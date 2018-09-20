$17.95
LAUNCH Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner Automotive Car Diagnostic Check Engine Light O2 Sensor Systems OBD Code Readers Scan Tool for All OBDII Protocol Cars Since 1996

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,787 ratings
List Price: $27.99
You Save: $10.04 (36%)

  • [ Read and Clear Codes ] : LAUNCH Creader 3001 obd2 scanner read and clear fault codes for engine system. In addition, Creader 3001 built in fault codes definition lookup library. LAUNCH Creader 3001 obd2 scanner works on most 1996 and newer US-based vehicles that are OBDII compliant (OBDII protocols: KWP2000, ISO9141, J1850 VPW, J1850 PWM and CAN). "PLUG AND PLAY" scan tool, equipped with a 2. 5 feet long cable and made of a very thick flexible insulator, very easy to use for beginners.
  • [ I/M Readiness Status Test] : You can use this obd2 scanner to check the status of emission-related monitors misfire system and fuel system, make sure the monitor was set before taking it to smog, help you pass the Smog Check easily, save your money for paying fine tickets.
  • [ Check Engine Light and Identify VIN information] : Turns off the MIL , if you finished repairing the faulty components, then clear the fault codes and turn on the vehicle ignition, it is surprise that you will find the check engine light is off. And more, LAUNCH Creader 3001 obd2 scanner can read the car's information such as VIN number.
  • [ View Freeze Frame/Live Data Stream/ O2 Sensor/ Evap System test/ On-Board Monitor Test] : LAUNCH Creader 3001 is one useful and economic OBD2 FULL FUNCTION automotive diagnostic tool, support read live data for engine system, quick detecting vehicle failures, saving you the trips to your mechanic.
  • [ 3 YEARS ]- Recommended by Mechanic Scotty Kilmer on Youtube. 100% Money Back ; If you are not satisfied with our obd2 scanner for any reason, send it back for a 100% no questions asked refund. ! Providing you with high quality product and friendliest customer service are our forever goal !
  • LAUNCH Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner Automotive Car Diagnostic Check Engine Light O2 Sensor Systems OBD Code Readers Scan Tool fo
  • +
  • OBDMONSTER 12V Car Battery Tester and Alternator Tester, Automotive Load Tester Indicator, 12 Volt Auto Check for Automobile
  • +
  • OBDScar OS601 OBD2 Scanner Universal Automotive Engine Fault Code Reader EOBD OBDII CAN Diagnostic Scan Tool
LAUNCH Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner Automotive Car Diagnostic Check Engine Light O2 Sensor Systems OBD Code Readers Scan Tool for All OBDII Protocol Cars Since 1996
MOTOPOWER MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner Code Reader Engine Fault Code Reader Scanner CAN Diagnostic Scan Tool for All OBD II Protocol Cars Since 1996
Autel MS309 Universal OBD2 Scanner Check Engine Fault Code Reader, Read Codes Clear Codes, View Freeze Frame Data, I/M Readiness Smog Check CAN Diagnostic Scan Tool
ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner Car Engine Fault Code Reader CAN Diagnostic Scan Tool-Black
Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner Automotive Engine Fault Code Reader CAN Scan Tool
Bafx Products - For Android Only - Wireless Bluetooth Obd2 Scanner Diagnostic Code Reader & Scan Tool - Scan, Reset & Clear Car Check Engine Light
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (3787) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2079) 4.6 out of 5 stars (8900) 4.6 out of 5 stars (25069) 4.6 out of 5 stars (14823) 4.4 out of 5 stars (28696)
Price $17.95 $23.85 $19.54 $34.99 $35.98 $20.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Kingbolen MOTOPOWER INC Autel Official ANCEL Motorzone BAFX Products
  • Save 50% on this item when you purchase 1 or more ✨Launch X431 ACTIVE TEST SCANNER✨ offered by Kingbolen. Enter code SRANDRR5 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 30% on this item when you purchase 1 or more ❗❗launch crp123 4 system obd2 scanner❗❗ offered by Kingbolen. Enter code UY9DX5VA at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Receive 1 of these free when you purchase 1 or more LAUNCH X431 PRO3S+ (👍👍upgrade version of X431 V+) offered by Kingbolen. Here's how (restrictions apply)
🔔Any product issues(incompatibity/defective/return), please feel free to contact After-Sale Team: https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51gsBnElDKL.pdf

🌴What we did on launch creader 3001 obd2 scanner on 2020 to make it more perfect?
🌴1. Add more car makes. Fixed more bugs and upgrade car makes up to 2020 models, including cars, SUVs, minivans,light-duty trucks sold worldwide.But the year supported may vary on different car makes and models.
🌴2. Compared with the old version, launch 3001 code reader can be upgraded, lifetime free update.

🍄How to udpate launch creader 3001 obdii scanner?
🍄Step 1: Connect the scanner with PC by usb cable.
🍄Step 2: Download update software from 👉 http://eninfo.x431.com/prod_view.aspx?TypeId=68&Id=263&FId=t3:68:3 👈on computer.
🍄Step 3: Click the "Creader Series Setup.exe" and follow the message to install the client software on computer.
🍄Step 4: Hit "Product Updata Tool Setup " to update.

