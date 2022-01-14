This LEGO piece is simply put: GORGEOUS!



Not only does the guitar look amazing but the amount of details in the amplifier make us really dream and remember the great guitarists that came before us and wrote magical and timeless musical pieces.



This piece takes us to Woodstock, to a time of revolution when the deep and experimental sounds of Seattle's very own Jimmy Hendrix lit his guitar on fire both literally and figuratively, delivering an inspiring performance that would transcend time and imagination.



It reminds me of Tom Morello and his Strat claiming for freedom and justice. With an experimental, majestic and energetic WHAH WHAH sound, making his Fender "Strat" sound like an extension of the voice of the many in the audience who believe in it's message: Soul Power (and others that I cannot write on an Amazon review)



It takes me back to Mark Knopfler in Dire Straits in that legendary solo for Sultans of Swing that sounded like a story on it's own, like a second singer doing a Call and Response chorus of everything he sang. That in the end told us Mark's very motivation to continue writing and delivering rock music for the ages when it sounded like:



What was I saying?



OH YEAH! I liked it. 5 stars