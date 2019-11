Product Packaging:Frustration-Free Packaging

Introduce creative kids to a rich LEGO brick galaxy of lovable toy droids, exciting missions and coding with the LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander educational coding toy for kids. This interactive buildable robot toy model puts your child in command of 3 app-controlled Star Wars droids: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills. Using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars mobile app, your young commander can build droids to embark on missions by inserting the Bluetooth-controlled Move Hub and using the intuitive drag-and-drop coding environment (visit LEGO.com/devicecheck for a list of compatible devices). After kids learn to code to help build their model robots they can constructs tools, weapons, targets, obstacles and lots more as they progress through over 40 exciting missions – they’ll love it! This great birthday or Christmas Star Wars gift also helps youngsters develop their critical thinking, creative problem-solving and coding skills. Plus, it introduces them to basic engineering through robotics for kids. Kids won't realize how much they've learned as they create space adventures with some of their favorite Star Wars characters!