Krisdonia 50000mAh Laptop Power Bank 5/8.4/9/12/16/20V Portable Laptop Battery Charger with QC3.0 & Type-C for Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, MacBook and More

4.3 out of 5 stars 120 customer reviews
  • PASS THROUGH: The new version has PASS THROUGH function, that is to say that you can simultaneously charge the charger and the devices (laptop / smartphone) connected to it. The function is activated by pressing the button for 2 seconds while the power bank is charging.
  • HIGH CAPACITY 50000mAh/185Wh: Compatible with most popular laptops and notebooks. We provide 28 kinds of connector for most popular laptops. (Pls make sure the connector fits for your laptop before purchasing).
  • BRIGHT LED DISPLAY & COMPACT SIZE: Bright Led display builds in battery to show the DC voltage and available capacity of the power bank. 7.6'' x 5.9'' x 1.1'' and 2.55lb make it easy to carry on. You can quickly put it in your briefcase, backpack or carrying bag when you're on the go.
  • ALL IN ONE QUICK CHARGE: It has 4 output ports (TYPE-C, USB1, USB2, DC OUT). DC OUT for Most Laptops: 5V/8.4V/9V/12V - 3A (max); 16V(compatible 16.5V) / 20V(compatible 19V, 19.5V) - 4.7A (max). Two USB Ports for Smartphones: 5V/9V/12V - 3A (suppor QC 3.0). Type-C for MacBook 12", Nintendo Switch and more: 5V/9V/12V - 3A. DC IN 19V/2A enables our power bank to be recharged in just 6-8 hours.
  • SAFETY DURABILITY & GUARANTEE: Constructed with Lithium-ion Polymer battery cells and built in 6 security protection, our Krisdonia power bank is safe to use. As the manufacturer, we keep reseaching and developing our products to provide the best products to our customers. And we provide our Krisdonia customers a 12-month 100% satisfaction warranty
Product Description

Krisdonia 50000mAh - KEEP YOURSELF POWERFUL

· Powerful 50000mAh: Krisdonia Laptop Power Bank offers universal compatibility with different devices like laptop, MacBook, smartphone, camera.

· Multi-use All in One: 4 output ports ( DC-OUT, 2 QUICK CHARGE 3.0 USB ports and TYPE-C ) to cover your daily charging needs.

· Bright LED Display: Build in bright LED display to show the DC voltage and available capacity.

· Safe to Charge: Built in overcharge, over discharge, over current protection, short circuit protection and high temperature protection.

· Powerful DC-INPUT: 19V/2A enables our power bank to be fully charged in just 6-8 hours.

Attention before purchasing:

If your laptop is 20V TYPE-C like Lenovo Yoga, please buy a Krisdonia TYPE-C converter ( ASIN: B07SPK12YR ). So you can charge the laptop from DC-OUT at 20V.

Please check the size ( 7.6'' x 5.9'' x 1.1'' ) and weight ( 2.55lb) before purchasing.

Don't include TYPE-C cable.

Don't include Magsafe1 cable.

Can't take on airplane (185Wh).

Tips:

- If the power bank turns off automatically after charging your laptop for several minutes, it shows that the current of your laptop is too high. Please don't use your laptop or close the screen of your laptop, then charging it with the power bank.

- You must SET THE VOLTAGE at the first step. Then connect the DC-OUT with laptop via DC cable. ( CAN'T connect first and then set the voltage! )( Check your laptop's voltage under your laptop. )

- The voltage showed on the display refers to the DC output voltage, not USB or TYPE-C output voltage. USB and TYPE-C ports can automatically output voltage according to your devices.

Low shutdown current for USB & TYPE-C ports: 50mA

Low shutdown current for DC-OUT port: 100mA

High shutdown current for DC-OUT port: 5V / 8.4V / 9V / 12V >3A; 16V / 20V >4.7A

all in one charge

All in One Quick Charge

Krisdonia power bank comes with 4 output ports to meet your different charging needs.

One DC-OUT 5V 8.4V 9V 12V 16V(16.5V) 20V(19V, 19.5V) for different laptops. ( When you charge your laptop with DC-OUT, first please set the voltage of the power bank. )

Two USB ports 5V 9V12V 3A ( support QUICK CHARGE 3.0 ) for small devices like smartphone, camera.

One TYPE-C port 5V 9V 12V 3A for type-c devices like Nintendo Switch.

High Capacity 50000mAh

After fully charged, our Krisdonia power bank can charge iPhone 7 about 14 times, iPhone 7 Plus about 10 times, Galaxy S6 about 11 Times.

