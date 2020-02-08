I want to be able to get a little adventurous every once in a while and taste snacks from around the world, but I also do not want to do a subscription plan. This is where Amazon comes into play!



The box came in, and my family and I gathered around, waiting to devour different tastes as we had when the candy from Japan came in. Lo and behold, we got these Korean snacks this time. We just didn't anticipate some of the differences! We enjoyed each piece of candy, and my MiL enjoyed to some degree the instant coffee in the box too. There was one treat none of us could even enjoy though. We still don't know what that mysterious item was, but it smelled awful and tasted worse than it smelled. I don't know what we got tricked into eating, but it ended up in a trashcan, and our cats hissed at while the dogs tried to bury the dead thing.