I had ordered two of these Krisdonia Chargers to take with me on my trip to San Diego for FanDuel's World Fantasy Baseball Championship. We were going to compete for $1.5 million dollars on fantasy baseball and EVERYONE was going to bring their laptops or smartphones to use for the championship. Not knowing where exactly the event was going to be held and not knowing the amount of outlets that were going to be available due to the amount of electronics that were going to be brought to the event, I bought this. You can charge a large variety of laptops and cellphones from this power bank. I purposely ordered two-if one goes dead, I can swap it out and plug the other fully charged one in.



I finally ordered it and there was a delay in getting it. Unfortunately, it was accidentally put on the wrong plane and was subsequently dropped and damaged during transit and Amazon done a really good job of replacing the items for me when they were damaged during transit. A week and a half later I got both of them. It came in one long box with two smaller boxes. The first of the small boxes had the battery pack and a grey pouch to put the device in. The second box had all of your chargers, adapters and various adapters to fit into various AC ports on laptops.



I took it to San Diego with me. Now in the description, it states that you may not take it with you on your flight. This is only partially true. Any battery pack over 120V but under 180V MIGHT be able to go on the plane with you. FAA requirements state that you must ask permission from the airline first before you can bring it on board. I did it with American Airlines. They said that I was OK as long as I had it with me in my carry-on bag and I got both on the plane without a problem. I don't think though the TSA people or the ticket agents really knew what it was anyways and they didn't really ask for proof that I asked them permission if I can carry it. It passed all the X-Ray tests at the airport and as long as it remotely didn't look like a bomb or something, they didn't give a crap and they waived it through. I don't think the TSA knows themselves what to flag and what not to. That's not their job to do that-it's the FAA and nobody from the FAA was there to help check bags for that sort of stuff. If the airline or TSA didn't care, neither did I and I didn't bother checking it again on my return flight.



Anyways, when I got to the venue for the contest, lo and behold, it did not have a plug in site and I was the only smarta** in there that had a power bank. I was dying laughing watching contestants scrambling to change lineups on a dying phone and here I was with it on my table keeping my stuff charged while everyone else couldn't. I was in San Diego 3 days and one of the packs held its charge the entire 3 days-that's how big the capacity was on this. It took about 3 weeks after for me do get it down to zero. This was really powerful and done the job. A lot of the FanDuel contestants were interested in the power pack and took pictures of it so they could find it on Amazon too. They were impressed with it and it didn't occur to them to get one of these. I spread the message too. I loved this device.



When you order it though and you intend to travel with it, just remember to take it to the airport and ask your airline carrier for permission to use it and you'll be fine.