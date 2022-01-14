Other Sellers on Amazon
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Baby
|Model Name
|Fender® Stratocaster™ 21329
|Theme
|Ideas
|Material
|Plastic
|Year
|2022
|Number of Pieces
|1074
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|10.32 x 15.04 x 4.65 inches
|Color
|Multicolor
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Recreate a legendary guitar with this wonderfully detailed LEGO Ideas build-and-display model (21329) of a 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar and a buildable Fender 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier
- The guitar features a posable whammy bar, pickup switch and tuning pegs, six strings, Fender logo stickers, and a textile strap. The bricks included let you build the guitar in red or black
- The amplifier has removable panels for easy viewing of the motherboard, reverb tank, speaker and otherinterior details, logo stickers, plus connecting rubber cables for the guitar and footswitch
- Includes a foldable display stand for the guitar, model-scale guitar picks in 4 colors, plus a sticker of the Fender logo built from LEGO bricks to put on your real guitar, amp or wherever you want
- Guitar measures over 14 in. (36 cm) long, 4 in. (11 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep. This LEGO display model makes a cool gift for guitar players, music lovers and Fender Stratocaster guitar fans
Product Description
Create your own brick-built 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar and 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier with this LEGO Ideas set (21329). Recall the legendary musicians who have played a Stratocaster as you recreate its iconic curves and add authentic details such as the posable whammy bar, pickup switch and tuning pegs. The buildable amp has removable panels for easy viewing of the motherboard, reverb tank, speaker and other interior details, plus rubber cables to connect it to the guitar and footswitch. This set includes bricks to build the guitar in either red or black, guitar picks in 4 colors and an elegant, foldable stand for the guitar model to complete a delightful display piece. There is also a sticker with the Fender logo made from LEGO bricks for you to attach to your real guitar or amp. This building kit is part of a collection of LEGO sets for adults. It’s a top gift idea for guitar players, Fender fans, music lovers and keen LEGObuilders.
From the manufacturer
The ultimate LEGO set for Fender enthusiasts
Fender fans and all music lovers will love this brick-built Fender Stratocaster guitar and 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier.
Red or black? Your choice
This building set includes the bricks to build the retro, 1970s-style Fender Stratocaster model in either red or black.
LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster
|
|
|
|
Whammy bar
Adjust the whammy bar, just like on the real guitar.
|
Tuning pegs
Turn the tuning pegs as if you are preparing to play.
|
Authentic amp features
Remove the panels to view the amp’s detailed interior.
A richly rewarding building experience
This 1,079-piece set comes with step-by-step instructions so you can relax and enjoy building your musical passion.
Supercool centerpiece
The buildable guitar measures over 14 in. (36 cm) long and comes with a foldable stand to display it alongside the amp.
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
It was a relatively easy build, the most annoying part for me was getting the strings organized/straight as I was putting it together. But other than that it went together very easily.
Definitely a must-have kit if you are into guitars/music at all!
Not only does the guitar look amazing but the amount of details in the amplifier make us really dream and remember the great guitarists that came before us and wrote magical and timeless musical pieces.
This piece takes us to Woodstock, to a time of revolution when the deep and experimental sounds of Seattle's very own Jimmy Hendrix lit his guitar on fire both literally and figuratively, delivering an inspiring performance that would transcend time and imagination.
It reminds me of Tom Morello and his Strat claiming for freedom and justice. With an experimental, majestic and energetic WHAH WHAH sound, making his Fender "Strat" sound like an extension of the voice of the many in the audience who believe in it's message: Soul Power (and others that I cannot write on an Amazon review)
It takes me back to Mark Knopfler in Dire Straits in that legendary solo for Sultans of Swing that sounded like a story on it's own, like a second singer doing a Call and Response chorus of everything he sang. That in the end told us Mark's very motivation to continue writing and delivering rock music for the ages when it sounded like:
Tra, prara ra prawawa, tra, rat tarara tarara tarara tarara,
chptararararaaaaaa,
skidliriDi riliRi, riliRi riliRi riliRi riliRi.
Sku tbararaleradaraleralaralarara
chktawn chktawn, chktawn rarurarura
chktaralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara,
chktaralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara,
chktaralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara,
chktaralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara taralara lwawn
Twalaralarala traw brap paralap paralap paralap....
What was I saying?
OH YEAH! I liked it. 5 stars
I'm not going into more detail or posting pictures because I don't want to spoil the fun for anybody, but if you're an electric guitar player, you'll really appreciate this set.
I chose to not cover the back of the top of the amp so you could see the detail inside.
Took about 5 hours to build. The result is very cool.
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2022
It’s adorable! My husband plays guitar and loves legos, so this was a perfect gift for him.