First of all, thank you LEGO, for designing such a classic set with a combination of beauty and functionality.



This is our family's 1st LEGO purchase in the NEW YEAR of 2021. But honestly, as a mother of 2 young kids who also works full time, I rarely have the time or interest in buying any entertaining toys, except for the little ones. However, not the case with this set. The moment my eyes laid on its box in a brick and mortar retail store, I knew this is the New Year gift I would adore, by and for myself — a bouquet made of legos, with vivid colors and a variety of plants. Whoever came out of this theme of design, you knew what ladies in their 30s need in a long weekend, during quarantine…



The bouquet consists of 6 kinds of flowers: Rose, Snapdragon, Lavender, Aster, Common daisy, and California poppy. Additionally, there are a few various plants that came with these flowers. The true color of the flowers matches the package, except the Rose. Rather than a golden shimmer you see from the box, the rose petals are in light beige. Less glam but still lovely and classic to our taste.



It took us about 3.5 hours to complete the set (we made an instruction video out of the process. So you may complete it faster whiteout the hassle of video taking and the preparation process. My 8-year-old daughter can’t resist the temptation of building it together with me. Even though she was intimidated by the 18+ age recommendation on the box at the beginning, she finally agreed that this set’s difficulty level is moderate, or fairly easy compared to the amusement park LEGO set she constructed independently 2 years ago. So, parents, please ignore the “18+” age recommendation and go ahead with this set for your kids or yourselves!



Which are our favorite designs out of the bouquet? It’s really hard to judge as every single piece of the flowers is uniquely beautiful! Placing them in a clear vase created a life-like look. Our both kids and even my husband wowed over the final masterpiece and commented that this set is well worth the purchase price and time spent. As described in the instruction manual booklet, it is such a “relaxing and rewarding building experience that provides you with a bright, joyful and distinct display piece”!



A special secret came with the set? About 80 out of 756 pieces in this LEGO set are made from a plant based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane. This is a mission made by LEGO to make their bricks from sustainable sources by 2030. Why do we call it a secret? Because this is only explained in the instruction manual. Not a single word is mentioned in the box. If not read carefully, people can easily overlook it without knowing. BRAVO Lego!