WHY are Lego things so expensive???? I mean, I KNOW why. But I wish they were cheaper, because I love them so much. ESPECIALLY all their botanical products. These are so relaxing to put together! And for awhile, back when you couldn't find the big bouquet Legos anywhere, these were some of the only flower Legos you could find. But I'm glad I got them. Im on a quest to acquire all the Lego flower sets. Give them as a gift, keep them for yourself, do whatever you want. (If you're an adult. If you're a kid....I guess listen to your parents?)