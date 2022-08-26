Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer - Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls - Gray
|Material
|Silicone
|Color
|Gray
|Brand
|Kitchen Gizmo
|Style
|Adjustable,Clip On Strainer
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9.41 x 4.61 x 2.8 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ORIGINAL MANUFACTURERS: This is the original Snap N' Strain, designed and manufactured by Kitchen Gizmo!
- UNIVERSAL DESIGN: The specially designed clips will fit nearly all round pots, pans, and big and small bowls (including lipped bowls).
- SPACE SAVING: Small, compact strainer that is easy to use and store in a quarter the size of the traditional colander. Great when working with limited counter space.
- PACKAGE INCLUDES: One Snap N’ Strain strainer (gray).
- KITCHEN GIZMO GUARANTEE: All our products come with a 1-year warranty. We will replace all defective products if purchased brand new from Amazon - free of charge.
Product Description
ORIGINAL MANUFACTURERS;
Do not fall for the inferior design and quality, of the imitations, Only the seller Home N' Goods carries the original Snap n' Strain designed and manufactured by Kitchen Gizmo
The Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' strain's universal design will take the strain out of straining. This top quality heat-resistant, silicone colander is the newest, most practical way to get your food strained thoroughly while avoiding transferring the food out of the pot. The Snap N' Strain is flexible enough to fit onto nearly all pots, pans, and bowls. It snaps on neatly with two clips. The clips' strong grip will keep it safely attached while in use and can be left attached to the pot while cooking. Once snapped the pot can be tilted over a sink or bowl and the Snap N' Strain will do its magic. The liquids will be poured out while the food remains in the pot, even with heavier foods like potatoes.
SAFE AND DURABLE
Completely BPA Free, and Dishwasher safe. Made from top-quality silicone only the original Snap'n Strain will have the durability to last for many years. Will withstand straining of heavier foods like potatoes.
Innovative
Designed spout to help remove excess water. Snaps onto nearly all size pots, pans and bowls, big and small. Attaches easily with two clips.
Practical
Easy to use, strong-grip clip will keep the colander in place even when straining heavy foods. Allows you to grip the pot or pan with both hands while straining, eliminating awkward spills.
Universal Design;
Flexible, it will fit all types of cookware and sizes.
Compact;
Does not take up a lot of space and is easy to store.
Simple to use;
Frees up you hand and lets you stabilize the pot with both hands.
Recommended uses;
Vegetables, Potatoes, Pasta and more.
The Search for Perfection:
We firmly believe that there is never a reason to settle for anything less than perfect. Our kitchenware is the ultimate in quality and performance.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Lekue Silicone Bread Maker, Model # , Brown
|
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Tray, Large, Gray
|
YEVIOR Clip on Strainer for Pots Pan Pasta Strainer, Silicone Food Strainer Hands-Free Pan Strainer, Clip-on Kitchen Food Strainer for Spaghetti, Pasta, Ground Beef Fits All Bowls and Pots - Black
|Customer Rating
|(6306)
|(3465)
|(16413)
|(2680)
|Price
|$14.99
|$27.95
|$16.95
|$12.88
|Color
|Gray
|Brown
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Silicone
|Silicone
|Plastic
|Silicone
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on July 9, 2017