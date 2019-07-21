I've bought and built many lego products with my children. When purchasing this, I assumed it was like other lego products that have paper instructions. That is not the case here. Instead you are forced to install an application that is totally intrusive (needs all sorts of device permissions) and does not actually even walk you through to the point of building. Instead it forces you to watch unskippable videos. Once you finally get to the instructions, it's extremely tedious and painful having to hit next after putting one or two pieces together.



That being said, my kids and I built R2-D2 and it was a pretty fun watching them playing around with the controls and having it do their commands. I've updated my review to three stars for the fact that once you finish all the tedious work, the end product makes up for it. Mostly. It's still a garbage application that could have been broken out to JUST doing the portion of controlling the machines once built