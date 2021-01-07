When I first saw this kit, I realized that I needed to build one and display it somewhere in my family's home. The fact that it has working parts and can be "played" was incidental for the most part. I love building LEGO kits and this one went together easily with the usual easily-followed directions.

I have to say that the recent spate of new LEGO kits requiring use of an app is disturbing. For me, the fact that LEGO kits are not computer or app based is not just a plus but almost a requirement. In part this is because I'm a bit old fashioned but its primarily because I not only don't own a SmartPhone or cellular phone of any kind, I have a medical condition with makes it preferable that the cell-revolution never happened and means that even at the best of times I suffer a condition akin to severe seasickness. While the functionality was just a small reason why I purchased this kit, it's simply another reminder that I'm quickly being disenfranchised from a lot of other pleasures, such as travel (I can't fly not because I can't bear the plane but because I can't be in an airport for more than a few minutes before losing all sense of direction and balance).

Regardless, if you have a real music-lover in your life, especially of keyboards, and that person is an avid LEGO fan, then this kit is for you or them!

Once constructed, the resulting model is one of the sturdiest and most satisfying builds I've experienced in a while. Though the kit says "18+" I think there may be kids as young as 12 with the patience to put one of these together. They just might not appreciate the fantastic engineering which went into making the thing actually work like a classic Player Piano. I wonder if there is a way to make it run without the app? That would be a real achievement!