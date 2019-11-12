I'm in shock that the only reviews I've read have been about the price tag and whether or not this toy is worth it--I bought this for my 9 year old daughter and thought it would be a fun "surprise" Christmas present. After receiving it from Amazon, I decided to look more into the actual product. Disappointed that the doll is clearly not a "surprise" at all--my disappointment was replaced by revulsion when I saw how the "doll" is dressed!!! Unreal. She's got three S&M black straps across her chest! Why is everyone okay with objectifying our daughters with these sexualized "toys"? And for Christmas, of all holidays. Then when I saw the photo someone included of the son's penis.....come on. To read this is an Amazon Exclusive...I returned every single LOL toy I had purchased from all the different vendors. This was going to be an LOL Christmas "Winter Disco" this year. Now it's going to be a year in which I really start to look at the messages I'm sending to my daughter. As a woman, I'm shocked other moms are okay with this company and doll. Or am I "sex shaming" Shadow, the LOL doll?



(They make us give at least 1 star, or I'd give zero, for sure. I also think I'll write the company and let them know how I feel as a mom about their product. But I guess they'll be too busy counting their profit after this Christmas season to care too much what I think. Maybe this will sway another mom or dad or grandparent from buying the Surprise of a child's lifetime, alright. Welcome to the real sick world, girls. Play an have fun now!)