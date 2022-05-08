It's exactly what I expected from a Lego set but it definitely lives up to the expectations of the video game. It genuinely looks exactly like Green Hill Zone and is a very enjoyable build. It took me roughly 2 hours to build but it was a very entertaining time. It looks so much like an actual level in Sonic the Hedgehog. I am a little disappointed that they made Eggman a build instead of a figure but at the same time, I quite like the way they made it!!! Overall I really really love this set and I give it a 10/10