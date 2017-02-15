This order was a replacement of the exact same product. I decided to get a replacement because my child and I are fascinated by the pattern this hourglass can create. The two items of the same product broke the same way. We barely took the product out of the box, within a few hours, it just burst. Both items were not drop. As a matter of fact, my child was staring at it (first time) and held it up while sitting on a bed (with the second product). Was it the delicate change is pressure between where the product was manufactured and the product's current location? I don't know. All I know is that we love the design but is very disappointed by the flaw in the design that it just breaks without wrong doing. Can't afford to getting a third one.