LCD Model: for NV156FHM-N67 or compatible

Warranty: 3 months

Size: 15.6 inches

LCD Connector: EDP 30pins

Backlight: LED LCD

Resolution: 1920x1080 -IPS

Package included: LCD screen ONLY (without other parts)



* Notice: No extra LCD cable, touch screen, bezel, back cover, instruction or installation tools , etc.

Please keep your original parts. Professional installing skill required.

* Please kindly check your model and resolution again before you purchase. If you are not sure whether it is the correct item you need, please contact us with specific model and pictures of your original screen.

* Even the same product, the model number always changes as the production lot changes.

* We will send compatible model randomly, if you need to require specific model number, please confirm with us before ordering.

If you are not sure whether it is the correct item you need, please confirm with us.

* The item will be well tested before shipping. If the item has any problem, please kindly contact us within 3 months.

