This nifty gadget really helps with straining food without needing a bulky colander (though those have their uses too). I was a little skeptical it'd be able to hold back the food while letting water out, but it clamps on pretty tightly and I haven't had a problem with it so far. One slight caveat is that it only reaches so high above the rim of the pot or pan, so if you're using it to strain something like potatoes, be careful of them potentially falling over the top of the strainer as you tip the pot. For a lot of use cases, however, it shouldn't be an issue, just keep an eye on it. Otherwise it works well and doesn't take up a bunch of cabinet space.