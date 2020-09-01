5.0 out of 5 stars Satisfying build for children and adults

By Leo on September 1, 2020

I’m a long time LEGO fan and this very satisfying build took me right back in time to my childhood. So far, I’m working on the body of the ship, and just the body alone is comprised of hundreds of bricks. No large pieces; which is such a huge plus in my opinion, because later on I might want to use the pieces to create another design of my own.



I have had to really think through some of the more complex parts of the build; as well, so I think this LEGO model is a great project for sharpening problem solving skills for adults and children. I also think it will be a good project for parents and children to work on together.



Over all, I gave this LEGO project a 5 star rating, for build satisfaction, for playability, and for imagination.