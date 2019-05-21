- Receive 1 5 Pack Mini Size Glass Spray Bottle for Alcohol and Sanitizer free when you purchase 2 or more Qualifying items offered by ColorCoral. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC Keyboard Cleaning Car Detailing Laptop Dusting Home and Office Electronics Cleaning Kit Computer Dust Remover from ColorCoral 160G
- 【Universal Fit】ColorCoral universal dust cleaning gel, simple and convenient cleaning kits for home and office electronics cleaning, such as PC keyboards, car vents, camera, printer, telephone, calculator , speaker, air conditioner, TV and other appliances.
- 【Safe】Made of biodegradable material, not sticky to hands, smells sweet with lemon fragrance, no stimulation to skin.
- 【Easy to Use】Take a piece of the cleaning gel, knead it into a ball, press the cleaning gel slowly into the keyboard, car vent and other rugged surface and then pull out, the dust would be carried away with the cleaning gel.
- 【Durable】This keyboard cleaning gel could be used again and again till the color turn to dark, then you have to replace the gel with a new one. (NOTE: don’t wash the cleaning gel in water.)
- 【In the Package】1* universal cleaning gel.
Product Description
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel
Dust Cleaning Gel for Mechanical keyboards
ColorCoral keyboard cleaning gel was originally designed for keyboard cleaning. Help to remove the dust, dirt, debries between the keys. Simply pick up the cleaning gel, knead it over, press it into the keyboard surface, and pull out, the dust will be carried away with the cleaning gel. For mechanical keyboards, all you need is press a little harder.
Universal Cleaning Kits for Car Interior Dust Removing
There are always some blind corners in your car that can't be cleaned with a traditional wipe. ColorCoral cleaning gel will help you out on this, it could reach the dust in vent, dashboard and cup holders easily. And as we have updated our formula accordingly, ColorCoral now works much better in car cleaning.
Multifunctional Cleaning Gel
Office Dust Cleaning
Every one want a tidy and clean work environment without dust problems, then you may need this cleaning gel. It will remove all the dust in your keyboard, calculator, desk and printer.
Home Dust Cleaning
Tired of dirts on the fan and airconditioner, the dust on your table and sofa, or the debries in your drawer? Go for your ColorCoral.
Pet Hair Cleaning
We all love pet, at the same time we are quite bothered with your beloved puppy or kitten hair. Now you need ColorCoral, it provided an easy way to remove these hairs, just roll around.
Provided by ColorCoral
- Universal Dust Cleaning
- Easy to Use
- Repeatedly Used
- No Stimulation
- Biodegradable
|Name
|Universal Dust Cleaning Gel
|Brand
|ColorCoral
|Net Weight
|160g
|Package
|Sealed Package
Top reviews from the United States
Pros: Its not too sticky. It does not leave a residue. There is no odor. It does a really good job of cleaning up dust, crumbs, hair, Etc.
Cons: It can not be cleaned out and will eventually become saturated with the stuff you clean up(somewhat disgusting). The length of usefulness depends on how much cleaning you do. It will eventually have to be disposed of.
Unfortunately, after 4 months of sitting on my home-office desk (temperature controlled basement office, range 65-72F), I pulled it out during a video-chat meeting only to have it spill all over my hands and keyboards in a wet gooey mess. The bulk of the substance had turned into the texture and stickiness of maple syrup. I had to immediately unplug my keyboard, mute the call, and run to get a towel (which later had to be thrown out).
My keyboard is fine after an hour spent removing the keycaps and carefully cleaning under them, but I would never recommend this product for anything but a single one-time use.
Top reviews from other countries
I took it out as carefully as possible and it ripped right off. I tested it on both a dirty keyboard and a dusty one, and it didn't pick up either. Use a damp towl and wash your hands until this gets better.