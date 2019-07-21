$199.95
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander 75253 Star Wars Droid Building Set with R2-D2 Robot Toy for Kids to Learn to Code, New 2019 (1,177 Pieces)

by LEGO
4.0 out of 5 stars 34 ratings
  • Kids can learn to code and develop creative problem-solving skills as they play with this interactive and educational STEM toy featuring 3 brick-built LEGO Star Wars droids and over 40 interactive missions and buildable props for creative play
  • This coding toy includes a color & distance sensor, interactive toy motor and Bluetooth Move Hub. Kids can use the 1,177 pieces to build popular Star Wars characters, including R2-D2, Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid to create their own space adventures!
  • Creative kids will love building these STEM robots using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app, attaching tools and weapons to their buildable robots, and bringing them to life to solve missions with the easy-to-use coding environment
  • This learning toy for boys and girls 8+ is a great Christmas or holiday Star Wars gift to help foster coding for kids. This Star Wars toy features unforgettable characters, locations, and music from episodes I-VI of the Star Wars movie saga.
  • R2-D2 measures over 7 inches (20cm) high, 3 inches (10cm) long and 5 inches (14cm) wide, Gonk Droid measures over 7 inches (18cm) high, 6 inches (16cm) long and 3 inches (9cm) wide, Mouse Droid measures over 5 inches (14cm) high, 6 inches (17cm) long and 3 inches (9cm) wide
  • LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander 75253 Star Wars Droid Building Set with R2-D2 Robot Toy for Kids to Learn to Code, New 2019 (1,177 Pieces)
  • LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope 75244 Tantive IV Building Kit, New 2019 (1768 Pieces)
  • LEGO Star Wars Slave l – 20th Anniversary Edition 75243 Building Kit, New 2019 (1007 Pieces)
From the manufacturer

Product description

Introduce creative kids to a rich LEGO brick galaxy of lovable toy droids, exciting missions and coding with the LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander educational coding toy for kids. This interactive buildable robot toy model puts your child in command of 3 app-controlled Star Wars droids: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills. Using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars mobile app, your young commander can build droids to embark on missions by inserting the Bluetooth-controlled Move Hub and using the intuitive drag-and-drop coding environment (visit LEGO.com/devicecheck for a list of compatible devices). After kids learn to code to help build their model robots they can constructs tools, weapons, targets, obstacles and lots more as they progress through over 40 exciting missions – they’ll love it! This great birthday or Christmas Star Wars gift also helps youngsters develop their critical thinking, creative problem-solving and coding skills. Plus, it introduces them to basic engineering through robotics for kids. Kids won't realize how much they've learned as they create space adventures with some of their favorite Star Wars characters!

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Important information

Compare with similar items


LEGO Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda 75255 Yoda Building Model and Collectible Minifigure with Lightsaber, New 2019 (1,771 Pieces)
LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker Posable Building Model, New 2019 (540 Pieces)
LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Betrayal at Cloud City 75222 Building Kit, 2019 (2869 Pieces)
LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Fun Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit for Kids, Award-Winning STEM Learning Toy (847 Pieces)
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter 75249 New Advanced Collectible Starship Model Building Kit, New 2019 (578 Pieces)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (34) 4 out of 5 stars (25) 5 out of 5 stars (27) 5 out of 5 stars (35) 4 out of 5 stars (493) 4 out of 5 stars (19)
Price $199.95 $99.95 $39.99 $331.28 $159.95 $55.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Your Daily Deal Amazon.com Amazon.com
Batteries are Included No No No No No No
Is Assembly Required No No No No No No
Number of Pieces 1,177 1,771 540 2,812 847 578
Sub Brand Star Wars Star Wars TM Star Wars Star Wars Star Wars
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
34 customer ratings
5 star
47%
4 star
27%
3 star
15%
2 star
4%
1 star
7%

Read reviews that mention

32 customer reviews

Randy Wilson
5.0 out of 5 starsThese ARE the droids you are looking for!
July 21, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Joseph Pierre
3.0 out of 5 starsDoes not come with instructions
July 16, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Leonardo BG
3.0 out of 5 starsWhere is the App?!!!
August 6, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Melody Huron
1.0 out of 5 starsNo printed instructions - App does not work with Kindle or Chromebook
August 27, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
C. Deters
5.0 out of 5 starsOnly one motor
July 27, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
C
5.0 out of 5 starsMy son loves it!
August 17, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Dan Sonsthagen
5.0 out of 5 starsLEGOs always a good investment.
August 17, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsIdeal!!!
October 22, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
