I am seriously blown away by this NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander Lego set!



I was immediately impressed when I opened the instruction booklet. The first view pages talk about "The Race to the Moon", pioneering the "Eagle", and even talks about the manufacturing of the uniforms worn by the crew of Apollo 11!!! I love the quick history lesson. I was highly impressed that the creator took the time to educate about this!!



This set has 1087 pieces which are broken down into 4 stages of building. Some stages have 2 bags and the 4th has 3. This made it so much easier for us considering how long it took to put together. We finished one stage a night for 4 evenings because our lives are simply busy. The instructions were clear and easy to follow with illustrations to help guide you during the building process. I really enjoyed the added pictures that explained exactly what each feature was for. For example it reads "The Lunar Lander carried both fuel and an oxidizer to ignite the hyperbolic fuels, since it is not possible to use fuel without an oxidizer in space", I love that we were able to incorporate learning into building this with my young son.



You can see so much detail in the finished piece right down to the American flag!! There are even steps for the astronauts to climb to get inside! The finished piece is 7.5 inches x 7.5 inches. Not too small and not too big. My son is excited to show this off on top of his dresser!! He has a new found admiration and is eager to learn more about NASA Apollo 11!!!!



I'd give this Lego set 10 out of 10 stars in every single category!!! We have built a ton of different sets and this is by far my lost favorite!! If I had to pick one single thing to be my favorite it would be the fact that the instruction book cause with a plethora of information to educate your child while building!! Great job to the creator!!!!