Korean Snack Box Variety Pack - 42 Count Individual Wrapped Gift Care Package Bundle Sampler Assortment Mix Candy Chips Cookies Treats for Kids Children College Students Adult
|Flavor
|Chocolate, grape, peach,fruits,corn,caramel
|Brand
|UNHA'S ASIAN SNACK BOX
|Country/Region Of Origin
|Republic of Korea
|Specialty
|Korean Snack
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9 x 8 x 6 inches
About this item
- HIGH-QUALITY SNACK BOX – Our nutritiously delicious Asian snack box includes an assortment of 42 individually packaged single serve snacks that are perfect for anyone, anytime, and anywhere. Packed with top brand name snacks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This variety snack box contains beloved Korean candy, snacks, chips, cookies, and gummies you need to try. All snacks are individually wrapped and packed into our elegant snack gift box, making this convenient and ideal for gifting.
- EXCELLENT GIFT FOR ANY OCCASION – This snack box with various sample snack packs are the ideal care package for friends, students, loved ones, military personnel, office break rooms, road trips, vacations, parties, and more. It’s a great appreciation gift to give to colleagues, clients, acquaintances, and relatives for any occasion such as a present for holidays, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Easter, Mother's Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, or even as a housewarming gift.
- VARIETY OF FLAVORS – Enjoy the taste of a variety of classic rich and natural flavors from an assortment of snacks that everyone loves. Sample flavors such as chocolate, grape, peach, fruits, corn, caramel, and more, all nicely packed in easy to eat snack packs. From mild flavors to hot spicy and decadent sweet, you are sure to find a snack that suits your personal palette. The benefits of a variety snack box like this is the ability to try many different types of munchies at a value price.
- DELICIOUS SNACKS FOR ALL – With our tasty snack box, snacking has never been easier. Just get Unha’s Asian Snack Box! It provides convenience as you can order this one box and receive a large assortment of small sized snacks that you can take wherever you go. Easily stash it in a purse or backpack on-the-go. Whether on your way to work or studying at home, you’ll have a delicious snack in minutes. The various snacks provided in this box set allows you to try snacks you may never try otherwise.
- LONG-LASTING FRESH TREATS – Experience the taste of a new culture or reminisce in nostalgic childhood flavors with Unha’s Asian Snack Box. Perfect for kids, children, students, adults, and seniors, these snacks are sealed individually to easily retain it’s freshness without drying out as you sample other treats. Great for on-the-go snacking, as it’s a flavorful basic food that is light and easy to eat anywhere. For best storage keeping: Avoid Direct Sunlight, Store in a Cool and Dry place.
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 9 x 8 x 6 inches; 9.59 Ounces
- UPC : 723645453474
- Manufacturer : Korean snack
- ASIN : B081FX1GTR
- Country of Origin : Korea, Republic of
- Best Sellers Rank: #3,210 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #8 in Cookie Assortments
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
The box came in, and my family and I gathered around, waiting to devour different tastes as we had when the candy from Japan came in. Lo and behold, we got these Korean snacks this time. We just didn't anticipate some of the differences! We enjoyed each piece of candy, and my MiL enjoyed to some degree the instant coffee in the box too. There was one treat none of us could even enjoy though. We still don't know what that mysterious item was, but it smelled awful and tasted worse than it smelled. I don't know what we got tricked into eating, but it ended up in a trashcan, and our cats hissed at while the dogs tried to bury the dead thing.
Because some of the items were bite size candies or gums that could have been like 50 cents or under each. So this was not worth 26 bucks, but shipping was super fast.
I would not buy again unless maybe it was on sale for $15 because this made me feel like I wasted money and regretted buying this.
A way they could improve is put more regulars size snacks, because I also got some basic crackers as well and those were counted as the 33 count.
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
I bought this pack for my kids and I to try snacks from Korea, but we received 2 beauty masks (what?), 3 coffee packs made in the USA, and 4 French snacks. Almost all the rest were the same kind of gross generic cookie just in different packaging. The only good thing was the Apple Soy Milk which sounded revolting but it was actually very pleasant. All in all though- total waste of money. This is equivalent to going to the Dollar Store and picking out the cheapest snacks you can get and mailing them to people in Korea as typical American snacks. No, just no. :(
