Krisdonia 50000mAh Laptop Power Bank 5/8.4/9/12/16/20V Portable Laptop Battery Charger with QC3.0 & Type-C for Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, MacBook and More
- PASS THROUGH: The new version has PASS THROUGH function, that is to say that you can simultaneously charge the charger and the devices (laptop / smartphone) connected to it. The function is activated by pressing the button for 2 seconds while the power bank is charging.
- HIGH CAPACITY 50000mAh/185Wh: Compatible with most popular laptops and notebooks. We provide 28 kinds of connector for most popular laptops. (Pls make sure the connector fits for your laptop before purchasing).
- BRIGHT LED DISPLAY & COMPACT SIZE: Bright Led display builds in battery to show the DC voltage and available capacity of the power bank. 7.6'' x 5.9'' x 1.1'' and 2.55lb make it easy to carry on. You can quickly put it in your briefcase, backpack or carrying bag when you're on the go.
- ALL IN ONE QUICK CHARGE: It has 4 output ports (TYPE-C, USB1, USB2, DC OUT). DC OUT for Most Laptops: 5V/8.4V/9V/12V - 3A (max); 16V(compatible 16.5V) / 20V(compatible 19V, 19.5V) - 4.7A (max). Two USB Ports for Smartphones: 5V/9V/12V - 3A (suppor QC 3.0). Type-C for MacBook 12", Nintendo Switch and more: 5V/9V/12V - 3A. DC IN 19V/2A enables our power bank to be recharged in just 6-8 hours.
- SAFETY DURABILITY & GUARANTEE: Constructed with Lithium-ion Polymer battery cells and built in 6 security protection, our Krisdonia power bank is safe to use. As the manufacturer, we keep reseaching and developing our products to provide the best products to our customers. And we provide our Krisdonia customers a 12-month 100% satisfaction warranty
Product Description
Krisdonia 50000mAh - KEEP YOURSELF POWERFUL
· Powerful 50000mAh: Krisdonia Laptop Power Bank offers universal compatibility with different devices like laptop, MacBook, smartphone, camera.
· Multi-use All in One: 4 output ports ( DC-OUT, 2 QUICK CHARGE 3.0 USB ports and TYPE-C ) to cover your daily charging needs.
· Bright LED Display: Build in bright LED display to show the DC voltage and available capacity.
· Safe to Charge: Built in overcharge, over discharge, over current protection, short circuit protection and high temperature protection.
· Powerful DC-INPUT: 19V/2A enables our power bank to be fully charged in just 6-8 hours.
Attention before purchasing:
If your laptop is 20V TYPE-C like Lenovo Yoga, please buy a Krisdonia TYPE-C converter ( ASIN: B07SPK12YR ). So you can charge the laptop from DC-OUT at 20V.
Please check the size ( 7.6'' x 5.9'' x 1.1'' ) and weight ( 2.55lb) before purchasing.
Don't include TYPE-C cable.
Don't include Magsafe1 cable.
Can't take on airplane (185Wh).
Tips:
- If the power bank turns off automatically after charging your laptop for several minutes, it shows that the current of your laptop is too high. Please don't use your laptop or close the screen of your laptop, then charging it with the power bank.
- You must SET THE VOLTAGE at the first step. Then connect the DC-OUT with laptop via DC cable. ( CAN'T connect first and then set the voltage! )( Check your laptop's voltage under your laptop. )
- The voltage showed on the display refers to the DC output voltage, not USB or TYPE-C output voltage. USB and TYPE-C ports can automatically output voltage according to your devices.
Low shutdown current for USB & TYPE-C ports: 50mA
Low shutdown current for DC-OUT port: 100mA
High shutdown current for DC-OUT port: 5V / 8.4V / 9V / 12V >3A; 16V / 20V >4.7A
All in One Quick Charge
Krisdonia power bank comes with 4 output ports to meet your different charging needs.
One DC-OUT 5V 8.4V 9V 12V 16V(16.5V) 20V(19V, 19.5V) for different laptops. ( When you charge your laptop with DC-OUT, first please set the voltage of the power bank. )
Two USB ports 5V 9V12V 3A ( support QUICK CHARGE 3.0 ) for small devices like smartphone, camera.
One TYPE-C port 5V 9V 12V 3A for type-c devices like Nintendo Switch.
High Capacity 50000mAh
After fully charged, our Krisdonia power bank can charge iPhone 7 about 14 times, iPhone 7 Plus about 10 times, Galaxy S6 about 11 Times.
The Widest Compatible Laptop Power Bank
28 laptop connectors/adapters are included to meet different laptops' needs.
Please check your laptop connector/adapter before purchasing.
Bright LED Display & Safe Charging
Build in bright LED display to show the DC voltage and available capacity of the power bank.
Constructed with Lithium-ion Polymer battery cells and built in overcharge, over discharge, over current protection, short circuit protection and high temperature protection, Krisdonia power bank is safe to charge.
DC-INPUT Fast Recharging & Support Pass-Through Charging
DC-INPUT 19V/2A makes our power bank to be fully recharged in just 6-8 hours.
