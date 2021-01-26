- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Teen and Adult
|Model Name
|Bonsai Tree 10281
|Theme
|Floral
|Material
|Plastic
|Year
|2020
|Number of Pieces
|878
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|10.32 x 15.04 x 2.78 inches
|Size
|878
- The LEGO Bonsai Tree 10281 model building kit is a unique gift or mindful project for anyone who loves bonsai trees, plants or building creatively with LEGO pieces
- Includes interchangeable pieces so you can style the bonsai tree model with classic green leaves or vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms
- Check out the sweet frog design hidden in the pink blossom. With a rectangular pot and a slatted LEGO wood-effect stand, it's easy to display the elegant tree once built
- This LEGO Bonsai Tree is ideal for adults who love interesting LEGO building projects. It also makes a great birthday present or anytime gift for bonsai lovers or those who enjoy creative projects
- Measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 8.5 in. (21 cm) long and 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide
From the manufacturer
A peaceful and rewarding building project
Bonsai trees are a traditional symbol of harmony and balance, so bring a touch of calm to your world with this creative build.
Designed especially for adults
This rewarding project for adults includes 878 pieces, creating a beautiful display piece measuring over 7 in. (18 cm) high.
LEGO Bonsai Tree
|
|
|
|
Make it your own
Choose green leaves or pink blossoms to style your tree.
|
Plants from plants
Includes elements made from sustainable materials.
|
The LEGO Botanical Collection
A range for flower lovers and home décor enthusiasts.
A unique gift
Make a change from the usual gifts by surprising a friend or loved one with this LEGO Bonsai Tree.
Designed with passion
In this set, the LEGO designers have created a mindful build, with a unique display piece for bonsai lovers to enjoy.
Product Description
The art of bonsai has captured the imaginations of tree lovers for centuries. Now you can celebrate this ancient art with the LEGO Bonsai Tree model building kit. Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you're ready for a change, it's easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look. Take a closer look at the pink blooms – do you see the tiny frogs that make up each blossom flower? The LEGO Bonsai Tree model comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect LEGO stand, creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office. Whether it’s a birthday gift for a loved one or a treat for you, this set is sure to capture the imagination with its beauty. Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, it includes leaf elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.
Another reviewer complained about the pink frogs, but some people love them!
Took about an hour and a half, and each step was separated out by a numbered bag, so it was stupendously easy. I took photos of the process after each step, but who knows if they will upload in the correct order. (I skipped step five, because I prefer the green tree.)
Interesting, the LEGO group is on a quest to make all LEGO bricks from sustainable sources by 2030. There are three pieces in this set which are made from sugarcane. (I gave into temptation and licked one; it tasted just like the rest of the LEGO.)
By Decembers on January 10, 2021
And boy, am I lucky I was actually able to build it, and that none of the parts fell out in the mail.
They just slapped a label on the lego box and shipped it. Lego boxes are not even slightly designed to handle the inevitable pressures and risks of shipping, anyone who sells lego sets for money should know this. When the box arrived, it was beaten, bent, and the bottom panel was open. The box comes with 6 bags, and two loose pieces. It is an absolute miracle that those two pieces didn't end up at the bottom of a UPS truck in arizona.
Bottom line: great set. Absolutely fantastic. If you love lego, buy it. If you want something gorgeous for your desk or for display, buy it. If you want to add a but of color to your home or apartment, buy it. But don't buy it here. Go to lego.com, or to a physical store if you have the option. Because if you order it from here, there's a chance it won't actually make it to you.
By Jason Missey on February 8, 2021
Highly recommend for any skill level!
By Scott Holm on January 7, 2021
Anyways, if you're looking to just have a neat little display for the coffee table so your apartment isn't as depressing this isn't a bad choice. It comes with the OG bonsai tree kit and an alternative cherry blossom option, both look pretty good in all honestly. I personally prefer the cherry blossom kit because it's more lively.
My build time is about an hour and a half, but I was admittingly drinking and enjoying some smooth jazz while doing it to help unwind after a long work week. There's just something therapeutic about the botanical collection in my opinion.
So yeah, this isn't a bad Lego kit. 10/10 would recommend.
Top reviews from other countries
The only gripe we both had with it was that the instruction manual print is too dark. It's often hard to make out the pieces that are referenced in the step by step instruction images. With how high quality the rest of the set it, I was surprised by the cheap print on the instruction manual. You're probably better off trying to find a PDF version of it to download.
- Very stylish, great for display cases
- Doesn't look like a toy
- Interchangeable leaves are a nice touch
CONS:
- None
VERDICT:
Compared to the other lego botanical set of flowers, this design is well proportioned, has a nice level of detail, but not overdone. Great as a gift and a good activity if you're itching to build something. Highly recommended.
Reviewed in Canada on July 3, 2021