L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll (Amazon Exclusive)

4.5 out of 5 stars 222 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Toys & Games
Standard
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Unbox 60+ never-before-seen surprises, including a limited edition, exclusive family
  • Exclusive family featured in Amazon's L.O.L. Surprise! winter disco movie on Amazon Prime Video
  • Includes 1 exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Outrageous millennial girls fashion doll with stunning features, beautiful hair and fierce fashions.
  • Also includes 1 L.O.L. Surprise! doll, 1 boy, 1 pet and 1 Lil sister, along with all their fashions and accessories.
  • Glittery case can be used as storage and taken on the go.
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product description

Style:Standard

Get ready to chill out and boogie down at the winter disco. Unbox 60+ surprises, including 5 exclusive dolls with the L.O.L. Surprise! bigger surprise winter disco series. Inside, discover the limited edition, exclusive family, including an exclusive, never-before-seen L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion doll with stunning features and beautiful hair. Family also includes 1 L.O.L. Surprise! doll, 1 boy, 1 pet and 1 Lil sister, all with fabulous fashions and accessories. This exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! Family is also featured in Amazon's L.O.L. Surprise! winter disco special. The included L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Outrageous millennial girls fashion doll has fashions that are ready to be unboxed from fabulous garment bags, her Shoes have their own shoebox, and her hat box holds her accessories. She also includes a doll stand, so she can strike a fabulous pose with her family. The glittery case doubles as storage and has a handle, so you can take your collection on the go!

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Minato Namikaze
1.0 out of 5 stars1st time I saw a penis on a doll..smh
November 12, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
582 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 starsRuined surprise
November 14, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
98 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
jared a. smith
5.0 out of 5 starsStunner from the future.
October 19, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
75 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amberyl
1.0 out of 5 starsVery unhappy
October 25, 2019
Style: Standard
Read more
95 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dean Wayne Roberts
5.0 out of 5 starsA must have!
October 18, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
67 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
EUGENE FULTON
2.0 out of 5 starsNot worth the money
October 20, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
63 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Daejha Milan
1.0 out of 5 starsCute but Missing Pieces
October 23, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Hamilton
1.0 out of 5 starsWhy is no one else mentioning......?
December 10, 2019
Style: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

