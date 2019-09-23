Wow! This is a great Lego set. My son, who is 15 and quite good at Legos, worked about 4 hours straight to finish it.



The details are great. The coffee mugs, cookies, flowers and the fact that you can turn the store’s Central Perk sign either way is very fun. :) The couch with rug just sits loosely in there once it’s built, so you can easily pull that out if you want.



It is pretty straight forward to build. I gave it 4 stars just because it is such a large kit with so many pieces! My son noticed it actually says age 16 and up! There are 6 bags of parts, each with an additional bag of the smaller Legos inside.



Fun though. Doable-just takes some time! Not recommended for younger kids I wouldn’t think. Unless you want to help them of course.