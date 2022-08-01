$7.95
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Friday, December 9 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$7.95","priceAmount":7.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"7","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"fn272uUn6Vzpg4pRgeKFueeMcSvKCUE6GMIjsXz0Njb9kiF2LW14y064fXVZHleBljBpwLtMzRELHbgHV0Pf%2FG41%2FDC%2BhXaKCnvf27BtpNX9FyR0QIOP%2FJTm3iREbUgIngXWNgwW5HNmWHLVg0BQ5f8lEEgkpRLJuR2R06GWQR4dsbqCIgnByA%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$7.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$7.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Hour Loop
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Hour Loop
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2023
For the 2022 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 11 and December 25, 2022 can be returned until January 31, 2023.
Read full return policy
Kurt Adler Bob Ross "Happ... has been added to your Cart
New (21) from
$7.95  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$7.99
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Hanopop
Sold by: Hanopop
(21330 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$8.00
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: SeasonWide
Sold by: SeasonWide
(152305 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$8.00
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: MBM Market
Sold by: MBM Market
(12866 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Kurt Adler Bob Ross "Happy Little Christmas" Figural Ornament

4.8 out of 5 stars 906 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Decorative Hanging Ornaments by Kurt S. Adler
$7.95
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Enhance your purchase

Color Multi Color
Brand Kurt S. Adler
Occasion Christmas
Material Resin
Theme Religious

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Resin
  • Imported
  • Officially Licensed
  • Featuring Bob Ross
  • Made of Resin
  • Approximately 5"

Customer ratings by feature

Giftable
4.9 4.9
Value for money
4.7 4.7
See all reviews

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
(103)
$7.98
Make simple joys affordable

Frequently bought together

  • Kurt Adler Bob Ross "Happy Little Christmas" Figural Ornament
  • +
  • Kurt S. Adler Bob Ross w/Hat Blown Molded Ornament
  • +
  • Kurt S. Adler Bob Ross Figural Christmas Tree Hanging Ornament BO2181
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Discover similar items

<$25 $25 - $50 $50 - $100 $100 - $200 >$200
& Up & Up & Up & Up
Aluminum Ceramic Fabric Glass Metal Plastic Porcelain Wood
Black White Brown Red Pink Green Blue Gold Silver Multi
Casual
ROSELEAF JOYIN SUPREME XMAS PREXTEX OurWarm ZHANYIGY WATINC Ornativity SY CRAFT Kozmoz Inspire White House Historical Association Winlyn TURNMEON LARAINE Spiareal
Animal Holidays Horror Love Religious
1 2 to 4 5 to 11 12 to 23 24 to 39
Oval Rectangular Round
Anniversary Baby Shower Birthday Christmas Easter Father's Day Graduation Halloween Housewarming Mother’s Day New Year Thanksgiving Valentine's Day Wedding
Hanging
Clear All
No results available. Please adjust the filters and try again.
No more recommendations. Try adjusting your filters.
Less like this
Precious Moments, Wishing You A Beautiful Christmas”, Dated 2016, Bisque Porcelain Ornament, 161002
287
$11 List: $25.99
Less like this
Hallmark Disney/Pixar Turning Red Meilin Lee Christmas Ornament (0003HCM0816)
304
$8 List: $9.99
Less like this
Hallmark The Golden Girls Rose Nylund Christmas Ornament
317
$8
Less like this
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2021, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary
137
$13 List: $17.99
Less like this
Kurt Adler 5-Inch John Lennon Ornament, Multicolor
24
$14 Was: $16.99
Less like this
Ornament Central 3.5'' x 4'' Boy in Hat Holding Over Sized Video Game Controller
141
$11
Less like this
Ornament Central OC-167-FBL Female Blonde First Day of School Figurine
24
$12
Less like this
Ornament Central OC-174-M Male Lost a Tooth Figurine
21
$10 Was: $11.33
Less like this
Tree Buddees Team Coach Christmas Ornaments Sports
47
$14
Less like this
Precious Moments, I Get A Kick Out of You”, Porcelain Soccer Player Ornament, Boy, 161039
9
$20 List: $25.99
Less like this
Hallmark Christmas Ornament, Disney Frozen 2 Elsa, Decoupage
122
$14
Less like this
Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Disney Fancy Nancy Ornament
124
$19

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save 1% each on Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop when you purchase 1 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 50% on this colorful notes when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 50% on this beautiful pads when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 20% on this lovely Nativity set when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 20% on this beautiful ornament when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Product Description

Make sure to decorate this holiday season with your favorite pop culture fandom with this officially licensed figural ornament by Kurt Adler. This 5" resin ornament features your favorite pop culture characters!

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Kurt Adler Bob Ross "Happy Little Christmas" Figural Ornament

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

Compare with similar items


Kurt Adler Bob Ross "Happy Little Christmas" Figural Ornament
Kurt S. Adler Bob Ross Figural Christmas Tree Hanging Ornament BO2181
Kurt S. Adler Bob Ross with Paint Brush Christmas Tree Ornament BO1211
Mcphee Archie Accoutrements Ornament Squirrel in Underpants Glass Standard
Streamline Crooked Christmas Ornament- Nothing for You
2022 Christmas Ornament for Tree, Xmas Hanging Decorations, Personalized 2022 Creative Santa Hanging Decor, Christmas Tree Ornaments Hanging Pendants, Christmas Party Supplies
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (906) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1139) 5.0 out of 5 stars (10) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1433) 4.7 out of 5 stars (185) 4.7 out of 5 stars (30)
Price $7.95 $11.50 $7.99 $15.85 $14.95 $6.99
Sold By Hour Loop Sphere Global Toyko SPLG Products Union Square Outlet Klurent Official
Brand Name Kurt S. Adler Kurt S. Adler Kurt S. Adler Mcphee Streamline Imagined Klurent
Color Multi Color Blue Multi Color Blue, White and Gold Red Santa Claus
Item Dimensions 5.5 x 2 x 2 inches 5 x 2.5 x 2 inches 4.8 x 3.23 x 2.87 inches 2.8 x 2.8 x 0.15 inches
Material Resin Plastic Plastic Cotton Resin Ceramic
Occasion Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas
Theme Religious Christmas Religious Religious Christmas Christmas
Compare with similar items

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
906 global ratings
5 star
89%
4 star
7%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

suz
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 1, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
PossibleKoala
5.0 out of 5 stars My coworkers do not get me
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 5, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars It was a hit during our Dirty Santa game!!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 20, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tasha T
5.0 out of 5 stars Lol
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 23, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Suz
4.0 out of 5 stars Who doesn’t love Bob Ross?
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
lynn baxter
5.0 out of 5 stars Satisfied
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 8, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Angela
5.0 out of 5 stars Adorable!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 9, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Starfish
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun! Festive! Fab craftsmanship.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 12, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse