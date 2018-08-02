Facebook Twitter Pinterest
KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer, Blue

by KiiPix
4.1 out of 5 stars 31 customer reviews
Base
Blue
  • SMARTPHONE PRINTER: Instantly print favorite photos from your smartphone. It’s easy to use: Place film, place phone, and print!
  • PORTABLE PHOTO PRINTER: No batteries or cords required. Take it anywhere! It’s compact and folds flat for easy travel.
  • PHOTO SCANNER: Add fun filters or just get rid of the red-eye and then use KiiPix to scan those photos right to the film. You can easily print your pictures to hold on to!
  • NO INSTANT CAMERA NEEDED: The KiiPix only requires FUJIFILM Instax mini film (sold separately) and your phone to provide you with fun prints.
  • THE BEST PICTURES: For the best pictures, make sure your screen lock is on and that you turn the phone’s brightness all the way up.
  • THE PERFECT SIZE: The credit-card size pictures produced by the photo printer are the perfect size for wallets. Photo Size: 3.4 in. x 2.1 in. and Image Size: 2.4 in. x 1.8 in.

  • KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer, Blue
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Value Pack - (3 Twin Packs, 60 Total Pictures)
From the manufacturer

KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer, Blue
HP Blue Sprocket Portable Photo Printer, Print Social Media Photos on 2x3 Sticky-Backed Paper - Blue (Z9L26A)
Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Mobile Instant Photo Printer, Print Social Media Photos, Premium Quality Full Color Prints – Compatible w/iOS & Android Devices (White)
Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable 4x6” Instant Photo Printer, Premium Quality Full Color Prints - Compatible w/iOS & Android Devices
Kodak Mini Portable Mobile Instant Photo Printer - Wi-Fi & NFC Compatible - Wirelessly Prints 2.1 x 3.4" Images, Advanced DyeSub Printing Technology (Gold) Compatible with Android & iOS
Photobee Portable Photo Printer - White (12 Sheets of Sticky-Backed Photo Paper are Included)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (31) 4 out of 5 stars (1292) 4 out of 5 stars (100) 4 out of 5 stars (473) 3 out of 5 stars (250) 4 out of 5 stars (9)
Price $30.45 Add to cart to see price. Why? $89.99 $139.99 $80.69 $109.00
Color Blue Blue White Gold White
Item Dimensions 6.5 x 4 x 5.5 in 4.57 x 2.95 x 0.91 in 0.98 x 5.12 x 3.07 in 6.65 x 3.94 x 2.7 in 7.5 x 3.8 x 2 in 5.79 x 3.78 x 0.98 in
Model Year 2018 2017 2018 2017 2016
Product description

Color:Blue

KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer is the easy and portable way to let the fun last forever. Making real memories with real pictures has never been easier than with the KiiPix photo printer. Open up your KiiPix, place your phone on top, push the button and turn the crank. The picture rolls out and you have a forever memory to keep or share. The only hard part will be choosing which pictures you want to print! KiiPix puts you in control. Unlike a traditional instant camera that often wastes film for blurry pictures, you can enhance the contrast or play with filter options before your photo prints. From fixing that annoying red eye to adding bunny ears or other fun filters, KiiPix lets you augment your own reality and then print it out to share with the real world.

Product information

Color:Blue

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsDon’t forget to maximize brightness AND turn off auto brightness adjustment!! DON’T forget to buy FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI films!!!
August 2, 2018
Style: BaseColor: BlackVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
17 people found this helpful
SomeName
5.0 out of 5 starsCharming Polaroid prints!
September 2, 2018
Style: BaseColor: BlueVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
2 people found this helpful
Ambika Singh
5.0 out of 5 starsgreat printer
September 4, 2018
Style: BaseColor: BlueVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
3 people found this helpful
J
5.0 out of 5 starsKiiPix: Great Bang for Your Buck!
August 19, 2018
Style: BaseColor: BlackVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Sunny Tsang
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat price with great retro effect!!
August 20, 2018
Style: BaseColor: BlackVerified Purchase
review image
2 people found this helpful
Morgan
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Easy to Use Camera
August 24, 2018
Style: BaseColor: PinkVerified Purchase
MH
5.0 out of 5 starsFun way to print photos from your phone
August 22, 2018
Style: BaseColor: PinkVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
CJS GRANDMA
1.0 out of 5 starsThe item is cheap and it seems simple but it’s a ripoff
September 8, 2018
Style: BaseColor: PinkVerified Purchase
