L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll (Amazon Exclusive)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Unbox 60+ never-before-seen surprises, including a limited edition, exclusive family
- Exclusive family featured in Amazon's L.O.L. Surprise! winter disco movie on Amazon Prime Video
- Includes 1 exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Outrageous millennial girls fashion doll with stunning features, beautiful hair and fierce fashions.
- Also includes 1 L.O.L. Surprise! doll, 1 boy, 1 pet and 1 Lil sister, along with all their fashions and accessories.
- Glittery case can be used as storage and taken on the go.
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise Winter Disco with Exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Doll
Unbox 60+ never-before-seen surprises, including a limited edition, exclusive Family
Unbox So Many Surprises
Open the glittering case to reveal layer after layer of fabulous surprises.
Unbox Exclusive Dolls
Unbox the exclusive, limited edition family inside the L.O.L. Surprise! balls.
Includes L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Doll
Unbox an exclusive, limited edition L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion doll with stunning features and beautiful hair.
Unbox 5 Exclusive Dolls
Unbox the Exclusive limited edition family inside the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise: 1 L.O.L. Surprise! doll, 1 Boy, 1 Pet and 1 Lil Sister, along with all their fierce fashions and fabulous accessories
First-ever L.O.L. Surprise! Special
Watch the first-ever L.O.L. Surprise! Movie starring Tahani, Mykal-Michelle & featuring the dolls found inside the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise.
Get ready to chill out and boogie down at the winter disco. Unbox 60+ surprises, including 5 exclusive dolls with the L.O.L. Surprise! bigger surprise winter disco series. Inside, discover the limited edition, exclusive family, including an exclusive, never-before-seen L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion doll with stunning features and beautiful hair. Family also includes 1 L.O.L. Surprise! doll, 1 boy, 1 pet and 1 Lil sister, all with fabulous fashions and accessories. This exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! Family is also featured in Amazon's L.O.L. Surprise! winter disco special. The included L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Outrageous millennial girls fashion doll has fashions that are ready to be unboxed from fabulous garment bags, her Shoes have their own shoebox, and her hat box holds her accessories. She also includes a doll stand, so she can strike a fabulous pose with her family. The glittery case doubles as storage and has a handle, so you can take your collection on the go!
Super detailed. The doll alone I would put a price of $45 on. I know people are saying this bunch is over priced. But....
My price break down.
Exclusive Lil LOL- $13.00 X2
Exclusive Lil LOL pet- $13.00
Exclusive LOL OMG DOLL- $45.99
Packaging and materials-$5
Total: $89.99
Exlcusive....
So when you break it down... the price makes sense. I didn't feel cheated after opening the box and got everyone out. The quality is great. If they keep doing these exclusives with Amazon, yes I'm gonna keep buying them.
(They make us give at least 1 star, or I'd give zero, for sure. I also think I'll write the company and let them know how I feel as a mom about their product. But I guess they'll be too busy counting their profit after this Christmas season to care too much what I think. Maybe this will sway another mom or dad or grandparent from buying the Surprise of a child's lifetime, alright. Welcome to the real sick world, girls. Play an have fun now!)