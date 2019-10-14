$43.00
PARKS Board Game: Family and Strategy game about National Parks

4.8 out of 5 stars 1,004 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "parks board game"
-14% $43.00
List Price: $49.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

Brand Keymaster Games
Material Wood
Theme Hiking and the US National Parks
Genre Strategy, Educational
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.5 x 8.5 x 2.25 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 48 unique illustrations featuring 45 US National Parks from over 35 artists
  • 102 Wood resource tokens include 12 unique wildlife tokens representing some of the most iconic animals that can be seen in the National Parks today
  • 1 box organizer and 2 removable resource trays with lids to make table storage and clean up easy - designed by Game Trayz
  • 15 unique chipboard photo tokens and 1 camera token reflecting significant moments in your hikers' journey
  • Hike the trail solo or with up to 4 of your friends in under 60 mins.
New (17) from $40.00
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,004 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
8%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Madeleine Clelland
5.0 out of 5 stars A "Goldilocks" Game
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
158 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sandy T
4.0 out of 5 stars Awesome game, wish it had every park.
Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
68 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jason K. Mundie
5.0 out of 5 stars Great, fun, and beauty
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
35 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Alex T Traubert
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun game with beautiful design
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous game!
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous game!
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
This is a gorgeous game! The quality materials used for all the pieces (and cards), even down to the tray organizer etc is impressive. The artwork is beautiful with vibrant colors. The instruction booklet is also pretty clear, with pic descriptions for almost everything. I did a quick run thru of the gameplay and it looks really good (altho I did run into a couple questions re gameplay that don't seem to be addressed). Overall I can think of a couple of friends that would love this as a gift! My only issue is that when I counted everything up, the resource tokens were short 2. Just opened brand new box today, and only 15 trees & 15 mtns were inside, there are supposed to be 16 each as listed. The tokens came divided up in trays that were not sealed (see pics). I'm worried that when we play with a group it won't be fair. Everything else seems accounted for. I hope the seller can send me the missing Tree & missing Mtn! Thx!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
TDB
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely art, lovely game
Reviewed in the United States on October 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jane Doe
5.0 out of 5 stars Good play, great art
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful production, fun to play
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
David Stanley Siddle
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Megan
3.0 out of 5 stars Boring but beautiful
Reviewed in Germany on March 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
David Harding
2.0 out of 5 stars Received an opened copy
Reviewed in Australia on August 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
GARY LEE
3.0 out of 5 stars Simple game to master and lots of enjoyment with younger kids
Reviewed in Australia on October 14, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse