|Manufacturer
|LAUNCH
|Brand
|LAUNCH
|Model
|Launch Creader 3001
|Item Weight
|8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.65 x 2.68 x 0.88 inches
|Item model number
|CR3001
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Manufacturer Part Number
|CR3001
|Cover Included
|1 * launch creader 3001 1 * user manual 1 * USB cable
|Special Features
|2.Supoort OBD2 Full Function:I/M:Readiness status test ,View freeze frame date, View data stream, O2 Sensor,Evap system test, ON-Board monitor test, Read & Clear DTCs , Identify VIN information, Read DTCs, DTC code look up, Turn off MIL., 1.Supported Protocols: J1859-41.6, J1850-10.4, ISO9141, KWP2000 (ISO 14230), and CAN (Control Area Network ISO 11898)., 3.Multiple languages Suppot :English French German Spanish Russian Italian.
