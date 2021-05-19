$42.97
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery February 17 - 22
Or fastest delivery Friday, February 11

[{"displayPrice":"$42.97","priceAmount":42.97,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"42","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"97","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"IIpkq4FSCkCT8HSV6KqJmFGv9tKG93WIFrcT0t%2FsnhCG1jH5AwVNUXAySZVzcg4T8uFSnRVfaTejUYO4CKkmDPeUjNxL213kt%2BsC4YChmQHPN8nL%2Frzx2e0%2FAqPWfw68SaLzg1EwBO2KVX67kS204Cm60riQ%2BWG9Ka7YUmkxD757WjaDXrtWddU7zpUyRhvX","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$42.97 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$42.97
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Toys Trading Company
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Toys Trading Company
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
LEGO Iconic Rose 40460 has been added to your Cart
New (88) from
$27.49  & FREE Shipping.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$39.99
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: HappyIsland
Sold by: HappyIsland
(17 ratings)
94% positive
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$39.99
+ $1.24 shipping
Sold by: Hodge Podge Shop
Sold by: Hodge Podge Shop
(744 ratings)
98% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$35.00
+ $6.55 shipping
Sold by: GavinsBricks
Sold by: GavinsBricks
(840 ratings)
99% positive
Only 6 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Iconic Rose 40460

4.8 out of 5 stars 586 ratings
$42.97
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?

Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Year 2021
Number of Pieces 120
Educational Objective Team Building Skills, STEM
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.15 x 6.3 x 8.66 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • LEGO Creator Botanicals Series
  • Show someone how special they are with this LEGO Roses (40460) building kit. It makes the perfect Valentine's, Mother's Day or just-because gift.
  • Includes 2 buildable red roses with adjustable stems.
  • Small collectable item, not necessarily suitable as a child's gift
  • Each rose stem measures over 10 in. (26 cm) long - perfect for displaying in a vase.
New (88) from $27.49 & FREE Shipping.
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Frequently bought together

  • LEGO Iconic Rose 40460
  • +
  • LEGO Iconic Tulip 40461
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Lego Botanical collection Rose 40460

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
586 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
7%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

Kevan Kalb
2.0 out of 5 stars HUGE price increase
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
74 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rachel
5.0 out of 5 stars You Know What You're Getting
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rima
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful!!
By Rima on August 20, 2021
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dustin
1.0 out of 5 stars LEGO not American
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Char J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks great
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tabitha Perkins
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Patty
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to assemble
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Angela
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun toy!
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Fai
5.0 out of 5 stars A gift happily received
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Ramadas
1.0 out of 5 stars Very Expensive
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
michaelt_uk
1.0 out of 5 stars Three out of the four Lego boxes were damaged.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
lynn
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely addition to the flower set also purchased from Amazon
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely addition to the flower set also purchased from Amazon
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2022
Easy to follow instructions
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse
Kate
5.0 out of 5 stars Look great
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Look great
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2022
The daisies and pink roses are from another set.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse