[{"displayPrice":"$49.99","priceAmount":49.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"49","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"m0EyHtN4qMPU%2F8miR%2F9Gv77gBfp5hidiiJiD5cxIrDnzIrn2IFb5OqS7c0VmzOomhlN8s2KAAsjbPU5P4z0RgRKoeRrisB2tOq3hFAh5zIcQvIlzs8MR9a6b0uYUNDG15zlgq3HnF85wHx2B622DMw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
Added
LEGO Bonsai Tree 10281 Building Kit, a Building Project to Focus The Mind with a Beautiful Display Piece to Enjoy, New 2021 (878 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 4,665 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "lego"
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • The LEGO Bonsai Tree 10281 model building kit is a unique gift or mindful project for anyone who loves bonsai trees, plants or building creatively with LEGO pieces
  • Includes interchangeable pieces so you can style the bonsai tree model with classic green leaves or vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms
  • Check out the sweet frog design hidden in the pink blossom. With a rectangular pot and a slatted LEGO wood-effect stand, it's easy to display the elegant tree once built
  • This LEGO Bonsai Tree is ideal for adults who love interesting LEGO building projects. It also makes a great birthday present or anytime gift for bonsai lovers or those who enjoy creative projects
  • Measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 8.5 in. (21 cm) long and 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide
Frequently bought together

  • LEGO Bonsai Tree 10281 Building Kit, a Building Project to Focus The Mind with a Beautiful Display Piece to Enjoy, New 2021 (
  • +
  • LED Light Kit for Lego 10281 Bonsai Tree Set, Lighting Kit Compatible with Lego 10281 ( Lights Only, No Lego Models) (Lights
Total price:
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

10281

A peaceful and rewarding building project

Bonsai trees are a traditional symbol of harmony and balance, so bring a touch of calm to your world with this creative build.

Product Description

The art of bonsai has captured the imaginations of tree lovers for centuries. Now you can celebrate this ancient art with the LEGO Bonsai Tree model building kit. Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you're ready for a change, it's easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look. Take a closer look at the pink blooms – do you see the tiny frogs that make up each blossom flower? The LEGO Bonsai Tree model comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect LEGO stand, creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office. Whether it’s a birthday gift for a loved one or a treat for you, this set is sure to capture the imagination with its beauty. Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, it includes leaf elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Important information

Safety Information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4,665 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States

J. mcnalley
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Love the pink frogs!
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
249 people found this helpful
Decembers
5.0 out of 5 stars Even better than I remembered!
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Even better than I remembered!
By Decembers on January 10, 2021
I grew up playing with LEGO, so this was a wonderful bit of nostalgia.

Took about an hour and a half, and each step was separated out by a numbered bag, so it was stupendously easy. I took photos of the process after each step, but who knows if they will upload in the correct order. (I skipped step five, because I prefer the green tree.)

Interesting, the LEGO group is on a quest to make all LEGO bricks from sustainable sources by 2030. There are three pieces in this set which are made from sugarcane. (I gave into temptation and licked one; it tasted just like the rest of the LEGO.)
120 people found this helpful
Dylan
1.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic set, don't buy it on Amazon
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
81 people found this helpful
Samuel
3.0 out of 5 stars Like a stained glass window, beautiful but fragile.
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
73 people found this helpful
Jason Missey
2.0 out of 5 stars Cardboard box in a plastic bag...
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Cardboard box in a plastic bag...
By Jason Missey on February 8, 2021
The product itself is great. It was shipped to me via USPS which is a terrible idea and sent in a poly bag. As you can see it was demolished in transit.
50 people found this helpful
Scott Holm
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun, relaxing kit to build!
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun, relaxing kit to build!
By Scott Holm on January 7, 2021
So, this was my first kit in about 20 years. The directions were easy to follow, and the kit was relaxing to build. I’m tempted to buy another one to have a kit with the standard green bonsai as well.

Highly recommend for any skill level!
39 people found this helpful
Elijah
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a neat little display piece.
Reviewed in the United States on September 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Linda
4.0 out of 5 stars Overall - so pretty
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Jennifer
5.0 out of 5 stars 100 pink frogs
Reviewed in Canada on March 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Nick
5.0 out of 5 stars Great kit, fun to build, looks good, instruction manual needs work
Reviewed in Canada on May 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Peter G. Williams
5.0 out of 5 stars From tree to tree
Reviewed in Canada on July 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Simple Reviews
5.0 out of 5 stars Lego Zen
Reviewed in Canada on August 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
TGM
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set for a weekend....
Reviewed in Canada on July 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set for a weekend....
Reviewed in Canada on July 3, 2021
Good fun building this set for sure. I ended up modify it to include both types of foliage as I wasnt going to change them out at any point.
