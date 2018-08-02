KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer, Blue
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- SMARTPHONE PRINTER: Instantly print favorite photos from your smartphone. It’s easy to use: Place film, place phone, and print!
- PORTABLE PHOTO PRINTER: No batteries or cords required. Take it anywhere! It’s compact and folds flat for easy travel.
- PHOTO SCANNER: Add fun filters or just get rid of the red-eye and then use KiiPix to scan those photos right to the film. You can easily print your pictures to hold on to!
- NO INSTANT CAMERA NEEDED: The KiiPix only requires FUJIFILM Instax mini film (sold separately) and your phone to provide you with fun prints.
- THE BEST PICTURES: For the best pictures, make sure your screen lock is on and that you turn the phone’s brightness all the way up.
- THE PERFECT SIZE: The credit-card size pictures produced by the photo printer are the perfect size for wallets. Photo Size: 3.4 in. x 2.1 in. and Image Size: 2.4 in. x 1.8 in.
From the manufacturer
KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer
- Instantly print favorite photos from your smartphone.
- Easy to use: Place film, place phone, and print.
- No batteries or cords required.
- Take it anywhere! Compact size folds flat.
- Capture your favorite moments, add fun filters, dramatic filters, or just get rid of the red-eye and then print them out to hold on to.
- Credit-card size photos are the perfect size for wallets.
- Requires Fujifilm Instax mini film (sold separately).
Features
|
|
|
|
Get the Best Pics
For the best results, make sure your screen lock is on and that you turn your phone’s brightness all the way up. Align the KiiPix frame to your phone and then place on top of KiiPix. Use the reflective mirror to make sure the photo is lined up the way you want it.
|
Get Personal
Share favorite moments with friends by creating a personalized card or gift with KiiPix prints. Whether it’s a special birthday card or a creative collage, KiiPix lets you make unique pieces that friends will be able to treasure long after their special day.
|
Take it Anywhere
No batteries to replace and no cords to plug in. Add in the compact fold, and KiiPix is an easy travel companion that lets you create in-the-moment souvenirs on all your adventures.
More Features
|
|
|
|
Fast Fun
From your smartphone to a photo in minutes. Open up your KiiPix, place your phone on top, push the button and turn the crank. The picture rolls out and you have a forever memory to keep or share! The only hard part will be choosing which pictures you want to print.
|
Augment Your Own Reality
Whether it’s your favorite face swap pic or that selfie you took with the bunny ear filter, any picture on your phone is now printable. So filter to your heart’s content and then print it out with KiiPix and have a fun memory to hold on to.
|
Open Up Special Occasions
Don’t get trapped in a photo booth. With KiiPix there’s no limits to where you can shoot! Whether celebrating a birthday, wedding, or just a fun Saturday night; you can capture the moment, print on your KiiPix and send everyone home with a special memory.
What’s Your Favorite Color?
KiiPix offers three great colors options to choose from: Cherry Blossom, Sky Blue, and Jet Black. Whichever color you choose, your prints will be vibrant and ready to share in just moments.
Product description
KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer is the easy and portable way to let the fun last forever. Making real memories with real pictures has never been easier than with the KiiPix photo printer. Open up your KiiPix, place your phone on top, push the button and turn the crank. The picture rolls out and you have a forever memory to keep or share. The only hard part will be choosing which pictures you want to print! KiiPix puts you in control. Unlike a traditional instant camera that often wastes film for blurry pictures, you can enhance the contrast or play with filter options before your photo prints. From fixing that annoying red eye to adding bunny ears or other fun filters, KiiPix lets you augment your own reality and then print it out to share with the real world.
Top customer reviews
Other than some adjustment requirement, It is a great retro style smartphone photo printer!! It prints photos only using natural light, which creates nicely retro style of photos. It is fun activity to print photos from smartphone!! But you need to be careful..The film is sold separately so you need to buy fujifilm instax mini film. The quality of photo is a bit lower than the one from high-end printer..so it depends on what kind of style you want..Also you need some skill to be able to print photos properly..For example you need to attach the frame carefully on smartphone and maximize its brightness to print photos perfectly. If you really want non-retro looking photos, you should buy more high-end printers. Overall I liked it.
I am glad I decided to try KiiPix, despite some negative reviews. I bought the film in bulk to save and also found that it works with Polaroid 300. It takes a little practice to get the best pictures. I had a few images that came out darker, but was able to play with the photo settings and they turned out really nice. I am definetely going to use this with my 5th graders this year. We take pictures in the classroom and I think my kids will have a lot of fun with it!
I would definitely recommend over the HP Sproket and Fuji Instax camera for that matter. Who needs a camera when you have your phone!!!
My friends had a good time passing the KiiPix around and showing off their photos. I can see this going over well at parties and school events. It's really satisfying to hold a photo in your hands that you printed yourself!
All in all, a cool low tech solution to one of modern life's problems.
I like the way the photos have this retro look and look so good in the small photo frames I have.
I look forward to printing more soon!!
At first I was like, what is this, but once I set it up and used it I called her to let her know it was a pretty fun little gadget.
I take so many pictures on my phone, but don’t always have time to send them somewhere to have them developed, this solved that instantly. I like that I can print out any picture at once, I’ve put them in a photo board in my apartment, and it’s fun to keep adding new photos whenever I want. It’s compact, lightweight and now my only worry is running out of film to print off my crazy photos! I may even send a couple to my mom to put up in her office.
If you have a kid in college, it’s a nice way to decorate a dorm room or apartment. I love this little printer!