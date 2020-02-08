Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
Korean Snack Box Variety ... has been added to your Cart
Korean Snack Box Variety Pack - 42 Count Individual Wrapped Gift Care Package Bundle Sampler Assortment Mix Candy Chips Cookies Treats for Kids Children College Students Adult

4.3 out of 5 stars 2,631 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Cookie Assortments by UNHA'S ASIAN SNACK BOX
Price: $29.84 ($29.84 / Count)

Enhance your purchase

Flavor Chocolate, grape, peach,fruits,corn,caramel
Brand UNHA'S ASIAN SNACK BOX
Country/Region Of Origin Republic of Korea
Specialty Korean Snack
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9 x 8 x 6 inches

About this item

  • HIGH-QUALITY SNACK BOX – Our nutritiously delicious Asian snack box includes an assortment of 42 individually packaged single serve snacks that are perfect for anyone, anytime, and anywhere. Packed with top brand name snacks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This variety snack box contains beloved Korean candy, snacks, chips, cookies, and gummies you need to try. All snacks are individually wrapped and packed into our elegant snack gift box, making this convenient and ideal for gifting.
  • EXCELLENT GIFT FOR ANY OCCASION – This snack box with various sample snack packs are the ideal care package for friends, students, loved ones, military personnel, office break rooms, road trips, vacations, parties, and more. It’s a great appreciation gift to give to colleagues, clients, acquaintances, and relatives for any occasion such as a present for holidays, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Easter, Mother's Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, or even as a housewarming gift.
  • VARIETY OF FLAVORS – Enjoy the taste of a variety of classic rich and natural flavors from an assortment of snacks that everyone loves. Sample flavors such as chocolate, grape, peach, fruits, corn, caramel, and more, all nicely packed in easy to eat snack packs. From mild flavors to hot spicy and decadent sweet, you are sure to find a snack that suits your personal palette. The benefits of a variety snack box like this is the ability to try many different types of munchies at a value price.
  • DELICIOUS SNACKS FOR ALL – With our tasty snack box, snacking has never been easier. Just get Unha’s Asian Snack Box! It provides convenience as you can order this one box and receive a large assortment of small sized snacks that you can take wherever you go. Easily stash it in a purse or backpack on-the-go. Whether on your way to work or studying at home, you’ll have a delicious snack in minutes. The various snacks provided in this box set allows you to try snacks you may never try otherwise.
  • LONG-LASTING FRESH TREATS – Experience the taste of a new culture or reminisce in nostalgic childhood flavors with Unha’s Asian Snack Box. Perfect for kids, children, students, adults, and seniors, these snacks are sealed individually to easily retain it’s freshness without drying out as you sample other treats. Great for on-the-go snacking, as it’s a flavorful basic food that is light and easy to eat anywhere. For best storage keeping: Avoid Direct Sunlight, Store in a Cool and Dry place.
Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 9 x 8 x 6 inches; 9.59 Ounces
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 723645453474
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Korean snack
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B081FX1GTR
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ Korea, Republic of
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.3 out of 5 stars 2,631 ratings

Important information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
2,631 global ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
16%
3 star
10%
2 star
4%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

ConverseFour
5.0 out of 5 stars Most enjoyable
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
ConverseFour
5.0 out of 5 stars Most enjoyable
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2020
Everything tasted great. Wasn’t much to look at but packed neat and nice bang for the buck
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
47 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
patjhc
3.0 out of 5 stars Not a bad mix, but incomplete.
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lizzy
5.0 out of 5 stars I'll buy it again
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Yvette
4.0 out of 5 stars Missing some items
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Cats&Dogs
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice variety!
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Cats&Dogs
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice variety!
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
This is my first "international" snack box and I'm really pleased. I actually received 37 items in my box!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lissa Rose
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice Selection
Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Waifufather
3.0 out of 5 stars Worth it if it were way cheaper!
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nichole Coleman
1.0 out of 5 stars Total let down!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Nichole Coleman
1.0 out of 5 stars Total let down!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
Do not buy this!!! You will be so disappointed.
I bought this pack for my kids and I to try snacks from Korea, but we received 2 beauty masks (what?), 3 coffee packs made in the USA, and 4 French snacks. Almost all the rest were the same kind of gross generic cookie just in different packaging. The only good thing was the Apple Soy Milk which sounded revolting but it was actually very pleasant. All in all though- total waste of money. This is equivalent to going to the Dollar Store and picking out the cheapest snacks you can get and mailing them to people in Korea as typical American snacks. No, just no. :(
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

