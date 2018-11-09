- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- WHAT'S IN THE BOX: One water filter handle, and one filter to help ensure your beverages taste their absolute best
- BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz Enjoy the most popular cup sizes
- STRONG BREW BUTTON: Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor
- ICED SETTING: Brew hot over ice at the touch of a button for full-flavored, delicious iced coffee
- HOT WATER ON DEMAND BUTTON: Perfect for instant soups or oatmeal
- FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes
- LARGE 75oz WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy
From the manufacturer
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Product Details
The newest Keurig single serve coffee maker, the Keurig K-Elite brewer blends a premium finish and programmable features to deliver both modern design and the ultimate in beverage customization. With a striking brushed finish and metal details, it’s a stylish addition to any kitchen. The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker features Strong Brew for when you want to brew a bolder cup of coffee, and an Iced button to brew hot over ice for a refreshing, full-flavored iced coffee. It features five brew sizes, so you can brew 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage at the touch of a button. Choose from hundreds of delicious varieties of K-Cup pods, or brew your own ground coffee using the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately).
In addition to a host of programmable features like auto on and temperature control, the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker provides hot water on demand for instant soups and oatmeal, and the large 75oz removable water reservoir lets you brew 8 cups between refills.
Key Features:
- Alerts you when it is time to descale your coffee maker. Descaling is an important process that removes built-up calcium deposits, ensuring the best-tasting brew possible.
- Just insert a pod, select your desired cup size, and brew your perfect cup in under a minute.
- Compatible with the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter, allowing you to brew with your own ground coffee.
More Features
- Perfect for instant soups or oatmeal
- Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor
- Brew hot over ice at the touch of a button for full-flavored delicious iced coffee
- Brews K-Cup pods in under a minute
- Minimizes noise when the coffee maker is in use
Product description
The Keurig K-Elite brewer blends a premium finish and programmable features to deliver both modern design and the ultimate in beverage customization. With a striking brushed finish and metal details, it’s a stylish addition to any kitchen. The Keurig K-Elite single serve coffee maker features Strong Brew for when you want to brew a bolder cup of coffee, and an Iced button to brew hot over ice for a refreshing, full-flavored iced coffee. It features five brew sizes, so you can brew your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage at the touch of a button. Choose from hundreds of delicious varieties of K-Cup pods, or brew your own ground coffee using the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). The K-Elite brewer offers programmable features like auto on and temperature control, as well as providing hot water on demand for instant soups and oatmeal, and the large 75oz removable water reservoir lets you brew 8 cups between refills.
Keurig customer service was contacted and they said they’d take care of us. Great customer care and with their admission of leaking issues on a batch of serial numbers, Keurig is sending a new machine free of charge and emailed a coupon for 2 free boxes of Kcups. I do have to say Keurig really stepped up to resolve the issue as make it right. I should have a new Keurig in a week and they said this leaking issue has been resolved and I should love the new machine.
First, lets talk about the physical aspects of this machine. Quality seems to be much higher than on our old one. It just feels more solid, the bale is actually made of metal on the Elite, it was plastic on the K75. It's smooth operating and just feels solid. The water reservoir is larger and has a much better sliding attachment system. Very easy to get on and off. The drip tray is not as tall, so you can get taller mugs under it without removing the drip tray, and if you do have to remove it, it's quick and easy. No water reservoir on the left side to get int the way anymore. So I feel the design if far superior to that of the K75, at least on the outside.
Now, as far as how well the Elite brews coffee. Absolutely phenomenal cup of coffee. Best we have had from a Keurig ever! So, let me preface this a little bit. We personally don't use the coffee pods, as we don't like to contribute to plastic in the landfill if we don't have to. We get whole bean coffee and grind it fresh with a high quality burr grinder and use the "My K-Pod". This actually has two fill lines for coffee grounds. One for normal size mugs and one for travel mugs. My wife and I like our coffee strong, and we use a dark roast, so we filled the My K-Pod with coffee to just below the travel mug size. Set the Keurig Elite to strong brew and then selected the largest mug size, which says it's 10oz. This made a really good, strong, full flavored cup of coffee. Far, far better than our old K75 could do. We did the same with our K75, even selected a smaller cup size and couldn't get anywhere near the strength that we are getting with the Keurig Elite. I wasn't happy about having to buy a new coffee maker, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. We are very very happy with the purchase. You won't be disappointed with this, especially if you like to grind your own coffee.
So, this leads me to think that maybe some of the people that left one star reviews were using normal coffee pods, possibly using a light or medium roast, and selecting a large cup size. Of course, I don't know this for sure, but then one star reviewers rarely put any detail into their reviews. It's one star and one sentence. If you want good coffee, grind it fresh with a good quality grinder and use the My K-Pod. This gives you control over freshness, grind quality, and you can put in more grounds than a standard K-Cup. Follow the instructions, don't grind the coffee too fine, don't overfill and don't compress the coffee grounds. You should be able to shake the My K-Pod and hear them moving inside, (make sure you have the lid on when you do this). If you can't get a good cup of coffee out this, then you are doing something wrong.
*9/28/2018 Update... If you use water devoid of minerals, the machine will allow the water in the reservoir to flow out until it's empty. To fix this, we used bottled water & it worked fine yesterday & today. The presence of a descaling indicator must be responsible for the detection of minerals in the water. I'm giving this model 4 stars, not 5, because that little fact about minerals in the water used should be specified in the instructions. Happy with this Keurig for now & will update if something to the contrary happens.
By Pickyjade on September 23, 2018
*9/28/2018 Update... If you use water devoid of minerals, the machine will allow the water in the reservoir to flow out until it's empty. To fix this, we used bottled water & it worked fine yesterday & today. The presence of a descaling indicator must be responsible for the detection of minerals in the water. I'm giving this model 4 stars, not 5, because that little fact about minerals in the water used should be specified in the instructions. Happy with this Keurig for now & will update if something to the contrary happens.
Update: 6/30/2018
I had to return my 3rd Elite because the water dispensed on its own and doesn’t stop until it empties the reservoir. Defective design. Sending it back for a Keurig Select.
Top reviews from other countries
1. No help from Keurig
2. Will not work if the water container is less than half full
3. Will not make coffee unless you use the plunger handle twice.
It does take up a lot of counter space
The box was missing the additional things that were advertised in the box. No coffee pods or filter equipment.
This box should really have some sort of tamper proof seal on it.