- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
90% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
93% positive over last 12 months
Not Added
LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 Building Playset for Kids who Love Pirates and Model Ships, Makes a Great Gift for Children who Like Creative Play and Adventures, New 2020 (1,260 Pieces)
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|LEGO
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|18.9 x 14.88 x 3.7 inches
|Number of Pieces
|1260
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- LEGO Creator 3in1’s Pirate Ship 31109 set encourages kids’ creative play, featuring 3 models in 1: A classic Pirate Ship, rustic Pirates’ Inn and mysterious Skull Island. Building and rebuilding keeps the play going
- Kids can stretch their building and creativity skills with the super-detailed Pirate Ship toy, visit the Pirates' Inn for a bite, explore Skull Island or create a totally new model
- This set gives 3 options for building: A LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109, Pirates’ Inn or Skull Island, to play with solo or combine with other sets; The set also has 3 minifigures for extra play possibilities
- Any fan of creative play and building will love this awesome set; The realistic Pirate Ship, Pirates' Inn and Skull Island models work as a great gift for boys and girls aged 9+
- The pirate ship measures over 14” (37cm) high, 18” (46cm) long and 7” (19cm) wide, meaning this thrilling toy is full of awesome details and big enough for serious solo and group play fun
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the brand
Let your imagination soar!
LEGO sets are one of the first toys a child plays with when growing up and this love of the building spans the test of time and age.
From the manufacturer
3 unique pirate adventures with LEGO bricks
Young swashbucklers can push their imaginations with 1 of 3 pirate-themed models: A Pirate Ship, Pirates’ Inn or Skull Island.
Thrilling, sea-faring discoveries await!
Aspiring pirates can choose 1 of the 3 models to build and play out their own creative stories on land or the high seas.
LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship
|
|
|
|
Working cannons
Fire the cannons at enemy ships, no matter where they are.
|
Pirates´ resting place on land
Hide the gold in the Pirates' Inn's secret hidey-hole.
|
Versatile Skull Island
A handle lets kids open and close the skull for more fun.
Fun to build and hours of play
Easy-to-follow building instructions let kids build, rebuild, reimagine and enjoy all sorts of daring pirate adventures.
3 separate building possibilities in 1 set
Kids with a love of pirate life get endless play possibilities when building the Pirate Ship, Pirates' Inn or Skull Island.
Product description
The high seas are calling! Swashbuckling adventures await pirate fans in the LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 toy. This awesome, detailed set features a pirate ship with moving sails, cannons and a cabin with opening roof and sides, 3 minifigures, buildable figures including a shark and a parrot, plus lots of other brick-built details and cool accessories to jump-start play. At least 3 different build-and-play experiences are possible with this LEGO Creator 3in1 toy set. Kids can build a Pirate Ship, then rebuild it into the Pirates’ Inn or a creepy Skull Island. Or they can let their creativity loose and design something new. LEGO Creator 3in1 sets offer kids different models that are realistic and encourage imaginative play. The models give endless building and play opportunities while helping to spark creativity in children of all ages. The awesome toy sets also make presents for kids.
Important information
Safety Information
No
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I have had to really think through some of the more complex parts of the build; as well, so I think this LEGO model is a great project for sharpening problem solving skills for adults and children. I also think it will be a good project for parents and children to work on together.
Over all, I gave this LEGO project a 5 star rating, for build satisfaction, for playability, and for imagination.
By Leo on September 1, 2020
I have had to really think through some of the more complex parts of the build; as well, so I think this LEGO model is a great project for sharpening problem solving skills for adults and children. I also think it will be a good project for parents and children to work on together.
Over all, I gave this LEGO project a 5 star rating, for build satisfaction, for playability, and for imagination.
By Jessica Linkins on November 9, 2020
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Mexico on February 18, 2021