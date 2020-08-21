- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System 71374 Building Kit; Creative Set for Adults; Build Your Own NES and TV, New 2021 (2,646 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|22.91 x 18.9 x 4.88 inches
|Number of Pieces
|2646
- Trigger nostalgic memories as you build this wonderfully detailed LEGO brick Nintendo Entertainment System (71374) and interactive, 1980s-style television displaying the classic Super Mario Bros. game
- The TV has a handle-operated scrolling screen and if you scan the action brick by placing LEGO Mario (figure not included) in the slot on top, he will react to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups
- Authentic details of the NES console are recreated in LEGO style, including a controller and an opening slot for the buildable Game Pak with a realistic locking function to delight Super Mario Bros. fans
- Whether you were an NES gamer back in the day, a fan of retro stuff, or are just looking for an immersive, fun, creative DIY project to leave you feeling revitalized, this 2,646-piece model building kit is ideal for you
- The buildable TV measures over 8” (22.5cm) high, 9” (23.5cm) wide and 6” (16cm) deep, and alongside the NES model makes a cool display item for your home or office. It also makes the best LEGO gift for gamer friends
From the manufacturer
Retro, buildable Super Mario Bros. fun
Rekindle nostalgic gaming memories with this LEGO brick-built Nintendo Entertainment System and interactive, 1980s-style TV.
Rich in authentic details
This 2,646-piece display-and-play set has a buildable NES console, controller, 8-bit LEGO Mario on the TV screen - and more.
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
Interactive, buildable TV
Turn the handle to activate the scrolling screen.
Realistic NES console
The opening slot for the Game Pack has a looking function.
Brick-built controller
Comes with a cable and plug that connects to the NES.
Turning channel knob
Imagine you are changing TV channels the old way!
LEGO Mario on top
LEGO Mario (figure not included) reacts to screen action.
Easy-to-follow instructions
Instructions included to make building easy and enjoyable.
Eye-catching collectible for NES fans
The TV measures over 9" (23.5cm) wide and this set comes with an illustrated booklet about the NES and early games.
Product description
Do you love video games? Did you play Super Mario Bros. back in the day? Or do you just enjoy a hands-on, creative activity in your spare time? If so, this nostalgic LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (71374) model kit is perfect for you. The brick-built NES is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. The console comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen, plus an action brick to scan with LEGO Mario (figure not included; find in the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course set – 71360) so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just like in the Super Mario Bros. game. This unique set is part of an inspiring collection of LEGO building sets for adults that make fabulous gifts for yourself and hobbyist friends who enjoy DIY challenges and proudly displaying their creations.
It was a fun build. Took me about 7 hours to build.
It's got some neat features like the NES console with controller that connects to either port, you can lift the lid and insert and push down the included Super Mario Bros. cartridge just like the real thing. There are also all the ports and buttons you would find on the real system.
So you might be saying...ok so it's an NES that doesn't play games....why?
Well the real star of the show is the other half of the set which is the retro style TV set. It features an antenna, channel knob with the appropriate clicking sounds, a stand...but the best feature is it displays Super Mario Bros. on the screen and when you turn a crank on the side it infinitely scrolls and Mario actually jumps around the screen appropriately. The level itself looks inspired by the first level.
While I don't have the other Nintendo playset starter kit to test the feature, the Mario figure interacts with what is happening on the screen and makes appropriate sound effects and plays the level music. How cool is that?
Also, don't want to spoil it but the end of the second level, the underground level, makes an appearance as an easter egg hidden in the set somewhere. It's like an easter egg within an easter egg!
Highly recommended if you can get your hands on one!
One, in all the years I've built lego sets, this is the first time that there were missing pieces in the bags. Three total pieces were not present. Luckily the missing bricks were somewhat standard and I could scavange older sets to complete the build. Maybe I've been lucky up until now but I've never had to do that before.
Second issue is the tv part of the build. It's awesome how it works.. but disappointing that it gets caught fairly regularly and needs to be nudged to unstick. it seems like there are some places where if they had built it slightly differently this wouldn't happen.. not sure why they did it the way they did..
By Tyeisha w. on February 20, 2021
By Norcalsurf on April 15, 2021
By White Lee on February 20, 2021
The best part is the build is broken down nicely in to manageable steps, and each step has its own bag of pieces, so you don't have to pour out and sort all 1000+ pieces before you can begin.