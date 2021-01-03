$49.38
LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280 Building Kit; A Unique Flower Bouquet and Creative Project for Adults, New 2021 (756 Pieces)

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included
  • This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses
  • Let your imagination bloom with customizable elements. Position the petals and leaves, then change the lengths of the stems to create wonderful arrangements for the home
  • The LEGO Flower Bouquet set makes a special and unique gift for friends, loved ones, or yourself, at any time of year
  • The stems come in a variety of lengths. As a guide, the ‘snapdragon', with its straight stem, measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the manufacturer

Product Description

Giving and receiving beautiful flowers is such a joy. If you’re looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) is an inspired choice. Whether you’re treating a loved one, or are looking for your next creative project, this flower bouquet model building kit lets you relax, unplug and create something wonderful. When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and color to any room. The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container. Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components – all customizable to create a unique display. Most of the flowers have petals that are positionable so you can have fun designing different arrangements. Take the stems apart and recombine to adjust the height and shape of your flowers. Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.

Important information

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
2,927 global ratings
5 star
92%
4 star
5%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars They're everything I had hoped for!
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars They're everything I had hoped for!
By Amazon Customer on January 3, 2021
I don't remember the last time I saw something that married the words "adult" and "nerd" so gorgeously! I ordered these the day they were made available (just good dumb luck that I was searching up Lego sets on New Years Day) and ordered them immediately. Now that I've put them all together they're just as beautiful as the pictures, and I couldn't be happier. Took three hours or so to get them all together and arranged as you see in the pictures.

If you've put any Lego sets together in the past, the quality of the individual pieces and the directions will be just what you'd expect: as close to perfect as makes no difference. Everything is sturdy, the colors are vibrant, and they put wonderful thought into every stage of assembly. They even have you weigh down the bottom of the stems so that they aren't too top heavy! The only difficulty is that they're harder to arrange than actual flowers since legos don't bend like real petals, so once you get everything set the way you want you won't want to move the vase too much, but that's to be expected. I really hope they put together other affordable sets like these that I can display around the house. I still can't get over the value for the price compared to their other sets :-)

One thing to note: I'm not sure whether to consider this is a lazily recycled resource or an Easter egg, but Zoom in on those mid-length leaves on the roses. They're pterodactyl wings.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
90 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Saydorepeat
5.0 out of 5 stars Never buy your wife flowers again!
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Never buy your wife flowers again!
By Saydorepeat on January 8, 2021
The headline might have oversold it a bit, but these are great. My wife gets a decor piece. I get more LEGO in my house, this is a win-win for us. They look every bit as good in person as they do on the box. It was a bit of a challenge to find the right container for them since we don't have a ton of vases. This pitcher was a little too tall so we filled it up a little with extra LEGO pieces we had.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Crystal T.
5.0 out of 5 stars Love at the first sight --- An indeed relaxing and rewarding LEGO experience.
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2021
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Love at the first sight --- An indeed relaxing and rewarding LEGO experience.
By Crystal T. on January 2, 2021
First of all, thank you LEGO, for designing such a classic set with a combination of beauty and functionality.

This is our family's 1st LEGO purchase in the NEW YEAR of 2021. But honestly, as a mother of 2 young kids who also works full time, I rarely have the time or interest in buying any entertaining toys, except for the little ones. However, not the case with this set. The moment my eyes laid on its box in a brick and mortar retail store, I knew this is the New Year gift I would adore, by and for myself — a bouquet made of legos, with vivid colors and a variety of plants. Whoever came out of this theme of design, you knew what ladies in their 30s need in a long weekend, during quarantine…

The bouquet consists of 6 kinds of flowers: Rose, Snapdragon, Lavender, Aster, Common daisy, and California poppy. Additionally, there are a few various plants that came with these flowers. The true color of the flowers matches the package, except the Rose. Rather than a golden shimmer you see from the box, the rose petals are in light beige. Less glam but still lovely and classic to our taste.

