PARKS Board Game: Family and Strategy game about National Parks
|Brand
|Keymaster Games
|Material
|Wood
|Theme
|Hiking and the US National Parks
|Genre
|Strategy, Educational
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|8.5 x 8.5 x 2.25 inches
About this item
- 48 unique illustrations featuring 45 US National Parks from over 35 artists
- 102 Wood resource tokens include 12 unique wildlife tokens representing some of the most iconic animals that can be seen in the National Parks today
- 1 box organizer and 2 removable resource trays with lids to make table storage and clean up easy - designed by Game Trayz
- 15 unique chipboard photo tokens and 1 camera token reflecting significant moments in your hikers' journey
- Hike the trail solo or with up to 4 of your friends in under 60 mins.
Product Description
Explore The National Parks
In this unique collaboration with the Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series, you'll score points by visiting as many uniquely illustrated parks as you can while hopefully snapping a few photos of your journey along the way.
Journey Through Nature
Hike your way through a wide variety of scenic trail sites and national parks to collect resources and take in the sites. New seasons change the trail with unique new opportunities and challenges every time you play.
Capture Lasting Memories
Throughout your journey, you’ll see mountains, forests, sunshine, water, and wildlife. Use these tokens to fill canteens, purchase gear, take photos, and visit parks. Be careful! Resources can be tricky to acquire as you jostle with other players for space at each site.
How it plays
Move Hikers
Each turn, you’ll move one of your hikers forward along the trail. Spaces on the trail are limited, so plan to use your campfire to share spaces with other hikers.
Collect Memories
Each space on the trail gives you options to collect resources or perform special actions like gaining canteens, taking pictures, encountering wildlife, and more...
Visit National Parks
When you reach the end of the trail, exchange your resources to visit as many parks as you can and collect gear to help with the rest of your journey. Once all players have reached the end of the trail, a new season begins...
Prepare a new trail
Every round, new trail site tiles will enter the fray, altering and increasing the length of the trail as time goes on.
End the year
After four seasons, the player who collected the most points by taking photos, visiting parks and accomplishing their personal bonus will win the game!
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
Top reviews from the United States
First off, the artwork and design of this game is beautiful. The artwork is from a series on national parks and it's stunning. The designers also went the extra mile to include game trays to neatly store all game components in the box.
As for gameplay itself, Parks is a turn based resources gathering and upgrading game with the theme being hiking to different sites. Various mechanics such as season, gear, campfires and weather patterns can be used to your advantage and make for a new experience every game. Those familiar with other euro style games will pick up quickly. New players will have no problem picking up the game as turns and actions are fairly straightforward. The game is fun to play with a group and is more relaxed than a game like Risk, which I feel lead it to being a fun social experience. Although the game itself has little direct player to player interaction, the indirect interactions make you consider a not only your strategy, but also others.
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
Top reviews from other countries
The insert hold everything perfectly and makes set up and tear down a breeze. The game itself is easy to learn and offers plenty of choices to help make each game different.
The artwork is outstanding.
If the game wasn’t otherwise in good condition, poor quality etc my rating would be lower.
Buyer beware, I guess.