(SEE UPDATE BELOW) Under impressed. First impression: The pen feels cheap. It comes in a flimsy cardboard box and was supposed to have a starter ink cartridge, which it did not. Based on my lowered expectations, I will give the pen a few days once I get an ink cartridge then do a followup to this review.



However after owning the pen for several weeks and using it extensively, it writes well and ink flows well. The ink cartridge was included, just jammed up inside the pen and took some coaxing to get it out.



I purchased this as a first fountain pen to add to my drawing bag and notes. I do really like the compactness of it with cap on. At meeting the other day, another man across from me aasked to see it and played around with it. He then showed me his Mont Blanc fountain pen and said he really like the Kaweco size compared to his MB.