It took us about 3.5 hours to complete the set (we made an instruction video out of the process. So you may complete it faster whiteout the hassle of video taking and the preparation process. My 8-year-old daughter can’t resist the temptation of building it together with me. Even though she was intimidated by the 18+ age recommendation on the box at the beginning, she finally agreed that this set’s difficulty level is moderate, or fairly easy compared to the amusement park LEGO set she constructed independently 2 years ago. So, parents, please ignore the “18+” age recommendation and go ahead with this set for your kids or yourselves!

Which are our favorite designs out of the bouquet? It’s really hard to judge as every single piece of the flowers is uniquely beautiful! Placing them in a clear vase created a life-like look. Our both kids and even my husband wowed over the final masterpiece and commented that this set is well worth the purchase price and time spent. As described in the instruction manual booklet, it is such a “relaxing and rewarding building experience that provides you with a bright, joyful and distinct display piece”!

A special secret came with the set? About 80 out of 756 pieces in this LEGO set are made from a plant based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane. This is a mission made by LEGO to make their bricks from sustainable sources by 2030. Why do we call it a secret? Because this is only explained in the instruction manual. Not a single word is mentioned in the box. If not read carefully, people can easily overlook it without knowing. BRAVO Lego!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
59 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
lisa green
5.0 out of 5 stars I love them except for...
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars I love them except for...
By lisa green on April 9, 2021
I mostly love these flowers. The quality is 100% as always with lego. and who doesn't love flowers? The instructions were easy to follow and have a short bio on each flower type. They look lovely although I think a taller vase would work better than what I have. I think I'll also invest in one of those flower arranging sponge blocks so I can control the height of the individual flowers so they can be seen better.

Now what I didn't like as much. I wish the roses could have been designed a little different so the bare lego blocks weren't so visible. They just don't look "finished" like the other flowers. Also, the instruction booklet paper is so glossy and shiny I had to keep tilting it up so I could see it. So much glare from my overhead light. And the black background, wow. Some of the darker pieces just disappeared into the background. I had to struggle to see what the piece was. This one is a pretty quick and easy build so it wasn't that big of a deal but had it been more involved im pretty sure it would have gotten really tedious and not as enjoyable as I like legos to be. I think I read somewhere they are doing away with the black background in their booklets? That would help a lot!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jonas
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Daniella Avalos
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous
By Daniella Avalos on January 3, 2021
Honestly, this was the best purchase I’ve made in a while. Super fun to build and very pretty too!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Decembers
4.0 out of 5 stars Not as fun as the bonsai
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Not as fun as the bonsai
By Decembers on January 10, 2021
Goes quickly, even with the number of pieces in the kit. However, the instructions are not the most logical, so if you are familiar with LEGO you will probably have a better time of it if you look at the pieces and figure out the order of operations yourself.

Still, cute to have and a fun way to spend an evening.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Hodric
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo!
Reviewed in Brazil on June 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo!
Reviewed in Brazil on June 6, 2021
Muito divertido de montar, e o resultado é bonito e diferente, pois combina planta com temática geek. O capricho nos movimentos das pétalas e folhas é elogiável. Só achei que foi muito rápido para concluir. Usei um decanter como vaso que também comprei aqui na Amazon.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
20 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Marcos Guimarães
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente!
Reviewed in Brazil on March 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente!
Reviewed in Brazil on March 9, 2021
Estou muito satisfeito! O set é maravilhoso e a experiência de montar foi ótima. O produto montado serve muito como um enfeite de centro de mesa.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Colin Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars Great
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 3, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Mr j love
5.0 out of 5 stars Good fun to build
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 4, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Alvaro Pereira
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo e moderno buquê de flores !
Reviewed in Brazil on July 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo e moderno buquê de flores !
Reviewed in Brazil on July 17, 2021
A entrega do produto foo bem rapida. A beleza desse Lego entao, nem se fala. Nao sabia que Lego tinha dentre os seus produtos um buquê de flores. No início estava cetico e confesso que achei que poderia ficar artificial. Ocorre que ao montar esse set, percebi cada detalhe do design das flores. Encantador e surpreendente ! Recomendo !
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
7 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English