LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280 Building Kit; A Unique Flower Bouquet and Creative Project for Adults, New 2021 (756 Pieces)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Model Name
|Flower Bouquet 10280
|Theme
|Flowers
|Material
|Plastic
|Year
|2020
|Number of Pieces
|756
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|10.32 x 15.04 x 2.78 inches
|Size
|One Size
About this item
- The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included
- This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses
- Let your imagination bloom with customizable elements. Position the petals and leaves, then change the lengths of the stems to create wonderful arrangements for the home
- The LEGO Flower Bouquet set makes a special and unique gift for friends, loved ones, or yourself, at any time of year
- The stems come in a variety of lengths. As a guide, the ‘snapdragon', with its straight stem, measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high
WARNING:
From the manufacturer
Let your imagination bloom
Create a beautiful bouquet from LEGO pieces for a stunning display that never withers.
LEGO Flower Bouquet
Discover your favorite blooms
Varieties include LEGO ‘roses’, ‘daisies’ and ‘asters’.
A range of shapes and colors
15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties.
Plants from plants
Includes elements made from sustainable materials.
A unique gift
Make a change from the usual gifts by surprising a friend or loved one with this LEGO Flower Bouquet.
Inspirational design
In this set, the LEGO designers have created a building experience, with a stunning display piece for flower lovers to enjoy.
Product Description
Giving and receiving beautiful flowers is such a joy. If you’re looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) is an inspired choice. Whether you’re treating a loved one, or are looking for your next creative project, this flower bouquet model building kit lets you relax, unplug and create something wonderful. When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and color to any room. The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container. Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components – all customizable to create a unique display. Most of the flowers have petals that are positionable so you can have fun designing different arrangements. Take the stems apart and recombine to adjust the height and shape of your flowers. Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.
Important information
Safety Information
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
If you've put any Lego sets together in the past, the quality of the individual pieces and the directions will be just what you'd expect: as close to perfect as makes no difference. Everything is sturdy, the colors are vibrant, and they put wonderful thought into every stage of assembly. They even have you weigh down the bottom of the stems so that they aren't too top heavy! The only difficulty is that they're harder to arrange than actual flowers since legos don't bend like real petals, so once you get everything set the way you want you won't want to move the vase too much, but that's to be expected. I really hope they put together other affordable sets like these that I can display around the house. I still can't get over the value for the price compared to their other sets :-)
One thing to note: I'm not sure whether to consider this is a lazily recycled resource or an Easter egg, but Zoom in on those mid-length leaves on the roses. They're pterodactyl wings.
Now what I didn't like as much. I wish the roses could have been designed a little different so the bare lego blocks weren't so visible. They just don't look "finished" like the other flowers. Also, the instruction booklet paper is so glossy and shiny I had to keep tilting it up so I could see it. So much glare from my overhead light. And the black background, wow. Some of the darker pieces just disappeared into the background. I had to struggle to see what the piece was. This one is a pretty quick and easy build so it wasn't that big of a deal but had it been more involved im pretty sure it would have gotten really tedious and not as enjoyable as I like legos to be. I think I read somewhere they are doing away with the black background in their booklets? That would help a lot!
By Daniella Avalos on January 3, 2021
Still, cute to have and a fun way to spend an evening.
By Decembers on January 10, 2021
Still, cute to have and a fun way to spend an evening.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Brazil on June 6, 2021
Reviewed in Brazil on March 9, 2021
Reviewed in Brazil on July 17, 2021