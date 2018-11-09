Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
3905
$29.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Thursday, April 22 Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, April 19
Order within 10 hrs and 27 mins Details
In Stock.
$$139.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$139.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Packaging Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Mak... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(3905)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(677)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
See more
FREE delivery: Thursday, April 22 Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, April 19
Order within 10 hrs and 27 mins Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
New & Used (36) from
$108.00 & FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$149.99
+ $8.99 shipping
Sold by: consumerwares
$159.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: wacky jacky
$168.96
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Factory Hardware Store
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Iced Coffee Capability, Brushed Silver

4.8 out of 5 stars 22,433 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Single-Serve Brewers by Keurig
List Price: $169.99 Details
Price: $139.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $30.00 (18%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Brushed Silver

Enhance your purchase

Material Plastic
Brand Keurig
Color Brushed Silver
Capacity 0.5 Gallons
Human Interface Input Buttons

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • WHAT'S IN THE BOX: One water filter handle, and one filter to help ensure your beverages taste their absolute best
  • BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz Enjoy the most popular cup sizes
  • STRONG BREW BUTTON: Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor
  • ICED SETTING: Brew hot over ice at the touch of a button for full-flavored, delicious iced coffee
  • HOT WATER ON DEMAND BUTTON: Perfect for instant soups or oatmeal
  • FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes
  • LARGE 75oz WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy
Show more
New & Used (36) from $108.00 & FREE Shipping
Go ahead, give a gift card

Frequently bought together

  • Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Iced Coffee Capability, Brushed Silver
  • +
  • Keurig Coffee Lovers' Collection Variety Pack, Single-Serve Coffee K-Cup Pods Sampler, 40 Count
  • +
  • DecoBros K-cup Storage Drawer Holder for Keurig K-cup Coffee Pods
Total price: $182.87
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Get instant recommendations

& Up & Up & Up & Up
<$25 $25 - $50 $50 - $100 $100 - $200 >$200
Black Grey White Brown Beige Red Pink Orange Yellow Ivory Green Blue Purple Gold Silver Multi Clear Copper
Commercial Grade
Clear All
No results available. Please adjust the filters and try again.
No more recommendations. Try adjusting your filters.
$139
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Iced Coffee Capability, Brushed Silver
(22433)
Less like this
$99
Cuisinart DCC-3000 Coffee-on-Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
(6932)
Less like this
$129
Cuisinart DGB-450 Automatic Grind & Brew 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker
(55)
Less like this
$199
Cuisinart SS-GB1 Coffee Center Grind & Brew Plus Silver, 10.75"(L) x 11.73"(W) x 15.93"(H)
(15)
Less like this
$99
Cuisinart DGB-400 Automatic Grind & Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker, Black/Silver
(296)
Less like this
$327
CUISINART DGB-800C Cuisinart Fully Automatic 12-Cup Burr Grind & BrewTM Coffeemaker, Black/Silver, 1 Count, Silver
(91)
Less like this
$219
Cuisinart EM-100 Espresso Maker with Stainless Steel Frothing Pitcher, Handheld Tamper, and Descaling Powder Bundle (4 Items)
(19)
Less like this
$52
Cuisinart DCC-1200FR Brew Central 12-Cup Coffeemaker, Brushed Stainless Steel (Renewed)
(257)
Less like this
$229
Cuisinart SS-20P1 Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Single-Serve Brewer Coffeemaker, Silver
(974)
Less like this
$99
Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker, 14 Cup Progammable with Glass Carafe, Stainless Steel
(25760)
Less like this
$199
Cuisinart SS-15BKS Coffee Center Maker, 12-Cup, Black,SS-15BKSP1
(1911)
Less like this
$125
DeLonghi EC155 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
(10480)
Less like this
Show more