🌟Launch 3001 obd2 scanner support all obdii test.
🌟Reading Codes :Show the detailed description of the Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTCs)
🌟Erasing Codes & Reset :Turns off Check Engine Light (MIL), clears codes and resets monitors.
🌟I/M Readiness Status: Shows whether the various emissions-related systems on the vehicle are operating properly and are ready for inspection and maintenance testing.
🌟Read Live Data Stream : Show the information of continuous data stream from a vehicle in live graphic display.
🌟View Freeze Frame Data : Check the certain vehicle conditions which are recorded by the on-board computer at the time the emission-related fault occurs.
🌟O2 Sensor Test: Allows retrieval and viewing of O2 sensor monitor test results for the most recently performed tests from the vehicle’s on-board computer.
🌟On-Board Monitor Test :Retrieves and displays test results for emission-related powertrain components and systems.
🌟Read Vehicle Information: Display the information such as VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), CID (Calibration ID) and CVN (Calibration verification number), etc.
🌟Component Test :Certain vehicle components can be actuated by commands sent from the scanner to test their operability

Product Description

Launch 3001 is one great upgrade from more basic car scanner, which comes with complete OBD2 functions, including read and clear DTCs, Freeze Frame Data Viewing, O2 Sensor Test, On-board Monitor Test, I/M Readiness Check, Live Data Stream Viewing, EVAP System Test, Vehicle Information, DTC Lookup. Launch scanner 3001 is a must automotive tool to help you determine the cause and find a solution.

obd2 scanner

Why Choose Launch 3001 ?

Launch 3001 is one obd2 full function scan tool, support over 10000+ car models, simple but usuful obd2 scanner !

What is different between launch 3001 code reader and AD310 code reader ?

  • They all work on MOST 1996 US-Based, 2000 EU-Based and Asian cars, check engine light, I/M monitor readiness test, view live data, view freeze frame data, read and clear codes. view vehicle info. BUT 3001 have more function, it can do O2 Sensor test , Evap system test, On-Board monitor test.

What is different between launch 3001 obd2 scanner and AL319 scan tool?

  • They are all obd2 scanner,check engine light, read and clear codes, view freeze frame data, I/M readiness status test, reads live datastream, read vehicle information, misfire test. BUT Compare with al319, launch 3001 can do O2 Sensor test , Evap system test, On-Board monitor test

Launch 3001 is obd2 scanner for engine system with full test of obd2.

  • Read Codes , Erase Codes, I/M Readiness, Data Stream View, Freeze Frame, O2 Sensor Test, On-Board Monitor Test, EVAP System Test, Vehicle Info, DTC Lookup .

Launch 3001 support 7 lanuages: English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Italian, Polish.

obd2 scanner

Live Data Viewing

Live data are displayed in a time-based chart to help customers to better analyze the abnormal parameter.This function will let you see engine performance information, if there are any trouble codes or issues with your engine or ECU.

obd2 scanner

code reader

code reader

code reader

12 obd obd obd obd obd
LAUNCH CRP123 LAUNCH CRP123E LAUNCH CRP129E LAUNCH X431 V LAUNCH X431 PRO MINI LAUNCH DIAGUN IV
Diagnostic System Engine /Transmission/ ABS/ SRS Engine /Transmission/ ABS/ SRS Engine /Transmission/ ABS/ SRS All Systems Diagnostics All Systems Diagnostics All Systems Diagnostics
Live Data Stream
Bidirectional Test
Reset Functions 5 Rest Service 30+ Reset Service 30+ Reset Service 30+ Reset Service
Screen Size 3.5-inch touch screen 5. 0-inch touch screen 5. 0-inch touch screen 8. 0-inch touch screen 6.9-inch touch screen 5.5-inch touch screen
DTC Look-up & Definition
Print & Update Update with Computer Easy Update Online Easy Update Online Easy Update Online Easy Update Online Easy Update Online
Vehicle Diagnostic Report

    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    3,787 global ratings
    5 star
    		73%
    4 star
    		14%
    3 star
    		7%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		4%
    Top reviews from the United States

    USA
    5.0 out of 5 stars Affordable and works great!
    Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    I used this to check the A/F and O2 sensors on my truck to determine if the sensors were bad or if I really needed to replace my catalytic converter. The I/M readiness information is useful when you are preparing for a smog inspection.
    DasPelikan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Everyone should keep one in their car !
    Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Art
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, clear screen and no batteries required
    Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Our Healing Villlage9
    5.0 out of 5 stars This is well worth the money!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Philippe
    5.0 out of 5 stars Gave great live streaming info
    Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Joe S
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Scanner for your car.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    earl smith
    5.0 out of 5 stars The ultimate handheld scanner
    Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Work great with BMW 325 and Sienna
    Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    jack stone
    4.0 out of 5 stars Oh, diagnostic.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 7, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    paul spark
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works straight out of box
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 2, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 2, 2020
    Came well packaged, came with a download cable to download updates online. plugged in straight away in too car and diagnosed problem. So you know what needs fixing before you go to garage which saves on expensive diagnostics.
Only fault is downloaded updates did not work after downloading on laptop hence 4 stars
    Josh Pratt
    4.0 out of 5 stars Get what you pay for
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 12, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Mick
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 15, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Edward W.
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works on 2008 Citroen Xsara Picasso 1.6hdi
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 10, 2020
    Verified Purchase
