Kahuna Creations Land Paddle Stick for Longboard Skateboard | Great Workout While You Ride | Safer for Kids | Brake and Turn Easier | Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Crosstrain

Bamboo 5'6"
Brand Kahuna Creations
Material Bamboo
Color Bamboo 5'6"

About this item

  • This stick is 5 foot 6 inches tall. If Rider plus Longboard is SHORTER than 5 ft 9 in pick this bamboo stick size
  • Heavy flex for soft paddling, turning and braking. Solid bamboo shaft and handle with New Gen-V Road Blade attached.
  • Sourced from panda-friendly bamboo.
  • To size a Kahuna Big Stick, you want the handle of the stick to be between your chin and forehead, while standing on a longboard. For most longboards the rider is going to about 3 in - 4 in (7.5 cm - 10.25 cm) taller while riding.
  • If a rider is 69 in (5’9”) or 175.25 cm standing on the ground, and their longboard is 3 in or 7.5 cm high, they will be about 72 in (6 ft) or 183 cm standing on the longboard.
Product description

Land Paddling is Kahuna's most fearless innovation for no-limits long boarding. Riders use the Kahuna Big Stick to lean into intense downhill turns, or as a land paddle for cross country long boarding and an excellent work out. The panda-friendly Bamboo Kahuna Big Stick has an incredible feel and heavy flex, which delivers energy return on each stroke by "flex and snap" energy - a must in your quiver. The shaft is made of solid bamboo, and the flex mimics the feel of paddling in wave on a paddle board.

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Date First Available : January 25, 2017
  • Manufacturer : Kahuna Creations
  • ASIN : B07BZK2JH1
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #82,044 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
