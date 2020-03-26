Stars reflected what I thought of the whole set and it was well designed and built. anything lego is thought out well. Amazon price was steep so turned elsewhere and it was a bit less on hint e**y. returned and bought from e**y. I have bought a 1989 Batmobile kit that was a MOC kit from non lego parts but its not designed as well as this, the parts on MOC kit didn't fit as good as lego branded bricks. I was thrilled when lego came out with this set, I literally went and looked and saw and bought not realizing the price was better on e**y.