I previously purchased some metal straws and a straw cleaner, but found out the hard way that they won't quite work for me. I learned that I tend to bite my straws, so I needed something soft to save my teeth (without using plastic straws). This did the trick! As an added bonus, I love that I can dismantle them to make it easier fit into my smaller purse.



The brush is nice in idea, but execution of said idea sucks. I read the same thing in many other comments prior to purchase, so Kleen Kanteen needs to look into this. Upon getting this, I tested out the brush worrying it wouldn't work. They were right. The bristles are too wide and the brush got stuck inside one straw as I was testing this out. The wire handle holding the bristles is also too thin in grade. The handle bent when I was trying out the cleaner. Luckily, I have another straw cleaner brush from another company that does the job.



I wish this came with a travel case. I use when going to the movie theatres or out at restaurants. Before putting back into my purse I wipe it down and dry it off with a napkin or tissue. I mostly use it for water, so since it's mostly for water I don't worry to much about the odd trip from inside the straw dripping on the stuff inside my purse. If it had a case I would worry about that even less. It would also save it from catching lint or whatever else that is inside my purse.



Overall, Kleen Kanteen straws are a great product; I would recommend them.