew for Christmas, but once I got the package and "tested" them out, I decided I really wanted them for myself. I put them on my Christmas wish lit, but by then it was a little late, so after Christmas I just bought them for myself. I say, these are super cool stress balls. Somehow the texture of them when squished is so captivating. They are not just dumb balls filled with beads; they have so many interesting tactile properties! They seem like they will be durable, and as an adult, I am good at being careful with things, so that helps too, but I don't know for sure because I have not had them very long. They are also not all identical in the feel, which is extra cool. Some are less filled/watery, and some are looser and more watery inside. There are several of one color each, a black, a clear, a white, a rainbow, and a mixed black/clear/white. I marked three stars for Value for Money, as I paid around $23 for my own set, and I think that is a little pricey, but I really liked them and decided to spend the money.