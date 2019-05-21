I removed about a tablespoon amount of the gel/goo and used it on my laptop keyboard to get the dust and bits that fall between the keys. Worked very well - better than anything else in a low-tech category, and safely without having to be concerned eg. about a spray and how much might be too much and where it might spray that you don't want it to go..... this is completely under your control and truly does the job. I don't find that it has much of an odor at all, and since I like lemon scented things I was hoping for more of a scent actually. But probably less is better than too much in the long run. Very happy with this purchase.