The Widest Compatible Laptop Power Bank

28 laptop connectors/adapters are included to meet different laptops' needs.

Please check your laptop connector/adapter before purchasing.

Read more
Krisdonia laptop power bank Krisdonia Mini Laptop Power Bank AC power bank Krisdonia Mini AC Power Bank Krisdonia Quick Charge 3.0
Krisdonia Laptop Power Bank Krisdonia Mini Laptop Power Bank Krisdonia AC Power Bank Krisdonia Mini AC Power Bank Krisdonia Mini Quick Charge 3.0
Battery Capacity 50000mAh/185Wh 25000mAh/92.5Wh ( TSA-approved ) 60000mAh/222Wh 27000mAh/99.9Wh ( TSA-approved ) 12000mAh
Battery Type Lithium Polymer Lithium Polymer Lithium Polymer Lithium Polymer Lithium ion
Color black/gray black/gray black/gray/silver black/gray/silver black/gray
Size 7.7 x 5.9 x 1.1 inches 5 x 5.9 x 1.1 inches 8.7 x 5.9 x 1.6 inches 6.5 x 5.9 x 1.6 inches 4.4 x 3.6 x 0.8 inches
Weight 2.55 pounds 1.49 pounds 3.94 pounds 2.56 pounds 10.9 ounces
Output Ports 1*DC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0) 1*DC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0) 1*AC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0) 1*AC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0) 1*USB QC3.0, 2*5V USB
Input DC IN 19V 2A DC IN 19V 2A DC IN 19V 2A DC IN 19V 2A QC USB Input: 5V 3A/9V 1.5A/12V 1.1A
Cycle Life > 500 > 500 > 500 > 500 > 500

Compare with similar items


Krisdonia 50000mAh Laptop Power Bank 5/8.4/9/12/16/20V Portable Laptop Battery Charger with QC3.0 & Type-C for Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, MacBook and More
Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, 26800mAh External Battery with Dual Input Port and Double-Speed Recharging, 3 USB Ports for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Android and Other Smart Devices
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD with 30W Power Delivery Charger, Portable Charger Bundle for MacBook Air / iPad Pro 2018, iPhone XS Max / X / 8, Nexus 5X / 6P, and USB Type-C Laptops with Power Delivery
iMuto Portable Charger 30000mAh, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and USB-C Type-C Ports Power Bank External Battery Pack for Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, Note 8, iPhone X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad, Nintendo Switch and More
Renogy 72000mAh Laptop Power Bank, Portable Laptop Charger & High Capacity Power Bank with Backup LED Flashlight, Power Bank For Laptop, Cell Phones, iPad, iPhone, CPAP
Krisdonia Portable Laptop Charger ( TSA-Approved ) 92.5Wh/25000mAh Travel Laptop Power Bank External Battery Pack for Laptop, Smartphone, Camera and More
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (120) 4 out of 5 stars (3365) 4 out of 5 stars (920) 4 out of 5 stars (1642) 4 out of 5 stars (49) 4 out of 5 stars (47)
Price $129.99 $65.99 $129.97 $59.99 $159.99 $95.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Krisdonia service AnkerDirect Jammzz imuto RenogyGear Krisdonia service
Item Dimensions 7.68 x 5.91 x 1.1 in 3.21 x 7.09 x 0.87 in 3.1 x 7.1 x 0.91 in 6.69 x 1.18 x 3.43 in 8.98 x 4.92 x 1.73 in 4.96 x 5.91 x 1.1 in
Item Weight 2.55 lbs 1.1 lbs 1.28 lbs 1.5 lbs 2.79 lbs 1.49 lbs
Frogleghorn
5.0 out of 5 starsIt's Really Good
August 30, 2018
Color: blackVerified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Patrick
1.0 out of 5 starsThe description and Q/A section made it seem like this could power other devices while the device itself ...
July 16, 2018
Color: blackVerified Purchase
Read more
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Brian W Hokkanen
4.0 out of 5 starsMassive capacity, wide compatibility, good performance
June 25, 2018
Color: grayVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
jsto
4.0 out of 5 starsThis is a solid power bank. The only problem ...
February 15, 2018
Color: grayVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
dylanbecks
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing Laptop Power Bank! Large Capacity!
June 28, 2019
Color: blackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Rob
4.0 out of 5 starsYou will never run out of power.
May 8, 2018
Color: blackVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Zhengyuan Lin
5.0 out of 5 starsA truly amazing product! Its surprisingly fast charging speed is definitely ...
April 3, 2018
Color: grayVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
