Pour over coffee is amazing if you've ever had a cup that was brewed correctly, i.e. a perfect Chemex pour. But that's not always practical for a single person, hence I ordered the Kalita Wave 155. This was a big hit with me at first, but over time, things got worse... and worse... and worse. What was going on? I finally figured it out today (took me long enough): the 155 is not appropriate for brewing anything more than about 8 oz., maybe 10, which to me is the absolute minimum I would ever want to brew for myself (let alone a couple of folks). Maybe in Japan they don't overindulge in coffee like I do, but the problem with pour over coffee is that (when done right) it is so delicious that it's hard to stop drinking it.



Basically, the issue is that while you can technically brew larger volumes in the 155, the smaller cone shape causes the water to travel through a longer "column" of coffee and it over-extracts it once you go beyond the volumes I listed above. I routinely want to make 27 g into 350 ml of water, which is too much for this. The result is decent, but (in my best possible description) has a dark overtone like something acidic has been over-extracted. Maybe with the lesser surface area, more oils can get through. In a 185 dripper, the same recipe (27 g/350 ml) produces an amazing cup of coffee that makes me wonder why I'd ever pay someone else to make it. When I scale back to 20-22 g in this dripper (same water ratio), I get almost as good of a cup as that. Between 16-20 g, I'd guess, is where "perfect cups" may start happening. But I never want that tiny amount of coffee in one sitting.



There's one more flaw... The filters for this format are much more prone to being deformed right out of the box than its big brother, and they are also more prone to collapse while pre-wetting (the cone is closer to a 90 degree angle, I suspect that is why). So annoying. I switched to the 185 and I'm getting great brews from between 20 and 40 g coffee, with my 27 g/350 ml recipe producing an incredible cup. The matching Kalita carafe for this is great if you don't want to brew straight into a mug.



The short version: Unless you like tiny servings of coffee, do yourself a favor and run screaming to the 185. The 155 is not for you. (I'm still giving it 4 stars for the folks who like tiny portions, because there, this thing produces a very good cup.) Normal folks will spend years in the wilderness trying to perfect this format for a decent coffee serving.