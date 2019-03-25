I am 68 years old, and have never built a Lego kit before! I am a former math teacher who did use Lego's in the classroom, but never tried a kit. I have peripheral neuropathy, which basically means I can sometimes feeling a tingling or even a numbness in my hands, legs and feet. I figured this might be a good thing as a sort of therapy, I was absolutely right, for once.

I had a blast with this kit, the instructions seemed a bit strange at first, with the lack of words, but very easy to get used to. I also found it easiest to work off a PDF version of the instructions, which Lego thoughtfully provides, that way I could make it bigger on my screen while I was working. The assembly went very well. I broke it up over several mornings, so I could enjoy the process, but all together maybe 8-10 hours (didn't really time it), and I enjoyed every minute of it.

Now that it's finished I can't wait for my grand kids to visit so they can play with it! I also have a very hard decision to make, which one is next?