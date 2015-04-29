Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen, Black, Fine Nib

3.6 out of 5 stars 38 customer reviews
  • The Kaweco Sport closely follows an original 1935 Kaweco octogonal design
  • Compact size feels just right in your hand, 4.1" long (104mm) closed, 5.2" long (132mm) open, and slightly over 1/2" in diameter (14mm)
  • The cap screws securely on to close the pen and protect your pocket and the nib
  • Utilizes the standard international size mini ink cartridge - already inverted in the pen
  • Made in Germany
Product description

Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen, Black, Fine Nib Classic Sport black barrel fountain pen, by Kaweco of Germany. The Classic Sport closely follows an original 1935 Kaweco octogonal design. Compact size feels just right in your hand. Made from tough, but exceptionally lightweight ABS/Terlux plastic. The cap screws securely on to close the pen and protect your pocket and the nib. The German-made nib is gold plated stainless steel. Utilizes the standard international size mini ink cartridge. Made in Germany. Length: 4.1" (104mm) closed, 5.2" (132mm) open; Diameter: slightly over 1/2" (14mm)

Compare with similar items


Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen, Black, Fine Nib
Kaweco Sport Classic Fountain Pen Black M (Medium Nib)
Kaweco Fountain Pen ink cartridge short royal blue - pack of 6
Kaweco Mini Piston Converter for Sport Pens
Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen Brass Nib: F
Kaweco Sport Skyline Fountain Pen mint M (medium) Nib
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (38) 4 out of 5 stars (49) 4 out of 5 stars (25) 3 out of 5 stars (26) 5 out of 5 stars (11) 3 out of 5 stars (16)
Price $17.99 $17.94 $5.20 $7.50 $55.00 $21.28
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By ScarletBrands ScarletBrands Great Ones For You Marketfair Stationery ScarletBrands ScarletBrands
Color Black Black.
Item Dimensions 5 x 1 x 1 in 4.11 x 0.51 x 4.11 in 0.74 x 0.11 x 0.59 in 5 x 1 x 1 in 5 x 1 x 1 in 4.11 x 0.51 x 4.11 in
Customer Reviews

Aaron
5.0 out of 5 starsReally great fountain pen.
April 29, 2015
Verified Purchase
Sandy
4.0 out of 5 starsUnder-impressed...at first...but
May 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Redshirt87
4.0 out of 5 starsAn excellent fountain pen that expect to enjoy for many years ...
April 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
CITIZENDANO
5.0 out of 5 starsHappy with it.
November 24, 2015
Verified Purchase
Andrew Messick
5.0 out of 5 starsMy favorite pen
September 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Curtisdw
4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
February 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Robert Carter
5.0 out of 5 starsSimple
April 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
C. Sterling
5.0 out of 5 starsThese are the best pens I've ever used
May 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
