LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 Building Kit, Toy for Kids and Any Star Wars Fan Featuring Buildable The Mandalorian and The Child Figures, New 2020 (295 Pieces)

4.8 out of 5 stars 1,208 ratings
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans and creative kids will love building their own LEGO BrickHeadz versions of the Child and The Mandalorian (75317), recreating authentic details to create a cool display
  • The Mandalorian buildable LEGO figure has signature weapons – a blaster rifle clipped on the back and a blaster pistol in hand – to spark memories of thrilling Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes
  • Youngsters will love the Child building toy with adjustable ears for different expressions, and its hoverpram ‘floating’ on a transparent LEGO element; Both construction models have baseplates for display
  • This 295-piece LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars building toy makes an awesome birthday present, holiday gift or anytime surprise for Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans and LEGO builders aged 10 and up
  • The Mandalorian measures 3” (8cm) tall and the Child and hoverpram building toy measures 3” (8cm) high – they won't take up too much space but are sure to make a big impression wherever they are displayed
Frequently bought together

  • LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 Building Kit, Toy for Kids and Any Star Wars Fan Featuring Buildable The Mandalorian and The Child Figures, New 2020 (295 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Any Fan of Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Series, New 2020 (102 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Building Kit, New 2020 (1,023 Pieces)
Product description

Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating' on 4 transparent LEGO elements. A great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection, this awesome construction toy is fun to build solo or with friends and family, and each of the buildable LEGO figures has a baseplate to create an eye-catching display. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the legendary Star Wars universe since 1999. LEGO Star Wars is now its most successful theme offering a huge variety of birthday, holiday and surprise gift ideas to delight all ages.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Important information

Safety Information

No

Customer Questions & Answers
