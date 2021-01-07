$349.95
LEGO Ideas Grand Piano 21323 Model Building Kit, Build Your Own Playable Grand Piano, an Exciting DIY Project for The Pianist, Musician, Music-Lover or Hobbyist in Your Life (3,662 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 608 ratings
Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Drum roll please as we proudly introduce the first-ever, playable LEGO Grand Piano; Experience the hands-on pleasure of creating a highly sophisticated LEGO concert piano model and then play beautiful music with it
  • The LEGO Ideas Grand Piano (21323) has a removable 25-key keyboard, authentic hammer action, moving dampers and pedal, and motor; Combined with the LEGO Powered Up app, you can play a tune yourself or automatically
  • Revel in the authentic design details of this beautiful model, from the top lid that can be propped up just like a real grand piano’s, to the opening fallboard and piano leg wheels, plus a height adjustable bench
  • If you are looking for a creative DIY project, this 3,662-piece model building kit is ideal for you; So, take some time out and click your stress away with a rewarding challenge that will leave you feeling revitalized
  • The piano measures over 8.5” (22.5cm) high, 12” (30.5cm) wide and 13.5” (35.5cm) deep when closed; A stylish item for your home or workplace, it also makes a cool gift for musicians, music-lovers, pianists and hobbyists
From the manufacturer

The first-ever LEGO Grand Piano!

Build your own highly sophisticated, fully articulated, LEGO brick version of a grand piano.

Product Description

Do you have a passion for music? Do you like to relax by focusing on a fun, hands-on project in your free time? If so, this incredible LEGO Ideas Grand Piano model kit (21323) is just the creative activity for you. Beautiful and playable Feel the pride of building a sophisticated, brick-built version of a concert grand piano that you can actually play music with! Recreate the hammer action of each piano key, the moving pedal and authentic details such as the propped-open top lid and fallboard. Turn on the motor and then you are all set to play wonderful music – select user play on the free LEGO Powered Up app to play the notes yourself or activate auto play and just listen. LEGO sets for your lifestyle Take some time out and enjoy creating a LEGO musical masterpiece to display in your home or workplace. Part of a collection of LEGO building sets for adults, it makes a truly special birthday present or holiday gift for yourself, the musician, piano player or hobbyist in your life.

JW
2.0 out of 5 stars NOT really a piano, NO sound, not very much programmable
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2021
S. Blank
5.0 out of 5 stars Many hours to build, an incredible finished product
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
Matt Harnick
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful Kit But Needs An App
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2021
Piano Addict
5.0 out of 5 stars Very impressive design and detailed
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2020
I took my time and had fun over three days building the piano. Don't be intimidated by the instructions (the manual is the size of a small town phone book..lol) the instructions are so very clear you'll have no problems. Building the keyboard action is a bit repetitive, but you'll be impressed by the details.

My only comment: I could have done w/o the keyboard motorized. Cute but after playing with it a bit I don't see myself getting much out of it. Bet it would have lowered the price. That aside no real complaints. I had a real blast building it... VERY Impressive build.
Steve70
3.0 out of 5 stars The builder/owner must accept that an iPhone, etc. will actually play the music - NOT the piano!
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
Happy Gilmore
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome Lego
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2021
Liliya
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality and awesome!
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2021
Golfstar83
5.0 out of 5 stars Unbelievable
Reviewed in the United States on February 2, 2022
Cliente de Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars Increíble!!!
Reviewed in Mexico on October 16, 2021
Este kit está increíble realmente vale cada peso pagado, la foto es apenas del paso número 11 de como 23 pasos más, fue un regalo para mi esposo y le encantó, definitivamente muy recomendable.
Bluebunny
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021
A gift for my mom’s July birthday cuz she is a crazy Lego fan!!!!! Absolutely stunning. The piano keyboard even has a glow which looks like real!
Monica Martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Espectacular!!
Reviewed in Mexico on December 5, 2021
DTL
5.0 out of 5 stars It's perfect
Reviewed in Canada on September 3, 2021
Eric Champagne
4.0 out of 5 stars Cher mais bonne qualité.
Reviewed in Canada on December 18, 2021
