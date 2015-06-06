EDIT (5.5.17):

It seems that they've changed the design a little: now, the rubber gaskets fit tightly into the exterior plates, allowing the long screws to stay in place while you are putting the keys on. A small change, but VERY dramatic difference to assembly.



They gave me a mismatched set: navy and slate grey (I believe) but it has a nice, two-tone look to it. I don't mind!



Still some problems with the long screws, as they rub on the inside of my pocket. However, that's easily remedied with a hacksaw and some sandpaper.



ORIGINAL REVIEW

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Not a bad product, but definitely not as easy as advertised to put together. If you're adding more than two keys, it gets hard to balance them as the posts are not long enough to hold, and you end up wrestling with it as you put the screw in. Not only that, but you have to put spacers between keys to reduce friction to a manageable amount, and if you're adding the key ring attachment you have to put more spacers on the other side to level the scales.



On top of that, the screws that are included for a < 8 key assembly don't screw more than halfway into the posts if you want the keys to be operable (this is using a 6 key setup equivalent), but the screws included for the 8-12 key assembly are too long, and poke out if you try to use them. The length of the screws have me concerned as to long-term operation, since I don't want to loosen and then have them fall out one day and lose my keys, the washers, scales, etc. on this $20 product.



Build quality is good. Wish the scales were matte rather than a glossy finish, but just a personal preference.