Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ $7.24 shipping
LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21044 Paris Skyline Building Kit With Eiffel Tower Model and other Paris City Architecture for build and display (649 Pieces)
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- This LEGO Paris toy model captures the Paris skyline and incorporates a number of Iconic French architecture attractions making it the perfect architecture building kit for children and adults alike
- This collectible toy city model includes a number of historic Paris skyline monuments including an Eiffel Tower model, an Arc de Triomphe model, the Louvre, Grand Palais, Champs-Elysées, and much more for fun kid and adult building.
- Architecture building kit lovers will adore this Paris skyline model, With over 600 pieces, this collectible toy transforms into a picturesque toy city that looks perfect on display as a centerpiece
- The LEGO Paris Skyline Building Kit captures the essence of French architecture and is a wonderful collectible toy for adults and children ages 12+, This immersive city model is the perfect addition to any gift list thanks to its detail and creativity
- This Paris skyline model measures over 8 inches (22cm) high, 11 inches (28cm) wide and 4 inches (11cm) deep, comprising 649 individual pieces that ensure an exciting teen and adult building experience full of culture, history and architectural art
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Recreate the splendor of Paris
Construct the iconic attractions that epitomize the world’s most romantic city.
Perfect for your home or office
Celebrate the world of architecture with this impressive Paris souvenir.
LEGO Architecture Paris
|
|
|
|
Arc de Triomphe
A revered national symbol commissioned by Napoleon in 1806.
|
Champs-Elysées
The most famous avenue in the world.
|
Tour Montparnasse
A soaring skyscraper at the heart of Paris.
|
|
|
|
Grand Palais
Large exhibition and museum complex with a glass dome.
|
Eiffel Tower
The most beloved landmark in Paris and possibly the world.
|
Louvre
The world’s largest art museum.
Lifelike scale and colors
Features 6 distinctive structures from the Paris skyline plus parkland areas.
Product description
This Paris model building set brings together remarkable structures of French architecture all in the same Paris skyline. This architecture building kit features the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and is finished with grass and tree areas and a decorative Paris nameplate to tie it all together. For those interested in architecture, travel, history and design, this collectible toy city is the perfect centerpiece for the home or office and makes a wonderful gift. Each skyline model is scaled to give an accurate representation of the comparative size of the featured structures, with realistic color depiction, and intricate detailing to capture the essence of the real Paris skyline.
Important information
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
162 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Some pieces are really tiny so she struggled two days to get it done but enjoyed it a lot. Even one of her uncles (an architect was jealous) and of course now wants other cities.
It was a relatively easy build but it took me around an hour to complete. No pieces were missing and it even had extras.
Overall, I recommend this set.