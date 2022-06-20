$229.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, August 8
Or fastest delivery Thursday, August 4. Order within 11 hrs 59 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$229.95","priceAmount":229.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"229","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"y4Rl4ghMIYMeRFk55HkFiSXAu66EyIFEhwqfz8Kuz2xTNxBPIK37bJ7USQm3QjWIohmS5qQmzLoDE5azT22Yi5ah%2FBvsd1euiFfNuXSfTJetDpPjwH%2BvG1F2fx%2F6g48NTJWbG5aVPZlTKtXK4s9Iww%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$229.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$229.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
LEGO Ideas The Globe 2133... has been added to your Cart
New (3) from
$229.95  & FREE Shipping.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Ideas The Globe 21332 Building Set; Build-and-Display Model for Adults; Vintage-Style Spinning Earth Globe; Home Decor Gift (2,585 Pieces), Multicolor

4.8 out of 5 stars 61 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "lego globe"
$229.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Enhance your purchase

Color Multicolor
Material Plastic
Brand LEGO
Theme Movie
Item Dimensions LxWxH 14.88 x 18.9 x 4.41 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Spinning Earth globe model for display Explore the world as you build this The Globe (21332) set, a detailed LEGO Ideas replica of a vintage Earth globe
  • Authentic spinning movement. Two LEGO worlds collide to build this globe, with LEGO Technic elements to recreate the classic, spinning axis and LEGO System bricks to replicate the spherical shape
  • Glow in the dark decoration. Light up the room with decorated tiles displaying the names of continents and oceans
  • Buildable ship and compass icons. Build vintage style ship and compass icons to attach to the globe, and affix ‘The Earth’ nameplate to the base for a finishing touch
  • Gift idea for adults. Treat yourself or give this 2,585 piece LEGO Earth globe model as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift for someone passionate about travel, geography, arts or decoration
  • Target gender: unisex
New (3) from $229.95 & FREE Shipping.
Amazon Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Sign up now

Buy it with

  • LEGO Ideas The Globe 21332 Building Set; Build-and-Display Model for Adults; Vintage-Style Spinning Earth Globe; Home Decor G
  • +
  • LEGO Ideas Typewriter 21327 Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Writers (2,079 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Kit; Meaningful, Collectible Wall Art for DIY and Map Enthusiasts; New 2021 (11,695 Pieces)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Discover similar items

<$25 $25 - $50 $50 - $100 $100 - $200 >$200
& Up & Up & Up & Up
Birth to 24 Months 2 to 4 Years 5 to 7 Years 8 to 13 Years 14 Years & Up
24 & Under 25 to 49 50 to 99 100 to 199 200 to 299 300 to 499 500 to 999 1000 & Above
K'NEX JOYIN QLT QIAOLETONG PicassoTiles Mould King EP EXERCISE N PLAY General Jim's VONADO LEGO Eske Kouri HMANE JEKCA Generic Mega Géneric
Battery Operated Easy Storage Non Toxic Rechargeable
Analytical Skill Cognitive Flexibility Color Recognition Concentration Construction Skills Counting Skills Creative Thinking Critical Thinking Dexterity Divergent Thinking Emotional Intelligence Engineering Skills Hand-Eye Coordination Imagination Development Intellectual Curiosity Intelligence Development Language Skills Letter Recognition Logical Thinking Math Skills Motor Skills Patience Skills Patterning Problem Solving Skills Reading Comprehension Role Play Scientific Thinking Shape Recognition Social Skills Sorting Skills Spatial Reasoning Stacking Skills STEM Tactile Skills Team Building Skills Visual Development
Alphabet Animal Architecture Comics Fantasy Floral Forest Movie Occasion Robot Superhero TV Show Vehicle Video Games Village
Clear All
No results available. Please adjust the filters and try again.
No more recommendations. Try adjusting your filters.
Less like this
LEGO Monkie Kid: Monkie Kid’s Cloud Jet 80008 Aircraft Toy Building Kit (529 Pieces)
281
$49 List: $59.99
Less like this
LEGO City ice Breaker Ship 60062
132
$358 Was: $395.00
Less like this
Pirate Ship Building Set Toy Boats and Ships Construction Toy Xmas Gifts Boys Present for 6-12 Year Old, 167pcs
39
$20 List: $29.99
Less like this
LEGO Friends Olivia’s Heart Box 41357 Building Kit (85 Pieces) (Discontinued by Manufacturer)
116
$13
Less like this
LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu Burst - Lloyd 70687 Ninja Playset Building Kit Featuring Ninja Action Figure (48 Pieces)
1590
$17
Less like this
LEGO Disney Raya and The Heart Palace 43181 Imaginative Toy Building Kit; Makes a Unique Disney Gift for Kids Who Love Palaces and Adventures with Disney Characters, New 2021 (610 Pieces)
473
$73
Less like this
LEGO Star Wars: Mini Collector (4488)
7
$79
Less like this
KRE-O Battleship U.S.S. Missouri Set (38977)(Discontinued by manufacturer)
314
$189
Less like this
LEGO City Police Patrol Boat 60129
185
$139
Less like this
Architecture Taj Mahal Micro Blocks 3950 Pieces Model Building Kit, Creative Building Set for Adults, for Any Hobbyists New
59
$47
Less like this
LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu Burst - Kai 70686 NINJAGO Accessory Set Building Kit Featuring Ninja Minifigure (48 Pieces)
1157
$16
Less like this
LEGO 76016 Superheroes Spider-Helicopter Rescue
155
$83

