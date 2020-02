This Paris model building set brings together remarkable structures of French architecture all in the same Paris skyline. This architecture building kit features the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and is finished with grass and tree areas and a decorative Paris nameplate to tie it all together. For those interested in architecture, travel, history and design, this collectible toy city is the perfect centerpiece for the home or office and makes a wonderful gift. Each skyline model is scaled to give an accurate representation of the comparative size of the featured structures, with realistic color depiction, and intricate detailing to capture the essence of the real Paris skyline.