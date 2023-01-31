$49.99
[{"displayPrice":"$49.99","priceAmount":49.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"49","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"OpQ8Hptn2w%2BQbTgyi2AWDhO%2FKuy4T%2FrrlOnEns8reyyS68%2BJVxZYWG9FD5CvCsQmjLTp8gUDwmm8B4UXRB%2Fup0rvfHdP15DS4NXJg6JqM52Vdtxf%2BNU9olFYx3OQirbDfDcmC9xSOnfJxYv6ESMNJA%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
LEGO Icons Orchid 10311 A... has been added to your Cart
LEGO Icons Orchid 10311 Artificial Plant Building Set with Flowers, Home Décor Accessory for Adults, Botanical Collection, Valentines Day Gift Idea (608 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 5,844 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "lego"
Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Age Range (Description) Kid
Theme Floral
Material Plastic
Color Multicolor

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Build your own orchid with this LEGO decorative artificial plant and flowers - a special LEGO set for adults from Botanical Collection
  • Inspired by a real orchid, this stylish model version features 6 large flowers and 2 newly opened flowers, plus the blue fluted vase
  • The LEGO designers have worked carefully to create a model that looks as close as possible to the real thing, making it a great Valentines Day gift for her
  • Rotate the model’s stems, blooms, roots and leaves to create your preferred look, and rebuild the stems to create new flower arrangements
  • Hidden throughout are LEGO elements inspired by other sets, like the minifigure shields & dinosaur tails used to create the sepals and roots

Product information

Product Description

Enjoy a mindful building project and create a beautiful plant display for your home décor with this LEGO Orchid (10311) model building project for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the white and pink flowers and the vase. Inspired by a real orchid, the model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display. Build the blue fluted vase and fill it with the brown LEGO elements to recreate the bark mix that a real orchid would grow in. Pose your orchid in a variety of ways by rotating the stems, blooms, roots, and leaves of the model to achieve the perfect look. Or personalize your display by rebuilding the stems to create new combinations of flower arrangements. Building creativity, piece by piece. Discover the space to be mindful and the time to relax with buildable models designed specifically for adults from the LEGO Botanical Collection.

Important information

Safety Information

No

From the manufacturer

10311

Build your own orchid display

Enjoy a rewarding project for adults as you build a joyful and elegant orchid decor piece for your home or office.

10311

Inspired by a real orchid

This true-to-life model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display.

10311

Let your creativity bloom

Relax and take your time with this rewarding construction project designed specifically for adult builders.

10311

From the LEGO Botanical Collection

This set is part of a collection of LEGO building sets inspired by real-life plants and flowers.

    • Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    Top reviews from the United States

    …not putting my real name
    5.0 out of 5 stars Was for gf, she honestly loved it
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 31, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    ladyleigh
    5.0 out of 5 stars More complicated to assemble than it looks but worth the effort. Clear instructions and fun project!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 14, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    ladyleigh
    5.0 out of 5 stars More complicated to assemble than it looks but worth the effort. Clear instructions and fun project!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 14, 2023
    This is a very cool project that turns the idea of Legos on its head. I wanted something for my fireplace that was pretty and low maintenance and this orchid set worked wonderfully. It was more labor-intensive than I thought to put together (the pot is very architectural with an infrastructure) but the instructions were very clear and the lego parts are separated in bags by each step to keep things organized. As I worked, I emptied each bag into a cookie sheet to keep everything contained and together. There will be a few extra small parts included. It was a fun way to spend a couple of hours and the finished plant is gorgeous. I'm looking forward to putting together another set.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    14 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mike
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to build, great decor, lasts forever!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 29, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jill N
    5.0 out of 5 stars Unique gift
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 29, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Gaby Hundza
    5.0 out of 5 stars OBSESSED with the LEGO flowers!!!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 14, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Ivan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Super nice
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 4, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Brianna
    5.0 out of 5 stars Legos are expensive but a nice decor!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 4, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Thor20
    5.0 out of 5 stars Surprisingly a very awesome gift
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 19, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    10 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    a dude
    5.0 out of 5 stars I hate real plants but I love these!
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on November 6, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    A.I.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very realistic looking
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on September 7, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    A.I.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very realistic looking
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on September 7, 2022
    Of all the botanical themed sets from Lego, this by far is my favourite one. The next is the bird of paradise followed by the bonsai tree. The orchid is a fairly easy set to build. The set contains a fair number of technic pieces. It looks so realistic that my cousin thought it was an actual orchid plant. Like my other botanical sets, I happily have this on display in my living room.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    5 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Diana Hernández
    5.0 out of 5 stars Bonito proyecto
    Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on December 16, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Tanya Weissenboeck
    5.0 out of 5 stars A Must Have!
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on October 18, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Sephra
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy and Enjoyable to Build
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on November 9, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Sephra
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy and Enjoyable to Build
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on November 9, 2022
    I love this. Ordered this for myself for my birthday. My kids have tons of legos which I live playing with as well but I wanted something of my own to build on my own. I love it very much. Worth the money. I'll consider getting the Birds of Paradise next.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    4 people found this helpful
     Report abuse