This is such an awesome set. It's my favorite realistic space set and I thought nothing would beat the space shuttle. In my case, it's the perfect father and son build. (It's also great for father-daughter, mother-son/daughter, or just any person who likes to build Lego!) It has some creative building and a lot of great little details. It has a high piece count for the price. And it's a crazy moon rocket! What can possibly compete?



I got the frustration-free packaging and was worried that it wouldn't come with the normal Lego box. That concerned me because I wanted the full experience for this set. Thankfully, the frustration free box is a box just big enough to hold the whole set including the regular box. It's shipped in this frustration-free box which is good and bad. It's good because it protects the set without the need of a huge box and padding. It's bad because while it doesn't say what set is inside, it does say "Lego" and "Toys" all over the box. It was ok, but my children really wondered what was in the box which reduced the surprise.



But I don't care how it came--the set is mine! It's 100% worth the hype. I strongly suggest this model. Lego has said they will keep making more through 2018, so you should be able to buy it without paying scalper prices. But I suggest you keep watching Amazon and other retailers and buy one for yourself!