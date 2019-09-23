$54.99
LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 11,681 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Educational Objective Creative Thinking
Item Dimensions LxWxH 15.04 x 10.32 x 3.7 inches
Number of Pieces 1070

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Here’s a LEGO brick-built version of the famous CENTRAL PERK café packed with authentic details to inspire hilarious memories of the classic Friends TV show and to show off to your own friends
  • In the box: a buildable Central Perk café studio set, plus Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther minifigures with cool accessories to role-play memorable scenes
  • This collectible 1,070-piece LEGO toy makes a great Friends memorabilia gift for fans and offers a rewarding building experience for adults aged 16+ who love to build solo or share the fun with friends and family
  • This LEGO Ideas Central Perk 21319 Friends TV show merchandise is compatible with the LEGO construction toys, bricks and characters that you already own so you can create your own mash-up models and unique stories
  • This colorful Friends TV show gift item measures over 4” (11cm) high, 11” (29cm) wide and 8” (22cm) deep, and will make a big impression when displayed in any room or office
From the manufacturer

21319

Friends sitcom LEGO set for play and display

Collectible model of the Central Perk café created by a LEGO fan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary TV show.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Friends TV show, with this highly collectible LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk set! This wonderful LEGO recreation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play. And check out the stage where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar (and where Ross once played his keyboard and everyone except Phoebe thought he was terrible). The 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Central Perk’s long-suffering manager Gunther each come with accessories to role-play famously hilarious scenes. An ideal Friends TV show gift for your own friends and family, this brilliant LEGO Ideas set is great for play and will grab attention when displayed in any room.

Compare with similar items


LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces)
LEGO City Holiday Camper Van 60283 Building Kit; Cool Vacation Toy for Kids, New 2021 (190 Pieces)
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express 75955 Toy Train Building Set Includes Model Train and Harry Potter Minifigures Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley (801 Pieces)
LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 Building Kit, Toy for Kids and Any Star Wars Fan Featuring Buildable The Mandalorian and The Child Figures, New 2020 (295 Pieces)
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna 75892 Building Kit (219 Pieces)
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Exclusive Building Kit, New 2020 (1,023 Pieces)
Customer Rating 4.9 out of 5 stars (11681) 4.9 out of 5 stars (611) 4.9 out of 5 stars (4656) 4.9 out of 5 stars (10754) 4.8 out of 5 stars (12222) 4.9 out of 5 stars (11686)
Price $54.99 $16.39 $63.99 $19.77 $11.99 $129.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 15.04 x 10.32 x 3.7 inches 10.32 x 7.52 x 2.4 inches 21.26 x 11.1 x 3.09 inches 7.52 x 5.55 x 2.78 inches 7.52 x 5.55 x 2.4 inches 18.9 x 14.88 x 2.78 inches
Item Weight 2.20 lbs 2.91 lbs 0.60 lbs 0.01 ounces
Number of Pieces 1070 190 801 295 219 1023
Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
11,681 global ratings
5 star
93%
4 star
5%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Matt
2.0 out of 5 stars Small set, small pieces, RRP is $59.99
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2019
Read more
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Small set, small pieces, RRP is $59.99
By Matt on September 23, 2019
Outside of the handful of printed parts and minifigures, this set is unimpressive. A ton of tiny pieces helps aid the small size of 11" x 8" x 4" once fully built. The retail price is $59.99, so the third party price is pretty ridiculous. Once Amazon retains its own stock of this set when Lego produces more of it, they will set it at $59.99 plus likely give their normal 20% discount on Lego sets.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
207 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Yi
1.0 out of 5 stars Lego boxes will get shipped wracked
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Lego boxes will get shipped wracked
By Yi on December 8, 2019
I was so excited for this edition of legos and it's been a while since I've purchased a lego set. Then I saw this work that amazon did on the box. Yes, they put the shipping label on the box directly and there was no box.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
96 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
rick171
5.0 out of 5 stars The One Where I played with Legos!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The One Where I played with Legos!!
By rick171 on January 1, 2020
This was one of my Christmas presents! This was SO much fun to put together with my teenage daughter!!! If you're a fan, you will love all of the quirky little inside joke details to this set!! The instruction booklet was very clear to understand. The bags are organized and labeled in groups of 6 which made a HUGE task seem not so HUGE. It was great planning on their part as to not make the task seem overwhelming, but in fact enjoyable!!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
67 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Misty Carter
1.0 out of 5 stars Would be great if all the pieces were there....
Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
50 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
paper tiger
5.0 out of 5 stars a must for any FRIENDS fan!
Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars a must for any FRIENDS fan!
By paper tiger on February 28, 2020
i’ve never actually put a LEGO set together. when I was a kid it was a box of random LEGOs and you could build whatever you wanted.

As a huge FRIENDS fan I had to get this set. originally I was just going to keep it in the box... but, I started working on it and couldn’t stop. I had the best time putting this together. it was a lot of fun.

people are complaining about the price and that pieces are missing. you may have some extra pieces, but if you follow the directions you shouldn’t be missing anything.

only issue I saw was that in the directions one of the colors was wrong, but it was obvious and I had no issues whatsoever putting it together.

it’s a beautiful set and I love displaying it and I wish they would make more sets. highly recommended!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
37 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
40 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Triegoton Media
5.0 out of 5 stars Wife loved it! Bday
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great detail!
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Diego Hernandez
5.0 out of 5 stars LO AMÉ
Reviewed in Mexico on December 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars LO AMÉ
Reviewed in Mexico on December 14, 2019
Mi serie favorita de todos los tiempos!!! Está increíble, en los detalles muestran toda la esencia de la serie. Fue mi regalo de cumpleaños !
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
21 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Nick
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it
Reviewed in Canada on January 31, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Danielle gemmell
5.0 out of 5 stars Arrived quickly
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Claire Boundy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great fun putting together
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Lord vicious
5.0 out of 5 stars Para fanaticos
Reviewed in Mexico on July 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Para fanaticos
Reviewed in Mexico on July 10, 2020
Para fanaticos de friends, no importa la edad que tengas, es muy entretenido armarlo, mas acomodarlos de diferentes formas como en la serie. Joe tiene su pizza y su bolso de mujer( jajaja) phoebe su guitarra, chandler su laptop, Ross su periodico y Mon solo un muphin. Tiene letreros de que toca phoebe, de verdad me encanto.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
7 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English

