LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster 21329 Building Kit Idea for Guitar Players and Music Lovers (1,079 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 429 ratings
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Recreate a legendary guitar with this wonderfully detailed LEGO Ideas build-and-display model (21329) of a 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar and a buildable Fender 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier
  • The guitar features a posable whammy bar, pickup switch and tuning pegs, six strings, Fender logo stickers, and a textile strap. The bricks included let you build the guitar in red or black
  • The amplifier has removable panels for easy viewing of the motherboard, reverb tank, speaker and otherinterior details, logo stickers, plus connecting rubber cables for the guitar and footswitch
  • Includes a foldable display stand for the guitar, model-scale guitar picks in 4 colors, plus a sticker of the Fender logo built from LEGO bricks to put on your real guitar, amp or wherever you want
  • Guitar measures over 14 in. (36 cm) long, 4 in. (11 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep. This LEGO display model makes a cool gift for guitar players, music lovers and Fender Stratocaster guitar fans
  LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster 21329 Building Kit Idea for Guitar Players and Music Lovers (1,079 Pieces)
  LEGO Bonsai Tree 10281 Building Kit, a Building Project to Focus The Mind with a Beautiful Display Piece to Enjoy, New 2021
  LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar 10282 Building Kit; Build and Display The Iconic Sneaker; New 2021 (731 Pieces)
Product information

Product Description

Create your own brick-built 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar and 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier with this LEGO Ideas set (21329). Recall the legendary musicians who have played a Stratocaster as you recreate its iconic curves and add authentic details such as the posable whammy bar, pickup switch and tuning pegs. The buildable amp has removable panels for easy viewing of the motherboard, reverb tank, speaker and other interior details, plus rubber cables to connect it to the guitar and footswitch. This set includes bricks to build the guitar in either red or black, guitar picks in 4 colors and an elegant, foldable stand for the guitar model to complete a delightful display piece. There is also a sticker with the Fender logo made from LEGO bricks for you to attach to your real guitar or amp. This building kit is part of a collection of LEGO sets for adults. It’s a top gift idea for guitar players, Fender fans, music lovers and keen LEGObuilders.

From the manufacturer

21329

The ultimate LEGO set for Fender enthusiasts

Fender fans and all music lovers will love this brick-built Fender Stratocaster guitar and 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier.

21329

Red or black? Your choice

This building set includes the bricks to build the retro, 1970s-style Fender Stratocaster model in either red or black.

21329

A richly rewarding building experience

This 1,079-piece set comes with step-by-step instructions so you can relax and enjoy building your musical passion.

21329

Supercool centerpiece

The buildable guitar measures over 14 in. (36 cm) long and comes with a foldable stand to display it alongside the amp.

    Customer reviews

    4.9 out of 5 stars
    4.9 out of 5
    429 global ratings
    5 star
    		93%
    4 star
    		4%
    3 star
    		1%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		2%

    Top reviews from the United States

    ST20
    5.0 out of 5 stars definitely a must-have kit
    Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    ST20
    5.0 out of 5 stars definitely a must-have kit
    Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2022
    So I didn’t even know this kit existed until I went to a Lego store 2 weeks ago. But when I saw it I knew I had to have it, especially since it was $100 which is kind of cheap for specialized Lego sets.

    It was a relatively easy build, the most annoying part for me was getting the strings organized/straight as I was putting it together. But other than that it went together very easily.

    Definitely a must-have kit if you are into guitars/music at all!
    Mich
    5.0 out of 5 stars A legandary instrument by a legendary brand
    Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Gordopolis
    5.0 out of 5 stars This could have easily been two separate kits sold for more money, but LEGO did us right!
    Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Kindle Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Model
    Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Matthew M.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
    Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Matthew M.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
    Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2022
    This thing is awesome! The detail on the amp is out of this world.

    I chose to not cover the back of the top of the amp so you could see the detail inside.

    Took about 5 hours to build. The result is very cool.
    Laura S. Martinez
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift idea
    Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    grncreek
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great display item, especially for a guitarist!
    Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    grncreek
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great display item, especially for a guitarist!
    Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2022
    I loved building this with my boyfriend! this was my first ever Lego set, and though i had help from my boyfriend, it was still very easy to follow instructions. it's adorable and will look great on my shelf.
    Beth
    5.0 out of 5 stars So cute!
    Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Marina
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great Lego set! Missing stickers though :(
    Reviewed in Canada on May 14, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Johnny Chavez
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wooow!! Que nivel de detalle!!
    Reviewed in Mexico on May 1, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Jimena
    5.0 out of 5 stars Muy divertido de armar.
    Reviewed in Mexico on March 7, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Tanya Bewski
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic!!!
    Reviewed in Canada on May 24, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Adriana
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto
    Reviewed in Mexico on June 7, 2022
    Verified Purchase