Get pass-through charging manually. When the power bank is being charged, the display shows 19V. Long press the power button to turn on the power bank and the display will show 5V. And the USB or TYPE-C ports is ready to charge. Double click the power button to set the voltage and the DC-OUT is ready to charge.
Package Including
Krisdonia Laptop power bank x 1
Home charger x 1
DC cable x 1
Magsafe2 Cable x 1
USB Cable x 1
Laptop Connector x 28
Multifunction bag x 1
User Manual x 1
|Krisdonia Laptop Power Bank
|Krisdonia Mini Laptop Power Bank
|Krisdonia AC Power Bank
|Krisdonia Mini AC Power Bank
|Krisdonia Mini Quick Charge 3.0
|Battery Capacity
|50000mAh/185Wh
|25000mAh/92.5Wh ( TSA-approved )
|60000mAh/222Wh
|27000mAh/99.9Wh ( TSA-approved )
|12000mAh
|Battery Type
|Lithium Polymer
|Lithium Polymer
|Lithium Polymer
|Lithium Polymer
|Lithium ion
|Color
|black/gray
|black/gray
|black/gray/silver
|black/gray/silver
|black/gray
|Size
|7.7 x 5.9 x 1.1 inches
|5 x 5.9 x 1.1 inches
|8.7 x 5.9 x 1.6 inches
|6.5 x 5.9 x 1.6 inches
|4.4 x 3.6 x 0.8 inches
|Weight
|2.55 pounds
|1.49 pounds
|3.94 pounds
|2.56 pounds
|10.9 ounces
|Output Ports
|1*DC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0)
|1*DC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0)
|1*AC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0)
|1*AC, 1*TYPE-C, 2*USB (QC3.0)
|1*USB QC3.0, 2*5V USB
|Input
|DC IN 19V 2A
|DC IN 19V 2A
|DC IN 19V 2A
|DC IN 19V 2A
|QC USB Input: 5V 3A/9V 1.5A/12V 1.1A
|Cycle Life
|> 500
|> 500
|> 500
|> 500
|> 500
Customer images
I finally ordered it and there was a delay in getting it. Unfortunately, it was accidentally put on the wrong plane and was subsequently dropped and damaged during transit and Amazon done a really good job of replacing the items for me when they were damaged during transit. A week and a half later I got both of them. It came in one long box with two smaller boxes. The first of the small boxes had the battery pack and a grey pouch to put the device in. The second box had all of your chargers, adapters and various adapters to fit into various AC ports on laptops.
I took it to San Diego with me. Now in the description, it states that you may not take it with you on your flight. This is only partially true. Any battery pack over 120V but under 180V MIGHT be able to go on the plane with you. FAA requirements state that you must ask permission from the airline first before you can bring it on board. I did it with American Airlines. They said that I was OK as long as I had it with me in my carry-on bag and I got both on the plane without a problem. I don't think though the TSA people or the ticket agents really knew what it was anyways and they didn't really ask for proof that I asked them permission if I can carry it. It passed all the X-Ray tests at the airport and as long as it remotely didn't look like a bomb or something, they didn't give a crap and they waived it through. I don't think the TSA knows themselves what to flag and what not to. That's not their job to do that-it's the FAA and nobody from the FAA was there to help check bags for that sort of stuff. If the airline or TSA didn't care, neither did I and I didn't bother checking it again on my return flight.
Anyways, when I got to the venue for the contest, lo and behold, it did not have a plug in site and I was the only smarta** in there that had a power bank. I was dying laughing watching contestants scrambling to change lineups on a dying phone and here I was with it on my table keeping my stuff charged while everyone else couldn't. I was in San Diego 3 days and one of the packs held its charge the entire 3 days-that's how big the capacity was on this. It took about 3 weeks after for me do get it down to zero. This was really powerful and done the job. A lot of the FanDuel contestants were interested in the power pack and took pictures of it so they could find it on Amazon too. They were impressed with it and it didn't occur to them to get one of these. I spread the message too. I loved this device.
When you order it though and you intend to travel with it, just remember to take it to the airport and ask your airline carrier for permission to use it and you'll be fine.
It can't. As soon as you plug in it's charger, it cuts power to all devices.
However, this device will NOT quick charge an iPad pro 12.9" via a USBC cable. I would guess this is because the Apple 29W USB C charger provides 14.5 Volts, while this battery only puts up to 12 V on it's USBC terminal. In any case, the iPad will only take ~12 watt charging rate at 5 volts even over the USB C cable. Also note that it will not charge devices while also charging the battery - appears to only operate in a single mode at a time (charge/discharge). Not the end of the world, though.
The percentage indicator is not exactly linear, but this is also not a huge issue. Their calibration curve is such that it slowly declines between 80-100%, rapidly drops over the 20-80% range, and then slowly drops the rest of the way. Again, you still get the full 185 watt-h from the battery, but don't be alarmed when it seems like the capacity dropped a ton with only one tablet charge when the battery is in the middle of it's capacity curve.
Buyers make sure you are aware - this 185 watt-hour capacity is LARGER than what is legally allowed through some airlines (typically 100 watt-hr max). It may not make it through security in certain countries. But this works great for long trips off the grid, or just nice for convenience around the house!