Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$7.99
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Hanopop
Sold by: Hanopop
(21330 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$8.00
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: SeasonWide
Sold by: SeasonWide
(152305 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$8.00
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: MBM Market
Sold by: MBM Market
(12866 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Kurt Adler Bob Ross "Happy Little Christmas" Figural Ornament
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in Decorative Hanging Ornaments by Kurt S. Adler
$7.95
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Multi Color
|Brand
|Kurt S. Adler
|Occasion
|Christmas
|Material
|Resin
|Theme
|Religious
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Resin
- Imported
- Officially Licensed
- Featuring Bob Ross
- Made of Resin
- Approximately 5"
This fits your .
Customer ratings by feature
Giftable
4.9
Value for money
4.7
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Amazon's Choice
Special offers and product promotions
- Save 1% each on Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop when you purchase 1 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 50% on this colorful notes when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 50% on this beautiful pads when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 20% on this lovely Nativity set when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 20% on this beautiful ornament when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Hour Loop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Product Description
Make sure to decorate this holiday season with your favorite pop culture fandom with this officially licensed figural ornament by Kurt Adler. This 5" resin ornament features your favorite pop culture characters!
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
906 global ratings
Get what you paid forIt's a nice ornament for a tree or a Yankee Swap. But, the eyes are a little off. You get what you paid for. You want an ornament for $8, this is what you get for $8. Arrived undamaged.
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2021
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 1, 2022
Great gift for the Bob Ross lovers nice detail and very sturdy
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 5, 2022
I bought this for a work ornament exchange and the person who got it didn’t even know who Bob Ross was! I was appalled! Ma’am you’re in my generation how the f do you not know who Bob Ross is? I was not allowed to take it home because you couldn’t keep your own gift but I totally would’ve because it is awesome.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 20, 2022
It was exactly what was pictured and was a huge hit at our Thanksgiving Dirty Santa game!! Everyone loved it and was stealing it from each other. Would purchase again.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 23, 2022
Bought for an ornament exchange and it was loved.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 4, 2021
You don’t even need a ‘happy, little tree’ to hang it on, put it on your desk to see his smile everyday :)
The craftsmanship isn’t great (sticker on chest a little crooked and ironically, the paint job is kind of messy) But I don’t mind because there’s nothing but positive vibes coming from my mini-Bob!
The craftsmanship isn’t great (sticker on chest a little crooked and ironically, the paint job is kind of messy) But I don’t mind because there’s nothing but positive vibes coming from my mini-Bob!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 8, 2022
Very pleased! Received quickly!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 9, 2022
Was a hit at our ornament exchange party, wish we would have gotten one to keep. So cute!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 12, 2022
Great stocking stuffer!