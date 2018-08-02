KiiPix came out at the perfect time for me as I was looking into buying an Instax Camera for summer vacation. A friend of mine already owns a Hp Sprocket and that was too expensive. Turns out the image quality is not better, I would say KiiPix prints are the best. So charming, see attached some photos side by side.

I am glad I decided to try KiiPix, despite some negative reviews. I bought the film in bulk to save and also found that it works with Polaroid 300. It takes a little practice to get the best pictures. I had a few images that came out darker, but was able to play with the photo settings and they turned out really nice. I am definetely going to use this with my 5th graders this year. We take pictures in the classroom and I think my kids will have a lot of fun with it!

I would definitely recommend over the HP Sproket and Fuji Instax camera for that matter. Who needs a camera when you have your phone!!!