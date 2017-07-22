Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Outer Space Model Rocket for Kids and Adults, Science Building Kit (1969 Pieces)
|Price:
|& FREE Shipping
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Bring to life the rocket launch that took humans to the moon with the meter-high (approximately 1: 110 scale) model rocket of the NASA Apollo Saturn V. This space toy with astronaut figures lets you role play the many missions the Saturn V completed.
- The Saturn V rocket kit includes 3 removable rocket stages (first, s-ii second, and s-ivb third) below the launch escape system, command and service module. Plus, there are 2 minifigures to accompany the Lunar Lander and splashdown rocket toy.
- After building the Saturn V rocket, you can display the spacecraft horizontally with 3 stands. The Lunar Lander docks with the command and service modules while the Lunar Orbiter sends the rocket into space.
- Recreate space adventures with this NASA toy and action figures based off of the included booklet about the manned Apollo Moon missions and the fan designers of this build and play set
- This spaceship toy measures over 39-inches (100cm) high and 6-inches (17cm) in diameter. It includes 1,969 pieces and is ideal for boys and girls 14 years or older.
There is a newer model of this item:
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Educate through Play
Make shopper history and order your builder the LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V, the first rocket to put people on the Moon! They can build the three stages of this stunning meter-high rocket and display it on the stand or launch it into orbit.
Product description
The meter-high LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V is the perfect model rocket to both display and role play with. Packed with authentic details, it features 3 removable rocket stages (first, s-ii second, and s-ivb third) a launch escape system, a command and service module along with the Lunar Lander and Lunar Orbiter to recreate a rocket launch and splashdown landing. There are also 2 new-for-june-2017 Astronaut minifigures and 1 microfigure for role-play recreations of the Moon landings. This building toy includes an informational booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers who created this educational LEGO Ideas set. Builders have the option to horizontally display the Saturn V model with the 3 stands.
Compare with similar items
|
|
LEGO Creator 3in1 Shuttle Transporter 31091 Building Kit (341 Pieces)
|
LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle 60226 Space Shuttle Toy Building Kit with Mars Rover and Astronaut Minifigures, Top STEM Toy for Boys and Girls (273 Pieces)
|
LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book 21315 Building Kit (859 Pieces)
|Customer Rating
|(2892)
|(965)
|(1237)
|(326)
|Price
|$233.98
|$21.97
|$31.99
|$64.87
|Sold By
|yougotdeal
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|14.88 x 18.90 x 4.41 inches
|13.94 x 7.52 x 2.32 inches
|11.10 x 10.32 x 2.99 inches
|15.04 x 10.32 x 3.70 inches
|Item Weight
|5.51 pounds
|0.02 ounces
|3.53 ounces
|2.20 pounds
|Number of Pieces
|1969
|341
|273
|859
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Build took 3 hours 18 minutes (see my unboxing, speed build and review video) and was challenging - not one for the younger kids. Pay careful instructions to the manual as mistakes made early on can be painful to replicate (note the use of pliers in my speed build). The finished result is an unbelievable masterpiece of LEGO engineering and a fitting tribute to the pioneers that took one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.
Check out my video review to see every aspect of the set reviewed in detail.
I got the frustration-free packaging and was worried that it wouldn't come with the normal Lego box. That concerned me because I wanted the full experience for this set. Thankfully, the frustration free box is a box just big enough to hold the whole set including the regular box. It's shipped in this frustration-free box which is good and bad. It's good because it protects the set without the need of a huge box and padding. It's bad because while it doesn't say what set is inside, it does say "Lego" and "Toys" all over the box. It was ok, but my children really wondered what was in the box which reduced the surprise.
But I don't care how it came--the set is mine! It's 100% worth the hype. I strongly suggest this model. Lego has said they will keep making more through 2018, so you should be able to buy it without paying scalper prices. But I suggest you keep watching Amazon and other retailers and buy one for yourself!
The rocket stages hide an enormous amount of detail inside their tube bodies. This kit is far more than just the outside of a rocket, but only those who participate in building it will discover the joy of the little connectors, thrusters, and doodads inside.
It is incredibly tall. Have the conversation with your family about where to store it before purchase, to avoid heart ache. It's also incredibly sturdy. It takes quite a lot of force to separate the sections, but this also means you can trust it'll hold itself together very well.
At $120 it is actually quite affordable for such a large set. With 1969 pieces exactly (pretty cool) it took probably five hours to assemble but the pieces come in 12 individual bags (with smaller bags inside the 12 larger ones for smaller pieces) and assembly is done bag by bag so there's no need to separate all the pieces beforehand. I wasn't missing a single piece and there were several extra pieces (the smallest ones) thrown in as spares. The directions couldn't be any clearer and I only made a small mistake or two along the way that I caught quickly after.
Being in my 40's, I was hesitant to order LEGOs instead of a traditional model kit but this product has exceeded my expectations greatly. It is a lot of fun to build and the finished product is truly beautiful. Well worth every penny.
Top international reviews
Not only is it a good, fun distraction and seems pretty accurate, they somehow managed to do it with 1969 pieces. That alone blows my mind.
He got to learn about and marvel at the physics of space travel, combustion, kerosene and liquid oxygen, the forces necessary to escape earth’s atmosphere, how NASA engineers used computing power equivalent to a scientific calculator, and more.
It’s straightforward, logical construction, surprisingly sturdy and perfect for an older child to adult to master.