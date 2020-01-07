Other Sellers on Amazon
LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander 10266 Building Kit, New 2020 (1,087 Pieces)
- Developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of man's historic walk on the moon, this highly detailed collectible LEGO replica of the iconic Apollo 11 Eagle Lunar Lander is a spectacular display model
- It's packed with amazing details, including detachable ascent and descent stages, a lunar surface display base and 2 astronaut minifigures with NASA-detailed spacesuits
- The LEGO Creator Expert Apollo 11 Lunar Lander makes an impressive display for home or office
- The advanced LEGO Creator Expert Apollo 11 Lunar Lander model is a challenging and rewarding LEGO building set that makes a great gift for space and NASA fans, and for kids ages 16+
- The LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander measures over 7” (20 cm) high, 8” (22cm) wide and 7” (20cm) deep
From the manufacturer
An icon of space exploration
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, with this accurately detailed Apollo 11 Lunar Lander replica.
A centerpiece that’s out of this world
Discover the makeup of the real-world Apollo 11 lunar lander as you assemble this detailed replica model.A United States flag is included in the set
LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander
Stars and Stripes
A United States flag is included in the set.
Detachable stages
Separate descent and ascent stages.
One giant leap for mankind
Features the famous lunar lander ladder.
A multifaceted model
This model delivers a challenging and rewarding building experience and makes a great centerpiece for the home or office.
Includes 2 astronaut minifigures
These astronaut minifigures come with NASA decoration and golden helmets.
Product description
Celebrate man’s first moon landing with this LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set—developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of the historical event that captivated the world. This collectible model features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11's Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag. The descent stage comes with gold-colored landing pads and panels, opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder, while the ascent stage has a detailed interior with room for 2 astronauts. Finished with an Apollo 11 Lunar Lander nameplate, this display model makes a great centerpiece for the home or office and provides a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia. Includes 2 astronaut minifigures with NASA decoration and golden helmets.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, this set is impressive.
( Don't be confused with an earlier set from 2003, set 10029 - now a collectible - called simply "Lunar Lander". These are two different, distinctive sets )
This set carries the official NASA tag and is part of the Creator series ... this series usually has more complex builds and more detail. That is definitely the case with this reproduction of the Apollo 11 Lunar Lander.
As with most all Lego sets, the directions are clear and easy to follow. This is a detailed set, having over a thousand pieces (1087 in total).
Due to the detail and impressive reproduction, a younger child would likely need help with assembly, but rest assured, this set is very buildable and worth the time.
This is definitely a nice display piece with labeling to match.
The set includes two minifigs of male astronauts.
Personally, I especially loved the design of moon beneath the lander. It definitely adds to the display and makes it even more special.
I recommend this set for anyone, but especially any fan of NASA and the Space program.
(There's a lot of information on brickset dot com and you can use that site to log and track your Lego collection)
As an added bonus to parents and children alike, this would also be a very enjoyable and hands-on educational tool for parents and homeschoolers regarding history, space, and even as a way to springboard into a conversation about physics.
I was immediately impressed when I opened the instruction booklet. The first view pages talk about "The Race to the Moon", pioneering the "Eagle", and even talks about the manufacturing of the uniforms worn by the crew of Apollo 11!!! I love the quick history lesson. I was highly impressed that the creator took the time to educate about this!!
This set has 1087 pieces which are broken down into 4 stages of building. Some stages have 2 bags and the 4th has 3. This made it so much easier for us considering how long it took to put together. We finished one stage a night for 4 evenings because our lives are simply busy. The instructions were clear and easy to follow with illustrations to help guide you during the building process. I really enjoyed the added pictures that explained exactly what each feature was for. For example it reads "The Lunar Lander carried both fuel and an oxidizer to ignite the hyperbolic fuels, since it is not possible to use fuel without an oxidizer in space", I love that we were able to incorporate learning into building this with my young son.
You can see so much detail in the finished piece right down to the American flag!! There are even steps for the astronauts to climb to get inside! The finished piece is 7.5 inches x 7.5 inches. Not too small and not too big. My son is excited to show this off on top of his dresser!! He has a new found admiration and is eager to learn more about NASA Apollo 11!!!!
I'd give this Lego set 10 out of 10 stars in every single category!!! We have built a ton of different sets and this is by far my lost favorite!! If I had to pick one single thing to be my favorite it would be the fact that the instruction book cause with a plethora of information to educate your child while building!! Great job to the creator!!!!
Regardless, I did a deep dive into Lego's website, and this thing is amazing! As you would expect from a larger Lego kit, the detail is amazing - from the instrument panels to the NASA spacesuits on the astronauts. The lander has detachable stages, which blows my mind; it would have been so much easier for them to just build a stationary rocket!
This really is an amazing homage to this mission, and I'm grateful to have it. Now I just have to resist opening the box...
This set is over 1000+ pieces. Definitely more pieces than she had done before by herself. Any child that has experience in building Lego should not have any problem even when this set is recommend for age 16+. Between busy school work as a freshman in high school, my daughter loves to spend her break time building the pieces 1-2 pages at a time. A great way to distract her away from her phone. I am amazed to see how much detail is designed in to this set even when she is not done with it. I would love to see if there are extra parts that we can buy to make the moon surface base bigger.
I recommend this set for anyone who loves Lego and Space program.