- 18/8 stainless steel straw construction
- Safe, food grade, removable silicone flex straw tip
- Includes 18/8 stainless steel and natural palm fiber straw brush
- Dishwasher safe
From the manufacturer
About Klean Kanteen
We are a family-owned business on a mission. All of our products are designed to replace a single-use alternative or improve on an existing solutions in the market that may not have considered end of life, recyclability, disassembly, versatility, modularity, easy cleaning and materials safety. By using our products, you're making a difference that directly (and positively) impacts the planet.
Product description
We developed the Klean Kanteen 5 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set to save the planet from plastic straw waste and as the perfect accessory for our 16oz or 20oz Insulated Tumblers and Steel Pint Cups. Whether you're drinking smoothies, pressed juice, or iced coffee, Klean Kanteen straws make sipping safe and easy. Straws are made from high quality 18/8 stainless steel with a safe, food grade, removable silicone flex tip. Set comes with a Straw Brush made of 18/8 stainless steel and natural palm fiber bristles to make it easy to keep the straws maintained, clean and easy to go from smoothies to coffee to water. A great solution to single use straws!
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
The brush is nice in idea, but execution of said idea sucks. I read the same thing in many other comments prior to purchase, so Kleen Kanteen needs to look into this. Upon getting this, I tested out the brush worrying it wouldn't work. They were right. The bristles are too wide and the brush got stuck inside one straw as I was testing this out. The wire handle holding the bristles is also too thin in grade. The handle bent when I was trying out the cleaner. Luckily, I have another straw cleaner brush from another company that does the job.
I wish this came with a travel case. I use when going to the movie theatres or out at restaurants. Before putting back into my purse I wipe it down and dry it off with a napkin or tissue. I mostly use it for water, so since it's mostly for water I don't worry to much about the odd trip from inside the straw dripping on the stuff inside my purse. If it had a case I would worry about that even less. It would also save it from catching lint or whatever else that is inside my purse.
Overall, Kleen Kanteen straws are a great product; I would recommend them.
My only complaint is that the scrub brush is impossible to use because it is too thick!! ! I came up with a solution though - I trimmed the hairs a bit and now it fits inside the straw and silicone ends and I can clean the straws properly.
They are well made and a great deal for a pack of 4 plus cleaning brush. I have a dishwasher with an additional top shelf for small items so this is how I clean them and they come out just fine. They are durable and made to last which is also a plus and I am saving money and the environment by not buying plastic straws.
They are a tad wide, like the Starbucks straws for the Venti drinks but the silicone top mitigates this a little so it' s fine. The only reason I did not give them 5 stars is part of a personal preference - I like coffee out of a straw too and this straw is just too big to fit in my standard size (again think Starbucks tumbler) coffee cup but I am sure I will soon find something that fits that bill. Overall great price for this set, well made, durable and a little less plastic in the ocean.
Also, agree with other reviewers that found the straw cleaner brush too stiff to use on these straws. Our Camelback straw brush is actually wider but the bristles are a more flexible nylon and fit perfectly.
The cleaner is really nice............I just haven't been able to get it thru them -- too wide.