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product Description

Where do you want to go today? Dream of your next travel destination as you build The Globe (21332). Created by a fan-designer and brought to the world by the LEGO Ideas team, this display model recreates the spinning movement of a vintage Earth globe with the help of LEGO Technic elements and features glow-in-the-dark tiles decorated with the names of continents and oceans. There are buildable ship and compass icons, plus ‘The Earth’ nameplate to complete a charming centerpiece to enhance the decor of any home or office. A journey of 2,585 pieces starts with a single brick, and illustrated instructions are included to guide every step of your building adventure. This collectible model makes the best gift for yourself or travel-loving friends. Welcome to LEGO sets for adults a zone of zen for focused, hands-on creative building. From the wonders of the world to movie magic, pop culture icons and more, there is a LEGO set waiting for you.

Important information

Safety Information

No

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

21332

Beautiful and timeless decorative model

Feed your wanderlust as you build and display this intricately detailed LEGO Ideas version of a vintage Earth Globe.

21332

The whole world in your hands

Embark on a joyful and rewarding creative journey with this complex 2,585-piece LEGO building set.

21332

Decorative flourishes

Attach buildable ship and compass icons and ‘The Earth’ nameplate to complete an eye-catching centerpiece.

21332

Delightful gift idea for adults

This detailed model measures over 16 in. (40 cm) high and makes a fine gift for any travel enthusiast.

What's in the box

  • LEGO Building Elements

    • Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    61 global ratings
    5 star
    		91%
    4 star
    		4%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star 0% (0%) 0%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Lisa
    5.0 out of 5 stars Cool peice to put together
    Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Shelby A
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great build!
    Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    R. Hruschka
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing engineering.
    Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Andy Tilton
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great detail in set
    Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Yuki Y
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great product as a gift
    Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Yuki Y
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great product as a gift
    Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2022
    I definitely love this product. It is great as a gift. I assembled it with my friends, which was really a good time. Not very difficult, we only used 3 hours.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Megan
    4.0 out of 5 stars Very good end result.
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Gina M.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
    Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2022
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Mat
    1.0 out of 5 stars Really boring even for my 4 year old
    Reviewed in Canada on July 26, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    heping
    3.0 out of 5 stars Shipped in orginal Lego box with no cover box
    Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    heping
    3.0 out of 5 stars Shipped in orginal Lego box with no cover box
    Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2022
    it was a gift for my friend's boy and yet not only the stiker is right on the box but also the box is beat up.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    Report abuse