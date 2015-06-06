|Brand Name
|KeySmart
|Item Weight
|0.8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|3.9 x 2 x 0.4 inches
|Color
|Black
|Number of Items
|1
|Size
|2-14 Keys
|Manufacturer Part Number
|CA_KS-009
- Save 10% on KeySmart Pro (With Tile Smart Location Tracking Technology) when you purchase 1 or more KeySmart Classic (2-14 Keys) offered by C-Brands. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "KeySmart Classic | Compact Key Holder and Keychain..." and save 49% off the $29.98 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.