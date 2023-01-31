Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
66% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
87% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
100% positive over last 12 months
LEGO Icons Orchid 10311 Artificial Plant Building Set with Flowers, Home Décor Accessory for Adults, Botanical Collection, Valentines Day Gift Idea (608 Pieces)
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Theme
|Floral
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multicolor
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Build your own orchid with this LEGO decorative artificial plant and flowers - a special LEGO set for adults from Botanical Collection
- Inspired by a real orchid, this stylish model version features 6 large flowers and 2 newly opened flowers, plus the blue fluted vase
- The LEGO designers have worked carefully to create a model that looks as close as possible to the real thing, making it a great Valentines Day gift for her
- Rotate the model’s stems, blooms, roots and leaves to create your preferred look, and rebuild the stems to create new flower arrangements
- Hidden throughout are LEGO elements inspired by other sets, like the minifigure shields & dinosaur tails used to create the sepals and roots
Consider a similar item
Product Description
Enjoy a mindful building project and create a beautiful plant display for your home décor with this LEGO Orchid (10311) model building project for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the white and pink flowers and the vase. Inspired by a real orchid, the model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display. Build the blue fluted vase and fill it with the brown LEGO elements to recreate the bark mix that a real orchid would grow in. Pose your orchid in a variety of ways by rotating the stems, blooms, roots, and leaves of the model to achieve the perfect look. Or personalize your display by rebuilding the stems to create new combinations of flower arrangements. Building creativity, piece by piece. Discover the space to be mindful and the time to relax with buildable models designed specifically for adults from the LEGO Botanical Collection.
Important information
Safety Information
No
From the manufacturer
Build your own orchid display
Enjoy a rewarding project for adults as you build a joyful and elegant orchid decor piece for your home or office.
Inspired by a real orchid
This true-to-life model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display.
LEGO Orchid
|
|
|
|
An elegant display piece
Measures over 15 in. (39 cm) high and has 608 pieces.
|
Style your display
Customize the stems, blooms, roots and leaves.
|
Great gift for adults
A stylish gift for adults who love home decor.
Let your creativity bloom
Relax and take your time with this rewarding construction project designed specifically for adult builders.
From the LEGO Botanical Collection
This set is part of a collection of LEGO building sets inspired by real-life plants and flowers.
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2023
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 14, 2023
Top reviews from other countries
But it was extremely easy! The instruction booklet they give you is one of the most detailed instruction set I've ever seen! Wish more furniture companies would follow suit with this level of detail. I did have some confusions but there are so many assembly videos on youtube you will never get lost! The pieces are unique and different looking enough that a newbie can create this. It took me 6 hours total and it looks amazing! The bonsai tree and birds of paradise are next on my list and I hope lego keeps releasing more of these!
Highly recommended by,
- a dude
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on September 7, 2022
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on November 9, 2022