LEGO Ideas The Globe 21332 Building Set; Build-and-Display Model for Adults; Vintage-Style Spinning Earth Globe; Home Decor Gift (2,585 Pieces), Multicolor
|Color
|Multicolor
|Material
|Plastic
|Brand
|LEGO
|Theme
|Movie
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|14.88 x 18.9 x 4.41 inches
About this item
- Spinning Earth globe model for display Explore the world as you build this The Globe (21332) set, a detailed LEGO Ideas replica of a vintage Earth globe
- Authentic spinning movement. Two LEGO worlds collide to build this globe, with LEGO Technic elements to recreate the classic, spinning axis and LEGO System bricks to replicate the spherical shape
- Glow in the dark decoration. Light up the room with decorated tiles displaying the names of continents and oceans
- Buildable ship and compass icons. Build vintage style ship and compass icons to attach to the globe, and affix ‘The Earth’ nameplate to the base for a finishing touch
- Gift idea for adults. Treat yourself or give this 2,585 piece LEGO Earth globe model as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift for someone passionate about travel, geography, arts or decoration
- Target gender: unisex
Product Description
Where do you want to go today? Dream of your next travel destination as you build The Globe (21332). Created by a fan-designer and brought to the world by the LEGO Ideas team, this display model recreates the spinning movement of a vintage Earth globe with the help of LEGO Technic elements and features glow-in-the-dark tiles decorated with the names of continents and oceans. There are buildable ship and compass icons, plus ‘The Earth’ nameplate to complete a charming centerpiece to enhance the decor of any home or office. A journey of 2,585 pieces starts with a single brick, and illustrated instructions are included to guide every step of your building adventure. This collectible model makes the best gift for yourself or travel-loving friends. Welcome to LEGO sets for adults a zone of zen for focused, hands-on creative building. From the wonders of the world to movie magic, pop culture icons and more, there is a LEGO set waiting for you.
From the manufacturer
Beautiful and timeless decorative model
Feed your wanderlust as you build and display this intricately detailed LEGO Ideas version of a vintage Earth Globe.
The whole world in your hands
Embark on a joyful and rewarding creative journey with this complex 2,585-piece LEGO building set.
LEGO Ideas The Globe
|
|
|
|
Make it glow
The continent and ocean nameplates glow in the dark.
|
Authentic spinning movement
Use clever building techniques to make the spinning axis.
|
Lots of details to discover
Build, display, spin and explore.
Decorative flourishes
Attach buildable ship and compass icons and ‘The Earth’ nameplate to complete an eye-catching centerpiece.
Delightful gift idea for adults
This detailed model measures over 16 in. (40 cm) high and makes a fine gift for any travel enthusiast.
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2022
Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2022