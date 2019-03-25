- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book 21315 Building Kit (859 Pieces)
- Build the first-ever pop-up book made from LEGO bricks featuring 2 classic fairy tales: Little Red Riding Hood with grandmother’s lovely forest cottage and Jack and the Beanstalk with the giant’s castle in the clouds
- Includes 4 new-for-November-2018 LEGO minifigures: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, the Giant Also includes 1 new-for-November-2018 microfigure: Jack
- This plastic model kit pop-up book measures over 7-inch (20cm) long and 5-inch (13cm) wide when closed, and over 11-inch (28cm) wide when open
- 859 pieces – LEGO Ideas playset for boys and girls aged 12+ and for fans and big kids of all ages; This LEGO Ideas 21315 Pop-up Book building toy can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks
- Build and display or recreate 2 of the best known and most cherished classic fairy tales with this LEGO set: Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk You can even build your own scene and mount it in the book
Explore the wonder!
The first pop-up book using Lego bricks.
Lego Ideas Pop-Up Storybook
Easy to use!
Open and close the book without taking the model apart.
Little Red Riding Hood!
See Granny’s cottage spring to life.
Great for roleplay!
Reenact the famous tales or create your own versions.
Change the stories!
Quick and easy to switch out the models.
Jack and the Beanstalk!
See the beanstalk climb to the sky.
Fun for the family!
Build and share together.
Includes classic characters!
Features Granny, Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood and Giant minifigures and Jack microfigure.
Build, play and display the classic fairy tales Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk with LEGO Ideas 21315 Pop-up Book! The first-ever buildable pop-up book in LEGO history, this advanced LEGO set opens to reveal the famous scene of grandmother’s forest cottage featuring opening door, bed and kitchen area. Recreate the scene when Little Red Riding Hood meets the wolf or swap out grandmother’s cottage for the scene of the giant’s castle in the clouds. This collectible toy features enough LEGO bricks to build both scenes. Or you can even build a scene of your own with this cool toy for even more creative play. This LEGO box includes a booklet with a short history of pop-up books, a condensed history of each fairy tale in the set, as well as information about its fan designers and LEGO designers.
I had a blast with this kit, the instructions seemed a bit strange at first, with the lack of words, but very easy to get used to. I also found it easiest to work off a PDF version of the instructions, which Lego thoughtfully provides, that way I could make it bigger on my screen while I was working. The assembly went very well. I broke it up over several mornings, so I could enjoy the process, but all together maybe 8-10 hours (didn't really time it), and I enjoyed every minute of it.
Now that it's finished I can't wait for my grand kids to visit so they can play with it! I also have a very hard decision to make, which one is next?
The one criticism I would make is that the building of the "book" portion is very prone to mistakes.. ie. all of the dark green pieces. In this case, it would be nice if the documentation did a better job of highlighting the brick boundaries.. ie. thin blank lines on dark green bricks was tough to see.
But again, this build has generated great enthusiasm.