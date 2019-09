Krisdonia 50000mAh - KEEP YOURSELF POWERFUL

· Powerful 50000mAh: Krisdonia Laptop Power Bank offers universal compatibility with different devices like laptop, MacBook, smartphone, camera.

· Multi-use All in One: 4 output ports ( DC-OUT, 2 QUICK CHARGE 3.0 USB ports and TYPE-C ) to cover your daily charging needs.

· Bright LED Display: Build in bright LED display to show the DC voltage and available capacity.

· Safe to Charge: Built in overcharge, over discharge, over current protection, short circuit protection and high temperature protection.

· Powerful DC-INPUT: 19V/2A enables our power bank to be fully charged in just 6-8 hours.

Attention before purchasing:

If your laptop is 20V TYPE-C like Lenovo Yoga, please buy a Krisdonia TYPE-C converter ( ASIN: B07SPK12YR ). So you can charge the laptop from DC-OUT at 20V.

Please check the size ( 7.6'' x 5.9'' x 1.1'' ) and weight ( 2.55lb) before purchasing.

Don't include TYPE-C cable.

Don't include Magsafe1 cable.

Can't take on airplane (185Wh).

Tips:

- If the power bank turns off automatically after charging your laptop for several minutes, it shows that the current of your laptop is too high. Please don't use your laptop or close the screen of your laptop, then charging it with the power bank.

- You must SET THE VOLTAGE at the first step. Then connect the DC-OUT with laptop via DC cable. ( CAN'T connect first and then set the voltage! )( Check your laptop's voltage under your laptop. )

- The voltage showed on the display refers to the DC output voltage, not USB or TYPE-C output voltage. USB and TYPE-C ports can automatically output voltage according to your devices.

Low shutdown current for USB & TYPE-C ports: 50mA

Low shutdown current for DC-OUT port: 100mA

High shutdown current for DC-OUT port: 5V / 8.4V / 9V / 12V >3A; 16V / 20V >4.7A