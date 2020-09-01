$99.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Tuesday, June 8 Details
In Stock.
$$99.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$99.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate ... has been added to your Cart
New (16) from
$99.90 & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
$99.90
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Club Bricks
Sold by: Club Bricks
(33 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$99.90
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Angel Seller
Sold by: Angel Seller
(34316 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
Only 20 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 Building Playset for Kids who Love Pirates and Model Ships, Makes a Great Gift for Children who Like Creative Play and Adventures, New 2020 (1,260 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 1,306 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "lego 31109"
Price: $99.95 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Frustration-Free Packaging

Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Educational Objective Creative Thinking
Item Dimensions LxWxH 18.9 x 14.88 x 3.7 inches
Number of Pieces 1260

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • LEGO Creator 3in1’s Pirate Ship 31109 set encourages kids’ creative play, featuring 3 models in 1: A classic Pirate Ship, rustic Pirates’ Inn and mysterious Skull Island. Building and rebuilding keeps the play going
  • Kids can stretch their building and creativity skills with the super-detailed Pirate Ship toy, visit the Pirates' Inn for a bite, explore Skull Island or create a totally new model
  • This set gives 3 options for building: A LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109, Pirates’ Inn or Skull Island, to play with solo or combine with other sets; The set also has 3 minifigures for extra play possibilities
  • Any fan of creative play and building will love this awesome set; The realistic Pirate Ship, Pirates' Inn and Skull Island models work as a great gift for boys and girls aged 9+
  • The pirate ship measures over 14” (37cm) high, 18” (46cm) long and 7” (19cm) wide, meaning this thrilling toy is full of awesome details and big enough for serious solo and group play fun
New (16) from $99.90 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 Building Playset for Kids who Love Pirates and Model Ships, Makes a Great Gift for Children who Like Creative Play and Adventures, New 2020 (1,260 Pieces)
  • +
  • Captain Jack Sparrow (Hat & Jacket) - LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean Minifigur
  • +
  • BRIKSMAX Led Lighting Kit for Pirate Ship - Compatible with Lego 31109 Building Blocks Model- Not Include The Lego Set
Total price: $145.92
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. New Releases
    LEGO DUPLO Construction Wrecking Ball Demolition 10932 Toy for Preschool Kids; Building and Imagi...
    LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 Building Playset for Kids who Love Pirates and Model Ships, M...
    LEGO Friends Beach House 41428 Building Kit; Sparks Hours of Summer Adventure Play, New 2020 (444...

    LEGO NEW Releases

    Visit the Store

  3. Best Sellers
    LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 Castle Model Building Kit With Harry Potter Figures Gryff...
    LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon 75257 Starship Model Building Kit and Min...
    LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Build Your Own Creative Toys, Kids Building Kit (790 ...

    LEGO Best Sellers

    Visit the Store

  4. Shop by Age
    LEGO DUPLO Town World Animals 10907 Building Bricks, Toy Animal Set for Toddlers includes Whales,...
    LEGO Friends Nature Glamping 41392 Building Kit; Includes LEGO Friends Mia, a Mini-Doll Tent and ...
    LEGO NINJAGO Skull Sorcerer’s Dungeons 71722 Dungeon Playset Building Toy for Kids Featuring Buil...

    Shop by Age

    Visit the Store

  5. Shop by Theme
    LEGO Architecture Collection: The White House 21054 Model Building Kit, Creative Building Set for...
    LEGO DOTS Pineapple Pencil Holder 41906 DIY Craft Decorations Kit, A Fun Craft kit for Kids who L...
    LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit, Interactive Set Featuri...

    Shop by Theme

    Visit the Store

  6. Shop by Interest
    LEGO Ideas 21320 Dinosaur Fossils Building Kit (910 Pieces)
    LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation 41168 Disney Jewelry Box Building Kit with Elsa...
    LEGO Art The Beatles 31198 Collectible Building Kit; An Inspiring Art Set for Adults that Encoura...

    Shop by Interest

    Visit the Store

Next page

From the manufacturer

31109

3 unique pirate adventures with LEGO bricks

Young swashbucklers can push their imaginations with 1 of 3 pirate-themed models: A Pirate Ship, Pirates’ Inn or Skull Island.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Style:Frustration-Free Packaging

The high seas are calling! Swashbuckling adventures await pirate fans in the LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 toy. This awesome, detailed set features a pirate ship with moving sails, cannons and a cabin with opening roof and sides, 3 minifigures, buildable figures including a shark and a parrot, plus lots of other brick-built details and cool accessories to jump-start play. At least 3 different build-and-play experiences are possible with this LEGO Creator 3in1 toy set. Kids can build a Pirate Ship, then rebuild it into the Pirates’ Inn or a creepy Skull Island. Or they can let their creativity loose and design something new. LEGO Creator 3in1 sets offer kids different models that are realistic and encourage imaginative play. The models give endless building and play opportunities while helping to spark creativity in children of all ages. The awesome toy sets also make presents for kids.

Product information

Style:Frustration-Free Packaging

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

No

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
1,306 global ratings
5 star
94%
4 star
4%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Leo
5.0 out of 5 stars Satisfying build for children and adults
Reviewed in the United States on September 1, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Satisfying build for children and adults
By Leo on September 1, 2020
I’m a long time LEGO fan and this very satisfying build took me right back in time to my childhood. So far, I’m working on the body of the ship, and just the body alone is comprised of hundreds of bricks. No large pieces; which is such a huge plus in my opinion, because later on I might want to use the pieces to create another design of my own.

I have had to really think through some of the more complex parts of the build; as well, so I think this LEGO model is a great project for sharpening problem solving skills for adults and children. I also think it will be a good project for parents and children to work on together.

Over all, I gave this LEGO project a 5 star rating, for build satisfaction, for playability, and for imagination.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Isaac
5.0 out of 5 stars A great gift for my nephew
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
James Mackey
5.0 out of 5 stars Lego toys have always been a child’s pursuit
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jenn
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing, especially for a 3-in-1...
Reviewed in the United States on March 1, 2021
Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jessica Linkins
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute and fun.... even for adults
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute and fun.... even for adults
By Jessica Linkins on November 9, 2020
We love legos
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Matthew Madrid
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and fun to build
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2021
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kelley
5.0 out of 5 stars Great lego set
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Diana Hadjibekian
5.0 out of 5 stars Great toys
Reviewed in the United States on September 13, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Gina
5.0 out of 5 stars Such a great gift
Reviewed in Canada on December 10, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Bench
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente set de lego!
Reviewed in Mexico on February 18, 2021
Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente set de lego!
Reviewed in Mexico on February 18, 2021
Un gran set de lego que tiene una buena complejidad para armar para un niño de 7-9 años y ya armado es un gran juguete con la mayoría de los legos. A mi hija le encantó!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Zacharias Family
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing 3N1 Lego Set.
Reviewed in Canada on March 7, 2021
Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Jorge DGS
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy divertido!!!
Reviewed in Mexico on May 12, 2021
Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
D Pilgrim
3.0 out of 5 stars lego Box was damaged
Reviewed in Canada on May 27, 2021
Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

Highly rated by customers

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page