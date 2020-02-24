|
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
LEGO Ideas Central Perk - Friends
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, the legendary American TV sitcom, with this highly collectible LEGO Ideas 21319 CENTRAL PERK set!
On the couch with friends: The iconic seating area is removable for easy play.
Stage for musical performances: Pretend to perform songs on guitar with Phoebe!
Brick-built studio light rigs: Feel like you are on set with the stars.
Central Perk front window: Fans of the show will appreciate all the authentic details.
Friends sitcom LEGO set for play and display
Collectible model of the Central Perk café created by a LEGO fan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary TV show.
Nostalgic construction toy
LEGO fans will love to build the iconic TV set and recreate hilarious moments with this detailed building toy.
LEGO Ideas Central Perk
On the couch with friends
The iconic seating area is removable for easy play.
Stage for musical performances
Pretend to perform songs on guitar with Phoebe!
Service counter
Imagine ordering a coffee and cookie from Gunther.
Brick-built studio light rigs
Feel like you are on set with the stars.
Central Perk front window
Fans of the show will appreciate all the authentic details.
Friends role play
Play out classic scenes with the minifigures.
Includes 7 LEGO minifigures
Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, Gunther and Phoebe, each with accessory elements inspired by famous moments in the show.
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, the legendary American TV sitcom,
with this highly collectible LEGO Ideas 21319 CENTRAL PERK set! This wonderful
LEGO recreation of the cafe TV studio set is packed with authentic details,
making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating
area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy
play. The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with CENTRAL PERK logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.
All the main characters are represented here in Lego form - alongside the iconic Central Perk set.
The box isn't too big and the set itself is only split into six sections (across seven bags), so it isn't a particularly intimidating build. Likewise the instruction booklet isn't particularly big, and has the usual behind the scenes sections the Ideas brand is known for. That way you can learn about how the set was designed, as well as details on all the characters from Friends - just in case you picked this up and have never actually seen a single episode. Also the box is covered in all sorts of Friends references, including the infamous 'pivot' line from the fifth season, a smelly cat, and Joey's classic pick-up line - which was fun to spot.
Central Perk is not a difficult set to put together. There are some fiddly sections later on when you add the removable floor sections, but for the most part it's rather easy. Which shouldn't be that unexpected from a set that only has 1,070 pieces. I'd wager you could hand this over to a kid, and they'd be able to put it together given a couple of days. As for me, a grown man which much Lego building experience, I managed to put it together in just under two hours. In other words, it's really not a very difficult or time-consuming set, and you could probably get it done while watching Friends on your friend's Netflix account.
The instructions aren't too difficult to follow, even though they don't have that yellow highlighting that Lego has been rolling out to the more complex sets. It doesn't take a whole lot of room either, and despite the sheer amount of crap that was on my desk the thing that really took up space was the camera I was using to film. This certainly is no UCS Millennium Falcon which required 90 per cent of my available desk space to put together properly. The great thing is that it also doesn't have all that many stickers. There are only five for the whole set, while the rest of the more ornate parts of Central Perk's coffee house are printed elements. That includes the logo on the window, the specials board, and so on. Which is good, because Lego has a tendency to opt for stickers wherever it can and nobody likes that because stickers suck. Admittedly the company is quite inconsistent, so perhaps a different designer would have gone for more stickers. We'll never know.
The set is actually a very good representation of the actual set used in the show, within reason. Obviously there are a lot of smaller details that wouldn't fit in the set, but for the most part it's very recognisable as the Central Perk from the series. In fact, there are bits that I never noticed before, like the mugs on the wall and the multi-coloured curtains by the back door. There isn't quite as much room to pose all the minifigures in appropriate places (like having Gunther stare at Rachel). Fortunately you can pull bits of the floor out to display elsewhere, like the orange sofa, and that makes it a bit more versatile for your use.
Interestingly it's been designed as a proper TV set so there are spotlights on each side, and there's no ceiling to work with. Not that there would be with a set like this, because it's not part of a larger modular build - though it easily could be with the right design.
For Friends fans Central Perk is a must-have set, and at £65 it's not all that unreasonably priced. Sure, it's not going to challenge you in the same way that a Creator Expert set might, but it's a nice little decorative piece that you can continually appreciate each time you look at it. Plus, the size means you can use it as a playset if you want to, and the fact that it's been built as a recreation of the set rather than a real coffee shop opens up the door for any filmy types to put together their own episodes. Or recreate existing ones, whatever takes your fancy.
And, of course, if you don't have room to display the full set, you can always pull out the floor pieces and set up the minifigs on their own for decorative purpose.
But for the non-fans out there, this set is going to be completely lost on you. There aren't any unique pieces as far as I can tell, and if you're not into Friends then you just won't get anywhere near as much out of it as someone who is. But since Friends went on for ten years, and still has enough fans to generate a billion dollars of annual syndication income, there are going to be a lot of people who would love to have this on their shelf. The fact that it's not that difficult to build also means that non-Lego people should think about picking it up for themselves.
Wie immer ist der Versand durch Hermes eine Vollkatastrophe gewesen. Die Umverpackung war Zertreten (inkl. Fußabdruck) und der LEGO-Karton war natürlich auch komplett eingedrückt. Es war mir jetzt die Mühe aber nicht wert, weil das Ersatzpaket wahrscheinlich wieder mit Hermes gekommen wäre.
