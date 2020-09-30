Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating' on 4 transparent LEGO elements. A great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection, this awesome construction toy is fun to build solo or with friends and family, and each of the buildable LEGO figures has a baseplate to create an eye-catching display. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the legendary Star Wars universe since 1999. LEGO Star Wars is now its most successful theme offering a huge variety of birthday, holiday and surprise gift ideas to delight all ages.