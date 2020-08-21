The first thing I noticed when building this set was...wow, this thing is going to be much larger than I thought!



It was a fun build. Took me about 7 hours to build.



It's got some neat features like the NES console with controller that connects to either port, you can lift the lid and insert and push down the included Super Mario Bros. cartridge just like the real thing. There are also all the ports and buttons you would find on the real system.



So you might be saying...ok so it's an NES that doesn't play games....why?



Well the real star of the show is the other half of the set which is the retro style TV set. It features an antenna, channel knob with the appropriate clicking sounds, a stand...but the best feature is it displays Super Mario Bros. on the screen and when you turn a crank on the side it infinitely scrolls and Mario actually jumps around the screen appropriately. The level itself looks inspired by the first level.



While I don't have the other Nintendo playset starter kit to test the feature, the Mario figure interacts with what is happening on the screen and makes appropriate sound effects and plays the level music. How cool is that?



Also, don't want to spoil it but the end of the second level, the underground level, makes an appearance as an easter egg hidden in the set somewhere. It's like an easter egg within an easter egg!



Highly recommended if you can get your hands on one!