AMAZON: Bitte lasst doch beim Kauf den Käufer entscheiden, mit welchem Paketdienst geliefert werden soll. Hermes gibt es wahrscheinlich eh nur noch, weil ihr (Amazon) die Hälfte euerer Produkte darüber versendet...
Onto this set.
Bought two as presents, one for my daughter and one for my partner for Christmas.
The joy that Lego brings is incomparable, so for that reason only, this gets 4 stars from me. I knocked off one star as I think Lego has become massively overpriced over the last 20 years or so, in comparison to when I was a kid and you could buy sets with your pocket money.
Regarding this set in particular, my (adult) daughter built hers in around 4 hours, just to give you an idea of how long it takes.
My partner's is still in the box.
It's probably the most complex yet satisfying lego build I've done.
The chairs in some places do fall over, so I've not moved things around much as a domino effect occurs.
But I love it and I'm happy!
I’m Not happy at all, it’s a lot of money to spend on a gift, how can I give it like this?
Aber was Amazon sich diesmal geleistet hat geht gar nicht. Heute kam das Set in einen Plastikbeutel ohne irgendwelchen Schutz.Dementsprechend sah der Karton aus...Als wenn sich jemand drauf gesetzt hat. Da es ein Geschenk war mußte ich es heute so verschenken. Wurde auch sofort aufgebaut. Aber jetzt fehlten auch noch 3 Steine im Set...Also morgen gleich den Support benachrichtigen und zurück damit
Nada más y nada menos que 1070 piezas para recrear uno de los bares más famosos y “replicados” del mundo televisivo, el Central Perk, desde el característico y acogedor sofá (se puede extraer del conjunto), hasta la barra, pasando por el exterior y el escenario donde Phoebe interpreta sus grandes éxitos: “Snowman”, “Babies” y el superclásico “Smelly caaaaaat, smelly cat 🎶 What are they feeding youuuuuu 🎶 Smelly cat, smelly cat It’s not your fault…
Incluye 7 mini-figuras:
☑ Ross Geller + periódico.
☑ Rachel Green + bandeja con café
☑ Chandler Bing + maletín de trabajo.
☑ Monica Geller + CupCake.
☑ Joey Tribbiani + porción de pizza (buenísimo) Como va eso?... 😅
☑ Phoebe Buffay + guitarra.
☑ Y el declarado enamorado de Rachel (¡y quién no!) desde el primer capítulo, Gunther + escoba.
🚨No incluye set de luces, si quieres hacerte con un juego los venden aparte. (enlace).
Son 7 bolsas en total, numeradas del 1 al 6 (la numero 1 es doble), y como es costumbre en estos sets “temáticos”, las primeras páginas vienen con información de la serie, de los personajes, fans, anécdotas e información sobre el creador y/o diseñador de este set Lego Ideas. Esta línea de Lego son “ideas” creadas por fans de la marca (tu mismo puedes enviar tus creaciones). Si escaneas el código QR puedes añadir este set a tu cuenta LegoLife y ver las instrucciones en tu tablet o dispositivo móvil (hace falta tener una cuenta LegoLife), es una App muy recomendable.
🤔CONCLUSIONES💭
Tuve la suerte de seguir la serie cuando la estrenaron em Canal+ a finales de los 90, y por aquel entonces F.R.I.E.N.D.S. era mucho más grande de lo que puede haber llegado a ser Big Bang Theory hoy día. Para hacerte una idea, los actores llegaron a cobrar por aquel entonces 1 millón de dólares por capítulo, y eran 24 por temporada.
➡ Relación calidad/precio del producto: LA MEJOR, LEGO + F.R.I.E.N.D.S. En total son 1070 piezas, para la cantidad de piezas que incluye, sumado a la franquicia F.R.I.E.N.D.S. me parece barato, normalmente un set de estos suele valer en torno a los 100€. Por ejemplo, el set de los Picapiedra tiene 748 (+300 piezas de diferencia) piezas y vale lo mismo que este set.
➡ ¿Lo compraría para mí, o lo recomendaría a un tercero?: Si, sin duda alguna. He aprovechado una oferta con un código de descuento que me envió Amazon y lo he comprado bastante barato. En principio lo he adquirido para regalar, pero de aquí al cumpleaños decidiré si me lo quedo o tengo que comprar un segundo set.
💬 Valoración general: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
✔ Relación calidad-precio: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Te recomiendo hacerte con este set de Lego antes que se agote y los especuladores cuadrupliquen su precio. Aquí tienes un par de ejemplos: el set de The Big Bang Theory, la casa de los Simpsons oel badulaque de Apu ahora son difíciles de conseguir a un precio que no sea desorbitado.
✔ Para regalar: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A un fan de + F.R.I.E.N.D.S. le encantará, y a un fanático de Lego y Friends puede darle algo. Este en concreto lo he comprado para regalar a una fan de F.R.I.E.N.D.S. y se que le va a encantar. Hacer regalos creo que es algo MUY PERSONAL, cuando hago un regalo me gusta currármelo de verdad (en la medida de lo posible), y si encuentro o puedo hacer algo que represente a ambas personas, regalado y el que regala, mejor que mejor.
✔ Numero de piezas: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1070 piezas o brick Lego. Un set entre mediano y grande. Más barato de lo que debería.
✔ Fácil de montar: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👋Un saludo a tod@s ¯\_(ツ)_/¯