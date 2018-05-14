I did not like how this product was so fragile. I have put many Lego architect projects together and those are great. I tried this one because of its novelty. YUCK! The "bottle" is a constant pain. The ship is constructed first and then placed into the bottle. The boat will not snap into its place. It falls apart with any type of force. After reconstructing the boat four times the bricks fall off randomly. The bottle "glass" will fall apart with any real force (touching it or maybe breathing near it). Do not get me started on the bottle neck. It falls off on a whim. The base is the only piece that is constructed to Lego standard. I bought the lighting to go with this thing. Did not get to use it because everything fell apart. Do NOT waste your time or money. Spend it on a Lego architect kit instead