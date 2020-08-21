$229.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Thursday, May 6 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, May 5
Order within 11 hrs and 5 mins Details
In Stock.
$$229.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$229.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
LEGO Nintendo Entertainme... has been added to your Cart
New (8) from
$229.99 + FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$250.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Critical Commodity
$274.99
+ $20.00 shipping
Sold by: 7777's Amazing Deals
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System 71374 Building Kit; Creative Set for Adults; Build Your Own NES and TV, New 2021 (2,646 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 402 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "lego nintendo"
Price: $229.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
frustration free packaging

Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Educational Objective Creative Thinking
Item Dimensions LxWxH 22.91 x 18.9 x 4.88 inches
Number of Pieces 2646

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Trigger nostalgic memories as you build this wonderfully detailed LEGO brick Nintendo Entertainment System (71374) and interactive, 1980s-style television displaying the classic Super Mario Bros. game
  • The TV has a handle-operated scrolling screen and if you scan the action brick by placing LEGO Mario (figure not included) in the slot on top, he will react to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups
  • Authentic details of the NES console are recreated in LEGO style, including a controller and an opening slot for the buildable Game Pak with a realistic locking function to delight Super Mario Bros. fans
  • Whether you were an NES gamer back in the day, a fan of retro stuff, or are just looking for an immersive, fun, creative DIY project to leave you feeling revitalized, this 2,646-piece model building kit is ideal for you
  • The buildable TV measures over 8” (22.5cm) high, 9” (23.5cm) wide and 6” (16cm) deep, and alongside the NES model makes a cool display item for your home or office. It also makes the best LEGO gift for gamer friends
New (8) from $229.99 + FREE Shipping
Go ahead, give a gift card

Frequently bought together

  • LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System 71374 Building Kit; Creative Set for Adults; Build Your Own NES and TV, New 2021 (2,646 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit, Interactive Set Featuring Mario, Bowser Jr. and Goomba Figures, New 2020 (231 Pieces)
Total price: $277.98
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Style:frustration free packaging

Do you love video games? Did you play Super Mario Bros. back in the day? Or do you just enjoy a hands-on, creative activity in your spare time? If so, this nostalgic LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (71374) model kit is perfect for you. The brick-built NES is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. The console comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen, plus an action brick to scan with LEGO Mario (figure not included; find in the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course set – 71360) so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just like in the Super Mario Bros. game. This unique set is part of an inspiring collection of LEGO building sets for adults that make fabulous gifts for yourself and hobbyist friends who enjoy DIY challenges and proudly displaying their creations.

Product information

Style:frustration free packaging

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

No

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
402 global ratings
5 star
93%
4 star
3%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

KiWiSouP
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow!
Reviewed in the United States on August 21, 2020
Style: standard packaging
Read more
64 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Greta Wagner
3.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't turn on!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2021
Style: standard packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Firehawk thexder
4.0 out of 5 stars ambitious (perhaps overly so) set with a few missing pieces
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2021
Style: standard packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tyeisha w.
5.0 out of 5 stars You Won’t Regret It!
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2021
Style: standard packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars You Won’t Regret It!
By Tyeisha w. on February 20, 2021
Great product, my boyfriend loved it says it brought back memories. We’re even looking for more LEGO’s to craft. Good size and detailed manual on putting it together. 10 out of 10. Something to keep us occupied during snow and pandemic.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Norcalsurf
5.0 out of 5 stars Just WOW
Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2021
Style: frustration free packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Just WOW
By Norcalsurf on April 15, 2021
This is the first Lego set I have ever put together. I bought it because I grew up in the (now) retro video game age and thought this would be a really cool item to display in my home office. What an incredible piece of nostalgia! It took me two mostly full days to complete, which was actually a real pleasure to do. At first, I just wanted to get to the end to see the final product in person, but as I got lost in the moment putting it together, I actually wanted to slow down because it was so therapeutic I didn't want it to end. I may have skipped a piece in the inside of the NES unit, as the sleeve that you slip the Mario disc into jams if you move it at all, but that is probably user error. As others have mentioned, the item was shipped with no outside packaging, so if you are ordering this as a collector's item, I wouldn't do it through Amazon. But if, like me, you just want a really cool piece of nostalgia, I recommend this 100%.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
White Lee
3.0 out of 5 stars Box not in good condition
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2021
Style: standard packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Box not in good condition
By White Lee on February 20, 2021
I was worried earlier because I saw a review mentioned he has a shipping label on the lego box, so I picked the standard shipping package and hope that the box would looks perfect but still the box is not in very good condition. Dent at the corner and throughout the box, if you care probably order from lego official store directly.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Greg Blass
5.0 out of 5 stars Greatest Lego set of all time
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2021
Style: standard packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Don't Mind Me
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun!
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2021
Style: standard packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Belinda Pianezza
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow!!!!! Just wow!!!
Reviewed in Canada on March 17, 2021
Style: frustration free packagingVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 (10274) Building Kit; Displayable Model Car Kit for Adults; Great DIY Project, New 2021 (2,352 Piece
    4.8 out of 5 stars113
    $199.95
    In Stock.
    "Well worth the time and really good looking copy"
  2. LEGO Ideas Grand Piano 21323 Model Building Kit, Build Your Own Playable Grand Piano, an Exciting DIY Project for The Pianist
    4.8 out of 5 stars263
    $349.95
    In Stock.
    "It was so great to build and plays like a dream"
  3. LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batwing 76161 Displayable Model with a Buildable Vehicle and Collectible Figures: Batman, The Joker – Mim
    4.9 out of 5 stars159
    $199.95
    In Stock.
    "Well worth the money and looks good on display"
  4. LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit, Interactive Set Featuring Mario, Bowser Jr. and Goo
    4.8 out of 5 stars11,285
    $47.99
    In Stock.
    "This is a really fun to put together and then play with"
  5. LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile 76139 Building Kit, New 2020 (3,306 Pieces)
    4.9 out of 5 stars1,109
    $249.95
    In Stock.
    "The mini figures for Batman and joker look great as well"
  6. LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle 92177 Expert Building Kit, Snap Together Model Ship, Collectible Display Set and Toy for Adults (
    4.9 out of 5 stars10,331
    $69.99
    In Stock.
    "This set is so awesome, fun to build, and was well thought out"
Next page