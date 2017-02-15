$24.99
Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass

4.5 out of 5 stars 1,122 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Color Multicolored
Brand Kikkerland
Material Wooden
Item Dimensions LxWxH 6.5 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches
Item Weight 0.43 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Beautiful stalagmite magnetic hourglass
  • Ferrous sand, combined with hidden magnet, create beautiful stalagmites
  • One minute countdown
  • Elegant wooden base
  • Measures 6.5 by 2.8 by 2.8-inches
Product Description

Magnetic Hourglass - ST05

Magnetic Hourglass - ST05

Beautiful, captivating and functional, The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is a one minute glass timer that creates awesome shapes with the power of magnets! Just don't get distracted at your next game night! This will surely be a highlight to any game collection. The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is a classic device with a fun twist!

Magnetic Hourglass - ST05

The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is more than your classic minute timer. Turn it over and watch the metal filling fall into fantastic shapes. Features a beautiful, classic glass body and attractive wood base.

The Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass is a traditional minute timer that creates fantastical patterns and shapes- with magnets! Kids of all ages will be entranced by this unique device. Great for game night or an attractive center piece.

Top reviews from the United States

Cat Feeder Cat Lover
1.0 out of 5 stars All I know is that we love the design but is very disappointed by the flaw ...
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
120 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Travel Rhino
1.0 out of 5 stars Broke within a few minutes of when I took it out of the package.
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AnonymousReviewer0309
3.0 out of 5 stars Beware once purchased.
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
DrowsyKitten
3.0 out of 5 stars This is a super fun toy to play with but I was disappointed ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2017
Verified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ike
5.0 out of 5 stars I understand how everyone keeps breaking this, but fret not
Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Noua
4.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for a gift!
Reviewed in the United States on October 31, 2017
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the price
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Semper Fi
1.0 out of 5 stars As advertised
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Emrod
5.0 out of 5 stars Good product
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
sarthak sharma
1.0 out of 5 stars Broken product delivered
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Broken product delivered
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2021
Came broken . And this product did not have an option of returning it.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Charlotte Arold-knight
1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
GFT
5.0 out of 5 stars Really cool
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Natalie
1.0 out of 5 stars Arrived smashed.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse