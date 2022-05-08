Other Sellers on Amazon
LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone 21331 Building Kit; Nostalgia Gift for Yourself, Any Millennial Sonic The Hedgehog Fan or Lover of 1990s Computer Game Memorabilia (1,125 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multicolor
|Cartoon Character
|Sonic the Hedgehog;Dr. Eggman;Crabmeat;Moto Bug
About this item
- Recreate the Green Hill Zone in LEGO bricks – Recapture the magic of Sonic the Hedgehog with this LEGO Ideas model of an all-time classic platform game level (21331)
- Iconic characters – A Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO minifigure, plus brick-built figures of Dr. Eggman with his buildable Eggmobile, Moto Bug with 2 face options, and Crabmeat
- Authentic obstacles and details – Build a palm tree, bridge loop and lever-activated spring for Super Sonic Jumps, plus 7 rings and 2 buildable TVs with5 screen elements and 5 sticker options
- Collect Chaos Emeralds, just like in the game – Earn an emerald for every build you complete and display all 7 on the stand with Sonic
- Gift idea for fans – This 1,125-piece LEGO model makes a nostalgic birthday or holiday gift for millennial Sonic the Hedgehog fans who enjoy mindful activities to unwind
Product Description
Celebrate a pop culture icon and showcase the gameplay of a true classic with this LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone model (21331). Enjoy quality time with no distractions, recreating authentic details of the Green Hill Zone, including a palm tree, bridge loop, rings, TV screens, Dr. Eggman’s Eggmobile and a spring for Super Sonic Jumps. Arrange the level in your own way and bring it to life with a Sonic the Hedgehog minifigure and Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug and Crabmeat figures. Step-by-step building instructions are included and – like in the game – you collect Chaos Emeralds as you progress. A display stand for the 7 Emeralds and Sonic minifigure completes a colorful centerpiece. All in all, it’s the best Sonic nostalgia gift for yourself or any fan. Welcome to LEGO sets for adults: a space to relax and build detailed models that pay homage to the worlds of gaming, history, travel, sport, science, technology and entertainment.
From the manufacturer
Celebrate a pop culture icon
Capture the magic of the ever-popular Sonic the Hedgehog game with this LEGO brick recreation of Green Hill Zone.
Get in the brick-built zone
Build authentic details such as the palm tree, bridge, rings, Dr. Eggman’s Eggmobile and a spring for Super Sonic Jumps.
LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone
Joyful build
Recreate the gameplay of an all-time classic in LEGO style.
Level up
Collect Chaos Emeralds as you build, like in the game!
Reconfigure in your own way
The model is easy to rearrange to create alternative levels.
Iconic characters bring the model to life
A Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO minifigure, plus brick-built figures of Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug (with 2 face options) and Crabmeat.
Treat yourself or a fellow fan
This 1,125-piece LEGO set for adults makes a wonderful gift for any fan of Sonic the Hedgehog and retro video games.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2022
By Alexa on May 7, 2022
Top reviews from other countries
Grandioso producto y excelente tiempo de entrega... Gracias ☺️
Reviewed in Mexico on June 19, 2022
Reviewed in Brazil on July 21, 2022