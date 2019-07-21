Not Added
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander 75253 Star Wars Droid Building Set with R2-D2 Robot Toy for Kids to Learn to Code, New 2019 (1,177 Pieces)
- Kids can learn to code and develop creative problem-solving skills as they play with this interactive and educational STEM toy featuring 3 brick-built LEGO Star Wars droids and over 40 interactive missions and buildable props for creative play
- This coding toy includes a color & distance sensor, interactive toy motor and Bluetooth Move Hub. Kids can use the 1,177 pieces to build popular Star Wars characters, including R2-D2, Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid to create their own space adventures!
- Creative kids will love building these STEM robots using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app, attaching tools and weapons to their buildable robots, and bringing them to life to solve missions with the easy-to-use coding environment
- This learning toy for boys and girls 8+ is a great Christmas or holiday Star Wars gift to help foster coding for kids. This Star Wars toy features unforgettable characters, locations, and music from episodes I-VI of the Star Wars movie saga.
- R2-D2 measures over 7 inches (20cm) high, 3 inches (10cm) long and 5 inches (14cm) wide, Gonk Droid measures over 7 inches (18cm) high, 6 inches (16cm) long and 3 inches (9cm) wide, Mouse Droid measures over 5 inches (14cm) high, 6 inches (17cm) long and 3 inches (9cm) wide
From the manufacturer
Interactive fun with LEGO Star Wars droids
Boost learning with fun and interactive missions in a familiar Star Wars™ themed universe.
Learning while playing
Youngsters learn coding and critical thinking skills as they build, code and play with 3 iconic LEGO Star Wars droids.
LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander
Detailed, buildable droids
Iconic droid models make for a fun building challenge.
Feature-packed app
Free app has drag & drop coding plus authentic sound & music.
The right tool
Equip the droids with tools and weapons to complete missions
Buildable props
Shoot targets, dodge barriers and much more
An iconic partnership
Building on 20+ years of LEGO Star Wars collaboration.
Quick installation
Bluetooth-controlled Move Hub installs in no time.
Guided building experience
Even younger kids will enjoy the guided building process using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app.
Product description
Introduce creative kids to a rich LEGO brick galaxy of lovable toy droids, exciting missions and coding with the LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander educational coding toy for kids. This interactive buildable robot toy model puts your child in command of 3 app-controlled Star Wars droids: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills. Using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars mobile app, your young commander can build droids to embark on missions by inserting the Bluetooth-controlled Move Hub and using the intuitive drag-and-drop coding environment (visit LEGO.com/devicecheck for a list of compatible devices). After kids learn to code to help build their model robots they can constructs tools, weapons, targets, obstacles and lots more as they progress through over 40 exciting missions – they’ll love it! This great birthday or Christmas Star Wars gift also helps youngsters develop their critical thinking, creative problem-solving and coding skills. Plus, it introduces them to basic engineering through robotics for kids. Kids won't realize how much they've learned as they create space adventures with some of their favorite Star Wars characters!
Customer reviews
Customer images
Here are some things to know before you purchase this:
+ Although the droids and accessories can be constructed independently of each other, they do share one BOOST HUB, which is the power and logic/control unit. This hub can be switched out between the 3 droids with some minor construction. I have no problem with this, as having 3 hubs in this kit would probably raise the price by at least $150.
+This is not your typical LEGO robotics kit. I would call it an INTERACTIVE APP-BASED BUILDING EXPERIENCE. You MUST download the LEGO Star Wars Boost App to use this product. The App almost plays like a LEGO video game--you interact with LEGO Star Wars character to get the building instructions, access the coding platform, and the RC-style controls. (Although after you've unlocked any of these things features you can go directly there in the future.)
+There are no paper instructions, but the in-app instructions are amazing. The builder can actually rotate each step of the build 360 degrees in every direction. As I mentioned above, this is really and APP-BASED experience.
+The box indicates this kit is for ages 8 and up. Kids under 10 or so will probably need adult help. I helped my 7 year old son with the builds, the app, and the programming.
+You MUST use the APP to control the droids. They are pretty nice models for shelf-sitting, but they really come into their own as part of this APP-BASED EXPERIENCE.
In conclusion...APP-BASED EXPERIENCE!!!
That being said, my kids and I built R2-D2 and it was a pretty fun watching them playing around with the controls and having it do their commands. I've updated my review to three stars for the fact that once you finish all the tedious work, the end product makes up for it. Mostly. It's still a garbage application that could have been broken out to JUST doing the portion of controlling the machines once built