LEGO Ideas Grand Piano 21323 Model Building Kit, Build Your Own Playable Grand Piano, an Exciting DIY Project for The Pianist, Musician, Music-Lover or Hobbyist in Your Life (3,662 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Model Name
|Grand Piano 21323
|Theme
|Music
|Material
|Plastic
|Year
|2021
|Number of Pieces
|3662
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|22.91 x 14.88 x 6.3 inches
|Size
|One Size
About this item
- Drum roll please as we proudly introduce the first-ever, playable LEGO Grand Piano; Experience the hands-on pleasure of creating a highly sophisticated LEGO concert piano model and then play beautiful music with it
- The LEGO Ideas Grand Piano (21323) has a removable 25-key keyboard, authentic hammer action, moving dampers and pedal, and motor; Combined with the LEGO Powered Up app, you can play a tune yourself or automatically
- Revel in the authentic design details of this beautiful model, from the top lid that can be propped up just like a real grand piano’s, to the opening fallboard and piano leg wheels, plus a height adjustable bench
- If you are looking for a creative DIY project, this 3,662-piece model building kit is ideal for you; So, take some time out and click your stress away with a rewarding challenge that will leave you feeling revitalized
- The piano measures over 8.5” (22.5cm) high, 12” (30.5cm) wide and 13.5” (35.5cm) deep when closed; A stylish item for your home or workplace, it also makes a cool gift for musicians, music-lovers, pianists and hobbyists
From the manufacturer
The first-ever LEGO Grand Piano!
Build your own highly sophisticated, fully articulated, LEGO brick version of a grand piano.
Create a LEGO masterpiece
Access the free LEGO Powered Up app to play a tune on this innovative, motorized piano or listen to a selection of songs.
LEGO Ideas Grand Piano
Immersive DIY project
Take time to enjoy every step of the building process!
Revel in the authentic details
Recreate the hammer action of piano keys in LEGO style.
Opening fallboard and top lid
The lid can be propped up just like on a real concert piano.
Powered Up app options
Press the keys or just listen to music via your device.
Fan-tastic booklet
Learn about this LEGO Ideas set’s fan designer and more.
Gorgeous display item
Makes a beautiful centerpiece in any home.
A fun and rewarding building challenge
This 3,662-piece set includes clear instructions for a smooth building experience and is a perfect gift for music-lovers.
Product Description
Do you have a passion for music? Do you like to relax by focusing on a fun, hands-on project in your free time? If so, this incredible LEGO Ideas Grand Piano model kit (21323) is just the creative activity for you. Beautiful and playable Feel the pride of building a sophisticated, brick-built version of a concert grand piano that you can actually play music with! Recreate the hammer action of each piano key, the moving pedal and authentic details such as the propped-open top lid and fallboard. Turn on the motor and then you are all set to play wonderful music – select user play on the free LEGO Powered Up app to play the notes yourself or activate auto play and just listen. LEGO sets for your lifestyle Take some time out and enjoy creating a LEGO musical masterpiece to display in your home or workplace. Part of a collection of LEGO building sets for adults, it makes a truly special birthday present or holiday gift for yourself, the musician, piano player or hobbyist in your life.
Important information
Safety Information
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2020
Top reviews from the United States
Do note that while the keys are "playable" they don't translate into actual notes. With the app and motor you can simulate playing, much like a player piano.
I have to say that the recent spate of new LEGO kits requiring use of an app is disturbing. For me, the fact that LEGO kits are not computer or app based is not just a plus but almost a requirement. In part this is because I'm a bit old fashioned but its primarily because I not only don't own a SmartPhone or cellular phone of any kind, I have a medical condition with makes it preferable that the cell-revolution never happened and means that even at the best of times I suffer a condition akin to severe seasickness. While the functionality was just a small reason why I purchased this kit, it's simply another reminder that I'm quickly being disenfranchised from a lot of other pleasures, such as travel (I can't fly not because I can't bear the plane but because I can't be in an airport for more than a few minutes before losing all sense of direction and balance).
Regardless, if you have a real music-lover in your life, especially of keyboards, and that person is an avid LEGO fan, then this kit is for you or them!
Once constructed, the resulting model is one of the sturdiest and most satisfying builds I've experienced in a while. Though the kit says "18+" I think there may be kids as young as 12 with the patience to put one of these together. They just might not appreciate the fantastic engineering which went into making the thing actually work like a classic Player Piano. I wonder if there is a way to make it run without the app? That would be a real achievement!
My only comment: I could have done w/o the keyboard motorized. Cute but after playing with it a bit I don't see myself getting much out of it. Bet it would have lowered the price. That aside no real complaints. I had a real blast building it... VERY Impressive build.
You need the phone app to "play" the piano, so no freestyle playing on your own. And when you "play" with the app, it doesn't matter what keys you press, any key is the "correct one" with the app. Overall, a great statement piece to display in the home and very fun building too 😄
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Mexico on October 16, 2021
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021