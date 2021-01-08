5.0 out of 5 stars Loved this! Really recommend these new adult lego sets

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 22, 2021

Loved building this. Best mother’s day flowers ever! Took about 45 minutes and was fairly simple. Not sure why it’s 18+ (my 10 year old was able to build it). The was these are built is so clever. The instruction booklet also gives little tidbits about wjen the pieces that are used first appeared (quite a few star wars set bricks) and other little interesting facts. Really love it - they actuallt look pretty good too. Not actually that ‘fake’ from afar!!



The box was damaged but as I’m not a collector or someone who keeps the boxes, that didn’t bother me.



We built a very quick lego vase too but I’ll probably spend a bit more time later on making a better one!