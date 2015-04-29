|Brand Name
|Kaweco
|Item Weight
|0.64 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|5 x 1 x 1 inches
|Item model number
|10000004
|Color
|Black
|Size
|5.000
|Point Type
|Fine
|Manufacturer Part Number
|K00004
Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen, Black, Fine Nib
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The Kaweco Sport closely follows an original 1935 Kaweco octogonal design
- Compact size feels just right in your hand, 4.1" long (104mm) closed, 5.2" long (132mm) open, and slightly over 1/2" in diameter (14mm)
- The cap screws securely on to close the pen and protect your pocket and the nib
- Utilizes the standard international size mini ink cartridge - already inverted in the pen
- Made in Germany
Product description
Kaweco Classic Sport Fountain Pen, Black, Fine Nib Classic Sport black barrel fountain pen, by Kaweco of Germany. The Classic Sport closely follows an original 1935 Kaweco octogonal design. Compact size feels just right in your hand. Made from tough, but exceptionally lightweight ABS/Terlux plastic. The cap screws securely on to close the pen and protect your pocket and the nib. The German-made nib is gold plated stainless steel. Utilizes the standard international size mini ink cartridge. Made in Germany. Length: 4.1" (104mm) closed, 5.2" (132mm) open; Diameter: slightly over 1/2" (14mm)
|
|
Kaweco Sport Classic Fountain Pen Black M (Medium Nib)
|
Kaweco Fountain Pen ink cartridge short royal blue - pack of 6
|
Kaweco Mini Piston Converter for Sport Pens
|
Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen Brass Nib: F
|
Kaweco Sport Skyline Fountain Pen mint M (medium) Nib
|(38)
|(49)
|(25)
|(26)
|(11)
|(16)
|$17.99
|$17.94
|$5.20
|$7.50
|$55.00
|$21.28
|Color
|Black
|Black.
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Item Dimensions
|5 x 1 x 1 in
|4.11 x 0.51 x 4.11 in
|0.74 x 0.11 x 0.59 in
|5 x 1 x 1 in
|5 x 1 x 1 in
|4.11 x 0.51 x 4.11 in
However after owning the pen for several weeks and using it extensively, it writes well and ink flows well. The ink cartridge was included, just jammed up inside the pen and took some coaxing to get it out.
I purchased this as a first fountain pen to add to my drawing bag and notes. I do really like the compactness of it with cap on. At meeting the other day, another man across from me aasked to see it and played around with it. He then showed me his Mont Blanc fountain pen and said he really like the Kaweco size compared to his MB.
The only issue I have is the cap scratches and wears away at the barrel. It's easily got 5 years worth of wear in that one spot, but I only used it for about two months.