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more

Compare with similar items


Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Iced Coffee Capability, Brushed Silver
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With MultiStream Technology, 66 oz Dual-Position Reservoir, and Customizable Settings, Gray
Keurig K-Classic K-50 Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 Oz. Brew Sizes, Black
Cuisinart SS-10P1 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker Coffemaker, 72 Oz, Silver
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Strength Control and Hot Water On Demand, Matte Black
Keurig K900 Brewer, Regular, K-Slim White
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (22433) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2874) 4.7 out of 5 stars (61369) 4.4 out of 5 stars (8658) 4.6 out of 5 stars (21203) 4.7 out of 5 stars (63)
Price $139.99 $139.99 $107.54 $139.95 $102.95 $79.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Kerrington & Company, LLC Amazon.com
Color Brushed Silver K-Supreme Gray Black Silver Matte Black K-Slim White
Item Dimensions 12.7 x 9.9 x 13.1 inches 14.84 x 10.12 x 14.41 inches 13.3 x 9.8 x 13 inches 11.03 x 9.33 x 12.13 inches 11.6 x 9.2 x 12.5 inches 17.91 x 7.05 x 14.41 inches
Item Weight 6.60 lbs 9.00 lbs 9.92 lbs 7.35 lbs
Material Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Brushed Silver

The Keurig K-Elite brewer blends a premium finish and programmable features to deliver both modern design and the ultimate in beverage customization. With a striking brushed finish and metal details, it’s a stylish addition to any kitchen. The Keurig K-Elite single serve coffee maker features Strong Brew for when you want to brew a bolder cup of coffee, and an Iced button to brew hot over ice for a refreshing, full-flavored iced coffee. It features five brew sizes, so you can brew your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage at the touch of a button. Choose from hundreds of delicious varieties of K-Cup pods, or brew your own ground coffee using the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). The K-Elite brewer offers programmable features like auto on and temperature control, as well as providing hot water on demand for instant soups and oatmeal, and the large 75oz removable water reservoir lets you brew 8 cups between refills.

Product information

Color:Brushed Silver

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product guides and documents

User Guide (PDF)
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
22,433 global ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
9%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Glen
1.0 out of 5 stars WATER JUST POURS OUT WITHOUT STOPPING...WHAT A MESS!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2018
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
462 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JSH
5.0 out of 5 stars Way better than our 6 year old K75
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2019
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
278 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
PickyjadeTop Contributor: Pets
4.0 out of 5 stars Use water with minerals & it'll work fine
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2018
Color: Brushed SlateVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Use water with minerals & it'll work fine
By Pickyjade on September 23, 2018
Our old Keurig died just before it was 2 years old, so we hoped this one would last longer. Had this model just a few days. It worked fine at first. However, the past 2 mornings, as soon as I press the power on button, water comes out until the reservoir is empty. I've never had this problem with my old Keurig 2.0. I'm thinking of returning this machine. This is not good.

*9/28/2018 Update... If you use water devoid of minerals, the machine will allow the water in the reservoir to flow out until it's empty. To fix this, we used bottled water & it worked fine yesterday & today. The presence of a descaling indicator must be responsible for the detection of minerals in the water. I'm giving this model 4 stars, not 5, because that little fact about minerals in the water used should be specified in the instructions. Happy with this Keurig for now & will update if something to the contrary happens.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
231 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
inzanevb
1.0 out of 5 stars I used my Keurig Elite for a month and all ...
Reviewed in the United States on May 13, 2018
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
393 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Barry of Orange
2.0 out of 5 stars Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2018
Color: Brushed SlateVerified Purchase
Read more
155 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
LEN Friedman
5.0 out of 5 stars Great machine and pod variety
Reviewed in Canada on May 10, 2020
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
André Lamarre
1.0 out of 5 stars Très déçu
Reviewed in Canada on February 4, 2021
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
andy
1.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy this product
Reviewed in Canada on February 24, 2021
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Chantal
5.0 out of 5 stars Info
Reviewed in Canada on February 11, 2021
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Box was not sealed when it arrived
Reviewed in Canada on March 9, 2021
Color: Brushed SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page
    Pages with related products. See and discover other items: maker coffee, drip coffee maker, water feature, Best coffee makers for home, Best ice boats for food, Best coffee makers for office