Other Sellers on Amazon
LAPUTA Steamer For Clothes by, Clothes Steamer, Perfect For Travel/Home. Amazing Handheld Garment Steamer, Powerful, 60 Seconds Heat-Up, Fabric Steamer with Automatic Shut-Off Safety Protection
- Low Return Rate: 14% fewer returns than similar products
- Highly Rated: 4.2 star rating with over 100 reviews
- Popular Item: Popular with customers shopping for "laputa steamer"
|Price:
|
$19.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY - Latest portable fabric steamer included new nozzle design that can deliver steam powerfully and make your clothes wrinkle-free. The steamer can heat up within 60 seconds, you will get neat and wrinkle free clothes in a short time. Iron, clean, sterilize and humidify fabrics in minutes, you can get a powerful and consistent flow of steam to iron clothes perfectly. Great convenience and benefits when you in a hurry.
- SAFE TO USE – Manufactured under strict safety guidelines. Safety is the top priority. The steamer works through easy personalized settings. Auto shut off settings when the machine reach to a specific temperature to protect your clothers to get burned from overheat or out of water.
- EASY TO USE - Easy to fill water tank by using the on/off switch, ONLY takes 60 seconds to heat-up, Handheld steamer and lasts up to 10 minutes when continuous use to emit wrinkle-busting perfectly!
- EASILY PORTABLE - Carry it with you at anywhere, anytime! It is perfect for business trips, vacations, destination weddings, or other places at everywhere and anytime. 110 Voltage, if you go to countries using 220 Voltage, you can use a transformer convert voltage to 110V.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - 90 days money back or exchange guarantee, 12 months warranty with professional customer service team to provide excellent customer support.
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product Description
|
|
|
|
Compact size and easy to carry. Simple operation and perfect for ironing novices. If you want ironing your shirt daily, do not miss clothes steamer.
|
Just plug your stemer and turn on the switch, mist will come out in two minute. It will remove all wrinkle on the clothes.
|
The mist is hot, keep away from the hot steam.
Compare with similar items
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
This is my second steamer and puts out more steam and easier to use, and lighter than my first one! Will update later if remember and tell you how it works getting my Windshield and side -front windows ( if do them) . Mainly for front Windshield, and my clothes with first steamers over-the-Door holder of clothes with clips!
Thank you, Deputy Sheriff E.