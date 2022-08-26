$14.99
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer - Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls - Gray

4.5 out of 5 stars 6,306 ratings
Gray

Enhance your purchase

Material Silicone
Color Gray
Brand Kitchen Gizmo
Style Adjustable,Clip On Strainer
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9.41 x 4.61 x 2.8 inches

About this item

  • ORIGINAL MANUFACTURERS: This is the original Snap N' Strain, designed and manufactured by Kitchen Gizmo!
  • UNIVERSAL DESIGN: The specially designed clips will fit nearly all round pots, pans, and big and small bowls (including lipped bowls).
  • SPACE SAVING: Small, compact strainer that is easy to use and store in a quarter the size of the traditional colander. Great when working with limited counter space.
  • PACKAGE INCLUDES: One Snap N’ Strain strainer (gray).
  • KITCHEN GIZMO GUARANTEE: All our products come with a 1-year warranty. We will replace all defective products if purchased brand new from Amazon - free of charge.

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to clean
4.6 4.6
Sturdiness
4.5 4.5
Durability
4.5 4.5
Easy to use
4.4 4.4
See all reviews

What's in the box

  • Pouring Shield

    • From the brand

    Previous page
    2. FB - Kitchen Gizmo logo image

    3. How did we get our start?

      We at Kitchen Gizmo believe cooking good food and eating well should be safe, easy, and fun. We are here to offer you only the best quality products designed to make your life easier.

      What makes our products unique?

      Our products go through stringent quality assessment in order to ensure they’re manufactured to the highest standards possible.

      Why do we love what we do?

      Our products are designed based on our customers’ needs. We do extensive research into what people want and then figure out how to develop something better than what’s available.

    Next page

    Product Description




    ORIGINAL MANUFACTURERS;
    Do not fall for the inferior design and quality, of the imitations, Only the seller Home N' Goods carries the original Snap n' Strain designed and manufactured by Kitchen Gizmo

    The Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' strain's universal design will take the strain out of straining. This top quality heat-resistant, silicone colander is the newest, most practical way to get your food strained thoroughly while avoiding transferring the food out of the pot. The Snap N' Strain is flexible enough to fit onto nearly all pots, pans, and bowls. It snaps on neatly with two clips. The clips' strong grip will keep it safely attached while in use and can be left attached to the pot while cooking. Once snapped the pot can be tilted over a sink or bowl and the Snap N' Strain will do its magic. The liquids will be poured out while the food remains in the pot, even with heavier foods like potatoes.

    SAFE AND DURABLE
    Completely BPA Free, and Dishwasher safe. Made from top-quality silicone only the original Snap'n Strain will have the durability to last for many years. Will withstand straining of heavier foods like potatoes.


    Innovative
    Designed spout to help remove excess water. Snaps onto nearly all size pots, pans and bowls, big and small. Attaches easily with two clips.


    Practical
    Easy to use, strong-grip clip will keep the colander in place even when straining heavy foods. Allows you to grip the pot or pan with both hands while straining, eliminating awkward spills.

    Universal Design;
    Flexible, it will fit all types of cookware and sizes.

    Compact;
    Does not take up a lot of space and is easy to store.

    Simple to use;
    Frees up you hand and lets you stabilize the pot with both hands.

    Recommended uses;
    Vegetables, Potatoes, Pasta and more.

    The Search for Perfection:
    We firmly believe that there is never a reason to settle for anything less than perfect. Our kitchenware is the ultimate in quality and performance.

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    6,306 global ratings
    5 star
    		72%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		7%
    2 star
    		3%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Lori S.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best strainer ever!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    aewillis65
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good buy
    Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Dayana
    4.0 out of 5 stars Big pasta will fall out the top.
    Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    S. Goldfarb
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Aaron
    5.0 out of 5 stars Better than expected
    Reviewed in the United States on August 8, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works as described
    Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Queen
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very easy to use
    Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jessica Deshiro
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best kitchen gadget
    Reviewed in the United States on August 28, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Grandma47
    3.0 out of 5 stars Difficulty attached to pot or bowl.
    Reviewed in Canada on February 13, 2020
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Daniel Berke
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, and space efficient.
    Reviewed in Australia on October 21, 2020
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    A H.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
    Reviewed in Australia on August 7, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Jenny
    3.0 out of 5 stars Item too flimsy and clips not strong enough
    Reviewed in Australia on July 9, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ideal for small storage kitchens
    Reviewed in Australia on August 13, 2022
    Color: GrayVerified Purchase
    Report abuse