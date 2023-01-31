Not a huge fan of real plants(the maintenance aspect plugs they attract bugs, ew) but I still like the look of them as decor pieces. Fake plants are an option, but where's the fun in that! This was an awesome experience for me, I've never tried legos as a kid(was more into video games) so I didn't know what to expect and how easy it would be for a newbie.



But it was extremely easy! The instruction booklet they give you is one of the most detailed instruction set I've ever seen! Wish more furniture companies would follow suit with this level of detail. I did have some confusions but there are so many assembly videos on youtube you will never get lost! The pieces are unique and different looking enough that a newbie can create this. It took me 6 hours total and it looks amazing! The bonsai tree and birds of paradise are next on my list and I hope lego keeps releasing more of these!



Highly recommended by,

- a dude