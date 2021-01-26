Important preface: this set is incredible. It's so well designed, looks gorgeous, felt great to build...a truly top-tier lego set in every way, and that's coming from someone who has built countless sets over 25 years of life. Even after all of the hours and hours I've spent building in my life, this one just...FELT special.



And boy, am I lucky I was actually able to build it, and that none of the parts fell out in the mail.



They just slapped a label on the lego box and shipped it. Lego boxes are not even slightly designed to handle the inevitable pressures and risks of shipping, anyone who sells lego sets for money should know this. When the box arrived, it was beaten, bent, and the bottom panel was open. The box comes with 6 bags, and two loose pieces. It is an absolute miracle that those two pieces didn't end up at the bottom of a UPS truck in arizona.



Bottom line: great set. Absolutely fantastic. If you love lego, buy it. If you want something gorgeous for your desk or for display, buy it. If you want to add a but of color to your home or apartment, buy it. But don't buy it here. Go to lego.com, or to a physical store if you have the option. Because if you order it from here, there's a chance it won't actually make it to you.