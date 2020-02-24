Bought as a birthday present for our 31year old daughter - an avid Friends fan.

All the main characters are represented here in Lego form - alongside the iconic Central Perk set.



The box isn't too big and the set itself is only split into six sections (across seven bags), so it isn't a particularly intimidating build. Likewise the instruction booklet isn't particularly big, and has the usual behind the scenes sections the Ideas brand is known for. That way you can learn about how the set was designed, as well as details on all the characters from Friends - just in case you picked this up and have never actually seen a single episode. Also the box is covered in all sorts of Friends references, including the infamous 'pivot' line from the fifth season, a smelly cat, and Joey's classic pick-up line - which was fun to spot.



Central Perk is not a difficult set to put together. There are some fiddly sections later on when you add the removable floor sections, but for the most part it's rather easy. Which shouldn't be that unexpected from a set that only has 1,070 pieces. I'd wager you could hand this over to a kid, and they'd be able to put it together given a couple of days. As for me, a grown man which much Lego building experience, I managed to put it together in just under two hours. In other words, it's really not a very difficult or time-consuming set, and you could probably get it done while watching Friends on your friend's Netflix account.



The instructions aren't too difficult to follow, even though they don't have that yellow highlighting that Lego has been rolling out to the more complex sets. It doesn't take a whole lot of room either, and despite the sheer amount of crap that was on my desk the thing that really took up space was the camera I was using to film. This certainly is no UCS Millennium Falcon which required 90 per cent of my available desk space to put together properly. The great thing is that it also doesn't have all that many stickers. There are only five for the whole set, while the rest of the more ornate parts of Central Perk's coffee house are printed elements. That includes the logo on the window, the specials board, and so on. Which is good, because Lego has a tendency to opt for stickers wherever it can and nobody likes that because stickers suck. Admittedly the company is quite inconsistent, so perhaps a different designer would have gone for more stickers. We'll never know.



The set is actually a very good representation of the actual set used in the show, within reason. Obviously there are a lot of smaller details that wouldn't fit in the set, but for the most part it's very recognisable as the Central Perk from the series. In fact, there are bits that I never noticed before, like the mugs on the wall and the multi-coloured curtains by the back door. There isn't quite as much room to pose all the minifigures in appropriate places (like having Gunther stare at Rachel). Fortunately you can pull bits of the floor out to display elsewhere, like the orange sofa, and that makes it a bit more versatile for your use.



Interestingly it's been designed as a proper TV set so there are spotlights on each side, and there's no ceiling to work with. Not that there would be with a set like this, because it's not part of a larger modular build - though it easily could be with the right design.



For Friends fans Central Perk is a must-have set, and at £65 it's not all that unreasonably priced. Sure, it's not going to challenge you in the same way that a Creator Expert set might, but it's a nice little decorative piece that you can continually appreciate each time you look at it. Plus, the size means you can use it as a playset if you want to, and the fact that it's been built as a recreation of the set rather than a real coffee shop opens up the door for any filmy types to put together their own episodes. Or recreate existing ones, whatever takes your fancy.



And, of course, if you don't have room to display the full set, you can always pull out the floor pieces and set up the minifigs on their own for decorative purpose.



But for the non-fans out there, this set is going to be completely lost on you. There aren't any unique pieces as far as I can tell, and if you're not into Friends then you just won't get anywhere near as much out of it as someone who is. But since Friends went on for ten years, and still has enough fans to generate a billion dollars of annual syndication income, there are going to be a lot of people who would love to have this on their shelf. The fact that it's not that difficult to build also means that non-Lego people should think about picking it up for themselves.