- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
LCDOLED Compatible with NV156FHM-N67 BOE08AB 100% sRGB 60Hz 15.6 inches FullHD 1920x1080 IPS LED LCD Display Screen Panel Replacement
|Price:
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 1. Size: 15.6 inches；LCD Model: for NV156FHM-N67 or compatible ；Particularity: 100% sRGB Gamut, 400 cd/m² Brightness, 60Hz Frame Rate, IPS Panel
- 2. Resolution: 1920x1080 -IPS；LCD Connector: EDP 30pins；Backlight: LED LCD；Warranty: 3 months
- 3. Package includes LCD screen ONLY, no other parts. Please keep your original parts.
- 4. Even the same product, the model always changes as the production lot changes. We will send compatible model randomly, if you need to require specific model, please confirm with us before ordering.
- 5. The item will be well tested before shipping. Please kindly check your model and resolution again before you purchase. If you are not sure whether it is the correct item you need, please contact us with specific model and pictures of your original screen.
Customers also viewed these products
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Please kindly leave your FULL NAME and PHONE NUMBER for shipping. And your ZIP CODE must match with your CITY NAME.
LCD Model: for NV156FHM-N67 or compatible
Warranty: 3 months
Size: 15.6 inches
LCD Connector: EDP 30pins
Backlight: LED LCD
Resolution: 1920x1080 -IPS
Package included: LCD screen ONLY (without other parts)
* Notice: No extra LCD cable, touch screen, bezel, back cover, instruction or installation tools , etc.
Please keep your original parts. Professional installing skill required.
* Please kindly check your model and resolution again before you purchase. If you are not sure whether it is the correct item you need, please contact us with specific model and pictures of your original screen.
* Even the same product, the model number always changes as the production lot changes.
* We will send compatible model randomly, if you need to require specific model number, please confirm with us before ordering.
If you are not sure whether it is the correct item you need, please confirm with us.
* The item will be well tested before shipping. If the item has any problem, please kindly contact us within 3 months.
* Please don’t leave us any negative/neutral feedback or open any claims before contacting us, we always try our best to provide satisfied solution for our customers.
* If you have any problem, don't hesitate to contact us. All messages will be answered within 24 hours .
Customer reviews
|5 star (0%)
|0%
|4 star (0%)
|0%
|3 star (0%)
|0%
|2 star (0%)
|0%
|1 star (0%)
|0%