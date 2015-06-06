Facebook Twitter Pinterest
KeySmart Classic | Compact Key Holder and Keychain Organizer (2-14 Keys, Black)

3.8 out of 5 stars 2,476 customer reviews
Black
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • ELIMINATE YOUR BULKY KEYCHAIN: Reach for your keychain! Did you pull out a bulky mess of keys? The KeySmart will organize that mess and free up your pockets! Includes LOOP PIECE to attach larger car keys or fobs and EXPANSION PACK to accommodate up to 14 standard-sized house keys (this Classic version is ideal for keys less than 55mm in length).
  • SHHH! STOP KEY JINGLE: Can your friends hear your keys rattling from a mile away? Go into stealth mode and eliminate your keys from jingling while you're out and about.
  • STOP POKING YOURSELF AND PUTTING HOLES IN YOUR PANTS: Do you ever get poked by your keys when you sit down? Getting poked not only hurts but can damage your pants or your bag. That will no longer be an issue with your neatly organized KeySmart Key Holder!
  • EASY ASSEMBLY, NO CUSTOM KEYS NEEDED: KeySmart can hold all of your existing keys. No need to head out and get special keys cut. Need more space? KeySmart expands to fit as many keys as you need, with our custom expansion packs.
  • 2-YEAR MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY: If your KeySmart breaks under normal wear and tear in the first 2 years, we will replace your KeySmart. We Value Creativity: KeySmart is protected under Patent D705,533, D754,428, D756,629, D756,630 & other Domestic and International Patents Pending. KeySmart is a domestic and internationally registered trademark. All infringement is subject to legal pursuit.
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product description

Color:Black

KeySmart | Compact Key Holder

Are your keys bulky?

Are they noisy? Do they jingle when you pick them up?

Do they poke you in your pocket?

Do you struggle to find the right key when you need it?

Your keys are something you use every. single. day.

Who wouldn’t want their keys to be easier to use and more comfortable to carry?

Not to mention much more attractive than a bulky mess.
 

KEYSMART CHANGES EVERYTHING

 

TRANSFORM YOUR BULKY KEY RING INTO A SLEEK, HIGHLY FUNCTIONAL KEY HOLDER


Designed swiss-style so you can find the right key faster

Expandable - Fits up to 8 keys
(Includes Expansion Pack to fit up to 14 keys)


LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT TO FIT COMFORTABLY IN YOUR POCKET


Machined from aircraft aluminum for a sleek look and a smooth feel

Smaller than a pack of gum!


EASY TO ASSEMBLE

Assemble Your KeySmart In Minutes (No Tools Required)!

Holds Up To 8 Keys (Includes Expansion Pack to fit up to 14 keys)!

Loop Piece Included To Attach Car FOB Or Remote!

It’s easy to assemble as well. Just unscrew the sides, place your keys on the posts inside, and then re-screw. It will only take you a few minutes!


 
ATTACH CAR KEYS
(With included loop piece)

KeySmart is also compatible with a large variety of fun, useful accessories.

From the Bottle Opener and Key Dangler to the USB Drive and Nano Torch Flashlight, accessories are a great way to personalize your KeySmart and upgrade your everyday carry.

Search KeySmart Accessories for a full list of tools that you can put on your KeySmart Key Organizer to make it the ultimate Everyday Carry item!


 
THE KEYSMART STORY

In 2012, an engineer named Michael was fed up with his bulky keys. They would jingle every time he moved. They looked messy and disorganized.

One day, he sat down in a meeting and yelled out in pain when his keys jabbed him in his back pocket. He knew he needed to create a solution.  

After many long nights and several iterations, the KeySmart was born. KeySmart launched on Kickstarter in 2013 where it raised over $13k the first night and went on to raise $330k during the campaign. We've been eliminating bulky keyrings and freeing up pockets ever since!


 

Product information

Color:Black

Technical Details

Additional Information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

keys key pocket screws keysmart idea holder ring compact screw apart loose spacers assemble carry organized tighten concept mine tight

Top customer reviews

buckaroo82
1.0 out of 5 starsLasted 10 days. Very disappointed.
June 6, 2015
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image
0Comment| 302 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
Mrs. Z
2.0 out of 5 starsWe both really like them, however my husband's just broke after 2 ...
February 24, 2015
Color: Blue
Read more
review image
0Comment| 154 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
sKHyzo
1.0 out of 5 starsPoor Quality!
February 27, 2015
Color: Red|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image
0Comment| 142 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
Scott L. Price
3.0 out of 5 starsBroke in less than a week
August 18, 2014
Color: Red|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 135 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
G. K. Youngblood
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat concept, poor execution.
November 2, 2014
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 297 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
Nestor Nazario
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat key holder, well worth the money.
October 1, 2017
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
Team Photography
5.0 out of 5 starsI should have got this sooner!
March 8, 2016
Color: Red|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsA good product, but execution is more complicated than advertised
January 2, 2017
Color: Slate|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

