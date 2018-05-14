Other Sellers on Amazon
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle 21313 Expert Building Kit, Snap Together Model Ship, Collectible Display Set and Toy for Adults (962 Pieces)
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Builders of all ages will enjoy completing this advanced building set! The detailed ship in a bottle also includes a LEGO brick stand to display it proudly. This is the perfect model for older kids and adults who love miniature model ships!
- This expert model boat building set is built with 962 pieces and features a buildable cork and wax seal element, ship with a captain’s quarters, cannons, mast, crow’s nest, sails and flag, and a display stand with a nameplate.
- This nautical collectible building toy includes a display stand so builders can proudly show their creation. It also comes with an instruction booklet about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers. Builders will love this miniature model ship build.
- LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle model building kit is compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building.
- Bottle on stand measures over 3" (10cm) high, 12” (31cm) wide and 3” (10cm) deep, Ship measures over 3" (8cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide.
From the manufacturer
Add a nautical touch to your LEGO collection!
Build the Ship in a Bottle, designed by LEGO fan Jake Sadovich.
Great for fans of sailing and LEGO building!
LEGO Ship in a Bottle
Authentic details!
Ship includes cannons, crow’s nest, masts, printed sail elements and more.
Great for display!
Includes LEGO brick-built bottle and stand.
Authentic touches make the model!
Base includes nameplate and (non-working) compass.
Product description
Continue a nautical tradition when you build the LEGO Ideas 21313 Ship in a Bottle, featuring a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest and printed sail elements. Place the ship inside the LEGO brick-built bottle with a buildable cork, wax seal element and water-style elements inside, then display the model on the stand featuring the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, built-in ‘compass’ (non-functioning) with compass rose and spinning needle, and globe elements. This construction toy also includes a booklet about the fan creator and LEGO designers of this wonderfully nostalgic set.
This is not a set for kids. There is zero playability. I bought this to put in my office and it immediately was the talk of the job. It’s a perfect size to display on the desk.
I’d highly recommend if you have a place to display it. The build wasn’t too bad except all the clear pieces can be tough to sort through. But it’s worth it and I’d even buy it at full price if I had to do it all over again.
Next on my list is another LEGO Ideas set I voted for - Tron Legacy Light Cycles - when amazon has it back in stock.