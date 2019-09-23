- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15.04 x 10.32 x 3.7 inches
|Number of Pieces
|1070
- Here’s a LEGO brick-built version of the famous CENTRAL PERK café packed with authentic details to inspire hilarious memories of the classic Friends TV show and to show off to your own friends
- In the box: a buildable Central Perk café studio set, plus Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther minifigures with cool accessories to role-play memorable scenes
- This collectible 1,070-piece LEGO toy makes a great Friends memorabilia gift for fans and offers a rewarding building experience for adults aged 16+ who love to build solo or share the fun with friends and family
- This LEGO Ideas Central Perk 21319 Friends TV show merchandise is compatible with the LEGO construction toys, bricks and characters that you already own so you can create your own mash-up models and unique stories
- This colorful Friends TV show gift item measures over 4” (11cm) high, 11” (29cm) wide and 8” (22cm) deep, and will make a big impression when displayed in any room or office
From the manufacturer
Friends sitcom LEGO set for play and display
Collectible model of the Central Perk café created by a LEGO fan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary TV show.
Nostalgic construction toy
LEGO fans will love to build the iconic TV set and recreate hilarious moments with this detailed building toy.
LEGO Ideas Central Perk
On the couch with friends
The iconic seating area is removable for easy play.
Stage for musical performances
Pretend to perform songs on guitar with Phoebe!
Service counter
Imagine ordering a coffee and cookie from Gunther.
Brick-built studio light rigs
Feel like you are on set with the stars.
Central Perk front window
Fans of the show will appreciate all the authentic details.
Friends role-play
Play out classic scenes with the minifigures.
Includes 7 LEGO minifigures
Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, Gunther and Phoebe, each with accessory elements inspired by famous moments in the show.
Product description
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Friends TV show, with this highly collectible LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk set! This wonderful LEGO recreation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play. And check out the stage where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar (and where Ross once played his keyboard and everyone except Phoebe thought he was terrible). The 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Central Perk’s long-suffering manager Gunther each come with accessories to role-play famously hilarious scenes. An ideal Friends TV show gift for your own friends and family, this brilliant LEGO Ideas set is great for play and will grab attention when displayed in any room.
By Matt on September 23, 2019
By Yi on December 8, 2019
By rick171 on January 1, 2020
As a huge FRIENDS fan I had to get this set. originally I was just going to keep it in the box... but, I started working on it and couldn’t stop. I had the best time putting this together. it was a lot of fun.
people are complaining about the price and that pieces are missing. you may have some extra pieces, but if you follow the directions you shouldn’t be missing anything.
only issue I saw was that in the directions one of the colors was wrong, but it was obvious and I had no issues whatsoever putting it together.
it’s a beautiful set and I love displaying it and I wish they would make more sets. highly recommended!
By paper tiger on February 28, 2020
Happy wife happy life!
The details are great. The coffee mugs, cookies, flowers and the fact that you can turn the store’s Central Perk sign either way is very fun. :) The couch with rug just sits loosely in there once it’s built, so you can easily pull that out if you want.
It is pretty straight forward to build. I gave it 4 stars just because it is such a large kit with so many pieces! My son noticed it actually says age 16 and up! There are 6 bags of parts, each with an additional bag of the smaller Legos inside.
Fun though. Doable-just takes some time! Not recommended for younger kids I wouldn’t think. Unless you want to help them of course.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Mexico on December 14, 2019
Reviewed in Mexico on July 10, 2020