Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
100% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
95% positive over last 12 months
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass
|Price:
|$24.99
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Multicolored
|Brand
|Kikkerland
|Material
|Wooden
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|6.5 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches
|Item Weight
|0.43 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Beautiful stalagmite magnetic hourglass
- Ferrous sand, combined with hidden magnet, create beautiful stalagmites
- One minute countdown
- Elegant wooden base
- Measures 6.5 by 2.8 by 2.8-inches
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Magnetic Hourglass - ST05
Beautiful, captivating and functional, The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is a one minute glass timer that creates awesome shapes with the power of magnets! Just don't get distracted at your next game night! This will surely be a highlight to any game collection. The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is a classic device with a fun twist!
The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is more than your classic minute timer. Turn it over and watch the metal filling fall into fantastic shapes. Features a beautiful, classic glass body and attractive wood base.
The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is a traditional minute timer that creates fantastical patterns and shapes- with magnets! Kids of all ages will be entranced by this unique device. Great for game night or an attractive center piece.
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
We found this to be more aesthetically pleasing but most importantly the base of the hourglass looked sturdy and classy instead of something thin and fragile looking but not in a good way.
Once we received the product we took it out to see how it looked and we were very pleased. The sand falls beautifully and the base looked amazing as well. It made a lovely gift!
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2021