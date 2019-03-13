My niece loves Paris, and she actually ended up getting two of these for her birthday. But she and her mom put both of them together and had a great time doing so. I think she said it took about 3 hours to do each one. I don't know if she could have put it together by herself...I am assuming so. But it was a great mother and daughter project. It is a pretty small box when you get it so it appears a bit underwhelming when you first gift it to somebody. FYI