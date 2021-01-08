$92.00
Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Item Dimensions LxWxH 2.78 x 10.31 x 15.04 inches
Number of Pieces 756

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Features 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties such as 'roses', 'snapdragons', 'poppies', 'asters', 'daisies' and grasses
  • As the first ever LEGO Flower Bouquet, the flowers are created from over 17 unusual new LEGO elements with realistic petal shapes and colours
  • The flowers have customizable elements: posable petals and leaves, with adjustable stem lengths to create wonderful arrangements for the home
  • Let your imagination bloom to create a stunning, unexpected, vibrant and never withering display, that is sure to make people look twice
  • This colourful flowers inspired by real plants use elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane
  • Make a change from the usual gifts by surprising a friend or loved one with this LEGO Flower Bouquet, a part of the LEGO Botanical Collection
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product description

Giving and receiving beautiful flowers is such a joy. If you’re looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building set for adults is an inspired choice. Whether you’re treating a loved one, or are looking for your next creative project, this flower bouquet model building set lets you relax, unplug and create something wonderful. When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and colour to any room. The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container. 

Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components – all customizable to create a unique display. Most of the flowers have petals that are positionable so you can have fun designing different arrangements. Take the stems apart and recombine to adjust the height and shape of your flowers. Style flowers like a pro! 

Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.

The stems come in a variety of lengths. As a guide, the ‘snapdragon’, with its straight stem, measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high.

Contains 756 pieces.

Mr. Darren Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars Stunning Lego set that's relaxing to build
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Stunning Lego set that's relaxing to build
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
We purchased two sets and the display looks so lifelike at a distance. Stunning to look at and easy to build, with clear and concise instructions. This set provides a welcome distraction and offers the perfect therapy when times are tough.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Richard
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant flower set
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazonaddict
5.0 out of 5 stars Loved this! Really recommend these new adult lego sets
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Loved this! Really recommend these new adult lego sets
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 22, 2021
Loved building this. Best mother’s day flowers ever! Took about 45 minutes and was fairly simple. Not sure why it’s 18+ (my 10 year old was able to build it). The was these are built is so clever. The instruction booklet also gives little tidbits about wjen the pieces that are used first appeared (quite a few star wars set bricks) and other little interesting facts. Really love it - they actuallt look pretty good too. Not actually that ‘fake’ from afar!!

The box was damaged but as I’m not a collector or someone who keeps the boxes, that didn’t bother me.

We built a very quick lego vase too but I’ll probably spend a bit more time later on making a better one!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Souvenragel
5.0 out of 5 stars Großartiges LEGO Set für Erwachsene und Personen ohne grünen Daumen! Nie mehr gießen!
Reviewed in Germany on January 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Janice
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous Lego botanical collection flower build
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous Lego botanical collection flower build
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 4, 2021
Gorgeous Lego flowers!, good build.
Photos show added tulip and red rose sets also by Lego.
A bit of a fiddly build to be honest, but well worth it!
Needs a wide necked vase to put them in as the stems are wide and with the leaves, take up abit of room.
Highly recommend this Lego set.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
Report abuse

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

