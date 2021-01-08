- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
LEGO 10280 Creator Expert Flower Bouquet, Artificial Flowers, Botanical Collection, Set for Adults
|Brand
|LEGO
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2.78 x 10.31 x 15.04 inches
|Number of Pieces
|756
About this item
- Features 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties such as 'roses', 'snapdragons', 'poppies', 'asters', 'daisies' and grasses
- As the first ever LEGO Flower Bouquet, the flowers are created from over 17 unusual new LEGO elements with realistic petal shapes and colours
- The flowers have customizable elements: posable petals and leaves, with adjustable stem lengths to create wonderful arrangements for the home
- Let your imagination bloom to create a stunning, unexpected, vibrant and never withering display, that is sure to make people look twice
- This colourful flowers inspired by real plants use elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane
- Make a change from the usual gifts by surprising a friend or loved one with this LEGO Flower Bouquet, a part of the LEGO Botanical Collection
Product description
Giving and receiving beautiful flowers is such a joy. If you’re looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building set for adults is an inspired choice. Whether you’re treating a loved one, or are looking for your next creative project, this flower bouquet model building set lets you relax, unplug and create something wonderful. When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and colour to any room. The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container.
Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components – all customizable to create a unique display. Most of the flowers have petals that are positionable so you can have fun designing different arrangements. Take the stems apart and recombine to adjust the height and shape of your flowers. Style flowers like a pro!
Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.
The stems come in a variety of lengths. As a guide, the ‘snapdragon’, with its straight stem, measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high.
Contains 756 pieces.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
She took just over 4hrs to build and she loved every second of it. And now she has a flower bouquet in the house that doesnt die.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 22, 2021
Das Set besteht aus insgesamt 756 Teile, aus denen sich in Summe 15 verschiedene Schnittblumen bzw. Gräser/Blätter bauen lassen. Der Zusammenbau (mit für mich durchaus überraschenden Bautechniken und vor allem einigen neuen LEGO Elementen und Farben) dauert etwa 1,5 h, wobei ich die Zeit zwischendurch auch genutzt habe, um mir die gebauten Blumen immer wieder im Detail anzuschauen; das gehört bei diesem Set mit dazu.
Einige Stängel lassen sich in der Höhe verändern, sodass man die einzelnen Blumen auf verschiedene Vasentiefen anpassen an. Eine ungekürzte Blume hat mit einem geraden Stängel z.B: eine Höhe von etwa 36 cm, und wirkt damit wie eine echte Blume in der Vase. Laut Hersteller sollen die Blumen Rosen, Löwenmäulchen, Mohnblumen, Astern und Margeriten nachempfunden sein. Ich persönlich finde, dass sich tatsächlich einige davon (Mohn, Margerite, Aster und auch Rosen) gut erkennen lassen und finde die Gestaltung mit LEGO Teilen sehr realitätsnah.
Toll finde ich zudem, dass einige Bestandteile (ich vermute einmal die grünen „Pflanzenteile“) aus Biokunststoff bestehen, der laut Angaben von LEGO aus nachhaltig angebautem Zuckerrohr hergestellt wird.
Und wer noch nicht genug von diesem Blumenstrauß hat, der kann sich mit den Sets 40460 Rosen bzw. 40461 Tulpen noch weitere Blumen zulegen, die sich von denen im Blumenstrauß unterscheiden. Aus meiner Sicht ergänzen vor allem die Rosen den Blumenstrauß perfekt.
Etwa schade ist, dass es (noch) keine passende Vase aus LEGO-Steinen dazugibt, aber wer weiß, vielleicht folgt die ja noch, denn ich gehe schon davon aus, dass es noch weitere Blumensets geben wird. Und der größte Vorteil für Gießmuffel ist sicherlich, dass auch nach Wochen der „Nicht-Pflege“ die Blumen nach wie vor in vollem Glanz und voller Pracht erstrahlen.
Ich spreche eine absolute Kaufempfehlung aus.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 4, 2021
