Absolutely love this steamer for my clothes and curtains and Furniture, anything that's fabric. It works wonderfully I love that it heats up and just a matter of under 2 minutes. The only downside is that the tank is kind of small but I knew that when I bought it because it said it was a travel size so I'm not going to take off any stars for that. But this definitely has been getting its money's worth. I have been using this more than I use my iron. Not only that but my best friend has been borrowing it as well since he just bought a new house and he has been using it to get all of his brand new curtains steamed out so there's no wrinkles anymore considering they were all folded up and packaged and when you received them, same with the shower curtain, which was fabric, but this was definitely a great investment and I absolutely love it and love to use it, must be due to the fact that I am a total clean freak and love doing chores and laundry and such.