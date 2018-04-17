Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Klean Kanteen 5 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip and Cleaning Brush

4.3 out of 5 stars 53 customer reviews
  • 18/8 stainless steel straw construction
  • Safe, food grade, removable silicone flex straw tip
  • Includes 18/8 stainless steel and natural palm fiber straw brush
  • Dishwasher safe
Product description

We developed the Klean Kanteen 5 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set to save the planet from plastic straw waste and as the perfect accessory for our 16oz or 20oz Insulated Tumblers and Steel Pint Cups. Whether you're drinking smoothies, pressed juice, or iced coffee, Klean Kanteen straws make sipping safe and easy. Straws are made from high quality 18/8 stainless steel with a safe, food grade, removable silicone flex tip. Set comes with a Straw Brush made of 18/8 stainless steel and natural palm fiber bristles to make it easy to keep the straws maintained, clean and easy to go from smoothies to coffee to water. A great solution to single use straws!

Product details

  • Shipping Weight: 3.2 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B071YDBP3B
  • Item model number: KSTRAWBK-4PK-SPParent
  4.3 out of 5 stars 53 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,546 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Yza
4.0 out of 5 starsPortable straws work great for straw biters. Brush needs replacing.
April 17, 2018
Size: 4 pack|Color: Color/Stainless|Verified Purchase
Penny
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat alternative to plastic straws!
June 19, 2018
Size: 4 pack|Color: Color/Stainless|Verified Purchase
Zen*Yogi*Girl
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat price for this set, well made, durable and a little less plastic in the ocean
July 22, 2018
Size: 4 pack|Color: Color/Stainless|Verified Purchase
royegirl
3.0 out of 5 starsSmells like scented markers
October 27, 2017
Size: 8 Straws|Color: Multi-color|Verified Purchase
LordKelvin
5.0 out of 5 starsLove it, love it & love it!
August 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Moi
5.0 out of 5 starsNice. Love reusable. Cleaner too wide.
November 2, 2017
Size: 4 pack|Color: Color/Stainless|Verified Purchase
Frances
5.0 out of 5 starsNice.
June 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
Robert Klingsten
3.0 out of 5 starsThese are pretty nice, they are bigger in diameter than I ...
December 3, 2017
Size: 4 pack|Color: Color/Stainless|Verified Purchase
