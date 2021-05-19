- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$39.99
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: HappyIsland
Sold by: HappyIsland
(17 ratings)
94% positive
94% positive
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$39.99
+ $1.24 shipping
+ $1.24 shipping
Sold by: Hodge Podge Shop
Sold by: Hodge Podge Shop
(744 ratings)
98% positive over last 12 months
98% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$35.00
+ $6.55 shipping
+ $6.55 shipping
Sold by: GavinsBricks
Sold by: GavinsBricks
(840 ratings)
99% positive
99% positive
Only 6 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Not Added
We do not have any recommendations at this timeContinue shopping
LEGO Iconic Rose 40460
$42.97
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|LEGO
|Year
|2021
|Number of Pieces
|120
|Educational Objective
|Team Building Skills, STEM
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.15 x 6.3 x 8.66 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- LEGO Creator Botanicals Series
- Show someone how special they are with this LEGO Roses (40460) building kit. It makes the perfect Valentine's, Mother's Day or just-because gift.
- Includes 2 buildable red roses with adjustable stems.
- Small collectable item, not necessarily suitable as a child's gift
- Each rose stem measures over 10 in. (26 cm) long - perfect for displaying in a vase.
This fits your .
New (88) from $27.49 & FREE Shipping.
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Lego Botanical collection Rose 40460
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
586 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
I bought this for my girlfriend and the set is great. The mark up in price was astronomical though. The box had a price tag of $12.99 and I was charged over $65 for this. Love the Lego set, will not buy from this seller again.
74 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
WHY are Lego things so expensive???? I mean, I KNOW why. But I wish they were cheaper, because I love them so much. ESPECIALLY all their botanical products. These are so relaxing to put together! And for awhile, back when you couldn't find the big bouquet Legos anywhere, these were some of the only flower Legos you could find. But I'm glad I got them. Im on a quest to acquire all the Lego flower sets. Give them as a gift, keep them for yourself, do whatever you want. (If you're an adult. If you're a kid....I guess listen to your parents?)
6 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
Beautiful!!
By Rima on August 20, 2021
By Rima on August 20, 2021
Images in this review
10 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Bought in America we speak English came with Chinese instructions and labeling
5 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
Added these to my vase of Lego flowers and now have two different colors of roses.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Verified Purchase
Very pretty bought the tulips and the the big set of flowers put all together in a vase with stones in the bottom very beautiful
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
Very easy to assemble, holds together well, looks good in vase.
Top reviews from other countries
Fai
A gift happily receivedReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2022
Verified Purchase
A Christmas gift for a 32 year old former Lego lover, who loved this! Easy, but not too easy, to assemble.
Ramadas
Very ExpensiveReviewed in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
Very expensive.
One person found this helpful
michaelt_uk
Three out of the four Lego boxes were damaged.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
We collect Lego and have noticed that more recently more of the Lego boxes arrive damaged.
One person found this helpful
lynn
Lovely addition to the flower set also purchased from AmazonReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2022
Verified Purchase
Easy to follow instructions
Lovely addition to the flower set also purchased from AmazonEasy to follow instructions
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2022
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2022
Images in this review
Kate
Look greatReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2022
Verified Purchase
The daisies and pink roses are from another set.
Look greatThe daisies and pink roses are from another set.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2022
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2022
Images in this review