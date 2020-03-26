Other Sellers on Amazon
LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile 76139 Building Kit, New 2020 (3,306 Pieces)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Build a stunning LEGO version of the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie, featuring a slide-open, dual minifigure cockpit and 2 hidden machine guns with a pop-up function, then show it off on the rotating model car display stand
- This display model includes 3 LEGO minifigures: a Batman figure with a cape, The Joker action figure with a gun and Vicki Vale figure with a buildable camera, plus a brick-built minifigure display stand
- Collectible LEGO Batmobile toy car measures over 4” (12cm) high, 23” (60cm) long and 8” (22cm) wide
- 3,306 pieces – Batmobile model car kit for all ages 16+ and a top holiday gift for fans and kids of all ages
- This LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile 76139 super-hero car toy can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative play
From the manufacturer
Classic Batmobile from a classic Batman movie
Evoke memories of the 1989 Batman movie with this challenging Batmobile building set for Batman fans and car lovers.
Cool Batmobile display model
Build and proudly display a stunningly detailed LEGO brick version of the 1989 Batmobile.
LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile
Slide-open cockpit
The wraparound windshield was created for this model.
Detailed cockpit
Includes 2 minifigure seats for interactive play.
Pop-up machine guns
Realistic functions to delight fans of the iconic car.
Rotating display stand
Easy viewing of the Batmobile from all angles.
Decorative grappling hooks
Another authentic detail to spark thrilling movie memories.
Minifigure display stand
Car plus iconic characters equals a super cool centerpiece!
Includes 3 LEGO minifigures
Batman with a special 1989 movie cape, Batarang and gun, The Joker with a gun, and Vicki Vale with a brick-built camera.
Product description
Batman fans and anyone who appreciates cool cars will love the LEGO DC Batman 76139 1989 Batmobile super-hero toy car. This beautifully detailed LEGO brick construction toy replicates the classic curves of the iconic Batmobile, as seen in the 1989 Batman movie. Measuring over 60cm long and built from 3,306 pieces, the model offers a challenging and rewarding build. Die-hard fans will love authentic features such as the slide-open cockpit with a wraparound windshield element, 2 pop-up machine guns (activated by turning the turbine exhaust) and decorative grappling hooks on each side of the vehicle. The model car comes with a rotating display stand (with an attached information plate with 1989 Batmobile statistics) for ease of viewing from any angle. A must-have for Batman fans, this Batmobile LEGO set also includes 3 minifigures—a Batman figure with a cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit, The Joker action figure and Vicki Vale figure—plus a brick-built minifigure display stand.
The lego item is an awesome product and I’m looking forward to the build.