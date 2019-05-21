$7.99
FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Monday, Oct 26
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Oct 21 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by ColorCoral
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
ColorCoral
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC Keyboard Cleaning Car Detailing Laptop Dusting Home and Office Electronics Cleaning Kit Computer Dust Remover from ColorCoral 160G

4.1 out of 5 stars 14,297 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "office"
Price: $7.99 FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 【Universal Fit】ColorCoral universal dust cleaning gel, simple and convenient cleaning kits for home and office electronics cleaning, such as PC keyboards, car vents, camera, printer, telephone, calculator , speaker, air conditioner, TV and other appliances.
  • 【Safe】Made of biodegradable material, not sticky to hands, smells sweet with lemon fragrance, no stimulation to skin.
  • 【Easy to Use】Take a piece of the cleaning gel, knead it into a ball, press the cleaning gel slowly into the keyboard, car vent and other rugged surface and then pull out, the dust would be carried away with the cleaning gel.
  • 【Durable】This keyboard cleaning gel could be used again and again till the color turn to dark, then you have to replace the gel with a new one. (NOTE: don’t wash the cleaning gel in water.)
  • 【In the Package】1* universal cleaning gel.
New & Used (2) from $7.35 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Unlimited data on a limited budget Unlimited data on a limited budget

Frequently bought together

  • Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC Keyboard Cleaning Car Detailing Laptop Dusting Home and Office Electronics Cleaning Kit Computer Dust Remover from ColorCoral 160G
  • +
  • Falcon Dust, Off Compressed Gas (152a) Disposable Cleaning Duster, 1, Count, 3.5 oz Can (DPSJB),Black. Pack of 3
  • +
  • Screen Cleaner Kit - Best for LED & LCD TV, Computer Monitor, Laptop, and iPad Screens – Contains Over 1,572 Sprays in Each Large 16 Ounce Bottle – Includes Premium Microfiber Cloth
Total price: $57.95
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

  • ColorCoral universal cleaning gel, simple and convenient cleaning kit for keyboard cleaning, car interior detailing, home and office electronic dusting, such as the car vent, camera, printer, telephone, calculator , speaker, air conditioner, TV and other appliances.
  • Made of biodegradable material, this cleaning gel is not sticky to hands, smells sweet with lemon fragrance, totally no stimulation to skin.
  • Take a piece of the cleaning gel, knead it into a ball, press the cleaning gel slowly into the keyboard, car vent and other rugged surface and then pull out, the dust would be carried away with the cleaning gel.
  • This cleaning gel could be used again and again till the color turn to dark, then you have to replace the gel with a new one. (NOTE: don’t wash the cleaning gel in water.)
  • In the package: 1* universal cleaning gel.

cleaning gel keyboard cleaner car cleaning gel slime putty jelly mud office dust remover cleaner

ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel

Read more
Read more
Read more
Name Universal Dust Cleaning Gel
Brand ColorCoral
Net Weight 160g
Package Sealed Package

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC Keyboard Cleaning Car Detailing Laptop Dusting Home and Office Electronics Cleaning Kit Computer Dust Remover from ColorCoral 160G
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Gel Cleaner for Car Vent Keyboard Auto Cleaning Putty Dashboard Dust Remover Putty Auto Duster Cleaning Kit 160G
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for Keyboard Cleaning Car Detailing Office Electronics Cleaning Kits Dust Remove Gel Cleaner from ColorCoral 5 Pack
AOO Keyboard Cleaner Gel Dust Cleaning Mud Laptop Keyboards PC Tablet Screen Interior Car Detailing Kit (5-Pack(14.10oz/400g))
SYOSIN Dust Cleaning Mud,Keyboard Cleaner Universal Sticky Slime for Cleaning Goop Magic Dust Cleaner Gel for Laptops,Car Vents,Printers Calculators 160G
Keyboard Cleaning Gel Car Cleaning Gel Car Cleaner Gel Detailing Putty Auto Dust Cleaning Tool for PC Tablet Laptop,Car Vents,Car Interiors,Home,Printers,Electronics Remove Dust,Pet Hair
Customer Rating 4.1 out of 5 stars (14297) 4.1 out of 5 stars (2970) 4.0 out of 5 stars (1440) 3.7 out of 5 stars (564) 4.1 out of 5 stars (2594) 4.1 out of 5 stars (495)
Price $7.99 $7.99 $8.99 $9.98 $7.99 $6.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Sold By ColorCoral ColorCoral ColorCoral AOO SG SYOSIN US ASFSKY
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
14,297 global ratings
5 star
57%
4 star
18%
3 star
11%
2 star
5%
1 star
8%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Bentwingbird22
4.0 out of 5 stars Does a great job but can not be cleaned out.
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
520 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
ZZZZZZ
5.0 out of 5 stars This stuff works!
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
232 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kimberly
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
194 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Anthony01
4.0 out of 5 stars Cleans very well, but for deep dust in keyboard you'll still need compress air.
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
162 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mike L.
1.0 out of 5 stars Turns to liquid slime after 4 months
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
105 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ellen M McGinley
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Product!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
85 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robert S.
4.0 out of 5 stars I have two dogs. Beagles, heavy shedding.
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chris Cassity
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use and effective.
Reviewed in the United States on January 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
43 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Gab
3.0 out of 5 stars I mean it works ish
Reviewed in Canada on November 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun and it works!
Reviewed in Canada on November 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A must have for computer owners
Reviewed in Canada on March 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Wtf is this
Reviewed in Canada on March 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
J. E. Telfer
5.0 out of 5 stars Effective weird product :)
Reviewed in Canada on June 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best dust vacuums for electronics, Explore air sprays for computers, Explore dust covers for gaming consoles, Explore dust blowers for computers, Explore computer screen cleaners for Macs, Explore cleaning tools for iPhones

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.