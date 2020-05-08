- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Kahuna Creations Land Paddle Stick for Longboard Skateboard | Great Workout While You Ride | Safer for Kids | Brake and Turn Easier | Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Crosstrain
About this item
- This stick is 5 foot 6 inches tall. If Rider plus Longboard is SHORTER than 5 ft 9 in pick this bamboo stick size
- Heavy flex for soft paddling, turning and braking. Solid bamboo shaft and handle with New Gen-V Road Blade attached.
- Sourced from panda-friendly bamboo.
- To size a Kahuna Big Stick, you want the handle of the stick to be between your chin and forehead, while standing on a longboard. For most longboards the rider is going to about 3 in - 4 in (7.5 cm - 10.25 cm) taller while riding.
- If a rider is 69 in (5’9”) or 175.25 cm standing on the ground, and their longboard is 3 in or 7.5 cm high, they will be about 72 in (6 ft) or 183 cm standing on the longboard.
Product description
Land Paddling is Kahuna's most fearless innovation for no-limits long boarding. Riders use the Kahuna Big Stick to lean into intense downhill turns, or as a land paddle for cross country long boarding and an excellent work out. The panda-friendly Bamboo Kahuna Big Stick has an incredible feel and heavy flex, which delivers energy return on each stroke by "flex and snap" energy - a must in your quiver. The shaft is made of solid bamboo, and the flex mimics the feel of paddling in wave on a paddle board.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Date First Available : January 25, 2017
- Manufacturer : Kahuna Creations
- ASIN : B07BZK2JH1
