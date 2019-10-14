My husband and I bought this game as avid esoteric board game players and adventurers. We have a veritable STACK of games including ones ranging in complexity and game dynamics from classic Uwe Rosenberg games to games like Munchkin and hefty hardcore games like Terra Mystica and Feast For Odin. What were we desiring? Something that's like that ever elusive "perfect bowl of porridge" from Goldilocks. A game that wouldn't draw out for 8+ hours but still seemingly offered infinite possibilities for multi- layered conceptually exciting play. Well, friends, this is THAT, and more. It also presents with panoramic and beautiful graphics on the cards. Elements will change every game, making it certain you will never play the same game twice. The trail pieces get placed in different order. Sometimes it will be more to your benefit to collect one type of resource versus another. There are modifiers that your opposing trail-mates can only guess at. There is a satisfying push-pull between your decision constraints and the satisfactions of your results, unlike an Uwe Rosenberg game where every little thing you do does feel frustratingly "little". The game lasts about an hour or so and is the perfect casual tabletop game, where things feel real as you're playing but not Feast For Odin level of intense, where unpacking the box itself is a chore. If you're trying to get your friends more into tabletop gaming as well, this is a great "gateway" game. Highly recommend.