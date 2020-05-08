the way the product was advertised made it seem like this would be a great option to maximize speed and minimize exhaustion, but it was the exact opposite. as an intermediate longboarder i got halfway through my usual route with this thing and i was exhausted, and going half of the speed i usually do. it slowed me down immensely and made me very frustrated. only buy this if you’re looking for another added dimension of exercise to your skating routine, otherwise stick to the leg push